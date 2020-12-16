Cuomo v. Cuomo: Did The New York Governor Make The Case Against Himself With Kavanaugh?

There remains a blackout on the sexual harassment allegations against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo by most major media outlets. Putting aside the striking lack of interest in comparison to the allegations raised against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the controversy from that confirmation fight could raise difficult questions for Cuomo who not only insisted that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford must be believed but demanded that Kavanaugh take a polygraph examination. It is not clear if Cuomo will now follow his own standard and take a polygraph examination arranged by others.
During the Kavanaugh hearing, various Democratic leaders publicly insisted that “women must be believed” when raising sexual harassment allegations and declared Kavanaugh guilty before either he or Ford actually testified. Senator Maxie Hirono publicly stated that Kavanaugh was not even entitled to any presumption of innocence. Indeed, Hirono insisted that men needed to “just shut up” and accept the allegations.
The view that “women must be believed” changed the minute that Joe Biden was accused of sexual assault and then refused to allow the review of his papers held under seal at the University of Delaware. Suddenly, figures like Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer insisted that they believed Biden without any review such papers or even speaking with the alleged victim (a former Biden staffer). Ethics experts like Richard Painter attacked those who suggested that the accuser might be telling the truth as endangering the election. Others like Rep. Iihan Omar, Linda Hirschman, and Lisa Bloom found an even more startling resolution: they stated that Biden was clearly a rapist, but they would still vote for him.
The allegations raised by former Biden aide Lindsey Boylan are notably easier to confirm. She stated “Yes, [Cuomo] sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”
These are not allegations that are decades old with few, if any, witnesses. Boylan worked for the governor’s administration from 2015 to 2018 and says that there were many witnesses. Notably, the Kavanaugh hearing was in 2018.
In fairness to Cuomo., I was surprised by Boylan making these serious allegations against Cuomo and then saying that she would not speak with reporters on the details. She stated on Twitter “To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists. I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops. My worst fear is that this continues.” That is hardly fair to Cuomo to declare him a harasser and then refuse to support the allegations.
As with Kavanaugh, I believe both sides need to be heard and that we should not assume Cuomo is guilty based on an allegation. Some groups however are not waiting. UltraViolet co-founder Shaunna Thomas has called for Cuomo to apologize (though notably not to resign) for his harassment of women. Other groups with the Me Too Movement, Time’s Up and EMILY’s List who led the calls with Kavanaugh were conspicuously silent when the Democratic governor was accused.
The strongest case against Cuomo may be Cuomo. In the Kavanaugh hearing, Cuomo declared Kavanaugh clearly guilty. He publicly declared
“The confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is a sad day for this country, and it will haunt us for as long as he is on the court.
Today 50 senators put partisan politics over the sanctity of the highest court in the nation. In November, the American people get to respond and make their voices heard.
In New York, we will not waver and will not back down. To Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and all survivors of sexual assault, we believe you and we will fight for you. The sham FBI investigation and the bigger sham, this confirmation process, have energized us to fight even harder for our shared vision for a better future for all.
We will not wait for our rights to be taken away. Here in New York, I vow to codify Roe v. Wade within the first 30 days of my next administration, strengthen our common-sense gun safety laws and continue our progress expanding access to quality affordable health care. While extreme conservatives in Washington try to take this nation backward, New York will lead the way forward.”
Cuomo was one of the most vocal figures to demand that women must be believed. Boylan was working for Cuomo during the year of the Kavanaugh hearings. Cuomo declared “A woman’s testimony is worth as much as a man’s. That shouldn’t be a controversial proposition.” Cuomo then added the Republicans who supported Ford in the hearing “should require Judge Kavanaugh to take a polygraph test as Dr. Ford has done.”
I have never agreed with such calls for polygraphs in public controversies, but Cuomo clearly does. The question is whether he will allow others to arrange a polygraph in this controversy when the accused is named not Kavanaugh but Cuomo.
36 thoughts on “Cuomo v. Cuomo: Did The New York Governor Make The Case Against Himself With Kavanaugh?”
Believe women? No, believe leftist women when they are making accusations in an attempt to destroy leftists political opponents.
What hypocrisy and phoniness. No wonder many do not believe the MSM media anymore.
antonio
Never mind the most corrupt AG ever quit, and lied about just about everything in his “resignation” letter. Never mind that the same republicans what wanted “tort reform” now are abusing the system with BS lawsuits that can’t produce even one item that their suit says. Never mind that DJT is still being sued for, well just about everything that has anything to do with women in multiple lawsuits. Oh but Turley loves to write about free speech, but says nothing when “Proud boys” took down BLM signs and flags and banners from a black church in DC. Turley proves everyday that he acts as a political operative and has learned to use the useful idiots that Trump will leave behind in a bubble of non-facts and misinformation.
What is it about Andrew Cuomo breaking women and making women cry?
https://pagesix.com/2020/12/16/sandra-lee-cried-on-plane-after-move-from-new-york-home/
“Sandra Lee cried ‘all the way’ from New York to California“
Sandra Lee is focused on what’s ahead following an emotional few days.
One day after being photographed packing up the New York home she shared with her ex-boyfriend Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the TV chef, 54, revealed Tuesday she had touched down in California ahead of the holidays.
“I am in Malibu -watched ‘little women’ on the flight -decided I am Jo! Although Jo would have never cried all the way home..,” Lee captioned a selfie on Instagram.
“I think I have just been stuffing it for so long that I am done. It’s all been too much-the last 6 years have just been too much..please God let 2021 be good for us all..,” she continued.
Last September, Lee and Cuomo, 63, announced they had broken up after 14 years together. Page Six exclusively reported in May 2019 they had been living apart.
In October, Lee’s Westchester County home, Lily Pond, sold for $1.85 million, Page Six exclusively revealed. The celebrity chef also told The Post in February she was California-bound.
Lee said Monday her final moments at Lily Pond “were very BitterSweet.”
“I walked around the outside of my beautiful home —I wanted to drink in every angle and remember the beautiful moments that were spent in every place,” she posted to Instagram.
Lee said Tuesday she would be spending Christmas in Arizona with her family.
“I got off the flight and went directly to get a Covid test,” Lee explained.
“Now bath and bed with some Campbell’s chicken noodle soup and saltines. Ultimate comfort meal when tired and overwhelmed,” she continued. “Then the sun will come up tomorrow! Nite xo.”
“For they sow the wind,
and they shall reap the whirlwind.
The standing grain has no heads;
it shall yield no flour;
if it were to yield,
strangers would devour it.”
~Hosea 8:7
that is a good one. mine is not as good but i’ll share it anyways
1 kings 22:38
And they washed the chariot by the pool of Samaria, and the dogs licked up his blood, and the prostitutes washed themselves in it, according to the word of the LORD that he had spoken.
–Saloth Sar
That ‘Other’ New York Story (That Turley Declines To Cover)
NEW YORK JUDGE ORDER TRUMPS TO HAND OVER DOCUMENTS
A New York judge Tuesday ordered the Trump Organization to hand over documents related to its sprawling Westchester County estate to the state attorney general’s office as it pursues a civil fraud investigation into the president and his company.
The Trump Organization had tried to shield the documents related to Seven Springs, a 213-acre property, from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat. Her office is investigating whether Mr. Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of his assets on financial statements to obtain loans and get economic and tax benefits.
At Seven Springs, the attorney general is looking at the valuation of a conservation easement, an agreement to preserve land in exchange for tax benefits, lawyers for Ms. James’s office have said.
A Trump Organization spokeswoman has said the investigation is all about politics. Eric Trump, who leads the company and earlier this fall sat for a deposition with Ms. James’s lawyers, has previously said on Twitter that the probe’s “sole focus is an anti-Trump fishing expedition that she promised during her campaign.”
On Tuesday, New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron held a hearing about documents involving Ralph Mastromonaco, an engineer who assisted the company with plans for a development project at Seven Springs that never came to fruition. Trump Organization attorneys have argued that Mr. Mastromonaco’s communications involving the company and Charles Martabano, a Westchester land-use lawyer who worked on the potential development, are subject to attorney-client privilege. They argued Mr. Mastromonaco essentially acted as an interpreter, providing technical knowledge necessary to its lawyers.
Justice Engoron rejected that argument, saying he would have needed more specifics, such as affidavits, about Mr. Mastromonaco’s work.
“The burden rested on [the Trump Organization] to provide the court with sufficient evidence, from persons with actual personal knowledge, demonstrating that Mastromonaco’s communications were necessary, not merely helpful, to provide legal advice,” Justice Engoron said. The Trump Organization hadn’t met that standard, he added.
New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office is investigating whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of assets on financial statements.
Ms. James said in a statement that her office would immediately move to ensure that the Trump Organization complies with the court’s order.
Edited from: “Trump Organization Ordered To Turn Over Documents To New York”
The Wall Street Journal, 12/15/20