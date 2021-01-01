STATE OF THE BLOG (2020)

Happy New Year to all of our blog community from around the world. As has been our tradition on this blog, with the start of 2020, I thought I would share our annual “State of The Blog” statistics from the last year. It has been a great year for the blog with the highest traffic in the history of our blog. We continued our expansion internationally. While we post a separate blog when we pass each million mark (and we are close to another such update), we use New Year’s day to take stock — and to celebrate — our blog. This year was not just the best year in terms of traffic on the blog, it was exponentially better than prior years with over 10 million views and tens of thousands of regular readers following us on Twitter and email. It is an astonishing growth for a humble blog with no budget and no revenue. But we still have an abundance passion and apparently an increasing number of other people looking for a civil forum to discuss the legal, political, and social issues of our time.
Thanks to all of our regulars and particularly Darren Smith who continues to monitor the blog and write on the weekend. We currently have almost 48 million views. This covers 19,558 individual postings and roughly 128,000 comments. We currently have roughly 133,000 following on Twitter with thousands more following through email. In 2020 alone, we had almost 1000 columns posted.
In addition to the United States, our two leading contributing countries were again Canada and Great Britain among 226 other countries.
Over the last year, the top ten countries outside of the United States were:
1. Canada
2. United Kingdom
3. Australia
4. Germany
5. Netherlands
6. European Union
7. Mexico
8. France
9. Israel
10. New Zealand
The most popular post in 2020 was Two New York Attorneys Arrested For Throwing Molotov Cocktail At Police [Updated]
That blog was followed in popularity by the following:
2 Seattle City Council Member Suggests Firing White Officers In Massive Reduction Of Police Department
3. Big League Censorship? Michigan Attorney General Threatens Criminal Prosecution Over Posting Of Video Alleging Voter Fraud
4. President Obama Declares “There Is No Precedent That Anybody Can Find” For The Flynn Motion [He May Want To Call Eric Holder]
5. “All Speech Is Not Equal”: Biden Taps Anti-Free Speech Figure For Transition Lead On Media Agency
Thanks again everyone for making this site and 2020 such a great success!
Best wishes for the New Year!
Jonathan Turley
5 thoughts on “STATE OF THE BLOG (2020)”
It’s 2021. Americans have to face the as lity. Smoking suicide killed 480,000 plus people in America last year. Some died of second hand smoke. That second hand term meant they were dumb enough to stay in close proximity to dumb smokers.
Some of the dead covid patients were dumb smokers and that made them more likely to croak from covid.
The media talks about covid 24/24. Never does the media talk about dumb smokers and their higher death toll.
Thank you for a free speech platform for all who comment and follow your blog.
Congrats on the growth of the readers. And it is exponential if the rate of growth increases with time. The graph of the function need merely to have rising slope. Which means a positive exponent. For example Readers = e^.1(time) will have a slight upward slope that is also concave up which means its rate of growth is also increasing. Most investments have grow exponentially with time and can be approximated with Amount = Principal times e^ (rate times time) : abbreviated as A = Pert. Investments grow exponentially but slowly for lower rates.
(music to the tune of The Jets)
It’s a blog it’s a blog.
It’s a blog all the way.
From its first cup of tea to its last bale of hay.
The topics are legal and have politics too.
One must be careful to separate the two.
JT, that use of “exponentially” is unfortunately common, but unjustified. Don’t misuse terms from another field, in this case mathematics.