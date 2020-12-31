NYPD Search For Teens Responsible For Attack On Car On Fifth Avenue

This has been an awful year for New Yorkers in dealing with the massive costs of the pandemic. Adding to those costs is the increase in violent crime under Mayor Bill di Blasio with a 41 percent increase in homicides. Now, the city is focused on an attack on a driver on Fifth Avenue by a mob of bicyclists. The attack in broad daylight on a car captures a sense of lawlessness for many in the city.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the attack on the bar driven by Max Torgovnick. He was driving his elderly mother back from dropping off a donation at a nonforprofit organization before heading to his father’s neurology office. He described being surrounded by up to 50 bikers on Tuesday afternoon. The teen smashed his window and dented the BMW at Fifth Avenue and 21st Street.

The sources put the figure at approximately 25 bikers.

What is striking about the video is the length of time and the utter sense of impunity in the middle of the day on one of the most traveled road in Manhattan. There are obviously many onlookers and people filming the attack but there is little sense of concern.

