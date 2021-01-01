Happy New Year to everyone on our blog! We rang in 2021 at home in McLean, Virginia. New Year’s eve is also my wedding anniversary. Twenty-three years ago, Leslie and I eloped in Old Town Alexandria after dating eight years. Once again, we will celebrate two anniversary dates. I count the anniversary as our 31th while Leslie insists on counting this year as our 23nd anniversary. We will toast our anniversary and the New Year (as we did 23 years ago and every year since) with a bottle of Schramsburg Cremant.
This has been a tough year from all of us. We have lost many and much over this past year. However, we are persisted and prevailed over the adversity of 2020. So here’s to hope and healing in 2021.
On New Year’s Day, we will follow tradition and make the Bowl of the Wife of Kit Carson Soup with wasabi Bloody Marys. My father first introduced the soup to our family in Chicago, which is a Mexican turkey soup. I smoked a turkey two days ago and it will go into the soup today.
I will be giving the summary of our year on the blog later today, but I wanted to wish everyone a safe and joyous new year in 2021. It has been a wonderful year with our rapidly expanding community. I cannot thank you enough for contributing to our daily dialogue on issues great and small in our society.
Happy New Year Professor! Thanks for helping us better understand our world!
Yappy New Deer. I have one in my back yard right now. His name is Jehovah. He was there when the police took down a Commie sign. He is Jehovah’s Witness.
Happy New Year Everyone.
I hope everyone that can shows up in DC on the 5th/6th in DC next week at the Pro USA/Trump Rally. Take paper map.
Happy New Year!!
All the best in 2021 from Texas to you, Professor,…..and to all good people who gather here.
Jonathan…CONGRATS to you and Leslie on your anniversary! Best wishes for many, many more years together! On January 19 my bride and I will celebrate 53 years together after meeting on a blind date, and eloping 7 months later.
My favorite Sparkling Rose – you have great taste. 2021 will be as great as 2020 was terrible.
And Happy New Year and thank you for what you do for so many of us day in and day out. Hope the New Year is kind to you and all of us as well.
Happy New year and thanks for all you do on thia blog!
But is it a *Mexican* turkey?