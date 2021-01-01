Happy New Year to everyone on our blog! We rang in 2021 at home in McLean, Virginia. New Year’s eve is also my wedding anniversary. Twenty-three years ago, Leslie and I eloped in Old Town Alexandria after dating eight years. Once again, we will celebrate two anniversary dates. I count the anniversary as our 31th while Leslie insists on counting this year as our 23nd anniversary. We will toast our anniversary and the New Year (as we did 23 years ago and every year since) with a bottle of Schramsburg Cremant.

This has been a tough year from all of us. We have lost many and much over this past year. However, we are persisted and prevailed over the adversity of 2020. So here’s to hope and healing in 2021.

On New Year’s Day, we will follow tradition and make the Bowl of the Wife of Kit Carson Soup with wasabi Bloody Marys. My father first introduced the soup to our family in Chicago, which is a Mexican turkey soup. I smoked a turkey two days ago and it will go into the soup today.

I will be giving the summary of our year on the blog later today, but I wanted to wish everyone a safe and joyous new year in 2021. It has been a wonderful year with our rapidly expanding community. I cannot thank you enough for contributing to our daily dialogue on issues great and small in our society.

