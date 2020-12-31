No Recusal But Now A Reversal? Federal Judge and Sister Of Leslie Abrams Changes Order On Georgia Ballots

U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner attracted considerable criticism when she declined to recuse herself from a challenge over voter eligibility. Gardner is the sister of Stacey Abrams who has led the effort to register voters in the state. Many felt it was inappropriate for Gardner to rule on the case, a concern that was magnified by her quick rejection of a purging of the rolls of roughly 4000 inactive voters. Now, it appears that Gardner has not recused herself but did reverse herself. A new order has issued upholding the purge in the face of an appeal.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger took issue with the original order as fundamentally wrong as to the applicable Georgia election laws.
The new order is a substantial rollback on the original order and the change was praised by Raffensperger’s office. It will allow the requirement of provisional ballots from those voters. Gardner however directs that no challenges to their eligibility be upheld based exclusively on data in the National Change of Address Registry, which Democrats have challenged as unreliable.
At a time of heightened tensions over election integrity, Gardner’s decision not to recuse herself fueled further uncertainty. Stacey Abrams’ organization Fair Fight donated $2.5 million to Senate Majority PAC. That is the group which used Majority Forward as its nonprofit arm, and the donation was the largest to Senate Majority PAC since the November election.
So Gardner is ruling on an issue closely associated with her sister and originally ruled in favor of the group which lists her sister’s organization as its largest contributor. At a minimum, that creates an appearance of a conflict. I can understand Judge Gardner’s view that there is no real conflict. These two very successful women continue to work in the same state. Judge Gardner may have been concerned that a recusal would encourage endless such challenges over tangential links to her sister’s work. Yet, she could have recused while stressing that this is a unique time and a unique set of circumstances. A recusal could have been simply a recognition of the court that her familial tie could undermine confidence in the review.
20 thoughts on “No Recusal But Now A Reversal? Federal Judge and Sister Of Leslie Abrams Changes Order On Georgia Ballots”
And you know what–Biden won Georgia by 12,000 votes, so even if these 4,000 got thrown out, he still wins. But…the disciples need red meat.
And the difference was lless than 10,000 the reason for a revote under Georgia law.
There is NO Georgia law allowing for a re vote for a Presidential election, but even if there were, and even if Trump somehow won, he would still lose the election. Georgia is just one state. That’s what you Trumpsters don’t seem to understand. Trump lost by over 7 million votes, and there’s not enough glitches or other lame arguments about nonexistent illegal wiping of machines, nonexistent ballot dumps or other baseless arguments to overcome Biden’s victory. It’s time to stop living in fantasy land and to get behind our new POTUS. Be a patriot for a change.
This isn’t about the general election in November. It’s about the Senate run-offs next week. Depending on who wins, there will either be a Republican majority in the Senate and McConnell remains Majority Leader or there will be a 50-50 split with a Democrat as Majority Leader after Biden and Harris are inaugurated (because the VP breaks ties).
“Yet, she could have recused while stressing that this is a unique time and a unique set of circumstances. A recusal could have been simply a recognition of the court that her familial tie could undermine confidence in the review.”
Stink of corruption since the judge should have recused herself. Nobody fills out a change-of-address card unless he or she has moved, since it requires forwarding of mail. What’s next? Not allowing purging based on looking at Social Security death records?
I’ve had it! It’s amazing how when Democrats are on the bench everything is a conflict but Republican judges can ignore clear and evident conflicts. They can ignore the fact they at they were appointed to do the bidding of the President. I’m sick of this and the pretense that somehow Professor you stand for ethics. The purge is wrong. It’s unconstitutional and it’s despicable.
Instead of whining, why don’t you cite your evidence that it’s unconstitutional?
