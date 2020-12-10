YouTube Declares It Will Censor Videos Questioning Biden’s Victory

We have have been discussing how writers, editors, commentators, and academics have embraced rising calls for censorship and speech controls, including President-elect Joe Biden and his key advisers. The erosion of free speech has been radically accelerated by the Big Tech and social media companies. The level of censorship and viewpoint regulation has raised questions of a new type of state media where companies advance an ideological agenda with political allies. The state media criticism was never more compelling than in the announcement of YouTube this week that it would now remove videos that question the victory of President-elect Joe Biden. The election is over but YouTube will now scrub away any dissenting views that the election was marred by fraud. It now appears to be protecting history itself from things deemed disinformation — the ultimate calling of the corporate censor.
YouTube (which is owned by Google) announced “We will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 US Presidential election.” The company used the end of the “safe harbor” period for counting votes to justify censor those with lingering doubts or those who want to post explanations of why the count remains suspicious, including presumable an array of members of Congress who have called for investigations.
For free speech advocates, the move is a raw example of corporate censorship but Democrats and many liberals applauded the action. Indeed, the Columbia journalism dean has lamented that these companies are not cracking down on free speech to a greater extent and blaming their own greed for not being greater censors. It appears that Big Brother is now being embraced as a protector of truth.
Like the “false facts” removed by China’s censors, the Biden victory is treated like a state fact that cannot be challenged or questioned. As someone who has stated for weeks that Biden is the president-elect and criticized conspiracy theories, I do not subscribe to the view that the election was stolen. However, millions of votes — both Republican and Democrat — hold that view. Indeed, some polls show up to 90 percent of Republicans believe that election was not fair and honest. Roughly half of the country voted for President Donald Trump and many of them hold this view.
The best way to address such views is to expose them to debate and challenge. That is the value of free speech. Otherwise, you end up on a slippery slope of censorship of any views that you deem harmful or misleading.
This action notably occurs just weeks after companies blocked discussion of the Hunter Biden story. It was only after the election that the CEOs then said it was a mistake. Biden is now under federal investigation and the laptop and its disturbing emails now appear to be legitimate. Yet, Democratic Senators demanded more censorship as the CEOs were apologizing for spiking a legitimate news story that was damaging to Biden. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal declared that he was “concerned that both of your companies are, in fact, backsliding or retrenching, that you are failing to take action against dangerous disinformation.” Accordingly, he demand an answer to this question:
“Will you commit to the same kind of robust content modification playbook in this coming election, including fact checking, labeling, reducing the spread of misinformation, and other steps, even for politicians in the runoff elections ahead?”
YouTube has eagerly embraced the call for censorship by Blumenthal and others. It is now protecting not the election but history from what it considers disinformation. It is the very Chinese model embraced directly or indirectly by some American academics and journalists. We are watching free speech drain away to the applause of those eager for less freedom.
155 thoughts on “YouTube Declares It Will Censor Videos Questioning Biden’s Victory”
The question I would have for you, Mr. Turley, and I ask this with the utmost of respect (I have become a huge fan recently), is when you say “As someone who has stated for weeks that Biden is the president-elect and criticized conspiracy theories, I do not subscribe to the view that the election was stolen”, are you saying that there was no fraud at all, that all of the evidence (and there is plenty of it if one bothers to look) has been completely fabricated, that hundreds upon hundreds of affidavits and other court-admissible evidence is all a farce, and that all the people who are claiming that there has been fraud are collectively lying? Because that is the essence of the position you have taken. A reasonable person would have to acknowledge that there are question marks, and I have to assume that you take your position for fear that to admit that maybe, just maybe there was some fraud, that you too will be censored. Many can’t pychologically go there, are unwilling to at least give a non-partisan brief review of some of the claims and want to paint the other side of the aisle as demented and sophomoric for just entertaining that something may be wrong. If the evidence was fabricated, the current ‘winning’ side wouldn’t have to hide, censor or belittle those who counter the ‘official’ results, as the facts would back them up. Any behavioral scientist would have field day with this scenario.
I’m sensing in this comment an unwillingness to listen carefully for nuance. JT has been quite clear that all valid claims (i.e. back up by real factual evidence) be investigated to their conclusion, including filing charges where crime was committed. At the same time, he has come to the conclusion reached by election officials in the states that, while there inevitably was cheating and irregularities (every election has some), their numerical extent is not sufficient to overturn the state outcome…not even in one state.
If you parse the preceding paragraph as arguing “there was no fraud”, then you are spinning what you read to fit a false narrative you wish to maintain.
The largest fraud numerically (so far) is the one in Orange County CA, where a man is under indictment for absentee ballot fraud, having applied for some 8000 absentee ballots on behalf of homeless people, though with no intent for them to fill out and sign their ballots.
Can we agree that this happened? Can we also agree that Biden narrowly eked out a win, much the same way Trump did in 2016?
Or, are we only allowed to choose from one of two hyperpartisan “pseudo-realities”, where there is no stomach for even listening to and registering counter-narrative information?
DDP, please post accounts from recognizable sources citing victories by Trump campaign in established courts.
YouTube censored more videos
YouTube blocked & deleted National Geographic videos, documentaries, & educational videos. The women & men in videos were not wearing proper clothing & could not read or write. At best these isolated tribes being show cased could count only to 5.
The best way “to address such views” is to do a thorough check of matching eligible voter signatures with the ballots (not through discourse). Since this procedure was not done in the correct way, a new election should be held (with paper ballots and hand count).
coolcat, we can’t invalidate an election based on hearsay. Please cite court victories by Trump campaign to justify invalidating a national election. There are NONE!