Hunter Biden confirmed yesterday that he is indeed under investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware for possible tax violations. For years, the media has maintained a virtual blackout on Hunter Biden stories even as some of us noted that a 2019 subpoena indicated an active criminal investigation. Apparently, there was no way to “say this nicely” so the media said virtually nothing at all. The son of the incoming president will now be investigated by his father’s Justice Department. In the meantime, many in the media are still struggling with the journalistic version of the denial stage in the Kübler–Ross stages of grieving. The move during the lame duck period could reflect a desire to iron plate the investigation before the arrival of a Biden Justice Department. It will certainly add a new complication to any already difficult situation with a pending Special Counsel investigation.
Reports indicate that Joe Biden is not implicated and that Hunter Biden may be either a “target” or a “subject.”
Hunter Biden stated “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”
97 thoughts on “Hunter Biden Is Under Federal Investigation”
Hey Washington Post, New York Times, NPR, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and all the ‘watchdog press’ that chose not to cover or dig into ANY story about Joe or Hunter or Jimmy Biden and the Biden, Inc. international money laundering influence peddling cartel….aren’t you all the ones who keep shouting this clever little tag line? —-> Democracy Dies in Darkness or something.
Remember Sgt. Schuttz from Hogan’s Heroes? This is the tag line for the DNC controlled fake news media —–>. I see nothing. I hear nothing. I know nothing! (Unless it hurts Trump and Republicans, then we report leaks, lies, and unverified stories, and we repeat, and repeat, and repeat said story to get it going around the world once or twice until it is later debunked, which we knew was false when we first reported it, but still, it had to get out there b/c we are just doing our jobs and all).
This is why Trump is correct when he says Fake News is the Enemy of the People. Because they are. Half the electorate has no idea why Hunter Biden would even be being investigated. Half the electorate has no idea how corrupt Joe Biden and his entire family is.
Jackass, if you just Google his name and look at the last day’s results, you’ll find that all of those news sources have reported on it.
Are you too blind to see that?
Dumbass, the MSM had a blackout on the NY Post story and anything else that would have hurt Biden’s chances in the election.
I know you see that and it’s your immorality that gets in the way of acknowledging it.
Based on what I just wrote, you might go blind anonymous. Actually you seem mentally blind already. You have to get out of the bathroom more often. Take up knitting.
Question: Did they report on the story BEFORE the election? Has Joe Biden ever been asked if he in fact met wtih Tony Bobulinksi at the Beverly Hills hotel and discussed Biden family business as Bobulinski says he did? Has Joe Biden been asked if he is the Big Guy referenced in Hunter’s emails discussing the Biden family business?
The answers? No. No. And, no.
“Jackass,” if you will look further, you will see that the media went along with and repeated the Dems talking point that the Hunter Biden laptop/emails was all simply Russian disinformation. So they gave themselves permission to ignore and bury the story when in fact it was, and is, a real and valid news story. Why? Because Fake News is the Enemy of the People.
Anonymous, for the same reasons the mainstream press did not publish anything on the Steele Dossier until long after the 2016 election, even though they all were briefed on it in Sept of 2016. The reason was not because they favored Trump, but because they did not want to impact an election with dubious information presented by the political opposition.
“…The founders of Fusion GPS have described how they did not hide the fact that they were researching Trump and Russia: “Fusion and Steele tried to alert U.S. law enforcement and the news media to the material they’d uncovered …” and their office became “something of a public reading room” for journalists seeking information. In September they arranged a private meeting between Steele and reporters from The Washington Post, The New York Times, The New Yorker, ABC News, and other outlets. The results were disappointing, as none published any stories before the election.[57]
Jane Mayer has described how, in “late summer, Fusion set up a series of meetings, at the Tabard Inn, in Washington, between Steele and a handful of national-security reporters. … Despite Steele’s generally cool manner, he seemed distraught about the Russians’ role in the election.” Mayer attended one of the meetings. None of these news organizations ran any stories about the allegations at that time.[21]
Only two sources mentioned allegations, which we now know came from dossier reports, before the election. Steele had been in contact with both authors. These were a September 23, 2016, Yahoo! News article by Michael Isikoff which focused on Carter Page,[105] and an article by David Corn on October 31, 2016, a week before the election, in Mother Jones magazine.[82]…”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steele_dossier
Memories…..🎹🎹🎹
“We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions,” NPR Managing Editor for News Terence Samuel told me. “And quite frankly, that’s where we ended up, this was … a politically driven event and we decided to treat it that way.”
(music to the tune of We Don’t Need No Education)
We don’t need no Hunter Biden!
We don’t need no thought control!
All in all…it’s just a …
Glitch in the road!
(music)
It’s Howdy Duty Time!
So, turn it on channel 9!
And we’ll see Frankenstein!
Now reported that Joe Biden’s brother is also under investigation. Why isn’t Joe? It was his influence likely being sold.
The DOJ has failed the country again.
They missed 9-11, the first attack on the World Trade center, the Boston Marathon terrorists, Pulse nightclub, Major Hassan, San Bernardino, and many others.
They did pounce on Richard Jewell though.
Young: “Now reported that Joe Biden’s brother is also under investigation. Why isn’t Joe?”
Patience. The tax investigation is merely the camel’s nose under the tent.
If the “Big Guy” (aka Caligula’s horse) is implicated, the leftist radicals will (silently) cheer. JB will be “encouraged” to leave office. The execrable KH will be president. And leftist radicals will be free to transform America into Venezuela.
“And leftist radicals will be free to transform America into Venezuela.”
******
LA is already beginning to look like Caracas.
Young: “LA is already beginning to look like Caracas.”
Thanks to your (?) new, Soros-backed DA, George Gascón, LA’s streets will be safe again — for criminals.
“Spending in the race intensified a few weeks before Election Day, when New York billionaire George Soros and Bay Area philanthropist Patty Quillin combined to put millions of dollars behind Gascón.”
https://www.latimes.com/projects/la-district-attorney-race-top-donors/
“As homicides, shooting victims and shots fired into occupied homes soar in Los Angeles, it’s disturbing that Gascon’s first act in office is to explore every avenue possible to release from jail those responsible for this bloodshed,” [The Los Angeles Police Protective League] said in a statement Monday. “These victims and law-abiding residents lost a voice today while criminals and gang members gained an ally in the prosecutor’s office.”
The country has other DAs of this type: Portland, St Louis, Chicago, San Francisco.
I wondered how a public could become so deranged as to vote these people into office.
Now I wonder how long large scale voting fraud has been going on.
Maybe the people didn’t choose these scoundrels.
Leave you hypocritical doofus! If this is boring and you visit the rest of your life must be like paint drying.
Exactly ….he says nothing about the Texas case…….what does he think of that? I am still looking for vets groups to join….15 percent of the population…..50 percent of cannon fodder. No declaration of war but endless 60 day wars….endless. 20 years. Because no one obeys the constitution. The president is important..
60 day wars….th a t never end…selecting the president is mega important E. The constitution either matters or not.6
JT, as a widely respected, fair, independent legal scholar, let me ask for your opinion. Could it be argued successfully that the biased, manipulative, unfair main stream media unduly/illegally influenced this election through their practically unlimited financial resources which they used to help Biden win? Couldn’t it be argued that their constant one-sided favorable reporting of Joe is equal to a massive illegal campaign contribution?
Thanks
Yes, it can be so argued, and you are not the first to make the case. However, there’s that pesky First Amendment.. . . .
You can argue that, but it’s not illegal, just like it was’t illegal for them to help Trump with their coverage in 2016.
Hopefully, in the course of this investigation, we will learn how Rudy ended up with a laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter. No one believes the story about a blind computer repairman. Hopefully, Rudy will be prosecuted for his involvement in this and other matters in Ukraine and elsewhere.
“Hunter Biden Is Under Federal Investigation”
– Professor Turley
______________
The Deep Deep State is prepping America for the removal of Joe Biden and the ensconcement of Commie-Lie Ho-riss.
Will the first act, by President Biden, be the pardoning of Hunter, his brother, his wife and himself?
No, that won’t be Biden’s act at any time.
When do you expect Trump to pardon his family and try to pardon himself?
It will be more likely that President Kamala Harris will pardon Joe Biden and the rest of his family. The insiders knew what they had done. Harris is their “get out jail card.”.
General Flynn was brought to bankruptcy and his son was threatened with prosecution. Hunter’s defense is going to cost a load of money. Joe’ pockets are a lot deeper but the pain will still be considerable. I think “goes around comes around” is an apt declaration. Holding sides with laughter.
Hunter hasn’t been indicted.
Details, details.
PRESIDENT TRUMP, IT IS NOW TIME TO LEAD.
THE DEMOCRATS AND SUPREME COURT HAVE REJECTED STATUTORY AND FUNDAMENTAL LAW FOR COMMUNIST IDEOLOGY.
THE CONSTITUTION WILL BE ABOLISHED AND NULLIFIED, AMERICA WILL BE CONQUERED AND SUBSUMED BY COMMUNISM.
Or the incompetent president, fresh off a term of doing nothing that wasn’t self serving, and having done literally nothing since losing an election, can watch 3 thousand people die a day of Covid while there is no stimulus to overcome the economic wreckage he’s created.
Yeah, that’s more like it.
America is in a condition of hysteria, incoherence, chaos, anarchy, rebellion, corruption and war.
Election 2020 was tampered with and corrupted and is irredeemable and without remedy, the democrats and Supreme Court reject statutory and fundamental law and China attacked America with a biological
weapon of mass destruction.
President Abraham Lincoln declared martial law, seized power, neutralized the legislative and judicial branches and ruled by executive order and proclamation to “Save the Union.”
President Donald Trump must now declare martial law, seize power, neutralize the legislative and judicial branches and rule by executive order and proclamation to “Save the Republic.”
President Trump, it is now time to lead.
Trump never leads. He bottom feeds.