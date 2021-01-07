Lock’Em Up: MSNBC Host Scarborough Demands The Arrest Of Trump, Giuliani, and Trump Jr. For Insurrection

In a profanity laced diatribe, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough demanded the arrest of President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump Jr. for insurrection. Scarborough declared “If Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump are not arrested today for insurrection and taken to jail and booked . . . then we are no longer a nation of laws and we only tell people they can do this again.” What he is suggesting would be the very antithesis for the rule of law.
Scarborough also struck out at the police as racist for not shooting the protesters:
“If these insurrectionists were black, they would have been shot in the face. And my god, if these insurrectionists were Muslim they would have been sniped from the top of buildings. So I want to know from the Capitol Hill police — what, is it just white people? Or is it Donald Trump supporters? Why do you scream at people for walking across the street three blocks away from the Capitol? Why are you known as these badasses around the Capitol? But then Trump supporters come in and you open the f—— doors for them. You open the doors for them and let them breach the people’s house. What is wrong with you? Are we a nation of laws? Are we a nation of one man?”
CNN’s Jake Tapper also argued that this was racial double standard and that, if the protesters were black, they would have been crushed by police.
Trying to racialize or politicize this tragedy is fundamentally wrong. Scarborough ignores that police in various cities have been criticized in past violent protests by groups like Black Lives Matter for standing back and not intervening. Prosecutors were criticized for dropping charges against many protesters. Protesters engaged in days of violence and arson outside of the White House before former Attorney General Bill Barr ordered the Lafayette Park area cleared. He was criticized for both the order to clear the area and (more legitimately) the degree of force used. Scarborough was one of those who denounced the use of force, which was justified after officials feared the breaching of the White House complex security.
I certainly agree that the Capitol appeared utterly unprepared for this protest. That will be the subject of investigation. However, the breach of the Capitol happened quickly after a protest that was peaceful for hours on the mall.
The call for the arrests however are beyond the pale. Many of us of criticized Trump’s speech as he was giving it. Many of us opposed the challenge made to the electoral votes. That however is not the crime of insurrection to call for a protest march on Congress. We have seen violent protests on the left and the right being led by instigators from groups like Antifa and Proud Boys.
I previously wrote in opposition of declaring Antifa a terrorist organization or labeling left-wing protesters “seditious.” Such efforts would gut protections of free speech under the First Amendment. The same is true with Scarborough’s Siren’s call. If we start charging people for insurrection for reckless political speeches, we will truly “no longer [be] a nation of laws.”
What Joe and Kamala are saying today in their press conference is flatout wrong. They are both INFLAMING tensions by spreading a false narrative.
‘KamalaHarris: “We witnessed two systems of justice when we saw one that let extremists storm the United States Capitol, and another that released tear gas on peaceful protesters last summer…We know this is unacceptable. We know we should be better than this.”
This is false.
Tear gas, pepper balls, pepper spray, and flashbangs were all used yesterday, just as they were used on rioters in 2020.
STOP Lying to the people Joe and Kamala, along with all of your media propagandists.
My thought is that if you didn’t condemn the antifa/BLM burning, looting, murder and violence this summer as passionately as the so-called “storming of the Capitol” violence, then you get to wear that hypocrisy badge for all time. Oh, and weren’t the DC protesters “mostly peaceful”? The MSM want to know.
Half of them are too clueless to attempt to reconcile the various guises and poses they’ve adopted this year. The others are just malevolent.
Like the man said, behind every double standard is an unconfessed single standard.
Turley is comically unaware that we have been a nation without laws for quite a long time.
The right has been comically late in coming to terms with the nature of their enemy. Those days are over.
Can someone refresh my memory? Did Joe Scarborough call to have other protesters (rioters) to be shot in the face? Did Joe Scarborough call to have the protesters (rioters) shot in the face when they were running loose in D..C pulling down federal statues? Did Joe Scarborough call to have protesters of ANTIFA and BLM shot in the face while they burned and looted this past summer. For all of that, did Joe Scarborough call for Proud Boys to be shot in the face for their antics and they are white? If the D..C., Federal or any police would have shot any of these groups in the face, would he cheer for that?
I get he is upset, but use some common sense.
Have a look at Scarborough’s biography and consider this possibility: he’s been employed various places over 30-odd years, held various titles, but he’s had only one career: man on the make.
Pigs in a blanket. The cops could have barred the doors and held up pistols and kept them out. The windows are easier to defend. The pigs let em in! On purpose. Not much more needs to be said.
It was a setup.
HOMETOWN PAPER RIPS JUNIOR SENATOR JOSH HAWLEY
I couldn’t access The Kansas City Star due to their paywall. But here The Hill describes the editorial said paper published saying the Missouri Senator has “blood on his hands” for irresponsibly fueling the riots on Capitol Hill. This editorial has been widely cited today among mainstream sources.
What happened yesterday was clearly a coup attempt by a bunch of clowns. There were armed people in the capitol building attempting to thwart the confirmation of Biden as our next President. These people were there at the direction of prez Trump just hours before in a rally in front of the White House. Yes, arrest prez Trump, his son Eric, and Guilani, among many others I am sure. This was a disgrace and should be a lesson to any future President that this will not be tolerated.
This was Treason and nothing less.
The “coup” came from within the government and the Establishment. What happened yesterday was in response to the “coup.”
The people suggesting use of the 25th amendment, impeachment, arrest, etc., are demonstrating that they want to increase the violence not tamp it down. Pelosi and Schumer are happy for the riots. It gives them another chance to attack Trump and get some more fawning press.