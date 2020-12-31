This has been an awful year for New Yorkers in dealing with the massive costs of the pandemic. Adding to those costs is the increase in violent crime under Mayor Bill di Blasio with a 41 percent increase in homicides. Now, the city is focused on an attack on a driver on Fifth Avenue by a mob of bicyclists. The attack in broad daylight on a car captures a sense of lawlessness for many in the city.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the attack on the bar driven by Max Torgovnick. He was driving his elderly mother back from dropping off a donation at a nonforprofit organization before heading to his father’s neurology office. He described being surrounded by up to 50 bikers on Tuesday afternoon. The teen smashed his window and dented the BMW at Fifth Avenue and 21st Street.
The sources put the figure at approximately 25 bikers.
What is striking about the video is the length of time and the utter sense of impunity in the middle of the day on one of the most traveled road in Manhattan. There are obviously many onlookers and people filming the attack but there is little sense of concern.
45 thoughts on “NYPD Search For Teens Responsible For Attack On Car On Fifth Avenue”
A car named BMW means Battered Mental Whitties.
Yorkies need guns to defend themselves.
New York. Fly Over And Flush. FOAF.
JT: “. . . with the attack on the bar driven . . .”
You can’t frequent a bar in NYC, but you can drive one?
Why did they pick this BMW to attack? Were they just attacking random nice cars on the street or did it do something to piss them off? In either case they’re wrong but I’ve had the back of my car punched by a random group of jaywalkers who jumped into the street without looking. I’m assuming this was a similar situation looking at the position of the car (in the crosswalk). The bikes were likely doing something erratic and reckless expecting traffic to halt for them. This car didn’t and maybe nearly hit one of them so they decided to take vengeance. Though the driver sounds like a Samaritan, personally, anyone who drives knows BMW drivers drive like they own the road. A situation where most traffic stops for the bicyclists besides the BMW so they extract vengeance sounds more likely than they just saw a BMW and said let’s mess up Richie rich. I could be wrong however.
The number of bicyclists doesn’t give you a hint?
Atlas Shrugged – now non-fiction
I can only assume this is fake news because when I searched the New York Times just now there was no story including the name of Max Torgovnick. Given that the NYT covers “All the News That’s Fit to Print” I can think of no other explanation.
With respect Turley, I am reluctant to criticize the bystanders for catching this attack on their camera phones rather than doing whatever else you think they should be doing. A good video goes a long way towards identifying, locating and arresting the perpetrators. And as for calling 911, we will never know whether that was done before beginning to record the freak show.
Surrounded by 50 punks
If that BMW SUV had NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio or Police Commissioner Dermot Shea in it, then those punks would have been met with hail of gun fire. The rest would be rounded up & charged with attempted murder and domestic terrorism.
if they’d have picked a lot of people in NYC they’d have met the same
these “urban youths” are rolling the dice in a crazy and stupid way
they are a menace to society. diblasio makes bloomberg’s tenure look like camelot
Sal Sar
What is striking about the video is the length of time and the utter sense of impunity in the middle of the day on one of the most traveled road in Manhattan.
What do you fancy ‘Black Lives Matter’ actually means?
And THIS is why my wife left NYC and we no longer visit. This mentality had been brewing for a long time. If there are never consequences for those that expect there to be no consequences, this sort if thing is only going to escalate (and is). People migrating to other states is not a panacea if it overpopulates other areas, either. This is all a real problem that should have been addressed long ago while still budding. Many modern 15-35 year-olds remind me of the ‘Reavers’ on the series ‘Firefly’. As time goes by they are becoming feral. That’s likely to be expected when no one is parenting them. Mowgli they are not.
Again, there was a remarkable improvement in the level of public order in New York City between 1990 and 2010. This included an 82% decline in the murder rate. It was this accomplishment that diBlasio deliberately trashed. It’s hard to think of a big city mayor of the last 50 years as bad as Bilge diBlasio. The only two in the running might be Coleman Young and Marion Berry.
Lori Lightfoot is trying to outdo Harold Washington’s failures as mayor of Chicago. And she is succeeding. Succeeding at besting him in failure
Sal Sar
Kurtz, why was Washington a failure?? No one wanted Bernie Epstein! They all knew he was a stooge for Fast Eddie. And only the most racist Whites thought Eddie was cool.
Middle Earth just called. They want their trolls back.
During some of the Rudy years in NYC, our daughter was a baker at Alcazar bakery on Lower East side. She lived at 94th and Columbus, Upper West Side. Every morning at 4 a.m. she had to catch a Subway for work. She said she was never hassled…..
And she felt safe! That was the environment Rudy had promised and secured for the citizens of New York City. And because people felt safe, they could enjoy living there…It was a wonderful life, thanks to Rudy.
I visited NYC about 25 years ago. The citizens were incredibly nice. They had been on a campaign to improve the city’s image and stop crime and it worked. Sad to see it turning back into the bad old NYC. Atlanta is also getting a reputation for crime and nastiness. Atlanta is going cobalt blue and stinking up GA’s reputation. Leftwing administration and urban ugliness are a thing.
Why would some gradual forward movement and mild acceleration (both in the cause of self defense) not have been the natural reaction, especially with your “older” mother in the passenger seat beside you? I think most of us would have moved rather than just sit there and take it. Of course this statement like many of the statements/comments made here is being made without the “benefit” of being there. Thankfully, so it seems, the damage was to property not people. What was the motive for the attack? Driving a BMW? Would the same attack taken place if the vehicle had been a Chevy or Ford? Senseless, purposeless violence. What was the message (if any)?
The message is we own this place and you cannot touch us.
Keep in mind that BLM was formed after the Trayvon Martin affair. What happened in that affair? A 17 year old youth, in lieu of simply going indoors, walked 75 yards down a rear alley and attacked a man loitering about waiting for the police to arrive. It was completely gratuitous. As he was banging the man’s head in the ground, the man took a pistol out of his pocket and shot him. There was a scrum of eyewitnesses and earwitnesses to different parts of this event and the autopsy report was consistent with the shooter’s account. So were the crime scene photos, which showed the wounds on the back of the man’s head and the place where he dropped his keys (i.e. where Martin attacked him).
Exchanges with liberals in fora like this made plain at the time that (1) they loathed George Zimmerman just because and would apply their imagination to manufacturing scenarios which would inculpate him but which had no evidentiary support. (2) they fancied that feral youths like young Martin have a fuzzily defined franchise to physically assault people who annoy them. If you do not understand the assumptions street-level liberal bring to social life, you don’t understand BLM. Blacks often buy into this as well.
A very wise notion to go back to the lionized Trayvon Martin of the left. He was a criminal that the left made into a hero.
I would have acted lawfully in self defense. Maybe gone to jail maybe not. who cares. But you don’t let people do this to you. Not if you got any heart or bllz
Saloth Sar
Yet the lame on this blog look for violence perpetrated by the right. That is demonstrative of how they think. Nothing can dispel the warped ‘leftism’ that resides in their brains.
“Nothing can dispel the warped ‘leftism’ that resides in their brains.”
lol
get a grip
It looks like the other anonymous was talking about you. Your responses sound warped and brain dead.
another idiot heard from @ 12:20 pm
As I said anonymous, you are warped and brain dead. You can’t change that reality by repeating the words. You can only demonstrate more and more ignorance.
A Republican is a Democrat that got mugged.
A Democrat is the Communist that mugged him.
Just a coincidence I suppose that Turley regularly features ugly attacks by black thugs on white people or property but rarely if ever, white people – including cops – on blacks. Do I have that wrong? I don’t think so, but correct me if I am.
Joe Friday ignores reality — there are crushingly overwhelming numbers of black-on-white crime vs. white-on-black. And white-cops-on-blacks even more minuscule vs. cops dealing with most people.
Regardless of the reported statistics, there have been a number of noteworthy stories involving for a legal perspective involving m
the opposite as of late, including the woman who attacked a Grammy winner and his son because she thought they had his phone. The legal issues at play in such cases sound far more interesting than this sort of cut and dry chaos (and it’s nothing like rich people violently and personally attacking poor people has ever been more common than the converse in any society) so it’s surprising Turley hasn’t shown as much enthusiasm for such stories now that he’s become so beloved by the far-right.
If we’re talking about reported statistics the overwhelming majority of crimes are intra-racial within all races, so the need to focus on a specific type of interracial crime would appear to be fear mongering. As we exit 2020 I implore you to heed the wise words of Jedi master Yoda. Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, hate leads to…suffering. This is leading down a dark path. Let’s leave this skewed nonsense behind us.
In 2015, according to the FBI, blacks killed 500 whites and whites killed 229 blacks., so DV there are more of the former, but not insignificant numbers of the latter. . Does Turley’s coverage of these events include any of the latter? Did he do any columns focusing on any of the high profile killing of blacks by cops this year? I’m asking.
I agree that statistics show that being killed by a cop is a function of adversarial interaction with them more than race, but can we agree that black males have a rational fear of any interaction with them born from experience? See GOP Senator Tim Scott’s confirmation of this if you think it’s paranoia.
LOL You’re leaving out that blacks…12% of the population…commit more than half of all murders.
That is not surprising. Joe is an omitter of salient facts and a liar with the rest.
Black male interaction with police is directly linked to elevated black male violent crime rates.
And interaction with police is linked to income levels.and always has been.
Prince Georges county Maryland…one of the wealthiest black enclaves in the US…has higher crime than most poor Asian communities.
And the crime rate among multi-millionaire black athletes is higher than the norm.
Your poverty argument is old, tired, and provably false.
Prince Georges County includes the inner poor districts on the edge of DC which is where most of the blacks live. Many black athletes spent their youth in poor neighborhoods where bad habits are formed. There is no genetic predisposition toward crime if that is your point.
“There is no genetic predisposition toward crime”
That is likely true. The predisposition toward crime is leftism.
I do not know the role of genetics, but I do know that elevated black violence is global. It is not just an American thing. There is not a single place on earth where the black crime rate is low.
Crime and other anti-social behavior is directly linked to fatherlessness. The black out-of-wedlock birth rate is now at 75%.
You can draw your own conclusions.
People that sell drugs, belong to gangs, rob stores and people, murderers and rapists generally have lower income levels.
The mouth is there. The brain is not.
They all need to go to jail. What a disgusting and senseless crime. The extensive criticism of the place makes criminals think they do as they choose and it’s working!
Their sense of impunity is fully justified as none of them will suffer the slightest ill effect from this incident.
Simple solution. What needs to happen is that some of these people need to be badly injured or die in their assaults. Eventually the rest of them will figure out this is not a clever policy.
Had that been my car… there would have been blood on the fenders.
CS: And I would’ve used a second clip.
Mr. Torgovnick would have been justified in responding aggressively since he and his mother feared for their lives.
A 5,000 pound vehicle would have made short work of the assailants and gotten him to safety.
But in today’s world, Mr. Torgovnick would probably have faced at least vehicular assault charges and endured a year of stress and media scrutiny.
And no cops.
No good way to have handled that situation; Mr. Torgovnick was lucky.