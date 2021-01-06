Shouting Fire In A Crowded Congress: How The Rhetoric Has Outstripped The Reality In Today’s Electoral Challenge

Below is my column in the Hill on today’s challenge to the counting of electoral votes in Congress. The challenge raises a long-standing debate over the authority of Congress in making such challenges. What is clear in my view is that Vice President Michael Pence does not have the unilateral authority claimed by President Donald Trump to simply “send back” electoral votes for particular states. Nothing in the Constitution suggests such authority and the Electoral Count Act expressly contradicts such claimed authority. Indeed, such an act could bring an unprecedented challenge and judicial intervention in the certification of the presidential election.
What is odd is the President’s continued assurance to his supporters that this is a possible path to victory. Shortly after the election, I wrote that I thought the President was laying the foundations for a “Death Star” strategy but that it would not likely succeed. To make that Luke Skywalker shot, he needed a perfect alignment of elements. None of those elements are present today.
Here is the column:
It is a touchstone of American constitutional law that nothing protects your right to shout “fire!” in a crowded theater. But what about yelling “fire!” in a crowded Congress? Democrats and the media have sounded the alarm that a planned challenge to electoral votes in Congress this week appears to be what Chuck Todd has called constitutional “arson” and Jake Tapper has called an attempted “bloodless coup.”
It is neither. Such rhetoric is disconnected from reality. Moreover, it also distracts us from critical constitutional issues. Ironically, the challenge is occurring rather close to the anniversary of the oral argument in Charles Schenck versus United States, the case in which Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes famously wrote that the First Amendment does not protect “falsely shouting ‘fire’ in a theatre and causing a panic.”
I have been an intense critic of that decision and of what Holmes wrote. However, the lines after that statement seem relevant today. They read, “The question in every case is whether the words used are used in such circumstances and are of such a nature as to create a clear and present danger that they will bring about substantive evils that Congress has a right to prevent. It is a question of proximity and degree.”
The words of Todd, Tapper, and others seem designed to cause panic in an otherwise fireproof system. These individuals brush over the fact that Democrats have raised similar challenges against Republican presidents, with no cries about constitutional “arson” from members of Congress or the media. Indeed, some of those engaging in this rhetoric praised past challenges by Democrats in Congress.
When members like Senator Barbara Boxer challenged the certification in 2004, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared, “This is not as some of our Republican colleagues have referred to it sadly as frivolous. This debate is fundamental to our democracy.” Senator Dick Durbin said, “Some may criticize our colleague from California for bringing us here for this brief debate. I thank her for doing it because it gives members an opportunity once again on a bipartisan basis to look at a challenge that we face not just in the last election in one state but in many states.”
It was not constitutional arson then, and it is not that now. It is the use of a federal law to raise a challenge that has been raised in past elections over important issues of voter fraud or irregularity. As with past Democratic challenges, this one by Republicans will not succeed. However, the point of yelling “fire!” is to cause panic for political purposes.
The more substantive issue is whether that law, the Electoral Count Act of 1887, is itself constitutional. The Wall Street Journal argued this week that the law is unconstitutional because there is no stated authority under the 12th Amendment for Congress to do anything other than count the votes certified by the states. If that is true, this challenge and prior challenges by Democrats are unconstitutional. The argument is not new. Academics have debated this poorly drafted law for decades.
There are reasons to question the Electoral Count Act. After all, the 12th Amendment states, in its relevant part, “The president of the Senate shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted.” That suggests to some that the process is ceremonial and ministerial. It is also important to note that the electoral votes of a given state can be challenged in the courts, as they were after the 2020 election. So it is not true that such votes are being submitted without legal support of their validity.
But there is a strong argument that the interpretation makes the special session largely perfunctory and without substance. Usually when a body is given a constitutional task, it must exercise a modicum of judgment on the validity or basis of the action. Even advocates of a narrow reading of the 12th Amendment often admit that it does not answer this question either way. It is silent on when certifications are challenged.
The problem with a narrow interpretation is that it creates a serious blind spot that led to the law in the first place. The 1876 presidential election between Rutherford Hayes and Samuel Tilden threw the country into a crisis when electoral votes from South Carolina, Louisiana, and Florida, were challenged. There was rampant fraud, as South Carolina reported over 100 percent turnout, and rival sets of electoral votes were submitted. Following the narrow interpretation means you can only count the votes, despite there being different sets of votes to count.
The assumption is that Congress was given this task with an implicit right to confirm the validity of votes before counting them. This is not like the pardon power given to the president without any stated limitation other than applying solely to federal crimes. This is an action left to Congress without any specifics of how to carry it out in the face of controversies. For almost 150 years, Congress has exercised the authority to scrutinize and even decline to count votes in certifications.
If a challenge could be made in the judiciary, it seems likely the Supreme Court would note the ability of Congress to consider such challenges. But most of us would likely view that authority to be very narrow. Otherwise, a partisan Congress could ultimately reverse an election. That is also why Congress should reconsider and replace the Electoral Count Act. It is a debate worth having after Joe Biden is sworn in.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates online @JonathanTurley.
96 thoughts on “Shouting Fire In A Crowded Congress: How The Rhetoric Has Outstripped The Reality In Today’s Electoral Challenge”
With great sadness today marks the end of the Republic of the United States of America. This fall will cascade into a long night of despair and as the Bible prophecies it is better that the children of the last generation not be born. You and I will do just fine,but we have condemned our children and grandchildren today.
You can shout FIRE when there IS a FIRE!!
Trump supporters are trying to break past police lines at the Capitol building. That isn’t democracy. It’s pretty sad that you’d suggest it is democracy.
According to Capitol police officers, the US Capitol is on lockdown because of this tense situation with demonstrators outside the building. That’s not something any of us gotta love.
‘Citizens’, Kurtz..?? They’re Deplorables from across the country trying to subvert our electoral process.
hey, they’re petitioning for redress of grievances, it’s a peaceful protest!
billionaires and their lackeys wetting britches now, lol, I am very pleased at this peaceful protest!
I was looking for the fires burning in the background like at the “mostly peaceful” protests in Seattle. Nary a wiff of smoke. No one was shot. No businesses and their owners lives destroyed. Just a supposed gathering of the declared evil ones.
I’m looking for the use of tear gas against these non-peaceful protesters, like that used against the peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park in June.
In typical Turley fashion, instead of criticizing those pathetic Republicans who want to hitch their wagon to the (fading, dying) Trump star by putting on the charade of an absolutely baseless “objection” to the Electoral College votes, he finds a way to turn this abuse of power and violation of their oath to protect and defend the Constitution into criticism against mainstream media and Democrats. Yeah, it won’t work, but hey, it might get at least some of the Trump deplorables to see you as someone who supports their hero, so who cares about the Constitution or their oath to protect and defend it? It’s not as though the votes Trump refuses to accept haven’t been counted, re-counted, signature verified and certified, even by Republican office holders and election officials. It’s not as though voting and vote counting weren’t under scrutiny. It’s not as though 60 + courts, including the SCOTUS, have rejected Trump’s phony claims of fraud. And, Turley, therein lies the difference and the reason why the way you chose to write this post is so wrong.
The same should be said of Trump’s efforts to get Pence to try to take ultra vires actions he cannot. Hey, the law and Constitution wouldn’t stop Trump and he doesn’t understand why it should stop Pence, either. Turley doesn’t comment about Trump’s outrageous demand that Pence refuse to follow the law and announce that Trump has won. Pence has no discretion. It’s like the person who reads the winners of the Academy Awards–they cannot change the choices of the Academy and award an Oscar to someone who didn’t win. Neither can Pence. The source of the lying about fraud and winning by a landslide is Trump’s disturbed psyche. He is a malignant narcissist. He cannot handle rejection, so, to quote his senior advisor, Kellyanne, he creates “alternative facts”. The saddest part of this is the number of his disciples who not only believe his lies but who have been conditioned to disbelieve anyone who says otherwise and to question their motives. That has serious implications for our future. This is literally how Hitler got his start.
More of Turley’s mission to try to normalize the absurdly abnormal Trump
Watching Trump live now before crowd at rally on CSpan. While I think the crowd is completely wrong on their sympathies and purpose there, I was feeling empathy for them standing in the cold waiting, bobbing to the old hits. They're Americans who care and believe enough to go there, and that's something to celebrate – both the right to do it and their commitment. Good for them. But hey, pick somebody more worthy of that dedication next time. Out comes Donald and in probably his last rally is President in front of people who traveled from afar to ear and yes worship him, he just goes down his petty laundry list of complaints and how wronged he has been. Well no, he wasn't, but even if he was, is that what is supposed inspire them. He's still droning on and the crowd is not inspired, barely responding. Why would they?
Sad
He’s still going on this crazy s..t and the crowd is silent. Like the crazy uncle who you don’t want to get started on who caused 9/11 or the Kennedy Assassination. On and on and on and on and on. As if he really thinks anyone is listening and it’s going to change anything.
Sad
I don’t know about Trump’s contentions and Im not watching them.
But you mentioned two “conspiracy theories” the get more and more troubling all the time
And you forgot the third, UFOs.
So you don't believe there was serious fraud committed in the 6 battleground states by the Dems? Is that your position – forget your other hyperbole and nonsense. I get how screwed up the Right is – I'm part of the Right. But that's like nothing compared to election fraud. Do yourself a favor, google the Data Integrity Project. Bunch of young data scientists used AI and other analytics techniques on the voter data. Epoch times just had a great video interview with them, long form. They have found what looks like rock solid evidence of large scale fraud against Trump.
“What is odd is the President’s continued assurance to his supporters that this is a possible path to victory.”
Is it anymore “odd” of assurances that the Democrats concocted in the past 4 years? Like A. Schiff and his toadie ChiCom agent 001/4 Smallballs each time they got before a camera regarding Russia Russia Russia?
The nation is entitled to know who did what regarding election fraud and to see that it’s stopped in future elections. Sadly it won’t reverse the election results but something must be done to stop the Marxist attack on our democracy.
REGARDING ABOVE:
It seems like Vietnam Vet is always in sync with Estovir’s many puppets. A cynic might wonder if ‘Vietnam Vet’ is just a ‘patriotic-sounding’ name to endow this commenter with military ‘credentials’.
Anny-No I’m a real American, I don’t know who Estovir is or where he hails from. Thank you for the connection to ‘patriot’ I am and will continue to be a patriot. I don’t know how or should I even have to prove I am who I am nor should anyone here who post’s. But you notice I do have the courage to post as a proud VietVet not “Anonymous”, just saying pal.
It has been said many times on this forum that he is a homosexual who lives in West Hollywood. He stalks men on here when they reject him
Anonymous, are you saying Vietnam Vet is really a homosexual? That could be if he’s really Estovir.
When the Dems win, it’s because the election was rigged. In Trump’s mind.
The problem is Donald Trump’s fragile ego. The only way that he can live with a loss is to imagine that there wasn’t really a loss — that the game was rigged against him and, in reality, he won. Believing that the election was stolen from him is a defense mechanism. There are undoubtedly problems with our voting system that need to be addressed — and should be addressed — but Trump should display a little dignity and move on to the next chapter of his life, whatever it is. It’s over.
Mark Levin alleged on "Hannity" Tuesday night that Democrats used "non-legislature officers" in states with GOP legislatures to improperly change election laws and procedures, In a 6 minute monologue Levin said that "the Founding Fathers specifically rejected the direct election of the president as well as the idea that governors or the judiciary would be involved in the process of selecting electors."Yet in four of those states, the executive and the judiciary had more impact and more input into the election laws leading up to this election than the state legislatures did," he concluded. "They were utterly cut out. So here we have a problem. We have a constitutional crisis that nobody wants to talk about." He also addressed WI and other states. I certainly cannot do justice to what he said but It is well worth a listen. I wish Professor Turley would address Mark's comments.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/levin-democrats-sought-to-win-2020-hook-or-by-crook-used-nonlegislature-officers
https://www.foxnews.com/media/levin-democrats-sought-to-win-2020-hook-or-by-crook-used-nonlegislature-officers
This much everyone can be sure of.
There will be even more crazy sh*t coming soon.
If you are going to steal an election (or anything else for that matter) sloppiness is your enemy. Only the thieves can control that aspect, and the thieves failed miserably in that regard. It’s like a bank heist where some of the perpetrators forgot to put on gloves to hide their fingerprints, and therefore allowed the Detectives to easily discern who pulled of the robbery by the fingerprints left behind.
As a result, all of this will see the light of day. Which is a very good thing. Because nothing disinfects like sunlight, and there is some very serious disinfecting that needs to occur.
To be clear, this wasn’t just Democrats who were involved in the heist, there were also plenty of Republicans.
In the meantime, they have awakened a sleeping giant. And the giant is extremely pissed off. Don’t send off men to fight and die in useless middle eastern wars for 20 years, and then expect those same men to just lay down and ignore getting screwed over.
The same applies to the law enforcement community throughout the country, who have been derided, defunded, and villainized, by a small fringe group and most importantly the MSM.
No ground can be held without ground soldiers.
“Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt.”
– Sun Tzu (The Art of War)
They proclaim proof is required for election fraud. They fall quiet on proof required for Russian collusion. The hypocrites practice hypocrisy in calling out others as hypocrites. Blind in mind is much worse than blind in sight. One condition bares no fault the other is born in maliciousness.
If you think anyone fell silent about proof required for conspiracy in Russia’s interference and obstruction of justice, you must have had your hands over your eyes and ears.