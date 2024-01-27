The Biden Administration Declares Cuomo May Be a Brutal, Serial Sexual Harasser … Or Not

It takes a lot to get me to raise fairness concerns over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. I was highly critical of Cuomo in his dismissal of the rights of Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation fight when Cuomo not only insisted that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford must be believed but demanded that Kavanaugh take a polygraph examination. However, Cuomo has legitimate objections to a new Justice Department finding that he sexually harassed 13 women over an eight-year period.
The finding came in an agreement with the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul to resolve an investigation into violations of Title VII of sexual discrimination and retaliation between 2013 and 2021.
There was an ample basis for such an investigation, including prior testimony of the women involved in these incidents. However, the Justice Department did not interview Cuomo, according to his counsel. Instead, it relied heavily on the investigation of New York Attorney General Latitia James who is an outspoken critic of Cuomo. Likewise, Hochul’s office is not eager to see Cuomo run again for office. Finally, he has been a critic of the Biden Administration, particularly calling out President Biden for his mismanagement of the border.
That does not mean that there were no violations. Sexual harassment and even assault have been alleged by a significant number of women. They have given evidence in criminal investigations and spoken to state investigators.
However, in 2022, Albany County District Attorney David Soares dropped a criminal complaint against Cuomo for lack of evidence. Later five additional criminal cases were dropped. He is facing pending civil litigation over the allegations of sexual assault.
What is concerning is the government making a declaration of “a pattern or practice of discrimination against female employees based on sex” without giving Cuomo an opportunity to rebut those allegations.
Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general in the agency’s civil rights division declared that “the conduct in the Executive Chamber under the former governor, the state’s most powerful elected official, was especially egregious because of the stark power differential involved and the victims’ lack of avenues to report and redress harassment.”
The Justice Department can argue that it was looking at the hostile environment at the Governor’s office, an allegation supported by many women. However, it makes the specific claim on 12 incidents of such abuse by the former governor, a declaration already being widely reported as a type of adjudication.
What is striking is that the report does not give details on the individual cases or findings on their underlying claims. Moreover, it states that the agreement “shall not constitute an adjudication or finding on the merits of the case.”
If that is the case, how was it fair to make a finding that Cuomo is a serial sexual harasser without interviewing him or establishing the underlying truth of the allegations against him? It seems to be declaring that Cuomo harassed a dozen women while saying that he might not have. Few will read or understand that caveat. It is a non-finding finding that will be reported as an adjudicated fact.
James’ office dismissed such objections and declared that Cuomo is now officially a serial assaulter of women: “Andrew Cuomo can continue to deny the truth and attack these women, but the facts do not lie.”
Again, I hold no brief for Andrew Cuomo. However, the Justice Department’s conclusion appears long on conclusions and short on due process in making such a non-finding finding.
28 thoughts on “The Biden Administration Declares Cuomo May Be a Brutal, Serial Sexual Harasser … Or Not”
Trump shouldn’t be too cocky. It could be a turn off to those who would have otherwise voted for him. And Vivek rubs me the wrong way.
Where is Vivek’s proof that money is being wasted on lavish lifestyles in Ukraine. Why doesn’t he produce it? Or is he just parroting back the talking points, saying what some people want to hear? At least the Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom. Americans are supposed to admire freedom fighters. Why do some Americans piss all over freedom fighters? When has Vivek ever fought in the muddy trenches for the freedom that he enjoys?
BTW, if you are asking “when has Vivek ever fought in the muddy trenches for the freedom that he enjoys,” I am wondering when you have fought in these trenches ?
Once again the Department of Justice exercises its authority to benefit the party faithful (Letitia James, Kathy Hochul) and punish enemies while demonstrating the absurdity of its name.
Not a Cuomo fan, but he does deserve due process.
The women are also entitled to their day in court.
I would say this is gross incompetence, but that seems to be a trend with DAs with Ds after their name. Does anyone really think a DA is going to be fair and unbiased running on a platform he is going to get someone in particular? Meanwhile, he lets stalkers of famous singers out without so much as a ‘huh.” BTW, that stalker was found outside of her NYC home, 5 minutes after he got out on no cash bail.
Upstate, seeing that stalker outside his victim’s home so soon after being charged was disgusting and very troubling.
And there is zero evidence in the E. Jean Carroll case against Trump, but that seems to be going along swimmingly for her.
Evidence from multiple people was presented at trial. Trump’s admission on tape of grabbing women by the p**** without getting their consent was also presented as evidence. And in the first trial, Trump refused to testify, which allows an adverse inference in a civil trial.
It hasn’t been going swimmingly for her. She’s gotten many threats. That’s one of the reasons for damages.
without their consent? That’s not what he said, he said “they let you do it.”
That’s like a physical abuser saying “I punched her and she let me do it.”
The quote, “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p****. You can do anything.” also includes him saying “I don’t even wait.” He doesn’t get consent before doing it. He just does it. No surprise that a rapist says “they let you do it.”
He doesn’t claim that they say “yes.” Sounds like you don’t really understand consent.
“Without their consent….” The left will carry a lie so long that it becomes “truth” in their Orwellian world. “Good people on both sides.” “Unarmed individual” in the Michael Brown case as if trying to take a cop gun makes you “unarmed”. “Unarmed individual” when the guy had a knife. “Hands up, don’t shoot”.
The left lies, the media repeats the lie, the lie becomes legend. This is why we have layoffs all over liberal media. This is why “historians” like Michael Beschloss and Douglas Brinkley are no longer listened to or even taken seriously any longer.
I used to love these historians and I read their articles and yes even their books, but after watching them tell Biden he is FDR and seeing the claims they make about Trump has made me give up on both of them forever.
It is noticable that this story follows closely on the heels of the absurd E Jean Carrol verdict, also in New York. It appears that there is an atmosphere of sexual hysteria in that state or more likely in New York City. Males, it seems, are the new special enemy of “progressive” culture.
Yeah, if evidence is presented that two powerful men engaged in sexual harassment or assault, then it’s definitely sexual hysteria.
Letitia James is an evil woman and she needs to be held accountable for her “activism” in place of her legal obligations. This woman does everything for political reasons, brags about it and then waddles away smirking. The fact that this woman can go after an ex president and an ex governor with the weakest cases and remain immune to counter-attacks tells you why places like NY are getting worse all the time.
When courtrooms in NY are handing out 83 million dollars to a woman that appears to be a tad loopy who claimed something happened 25 years ago, offers no proof, goes on TV to make a fool of herself with Anderson Cooper and then claim injury when the person she put in an untenable situation reacts wildly it has a chilling effect. When a NY courtroom takes away a business worth 100s of millions of dollars and bans a family from working in the city ever again for a supposed crime that had no victims, is common practice and was politically motivated, it will also have a chilling effect.
Letitia James needs to be investigated, removed from office and shunned forever for turning our judicial system into Russian law practices.
This comment was from me, HullBobby, for some reason I had to sign in again???
But folks, I did sign in and therefore everyone gets to know that the comment is from a particular person, HullBobby, and not one of the way too many people that go by the “name” of Anonymous.
HullBobby,
Thank you for clarifying who you are.
It has happened to me a few times with my comments too.
It also appears the dress she claims she was wearing when the alleged assault happened was not even made in 1994. New York Times fact-checkers say the dress was not made til after 1994.
No evidence, assertions by authority figures, mindless parroting by the media – the MO of progressives. the question is: why are you surprised? We have seen this many times over the last 10 years.
The “facts” are in — that the courts in NY are political cesspools controlled by party politics, not principles of Law. To that extent it’s hard to feel sorry foor Cuomo, since he never tried to fix the problem while he was in office and might have done something about it.
It is hard to feel bad for Cuomo because of how he dealt with Kavanaugh. This is just karma. It is coming for Fani Willis right now and it will come for Letitia James and Alvin Bragg soon enough.
No man should hire any woman under the age of 70.
People should constrain their own behavior so they don’t sexually harass or assault others.
Of course people should not harass or abuse any person, but you better hope you or your son (if you have one) don’t get accused many years after something may not have happened.
The point, which seems to elude you, is sometimes people are innocent. Liberals only feel bad for people that actually commit crimes, even violent crimes, are proven to have committed the crime and then get a slap on the wrist for some political reason.
Hey Anonymous, do you believe Tara Reid? Shouldn’t Joe Biden be thrown out of office for his harassment of her? What, you don’t believe her? See how it works.
Yes, of course people are sometimes innocent. But that doesn’t mean that Trump or Cuomo or Biden or any other specific person are innocent.
As for Tara Reid, I think she, and those she’d call on for evidence, and Biden, and those he’d call on for evidence, should be questioned under oath. Just as occurred in Trump v. Carroll. Trump was given the opportunity to testify. He chose not to, presumably knowing that in a civil trial it allows an adverse inference (either he knew, or he chose incompetent counsel). If he was innocent, why didn’t he testify and remove the possibility of that adverse inference?
“Me too” requires Cuomo be jailed for not less that 50 years, and pay $500 million on compensatory damages.
Its not so much the facts of the case, but the seriousness of the charges.
“[H]ow was it fair to make a finding that Cuomo is a serial sexual harasser without interviewing him or establishing the underlying truth of the allegations?” (JT)
You wouldn’t have my head under Madame Guillotine — would you?
only solution is to Defund the UniParty.
It has too much power. Cut 50% of federal funding: colleges, cities, states and non-profits where anyone gets $100k+
Let Democrats fund their own failure
hey it is the way fascist work! Target acquired, target destroyed. Facts to be made up as needed
But wait, we MAGA conservatives are the fascists and will end democracy. How can the Democrats turn on one of them? Welcome to the real fascist Professor Turley, they eventually turn on each other as they don’t check all the purity boxes. Question is will he and other moderate democrats still vote D. If not, this madness continues unabated