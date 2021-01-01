STATE OF THE BLOG (2020)

Happy New Year to all of our blog community from around the world. As has been our tradition on this blog, with the start of 2020, I thought I would share our annual “State of The Blog” statistics from the last year. It has been a great year for the blog with the highest traffic in the history of our blog. We continued our expansion internationally. While we post a separate blog when we pass each million mark (and we are close to another such update), we use New Year’s day to take stock — and to celebrate — our blog. This year was not just the best year in terms of traffic on the blog, it was exponentially better than prior years with over 10 million views and tens of thousands of regular readers following us on Twitter and email. It is an astonishing growth for a humble blog with no budget and no revenue. But we still have an abundance passion and apparently an increasing number of other people looking for a civil forum to discuss the legal, political, and social issues of our time.

Thanks to all of our regulars and particularly Darren Smith who continues to monitor the blog and write on the weekend. We currently have almost 48 million views. This covers 19,558 individual postings and roughly 128,000 comments. We currently have roughly 133,000 following on Twitter with thousands more following through email. In 2020 alone, we had almost 1000 columns posted.

In addition to the United States, our two leading contributing countries were again Canada and Great Britain among 226 other countries.

Over the last year, the top ten countries outside of the United States were:

1. Canada

2. United Kingdom

3. Australia

4. Germany

5. Netherlands

6. European Union

7. Mexico

8. France

9. Israel

10. New Zealand

The most popular post in 2020 was Two New York Attorneys Arrested For Throwing Molotov Cocktail At Police [Updated]

That blog was followed in popularity by the following:

2 Seattle City Council Member Suggests Firing White Officers In Massive Reduction Of Police Department

3. Big League Censorship? Michigan Attorney General Threatens Criminal Prosecution Over Posting Of Video Alleging Voter Fraud

4. President Obama Declares “There Is No Precedent That Anybody Can Find” For The Flynn Motion [He May Want To Call Eric Holder]

5. “All Speech Is Not Equal”: Biden Taps Anti-Free Speech Figure For Transition Lead On Media Agency

Thanks again everyone for making this site and 2020 such a great success!

Best wishes for the New Year!

Jonathan Turley

