Former DNC Official: “We Should Give Eric Swalwell The Congressional Medal Of Honor For His Conduct”

Even in today’s hyperbolic political environment, a declaration on Fox News this afternoon by Brad Woodhouse, the former DNC Communications Director, is breathtaking. Asked whether Swalwell should have been left on the House Intelligence Committee after an alleged intimate relationship with a Chinese spy, Woodhouse declared Swalwell did everything right after being notified by the FBI. He then added “we should give Eric Swalwell the congressional medal of honor his conduct.” As a military history buff, the comparison did not sit well with me, but it was particularly odd coming from Woodhouse.
The Congressional Medal of Honor recognizes brave corporals, not corporeal bravery. Just in case there is a need for the distinction, consider Corporal Mitchell Red Cloud Jr.
Here is the CMH inscription:
Rank and organization: Corporal, U S. Army, Company E, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. Place and date: Near Chonghyon, Korea, 5 November 1950. Entered service at: Merrilan Wis. Born: 2 July 1924, Hatfield, Wis. G.O. No.: 26, 25 April 1951. Citation: Corporal. Red Cloud, Company E, distinguished himself by conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty in action against the enemy. From his position on the point of a ridge immediately in front of the company command post he was the first to detect the approach of the Chinese Communist forces and give the alarm as the enemy charged from a brush-covered area less than 100 feet from him. Springing up he delivered devastating pointblank automatic rifle fire into the advancing enemy. His accurate and intense fire checked this assault and gained time for the company to consolidate its defense. With utter fearlessness he maintained his firing position until severely wounded by enemy fire. Refusing assistance he pulled himself to his feet and wrapping his arm around a tree continued his deadly fire again, until he was fatally wounded. This heroic act stopped the enemy from overrunning his company’s position and gained time for reorganization and evacuation of the wounded. Corporal. Red Cloud’s dauntless courage and gallant self-sacrifice reflects the highest credit upon himself and upholds the esteemed traditions of the U.S. Army.
He wrapped himself around a tree to fight off the Chinese.
Red Cloud was a Ho-Chunk Native American born in Hatfield, Wisconsin. He served in combat with the Marines in World War II and was wounded. They wanted to medically discharge him but he refused and went on to fight with the Marines at Okinawa. He then enlisted with the Army in 1945 and fought in Korea. He was shot eight times and kept fighting. That is an encounter with the Chinese that is worthy to repeat to our children unlike Swalwell’s brave encounter with Fang Fang.
While not ignoring any distinction Swalwell achieved in his “action,’ the CMH is meant to recognize some who “distinguishes himself conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty.” Whatever call Swalwell was answering, it was not the call of duty for a CMH.
I am sure that Woodhouse did not mean to insult CMH winners and this was just a comment that he would now take back. We have all had such moments and live television magnifies overstatements. The more important aspect however is how Democrats (and many in the media) are dismissing this story despite the endless coverage of previous and analogous scandals. It is the fact that Swalwell should be complimented for his conduct. Why? Swalwell did not go undercover in any intelligence-gathering sense. What was his alternative when the FBI contacted him? Woodhouse makes it sound like our expectations of our elected officials are so low that Swalwell is a hero for not refusing to speak with the FBI and continuing to sleep with a Chinese agent. The fact that he agreed to cut off ties to a foreign agent and answer questions of the FBI is deemed extraordinary conduct by Woodhouse.
Even as hyperbole, Woodhouse’s statement shows the level of spin required to dismiss this story, which is being buried by most of the media. In addition to his relationship (which included her fundraising for his campaign and successfully pushing forward an intern for his congressional office), Swalwell ran for president and never mentioned the controversy. He did so when calling endlessly for investigations and articles of impeachment over discredited Russian collusion theories. He was particularly adamant in calling for investigations of an alleged Russian asset meeting with Don Trump Jr. in a single meeting at the Trump Tower. Swalwell was also one of those calling for an investigation into an accused Russian asset seducing a NRA official. He demanded investigations in such influence.
Indeed, when the NRA story broke, Woodhouse was not handing out CMHs but charges for a FEC investigation. So one seduction should be the subject of recognition while the other should be the subject of investigation.
Where the —- are Washington, Jefferson, Adams, Mason, Franklin, Madison, Hamilton, Jay, Hancock et al.?
The long train of abuses and usurpations has arrived with its load of “…absolute Despotism….”
That tyranny is the dictatorship of the Tytler/de Tocqueville express.
America is now a rancid, one-party, communist state ruled by psychotic authoritarians.
“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and
to provide new Guards for their future security.”
– Declaration of Independence
Then shoot him like most other traitors
I like Svelaz’ provocative statement, but then I would:
Well, at least give him a Purple Heart for that time he shat himself on live TV.
WHO’S ALLEGING THE ‘INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP’?
Have we seen professional reporting by recognizable sources claiming that Congressman Swalwell had a sexual relationship with Ms Fang? I’m not doubting the possibility. But the accounts I’ve seen only suggest that Fang made frequent contacts with Swalwell’s office while posing as an activist.
Smallwell cao bi!
Svelaz is just our usual troll trying to prevent any serious discussion.
Let’ also give Bergdhal, the Rosenbergs and Benedict Arnold the same.
Bradley Manning got a pardon and Berghdahl got a Rose Garden ceremony because Barack Obama did not disapprove of what they did. It’s a reasonable wager that almost no one to be found in Barack Obama’s mundane social circle at some point between 1985 and 2005 disapproved of what these men did if they gave any thought to it at all (Well, his mother-in-law probably did disapprove). Obama hasn’t a trace of originality. He is his class and subculture.
The spy may have filmed some of their little romps.
Maybe Swalwell deserves an Oscar rather than a Medal of Honor for his performances in front of the hidden cameras.
The Oscar is sufficiently degraded as an award to be appropriate.
Eric Swallwell should also receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his groundbreaking initiatives in helping to bring China and America together
Sealwell has the same number of Nobel Peace Prizes as Trump.
Russian collusion with the Trump campaign is not “discredited as Turley falsely claims, – he knows this or has no business commenting on it – and the Trump Tower meeting with a Russian agent, attended by Don, Jr, Manafort, and Kushner was for an announced intent of getting Russian dirt on Hillary. That is not the same thing as being tricked by a Russian agent – it is willfully meeting with them.
Turley has a hard on for Swalwell ever since he Swalwell successfully but politely trashed him during House testimnoy.
You can see it here:
Russian collusion with the Trump campaign is not “discredited as Turley falsely claims,
It doesn’t matter how many times you recycle this lie, it is still a lie. Tell your contact at Correct-the-Record to get you a better script.
Report of the GOP led Senate Intell Comm Report (August 2020)
https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/documents/report_volume5.pdf
It doesn’t matter how many links you post to source documents which do not substantiate your lies. They are still lies.
It is obvious he did not fully read the link he posted.
The SSCI report does substantiate Joe’s claims. They aren’t lies.
Try reading the link page 941 debunks your fantasies.
LOL That was done by Mueller. Obviously Turley read his report. You should try it.
I suppose the Mueller investigation not finding a shred of evidence to support the collusion claim was a lie too.
Mueller didn’t investigate “collusion.”
He did investigate conspiracy.
He found evidence of conspiracy, but not enough to file charges.
He found evidence of conspiracy, but not enough to file charges.
He secured an indictment of a catering company and a bunch of Russian security officials. He knew he’d never have to present evidence in court. Or, rather, Weissman knew. Mueller didn’t know whether he was coming or going.
Even during the dreaded McCarthy Era it was not a crime to talk to Russians. And that was during the Cold Wat.
So now we give medals for naivete. What next? Participation trophies for Congress showing up to do their job.
In your video, Swalwell proves himself to be the classic – hit and run cretin with a smile – that he’s always been by using his seat to attack Prof. Turley without giving the Professor an opportunity to answer. The rest of your points are equally self incriminating.
It was a galling statement. But worth it just to read about Corporal Mitchell Red Cloud Jr. His bravery is second to none – the type of man real men aspire to be.
In the same ceremony give Debbie Wasserman Schultz the silver star for computer smashing: https://medium.com/@TelescreenMedia/we-the-people-have-been-compromised-imran-awan-timeline-a25a5c9d4c80
Obviously, Woodhouse is an idiot – but then so are most DNC officials. If he weren’t, he’d know that the Medal of Honor can only be awarded to military personnel. In fact, the Air Force had to do some underhanded orders so that CMSgt Richard Etchberger could be awarded the medal. At the time of the action, Ethberger and his team were sheep-dipped civilians who had been officially discharged from the Air Force and employed by Lockheed for a secret operation in Laos. He was nominated for the medal (although his actions as being above and beyond are debatable) but the award was turned down because of his civilian status. His sons pushed for Congressional action to have his status changed to active duty and the medal awarded to him. Sawell has never served in the military, much less in combat. He’s just another candy-ass lawyer he wangled his way into politics and a seat on the Intelligence Committee even though he has no experience in intelligence.
He worked as a prosecutor for a half-dozen years. He doesn’t appear to have ever clerked in a firm. He’s been drawing government salaries without interruption since 2006 and drew them intermittently for about five years previous. He’s never held a government position that wasn’t derived from political patronage. Given time and diligent effort, at age 75 he’ll be able to say with satisfaction that he’s been livin’ the Dick Durbin life.
The Democratic caucus is chock-a-block with characters like Swallwell and the Republican caucus is not free of them.
Earlier today, I commented that the lefties are stupid.
Now another lefty reaffirms that belief.
Do they even think before they speak?
Severe lack of critical thinking skills and reading comprehension is on display with the lefties.
Where were these babes when I worked for the government?
This, coming after Pelosi praised Swalwell, just shows how far in the pocket of China and America’s enemies the Democrat Party has gone. After years of abusing Pres. Trump with phony political attacks and investigations, the Democrats have no problem with Chinese spying or payoffs to their own. As someone who once was a Democrat, I can truly say that I do not recognize the new Marxist Democrat Party. I didn’t leave them, they left me in a state of disbelief.
Democrats motto: Rules for thee, but not for me.
Maybe we could do a Go Fund Me and send these two over to China where they believe magic lives. Five or ten years would do it.
