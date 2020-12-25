MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!

Best wishes to everyone celebrating Christmas. Due to the pandemic, we did not drive to Chicago this year and instead have stayed in Virginia. We have all of the kids and of course Luna tucked away as the stockings and the tree await.

We will be having a virtual celebration with my 92-year-old mother who have focusing this year on praying for the Bears to make the playoffs.

Last night, I made our traditional Cioppino soup — a tradition started by my late father, Jack Turley. I have previously written how I grew up hating the soup but the tradition fell to me. I am now as addicted to the soup as my father was. I always think of my dad (who was also my best friend) as we enjoy the soup with warm bread. Leslie made me my favorite Old Fashion cocktail and we watched It’s A Wonderful Life.

Tonight, I will cook the beef as well as the Yorkshire pudding, horseradish. and other traditional dishes for the dinner. Leslie has enough cakes and cookies to put the entire elf corp into a sugar coma.

Washington of course is in full celebration with subpoenas hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that a Special Counsel will soon would be there. Oh Christmas in Washington. Now, Durham! Now Delaware! Now Sam Dash away! Dam Sash away! Sam Dash away all!

The Turley family wishes everyone a happy and safe holiday. I will be toasting our blog family tonight and give thanks for the wonderful community we have created at this site.

Best wishes,

Jonathan Turley

