The Case For and Against The Appointment Of A Special Counsel In The Hunter Biden Investigation

Below is my column in the Hill on grounds for and against the appointment of a Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation. By refusing address the underlying allegations, Joe Biden is magnifying the concerns over possible conflicts of interest and his own possible exposure. Biden is maintaining that he will not ask potential Justice Department nominees about the investigation but he is also refusing to answer specific questions. In the meantime, he appeared to confirm that he views the investigation to be Russian disinformation. That is a familiar profile in a scandal at the start of an Administration and Democrats are likely to face their own prior calls to investigate the Trump family on such questions of foreign influence.
While Joe Biden continues to avoid specific questions on the Hunter Bidenscandal, there reportedly are”ongoing discussions” at the Justice Department on whether to appoint a special counsel. Ironically, Joe Biden’s refusal to address specific allegations has only fueled concerns of possible conflicts for his Justice Department conducting this investigation. His stonewalling is making the best case for a special counsel — but some unknowns remain critical to the decision.
Attorney General William Barr left his position this week, following very public conflicts with President Trump, including his opposition to special counsel appointments to investigate the 2020 election and the Hunter Biden scandal. Barr clearly was not opposed to making such appointments; he converted United States attorney John Durham into a special counsel, to guarantee that Durham will complete his investigation into the handling of the Russian collusion investigation.
The question is whether such grounds could emerge with regard to the Hunter Biden investigation. Justice Department regulations allow the appointment of a special counsel when it is in the public interest and an “investigation or prosecution of that person or matter by a United States Attorney’s Office or litigating Division of the Department of Justice would present a conflict of interest for the Department or other extraordinary circumstances.”
The case for a special counsel
Clear conflicts are present in this investigation for Joe Biden. Most obviously, it involves his son. In addition, Biden has stated repeatedly for more than a year that “no one has suggested my son did anything wrong.” That clearly is not true; many people agree that Hunter Biden was engaged in raw influence-peddling on a global scale. That may not be a crime but it certainly is ethically wrong. Nevertheless, Biden continued that claim after the disclosure that Hunter is the subject or target of a federal investigation. He has referred to the allegations as a continuation of political “foul play” targeting his family.
Previously, Democrats insisted that Trump’s public dismissal of the Russia investigation as a “hoax” supported the appointment of a special counsel. In addition, powerful Democrats like House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff claimed the Hunter Biden laptop and emails discovered before the election were just “Russian disinformation” and “this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.”
Biden himself responded affirmatively — “yes, yes, yes” — to a recent question about whether allegations against his son are “Russian disinformation and a smear campaign, like you said?” So,any criminal or other wrongdoing found by prosecutors would be an obvious embarrassment to Biden.
Further, serious apparent conflicts were revealed in the laptop and emails seized by federal investigators. Biden has refused to acknowledge that the laptop and emails are genuine. He has refused to address direct contradictions in those emails. He has declined to address accounts of key witnesses like Hunter’s business associate, Tony Bobulinski, referring to Biden’s direct knowledge or involvement — in direct conflict with Biden’s repeated denials. The emails refer to payments, office space and other benefits for Joe Biden and his family from foreign countries, particularly China.
Finally, Joe Biden has more than a son or his own credibility at stake. This investigation started in 2018 with a Treasury Department suspicious activity report. That does not mean there was a crime, but foreign financial transactions were flagged as suspicious and there are indications that money-laundering concerns may have been raised.
Repeated references to Joe Biden in these emails could create legal exposure. He could face exposure in other ways, too. One of the reasons Biden has not called Bobulinski a liar is that it likely would trigger a defamation lawsuit with sworn depositions and discovery. Biden is well aware of the perils from such civil litigation. After all, he voted as a senator in the Clinton impeachment trial, which included allegations that Bill Clinton lied under oath in his deposition.
The case against a special counsel
Much of this decision depends on the specific scope and underlying crimes of any investigations. Bill Barr knew those facts when he rejected the need for a special counsel. If this is a narrow tax investigation, then it likely is near completion. The key is not the appointment of a special counsel but the continuation of the current U.S. Attorney in his position pending completion.
During Barr’s tenure, the Justice Department handled a variety of investigations impacting Trump, from the Mueller probe to various investigations into the Trump organization and Trump advisers like Rudy Giuliani and his aides. None required special counsels; all continued without interference or manipulation under Barr’s leadership. There also is a reluctance to allow special counsels to proliferate unless there is little alternative. The potential to embarrass a president is generally not enough. After all, if everyone is a special counsel, they are no longer very special.
The biggest issue is that influence-peddling is legal. It is the favorite form of corruption in Washington. While you cannot give a politician like Biden an envelope of money, you can give his son or other relatives millions in dubious contracts, gifts and loans. The special counsel regulations involve “an investigation or prosecution” only into criminal acts. The Justice Department does not investigate politicians’ unethical conduct or simple lying. Otherwise, it would have little time to do anything else.
Notably, this argument against a special counsel appointment also is an argument for a congressional investigation. Various Democrats demanded investigations of Trump family dealings in foreign countries, including calls for a special counsel or other investigations. In 2018, Schiff wrotethat “the American people deserve to know that our president is acting in their interest and not his own financial self interest, or because he has been compromised by a foreign power.” The fear was that the Trump family was compromised or beholden to foreign interests. Those same fears exist with this scandal, and those same Democrats should support a full congressional investigation.
In the absence of a clear crime, it falls to Congress to investigate “suspicious activities” that could compromise a president or his administration. The Hunter Biden investigation may not warrant a special counsel — but the public deserves answers. The point of influence-peddling is to secure influence over powerful figures. The question is whether the Chinese, Ukrainians and other foreign actors got anything from their efforts.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates online @JonathanTurley.
First Clinton and then Obama Administration remnants pursue the false Russia disinformation claims along with their proxies such as Adam Schiff. Now the Bidens are pursuing it. What Russia was doing during the Trump administration was done during the the Obama Administration. There has been no change. The only difference is it seems the Biden family has been making money off of Biden’s status as VP and Russia is one of those countries. Notably China and Ukraine are two others. The Bidens continue to say that Hunter’s computer is Russian disinformation. This tells us that from Clinton to the Biden’s a singular excuse is being used and that excuse surely has to fall. The left will remain blind to the failure.
Is Prof. Turley aware of Hunter Biden’s complaint in an email to his daughter that Joe demands half his salary? Why isn’t bribery at one remove analogous to straw donation, Dinesh D’Souza’s severely-punished felony? D’Souza donated the max of $10,000 to a political campaign and then gave two friends $10,000 each to donate to the same campaign. The Bidens’ straw-man bribery setup just has more zeroes in the numbers.
Hunter Biden: “I love you all but I don’t receive any respect and that’s fine I guess. Works for you apparently. I hope you all can do what I did, and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It’s really hard but don’t worry, unlike Pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.”
Has anyone proved that Giuliani’s screenshot of that text from Hunter to his daughter is real?
Prof. Turley, you tweeted “I have been writing for two years about Manafort’s obvious pardon strategy. It just paid off. However, Manafort ranks as one of the least compelling candidates for pardon. He makes Marc Rich look like a pious, repentant petitioner. Manafort was convicted of crimes unrelated to the Russian investigation after a life of criminal, conspicuous consumption. He joins others on a virtual rogue’s gallery of corrupt Beltway figures on the pardon list.
“The pardoning of Jared Kushner’s father is equally objectionable. Charles Kushner was convicted of preparing false tax returns, witness retaliation, and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission. Kushner’s pardon was the triumph of familial over legal criteria. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie described Charles Kushner as responsible for “one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes” that prosecuted in his career. This is akin to the pardon given by Bill Clinton in his half-brother in the final days of his administration.”
Even worse were Trump’s pardons for the Blackwater war criminals.
Politico reporter Kyle Cheney notes that “The [bipartisan] Senate Intelligence Committee [report] described Manafort – who was serving a sentence for financial crimes — as a direct conduit for Russian influence into the Trump campaign. … Trump’s dangling of a pardon to Manafort was part of the evidence of potential obstruction of justice that Mueller laid out in his report.”
NYU Law professor Ryan Goodman says “Based on reading the parts of the Mueller report on Manafort many times… I do think that this pardon now significantly amplifies Donald J. Trump’s criminal exposure for obstruction of justice.”
Recall that Manafort told Gates “Sit tight” “we’ll be taken care of.”
On January 21, Manafort, Stone, Flynn, and Papadopoulos can all be subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury. They can be immunized, and if they lie to the grand jury about what they’ve covered up for Trump, their pardons won’t help them, as perjury would be a new crime, not covered by the pardons.
Are you going to write a column about Trump’s pardons of corrupt Beltway figures (and those linked to corrupt Beltway figures, as with the Blackwater war criminals, employed by Erik Prince, Betsy Devos’s brother)?
As for Joe Biden, he should nominate a very ethical A.G. (which he should do regardless) and then avoid following in Trump’s attempting-to-influence-prosecutions footsteps.
Hunter Biden should be indicted if there’s evidence to convince a grand jury that he’s committed a crime. Congress should pass a law making it clear that the OLC’s opinion is wrong and a sitting president can be indicted, with the statute of limitations tolled until the person is voted out or impeached and removed. If there’s evidence to convince a grand jury that Joe Biden or Trump or his family have committed crimes, they should be indicted. No one should above the law. If Trump attempts to pardon himself, the legality of that must be tested in court.
In the end Hunter will be considered a success of drug rehabilitation. Any crimes that may have occurred will be wiped away. If things get too hot in the kitchen Biden will be replaced by Harris not because of anything in the past but because a story will be created that the great Democrat Savior Biden suddenly was physically or mentally unable to continue as President. The Democrat legend will say Biden resigned out of greatness and they will start bowing to him as the new George Washington who had such respect for the Presidency that he refused to run for a third term.
Mr. Justice, you must have your OPTIC nerve crossed with sphincter thus your dumbassed post about the Trumps. Yes, there are FACTS stated by their business partner that defeat the ‘I know nothing’ defense of by the Dem Stooge Joe Biden, James Biden, and the rest of that crime family. Trump took NO SALARY for being President instead, it was all donated to various charities. I dare Joe Biden to do the same!
Please don’t engage me with your reply because I don’t engage with moronic idiots. EVER.
Trump transferred a great deal of money from the U.S. Treasury to the Trump Organization via his frequent trips to Trump properties and by having other federal officers (like Pence and Barr) stay at them. David Fahrenthold of the Washington Post has written a lot about this.
It would have been better for Trump to keep his salary and refuse any other government funds.
There is a reason that the Founders wanted the President to be well-paid: to help him avoid the temptation of potential corruption and to help him remember that he is a public servant to the citizens who pay his salary and he should serve them with integrity.
Ignoring Turley’s nuanced arguments, we need a special counsel for many reasons.
(1) We deserve light on the apparent corruption in Washington.
(2) Equal justice – the “protected” get a much softer justice and that undermines our faith in the system.
(3) We have no idea how deep this corruption may or may not go – show us.
(4) The Dems pushed the Russia investigation to kneecap Trump; a Biden investigation will show that there are consequences to that cynical game.
Monument, your post here is precisely WHY a Special Counsel. We either have an open government or we don’t. The pendulum seems to be pushed AGAINST open government with equal justice, or we don’t.
Isn’t it interesting that the largest demographic of the elected Congress is LAWYER?
“Those same fears exist with this scandal, and those same Democrats should support a full congressional investigation.”
My friend, that will only happen when pigs take wings
Dear Mr Turley given that Trump was having discussions in the WH about using the military to overthrow the election results who really gives a shit about Hunter Biden. Given that most politicians these days in Congress are bought and paid for I suspect there are way to many offspring that have used their political connections to get plum jobs and or making money schemes.
But the professor doesn’t seem to care much about Trump or the way he and his crime family have been milking the government for all its worth case and benefits not just from the treasury but also from foreign governments like CHINA. Money from Middle East Rulers and Russian “banks”. It’s all ok. Don’t look at Trump or MCCONNELL; it’s about Hunter Biden!
The Professor seems to like his slot as the Republicans go to legal expert. So disappointing.
It appears that for the foreseeable future JT will post often about Hunter and make a big deal of every right wing accusation about Biden. This is in clear contrast to his ignoring of the very real Trump scandals and corruption. I suspect JT will be quite opposed to any post-presidency investigations into the Trumps.