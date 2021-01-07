I Hate Federal Commissions, But Americans Need One To Look Into The 2020 Election

Below is my column in USA Today on the need for a federal commission on the 2020 election. While I opposed the challenge and the call for the ten-day commission, I do believe that a real commission is warranted. Indeed, the violence yesterday only further shows the deep divisions in this country over these lingering questions. However, there must be the commitment to a real commission — not another placebo commission
Here is the column:
I hate federal commissions. I have always hated federal commissions. Federal commissions are Washington’s way of managing scandals. They work like placebos for political fevers, convincing voters that answers and change are on the way. That is why it is so difficult for me to utter these words: We need a federal election commission. Not the one proposed by some Senate Republicans. And not like past placebo commissions. An honest-to-God, no-holds-barred federal commission to look into the 2020 presidential election.
With the challenge to the certification of election votes, some Republican members of Congress are calling to delay the proceedings for 10 days and impanel a commission to “audit” the results. There is precedent for such a commission. Just not good precedent. Indeed, citing the Electoral Commission of 1877 as a model of good constitutional process is like citing the Titanic as a model of good maritime navigation. The commission was an utter disaster.
The 1876 election commission
The commission was formed after the contested 1876 presidential election of Democrat Samuel Tilden and Rutherford Hayes. Tilden won the popular vote and was just one vote short of the electoral votes needed to win the White House. The election was marred by open fraud, including South Carolina certifying a vote of 101% of the eligible voters.
As a compromise, the commission was formed and consisted of 15 members: five Supreme Court justices and five members from each chamber of Congress. The key was that it was supposed to be composed of seven Democrats, seven Republicans and one independent. However, in a move that seemed calculated to secure his vote for Tilden, the Illinois legislature then moved to appoint the independent, Justice David Davis, to the Senate. If they wanted to buy his vote, it was a colossal failure when Davis decided to take the seat and leave the commission. He was replaced by a Republican, and the commission voted along strictly partisan lines to install Hayes, not Tilden.
In many ways, the Electoral Commission was a model for most federal commissions, which are designed for good politics and not good government.
An example is the 9/11 Commission, which was stacked with reliable allies to guarantee that no one — and no party — would be blamed for the negligence leading to up to the attacks.
The commission spent two years and millions of dollars. It went to almost a dozen countries, interviewed more than 1,000 people and archived over 2.5 million pages of documents. The result was a report that blamed no one specifically and since concluded that Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were “not well served,” in the words of the commission’s chairman, by the FBI and CIA.
You see, if everyone is responsible, no one is responsible. Despite showing that the attacks could have been prevented under existing laws and powers, the budgets and powers of both agencies were then massively increased.
That is not what we need. There are three reasons why the need for a real commission is needed:
►First, and most important, this was an unprecedented election in the reliance of mail-in voting and the use of new voting systems and procedures. We need to review how that worked down to the smallest precincts and hamlets.
►Second, possibly tens of millions of voters believe that this election was rigged and stolen. I am not one of them. However, the integrity of our elections depends on the faith of the electorate.
Roughly 40% of that electorate have lingering doubts about whether their votes actually matter. Most of the cases challenging the election were not decided on the merits. Indeed, it seems they haven’t even been allowed for discovery. Instead, they were largely dismissed on jurisdictional or standing groups or under the “laches” doctrine that they were brought too late. Those allegations need to be conclusively proven or disproven in the interests of the country.
►Third, there were problems. There was not proof of systemic fraud or irregularities, but there were problems of uncounted votes, loss of key custodial information and key differences in the rules governing voting and tabulations.
We have spent billions to achieve greater security and reliability after prior election controversies. Indeed, we had a prior election commission that failed to achieve those fundamental goals.
The importance of having a commission
A real commission will take a couple years to fully address these allegations. It will be meaningless if it’s stacked by the same reliable political cutouts used historically in federal commissions. It should be formed on a commitment of absolute transparency with public hearings and public archiving of underlying material before the issuance of any final report. That way, the public at large can analyze and contribute to the review of this evidence.
There is one other task for Congress. It should rescind and replace the Electoral Count Act passed after the Hayes-Tilden election. It is one of the worst conceived and crafted federal laws on the books. The constitutionality of that act has long been challenged, including some who argue that Congress has nothing but a purely ceremonial role in opening state certifications and counting them.
Courts are likely to recognize that Congress has a more substantive role, particularly when rivaling sets of electors are presented or there is clear evidence of fraud. However, the validity of such electoral votes should be left largely to the courts in challenges in the given states. That is why the current challenge is unwarranted. There is no serious basis to challenge the validity of the electoral votes certified by the states.
Reality check for Trump’s fantasies:Judges aren’t his pawns on election lawsuits.
The main challenge, however, remains the same: Whether Congress can appoint a real federal commission without rigging the result by appointing partisan members. In 1877, to quote from a speech of Ohio Sen. Allen Granberry Thurman, “It was perfectly clear that any bill that gave the least advantage, ay, the weight of the dust in the balance, to either party, could not become the law of the land.”
Nothing has changed. The stakes are too high to allow even a dust particle to tip the difference on the ultimate findings. The dust-free option requires a dependent, not independent, commission. Otherwise, the public will be the loser.
So, let’s have a commission, but let’s make it a real one.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University and a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors. Follow him on Twitter: @JonathanTurley
Well, the presupposition of your remarks would be
1. There’s reason to believe elections administration is a mess in this country and
2. Trump supporters are actual citizens who have interests which should be taken into account in public policy.
Both suppositions will enrage the Correct-the-Record crew on these boards.
Now that your boy has been certified you’re willing to look into the election. Hypocrisy much?
Jonathan, regardless of any commissions, the truth will be exposed.
The data alone is irrefutable, and the sheer number of amateurish criminal clowns that had to be employed to pull it off guarantees that the fraud will be bathed in sunlight for all to see.
It is also important to understand that there are very wealthy people who will make sure that the election fraud will be brought to light.
I do not think it is a commission that we need. Although, I understand the sentiment. But we seem too fractured and thus self-righteous about our righteousness that we cannot find a few good people who all would believe.
I submit two alternative options as a nation of adults we need address:
^ We, the people of each state, need to call on our respective legislatures to hold themselves to being responsible for the Constitutional Rights, Duties and Responsibilities given to them. In most, if not each, of the 2020 ‘battleground states, the Sec of State and Gov did the legislature’s constitutional job. Furthermore, It is our right and responsibility to hold them to theirs.
^ A second and equally important issue is voters. So few do and so very few actually take time to learn and understand the issues and sides. We, the voters, have also given up our Right and Responsibility as voters
to vote wisely. We are selling our souls and our country to the lowest bidder who often then charges us for
the pickup. We engage in a free-for-all that cracking our structure into a free-fall scenerio.
This is not the first election with issues. It is the first with overt salacious media tacticle presence on all sides.
We need look in the mirror to see who is the responsible one that we can change.
Once again we are at a crossroads but this time perhaps all sides of us are against and none for the US.
If Trump and his allies (like Lin Wood) hadn’t lied to his supporters, that women who was shot after breaking into the Capitol yesterday would still be alive. She and the rest of them were there because of those lies.
What is it that Lin Wood or Trump lied about ?
Regardless you have a very bizzarre world view. You seem to think that Trump voters are manipulated.
Trump voters got what they wanted from Trump. Not the other way arround.
What happened yesterday was not the consequence of some grand scheme on the part of Trump.
It is a consequence of the actions of the left – not just this summer but over the past 12+ years.
The same people who are telling us that Trump is a vile racist are the ones who just 8 years ago told us Mitt Romney was a vile racist.
And if Mitt had been president for the past four years would be saying the same of him today.
Trump was elected because of YOU, and nothing has changed – except that you changed the rules of the game.
You have not reduced the number of people that want a leader like Trump – there are 10M more of them today.
Tomorow is coming. To hold power you must:
Not create any more people that want a leader like Trump – a daunting task given that you created Trump and Trump supporters int he first place and you still do not understand that.
You must somehow manage to conduct all future elections in the same lawless way as this one – otherwise you will lose badly.
You must somehow manage to prevent republicans from matching your tactics – pretty much ever increasingly lawless step democrats have taken has resulted in republicans matching it shortly after – usually to great success.
And you must succeed at governing under circumstances where the odds are heavily against you and you are clueless about that.
Turley has it wrong.
Its not a matter of the courts being pawns but that Trump knew or at least suspected that the level of fraud would rise to the level where the courts would have to get engaged.
(It would be interesting if JW could use FOIA to get emails to see if the courts communicated on this issue. )
But I digress. Roberts should be censured because SCOTUS should have heard several cases concerning the irregularities and questions of legality of some of the rules that these states put in to place. That is one case that had to go to SCOTUS.
Namely the PA judge who tossed the case regarding Act 77 based on the doctrine of laches.
Laches can never be applied when it comes to a lawsuit regarding a question of constitutionality of a bill.
This is actually a good topic for Dershowitz, Turley or any professor who specializes in constitutional law.
At the same time. Wisconsin State Legislature erred because their supreme court told them that their election officials erred by allowing individuals to cite COVID in order to get an absentee ballot by claiming indefinitely confined. They should have met to de-certify the election.
There’s more which also goes to Turley’s editorial about having a special commission on 2020’s voters fraud case.
laches also can not apply where the petitioner is a standin for the rights of the people as a whole.
Trump is not entitled to a fair election. There is no right to be elected president – not for Trump, not for Biden, not for republicans, not for democrats.
But the people have the right to a constitutional and legal election. That right can not be thwarted by legal nonsense like laches or standing or ….
What we are seeing is a consequence of lawlessness. When govenrment is lawless – violence follows.
Left, Right it does not matter.
NO COMMISSION NEEDED IF LIES AREN’T GIVEN FUEL
Over the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency, people in charge of elections in both major parties have warned that his continued peddling of falsehoods about elections could one day lead to violence.
Now, as a mob took over the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, those predictions have come true.
“Every elected leader who helped spread lies about American elections paved the way to today,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
While many Americans looked at their televisions in shock Wednesday, those in charge of elections seem to have seen it as the natural evolution of a growing problem: A large portion of the country now falsely believes that the electoral process is rigged and that therefore there may be no other alternative than taking to the streets.
It’s a theme that predated Trump within the Republican Party and one that will probably plague American democracy long after Joe Biden is sworn in as president on Jan. 20.
A month ago, a top election official in Georgia, Gabriel Sterling, begged his fellow Republicans to stop spreading conspiracy theories about voting, as it was leading to death threats against officials overseeing that state’s recount.
“Someone’s going to get hurt, someone’s going to get shot, someone’s going to get killed,” Sterling said at the time.
But Trump, as well as many other Republicans in Congress, didn’t heed those warnings. In a phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over the weekend, Trump listed a number of debunked conspiracy theories, many of which spawned from extremist corners of the Internet.
On Wednesday, House Republicans mentioned some of those same conspiracy theories in objecting during the Electoral College vote-counting process. And less than two hours later, windows were shattered, at least one person was fatally shot and the entire Capitol building was overrun.
It all could have been avoided, experts say, if those in power told the truth about the legitimacy of the vote.
“WHAT DID THEY THINK WOULD HAPPEN?” tweeted Chris Krebs, a Republican who led the federal government’s election security efforts before being fired by Trump in November. “They own this.”
Krebs oversaw an effort by the Department of Homeland Security to fact-check some of the most pervasive lies about the election over the past two months.
“Yet the President & his campaign/lawyers/supporters fanned the flames for their own selfish reasons,” he said.
“Edited from: “Election Officials Warned: ‘Someone’s Going To Get Shot’. But That Didn’t Stop Trump”
Today’s NPR
The someone who got shot was a trump supporter.
We have 6 months of looting rioting and arson by “mostly peaceful” protestors – not a single protestor was killed by police.
We have 30 minutes of petitioning government by Trump supporters and a protestor is shot.
And you expect to be trusted ?
Exactly. An unarmed woman who also happened to be an American hero occupying public property, i.e. property her tax dollars maintain, was shot by another one of the people who is supposedly paid to protect her. I guess it’s only a “mostly peaceful protest” if you actually burn the place down.
I have no words. Trump spends literally months undermining the election, and you, William Barr and many others treat his lies as legitimate concerns. And even after the capital is stormed and people die because of these lies, you STILL insist that the claims of fraud need to be taken seriously. This was litigated in the courts! The election stands! If Trump continues to claim victory, his supporters WILL NOT be dissuaded by further investigation into the election. I will say it one more time: what happened at the capital yesterday was not, is not, and never will be about factual fraud with any connection to reality. It was about a man lying to his supporters in an attempt to hang onto power, and you are helping him.
Trump undermined the election?
Hardly.
The evidence of wrong doing supports Trump.
I guess when you listen to the MSM and treat their spin as gospel, you tend to get things backwards.
You confuse words and reality.
Words are important but it is facts that ultimately are reality.
This election was undermined by the lawlessness of those running it.
28 US state constitutions – including 5 of the 6 contested states have constituttional requirements for secret balloting.
Mailin elections are not secret voting. These provisions arrose because of past election fraud that arrises without secret voting.
Very few places in the world allow mailin voting. France requires paper ballots that must be hand counted – and they manage to get election results on the night of the election.
Regardless, in 5 of the 6 states the election that was held violated the constitution of those states.
Yet state governors ignored that and supreme courts allowed it.
So why are we supposed to trust either the governors or the courts ?
If you want to change those constitutions DO SO.
But when you ignore the most fundimental law of the land – you are lawless, and you lose the trust of people.
The courts had the opportunity to prevent this BEFORE the election – by requiring that their state election laws and constitution be followed. They did not. The courts failed BEFORE the election. After the election some hoped they would step up and end the lawlessness. But they did not.
The core issue – which you fail to grasp is NOT the allegations of fraud. It is the lawless conduct of the election itself.
It is not that Mailin elections are a disasterously bad idea, it is that the state constitution, and the state election laws were not followed.
Everything else is a consequence of that.
By failing to follow the law and constitutions – the govenors and courts undermined what little trust we have in them.
These issues were not litigated – but even if they had been – the courts had already lost the trust of the people. The results do not matter.
What you saw in the capital was the LEGITIMATE consequence of lack of trust in government.
Unlike the violence this summer – these protestors “pettitioned the government” – they came to the capital. They demanded actions by government to restore trust.
In consequence they were maced, truncheoned, and shot.
In 6 months of rioting and looting and arson – how many BLM “protestors” were shot by police ? None!.
It only took 30 minutes of peacefully petitioning government before you murdered an unnarmed protestor.
You are under the delustion this is about Trump – it is not.
It is about you. You have made it clear that you will have your way “By any means necescary”.
Why are you surprised that those who oppose you have found that they too must use “any means necescary” ?
To Svelaz, how stupid are you? If Antifa are masquerading as Trump supporters they are NOT going to dress in normal Antifa garb!!! They will dress to look like TRUMP SUPPORTERS ! That is the whole idea of a disguise. To not let people know your true identity. This is the single most stupid statement I have ever read.
Do you have evidence that someone is an Antifa supporter or only assumptions?
It is my understanding that atleast one busload of Antifa members arrived at the capital just before the protest turned into a riot.
It is my understanding that facial recognition software has matched several people involved in the “riots” to BLM, Antifa or other left acts of violence over the summer.
There are lots of rumours running arround – and these might not be true – just as the rumours that militias were infiltrating protests over the summer proved false.
But it fits Antifa’s MO.
Regardless, this is not really the core issue.
The protests at the capital were inherently more legitimate than those protesting George Floyd. The right to petition government is explicit in the constitution. You can go to the capital and demand the attention of government – you can not go to target burn and loot and claim that is legitimate protest.
It would be preferable that there was not violence and mayhem – but what do you expect – the left spent all summer teaching Trump supporters that the way to get attention is through violence. It was wrong before, it is wrong now.
But those on the left can not rant about this violence without drowning in hypocracy. You normalized it, your stick with it.
The fundimental issue is that the government does not have the trust of the people. And if you think that winning a lawless election earns trust – look arround – you are obviously mistaken.
I would further note that lawlessness in government must lead to violence. When you can not trust those running the government, the elections, the courts when they are lying constantly and getting caught, there is no government, there is no law. Violence is the only means.
The social contract is that government will end anarchy, stop unjustified violence – but to do so, it must earn out trust.
It has lost that trust and that has bad consequences – you can not fix that easily.
ANONYMOUS:
Last spring, after George’s Floyd’s death, ANTIFA marched through my neighborhood 7 nights in a row. So I got a very good look at ‘who’ they are.
They were a racially diverse group almost entirely under – 30. And though I didn’t appreciate the marches, they were, for the most part, an orderly group. I didn’t see any White redneck types over 50. None of them looked even vaguely like small town sacks of lard.
Outside of your neighborhood they burned down buildings, looted, rioted, over 1000 police officers were injured a few were killed,
Yet not a single protestor was killed by law enforcement.
It only took 30 min of actually peacefull protests before a Trump supporter was shot.
She was not a white redneck type over 50 or a small town sack of lard. She was 30 and in the airforce.
This is one Trump protestor.
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse1.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIF.A6HwvGYSvQxAfCidivkcaw%26pid%3DApi&f=1
Here are some more of those “white redneck types over 50 – small town sacks of lard”
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse1.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIP.any8riODVbixZpCuLd0-lQHaE8%26pid%3DApi&f=1\
More protestors
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse1.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIF.fDoSmkvdgVoOgb7z6npBHQ%26pid%3DApi&f=1
see white people? The arrogant Democrats hate your guts. They hate you for what you are.
To a certain extent that’s true but the Antifa people I saw in DC had one defining feature: they wore a mask up to their eyeballs. Most Trump supporters shun masks and those who do wear them wear normal surgical type masks. That’s because they are concerned with their health instead of hiding their identity.
More of Turley trying to provide cover for Trump and his lies. All of these non “issues” have been thoroughly investigated and found to be baseless. It bears repeating: the only reason 40% of Americans think there were problems with the election is because Trump, Fox, OAN, News Max and Breitbar lie to them. Repeatedly. Every day. And they don’t call out the fat orange slob when he announced a call to arms, promising it would be “wild”, insisting that his disciples storm the Capitol to prevent the Electoral College and Pence from doing their duty. The fact that these dumbass gullibles have doubts is not a reason to appoint any commission because there are no grounds for their beliefs, pure and simple. Yes, election procedures were changed, but there is absolutely no proof that fraud was involved or that the vote count was not correct. Suggesting that there should be an investigation provides cover for a lie, and it is wrong. Has the fat one condemned what happened yesterday–hell no! He loves it. It proves he is powerful. It proves he is loved. Turley’s failure to condemn Trump and suggesting there is merit to his lies or that, on any level, the Trumpster Brigade has any valid point, proves he is an opportunist. Turley does know better.
The only reason there is any lack of faith in our elections is because of the lying and because pro-Trump media like Fox, et al, of which I include Turley, refuse to call it out. The only reason for the lies are the character and personality flaws of Donald J. Trump. Then there are the opportunists like Jake Hawley, who wants to co-op support from the deplorables, because of his presidential ambition. Hawley and the other opportunists saw an opportunity to get publicity for their future political ambitions for free–their names on every news station. Hawley has an ivy league education. He clerked for Justice Roberts. He knows better. Taking advantage of this situation for personal political ambition is immoral, and I hope Missourians send him packing.
You are delusional. This is a flatout LIE: “The only reason there is any lack of faith in our elections is because of the lying and because pro-Trump media like Fox, et al, of which I include Turley, refuse to call it out.”
You are delusional. This is a flatout LIE: “All of these non “issues” have been thoroughly investigated and found to be baseless.”
Identify one that hasn’t been investigated and provide evidence that it hasn’t been investigated.
As Turley notes – your claim is false.
Almost nothing has been investigated.
Worse at every turn we found those who “promised” that they were going to seriously look into something did nothing more than a whitewash.
Again as Turley notes – that is commonplace – whether it was the Tillis/Warris commission in 1876 or the 9/11 commission.
Or your claim that “issues” have been looked into and found “baseless”
There are numerous affadavits that observed peoplke running the same ballot through scanners over and over in every key state.
You say that has been investigated – where is the investigation ? Please do not cite, the media or a fact check organization – those are not credible. Nor the courts – they are neither credible, nor do they investigate.
If you want the 40+% who beleive this election was stolen to even grudgingly accept the result – then Turley is completely wrong – you do not need a bi-partisan or non-partisan commission, you need to appoint a zealot like Sydney Powell as special counsel to investigate election integrity, exactly as occured with Mueller – with the one exception that you do not want her abusing the power of the SC office to brow beat people into false confessions or prosecuting people to try to get them to lie.
Nothing would be more effective at restoring trust by those who do not beleive this election was honest – than to have Powell unleashed on it. If there is something to this – she will find it. And if like Mueller she comes up with nothing – then there was nothing to find.
Regardless the major problem right now is a failure of trust – and those who distrust this election are not going to trust the media, the courts, a Biden DOJ or a congress controlled by Democrats. They are only going to trust one of their own.
You should understand that – you are the same way – except you do not even trust your own.
You are delusional. This is a flatout LIE: “Yes, election procedures were changed, but there is absolutely no proof that fraud was involved or that the vote count was not correct.”
You are correct. This is the Truth: “Turley *does* know better.”
Thank God for Professor Turley’s voice of reason.
Natacha – you are entitled to your oppinion on this.
But it is irrelevant WHY 40% of people beleive the election was stolen.
The fact is that they do. And you can not have legitimate government so long as that is true.
If your thesis – that 40% of the people are deluded by nefarious forces – were true, then we are not governable. PERIOD.
It’s not irrelevant WHY 40% of people believe the election was stolen. You cannot address them effectively unless you understand why they falsely believe this.
Until or unless Fox, Breitbart, Limbaugh, OAN, News Max and other pro-Trump media repeatedly say that the election was NOT stolen, the disciples will continue to believe. No “commission” will convince them otherwise, because Trump will continue to insist that there was fraud and that his presidency was stolen from him. Even today, with 4 dead, the Capitol in shambles and Americans’ faith in our government tottering, he continues to claim he was right. Facts can’t faze him because he is mentally ill, and it’s high time media, including pro-Trump media, admit this, but they won’t. Trump cannot accept defeat or rejection because his fragile ego requires affirmation, adulation and attention. He cannot be wrong. His niece, a clinical psychologist, said that she is worried about what he might do when he reaches the absolute end of the line–the point of total desperation–after it fully sinks in that he can’t bully Pence into breaking the law and stop certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory, despite a call to arms by his disciples–because that’s when he will be most dangerous. She couldn’t speculate on how far he might go or how far he might take revenge, other than to say that his illness makes him dangerous and delusional. There are insider reports that he is irrationally raging and fuming. People are resigning right and left. He can’t be allowed to just walk away from the fire he has started without consequences. Republicans have to stand up for America and join Democrats to stop him from at least ever holding office again. He should be impeached immediately. That’s the only way we can stop this insanity once and for all. Trump will never shut up about the “steal” and the disciples will never stop believing so long as Republicans stay silent and won’t stop trying to hitch their wagon to Trump’s dying star. Trump will continue to fund raise from his stupid supporters, who believe that they are contributing to a legal fund to fight the election, but there’s no requirement that the money they donate go to any particular purpose, and he has raised multiple millions. He will continue to hold rallies, because his ego needs affection and attention, and he will argue he is campaigning for 2024. He is a cockroach, and we need to kill any chances of his resurrection once and for all. Impeach the azzhole.
Trump will be out of office in two weeks. He will NOT run again in 2024. But he will continue to have political sway in the Republican party.
Now get busy complaining about Joe Biden’s unacceptable cabinet picks or something useful like that.
“It’s not irrelevant WHY 40% of people believe the election was stolen. You cannot address them effectively unless you understand why they falsely believe this.”
You seem under the delusion that you are entitled to “fix” them. You are not.
They do not think they are broken – they think you are – and you are actually less numoerous than they are.
Most people do not know or do not care. they just want a return to normalacy.
They do not care who wins the election -so long as things calm down.
They do not support the left. They do not support the right.
But again – those 40% that think this election was stolen – they are more numerous that YOU are.
Thought is not as important as the fact that they are sufficiently numerous.
You can not govern if 40% of the people fervently believe that the current government is not legitimate.
Further – you can not overcome the FACT that the election was conducted lawlessly.
In that these 40% are absolutely correct – and you are wrong.
As you do not accept that – it is YOU that are drowning in false information.
Do you need “fixed” ?
Regardless you have been playing uproar for years. You keep escalating the game. This is the outcome.
I just read an editorial explaining how Democrats won in 2020. It is pretty good and it is correct.
Its conclusion is that Republicans must track democrats tactic for tactic.
Is that really what we want ? Do we want 2022 to be about who can cheat the best ? Who can manipulate the laws and the courts ?
Who can bully the best ? Who can lie the most convincingly ?
Well that is where we are headed – and you are leading the charge.
I would note that Democrats have always had an advantage in all of this – they have less scruples, they have an ideology that at its core is the ends justifies the means.
But they have a fatal flaw. Their ideology does not work.
All of the reasons that Trump was elected in 2016 remain today. Biden and democrats have the opportunity to make the country better.
Does anyone actually beleive they can succeed ? Obama failed miserably at that. Biden starts with a far more bitterly divided country.
There are 75M Republican voters out there – most of them are REALLY pissed, and they are not going away.
There is no meaningful unity among democrats. numerous groups contributed to this fraud. They all beleive they are owed – and they are all correct. and they do not come even close to wanting the same thing.
If the left does not get what they want – we can expect a repeat of this summer. And they are certainly not voting for an establishment democrat again.
Conversely if they do get what they want – there will be more than 75M angry voters opposing them in 2022.
Numerous house democrats warned after this election that the party can not keep this leftist garbage up.
If you do not heed them – soon enough you will lose them – and they voters they represent.
Stolen Election.
Consequences?
What happened yesterday is the result of politicians on both sides holding office for 20, 30, 40 years or more. How can they be interested in the nation and the people when they’re more concerned for keeping personal power and fortune? They have all failed the people, the nation and the constitution.
Trust has to be restored to the election process or we become Belarus. How sad that it has come to this that we have now become the Disunited States.