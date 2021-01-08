Trump Attorney Accuses The President Of Criminal Conduct In His Withdrawal of Representation

On January 7th, an attorney representing President Donald Trump filed a one-page motion of withdrawal from a case filed shortly after the election. That is hardly remarkable with attorneys entering and leaving cases every day in federal court. What is remarkable is the reason. Philadelphia-based attorney Jerome Marcus told the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania that he was withdrawing because President Trump used him, and his election challenge, to “perpetuate a crime.” The filing raises some troubling questions regarding the alleged criminal conduct as well as the necessity of making such an allegation in a simple motion to withdraw from representation.
Marcus was counsel in one of the earliest election challenges that focused on the exclusion of polling place observers. The effort was unsuccessful and it was not clear what still remained to litigate. Indeed, after the electoral votes were accepted by Congress, such cases would likely be viewed as moot. Thus, a dismissal was the most likely result awaiting the case.
Here is the entirety of the filing statement by Marcus:
The filing is breathtaking. Marcus does not state the criminal conspiracy engaged in by his client. He simply states “the client has used the lawyer’s services to perpetrate a crime and the client insists upon taking action that the lawyer considers repugnant and with which the lawyer has a fundamental disagreement.” The latter part of that statement is perfectly appropriate. I have withdrawn from representation over fundamental disagreements with clients. It is the statement that “the client has used the lawyer’s services to perpetuate a crime” that is so concerning.
In withdrawing from a case, an attorney is under a duty to take all possible steps to protect the client’s legal position and to avoid undermining his case. Here Marcus is accusing his client of a crime, an allegation that is entirely unnecessary to withdraw from the case since fundamental differences is alone sufficient for an action.
In fairness to Marcus, one of the grounds for withdrawal is a criminal enterprise. Rule 1.16 of the Pennsylvania Bar Code states:
(b) Except as stated in paragraph (c), a lawyer may withdraw from representing a client if:
(1) withdrawal can be accomplished without material adverse effect on the interests of the client;(2) the client persists in a course of action involving the lawyer’s services that the lawyer reasonably believes is criminal or fraudulent; (3) the client has used the lawyer’s services to perpetrate a crime or fraud; (4) the client insists upon taking action that the lawyer considers repugnant or with which the lawyer has a fundamental disagreement; (5) the client fails substantially to fulfill an obligation to the lawyer regarding the lawyer’s services and has been given reasonable warning that the lawyer will withdraw unless the obligation is fulfilled; (6) the representation will result in an unreasonable financial burden on the lawyer or has been rendered unreasonably difficult by the client; or (7) other good cause for withdrawal exists.
Marcus is stating two grounds including the stated basis under subsection (3). However, the rule also states that “Upon termination of representation, a lawyer shall take steps to the extent reasonably practicable to protect a client’s interests.” This raises a difficult issue for attorneys in what to disclosure or assert in a motion to withdrawal. Not only are we asked to minimize any harm to a client but the client may seek sanctions for allegations that are not supported or established. (In-court statements are generally treated as privileged from defamation actions under tort law).
Marcus and other attorneys have been subject to unfair and abusive attacks for their representation. He was one of the attorneys who stood his ground in defending his client. He has been placed in an extremely difficult position and refused to abandon his client. Moreover, Marcus may view this disclosure as ethically compelled under the rules to state the real reasons for his withdrawal. Given his history of standing by his client, I am very concerned about the allegation of criminal conduct that he has witnessed or come to discover in the course of his representation.
It is not clear what Marcus is alleging is the criminal enterprise or conspiracy. However, the filing comes after the rioting at the Capitol. If that is the basis for the filing, I have serious misgivings over the filing. Marcus has every right to withdrawal over fundamental differences. I have criticized many of these filings and opposed the challenge in Congress as unfounded. I also criticized Trump for his speech while he was still giving it. Yet, the speech itself was not a crime in my view. More importantly, an attorney should not publicly accuse a client of criminal conduct on a subjective or speculative basis.
Once again, I am not sure what Marcus is referencing in this line. He may have a separate basis for claiming that his services were used for a criminal purpose and the timing with the speech was purely coincidental. Again, I do not fault Marcus for this withdrawal but, as a criminal defense attorney, I was taken aback by the language of the motion. This type of accusation is clearly is inimical to the client and unnecessary for the purpose of withdrawal.
The question is whether state prosecutors could now seek further information on the alleged criminal conduct. There is a crime/fraud exception to attorney-client confidentiality and Marcus just publicly stated that he has knowledge of such criminal conduct. If that criminal conduct is the speech, I would have serious problems with the statement in the filing. If the criminal conduct concerns a separate demand or action in the case, prosecutors may want to know more about the underlying facts. Again, the question is why include the allegation when you have an unassailable basis to withdraw from a case that was likely to be dismissed in the days to come.
In the end, Marcus is stating a specific basis for withdrawal under the state bar code. As such, he can legitimately claim that he is acting within the express grounds of the code. This is a difficult and long-standing question for counsel in such cases.
“It is not clear what Marcus is alleging is the criminal enterprise or conspiracy. However, the filing comes after the rioting at the Capitol. If that is the basis for the filing, I have serious misgivings over the filing. ”
My guess is that it won’t be long before Trump approaches you to represent him in his post administration legal adventures, Professor.
It’s my further guess that this attorney sees a legal tsunami heading his way over fundraising irregularities around Trump knowingly lying about the true election results. Today, the former communications director for Trump said she resigned because she couldn’t carry on with the lie about the election. Also probably doesn’t want to be anywhere near having to fight off civil matters that may arise around the death of the Capitol policeman at the trump Capitol party. Take your pick, there is a lot headed Trump’s way that didn’t exist last week. What an extraordinary bundle of crime this week has been for the president!
And who didn’t see this coming:
“Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
21m
To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”
Still, it’s good to know, in advance.
Pence is more of an adult (which isn’t saying much) and will be attending.
Maybe the reason is because he’s getting cuffed and stuffed at 12:01?
Just one big comment which I don’t usually do Facebook or twitter. I am a 72 year old college degreed deplorable as Hillary says . I worked in hospitals. I am so sick of the way the Dems are saying how I think. I mourn my country because it sure looks like Marxism to me. Cancel culture has already gotten me just in what I get in different emails. I read . Hitler remember destroyed libraries. If you thought differently you were condemned. I would go somewhere off grid if I could afford It and live the rest of my life With my family and nature. I am female and I am genuinely afraid for my grandchildren. This is a non violent follower of Trump . I
I want the kind of America he offered. I feel sorry for him because he was not a politician and his bravado and personality was not suited to the presidency But he really wanted I believe to help this country and people. That is the ones that are not millionaires living their everyday lives. I will not forsake him. He is human and how much of all this can anyone take anymore. My father was in the medical Corp went in on the first wave of the invasion. They aimed at his Red Cross on his helmet and he survived. This country I hope we will survive but half this great nation are feeling lost in their own country. My mother was from Boston and a Smith and we would go to see relatives and always shown the ride of Paul Revere. My great great grandfather was with Daniel Boone opening up the West out of Virginia. I had family members in Civil War fighting for both sides. My great great great grandfather was aide to Stonewall Jackson. I want my country to survive as a democracy! Thanks
Trump wanted to help himself as a billionaire. You’ve been conned.
Well said, Sandra!
Well spoken, TommyLotto.
Trump has every right to challenge the election that he honestly believed was rigged. Trump has every right to try every Constitutional argument to overturn the election. Trump had every right to encourage his followers to peacefully protest to Congress. Nothing he did publicly in his speech comes anywhere close to legal incitement. To say he was responsible for the riot is a political argument, but as a legal argument it lacks any merit.
Therefore, Marcus’ disclosure of Trump’s purported criminal enterprise, must be something unknown to the public — something Marcus learned through his representation. However, since there is a crime fraud exception to the attorney client privilege, Marcus should be required by authorities to disclose Trump’s hidden criminal conspiracy. There might be something there, but I doubt it. As others have stated, Marcus was probably just virtue signaling and trying to distance himself from Trump to preserve his future career prospects.
If that is the case, Marcus violated his ethical duty to his client. He betrayed his client. He breached his fiduciary duty. He should be investigated by the bar and disciplined. His ethical failings should lower his professional standing and harm his career prospects. But that will not happen. His virtue signaling will be seen as virtuous, because OrangeManBad. Trump continues to be revealing in the exceptions made to long standing principals made to deal with him. Long standing principal should not have exceptions just because someone has boorish Twitter habits and opposes off shoring factory jobs to China.
Took the words right out of my laptop.
“There might be something there, but I doubt it.” So therefore, “If that is the case, Marcus violated his ethical duty to his client.”
No leap of faith there is there.
Trump only has a right to challenge the election in legal ways. He doesn’t have a legal right to challenge the election with defamation, for example.
Trump has a right to try constitutional arguments, but not unconstitutional ones. He asked Pence to act unconstitutionally.
Trump had a right to encourage his followers to peacefully protest to Congress. But telling his supporters “we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore” isn’t encouraging peaceful protest, especially after Giuliani warmed them up with “let’s have trial by combat.” He said he wished the military could go with them, “I would love it if they could be allowed to come up with us. Is that possible? Can you just let them, please?” He said “you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong” and said he’d go with them, “We’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, … and we’re going to the Capitol.”
Trump, previously: “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”
Some rioters had hoodies printed up with “Civil War – January 6, 2021”
Unethical, but law and ethics don’t count for much anymore.
The Great Piling On ignores reality and attorney ethics or established practices. Can’t let a crisis go to waste.
As part of the Great Piling On, all excusing and ignoring and encouraging of earlier political-BLM-Antifa violence is ignored.
Biden also feels compelled to add fuel to the fire, in his most unpresidential bringing up of racism into the mix.
This double-standard view of protest/violence with its racist one-opinion piling-on shaming doesn’t portend well for America.
What is your explanation for the difference in police response to the Capitol Building protesters versus BLM protesters?
Same logic as to why Patrick Mekari does not tackle Lamar Jackson.
“What is your explanation . . .”
That the Left demonizes right-ring protestors, but romanticizes BLM/Antifa protestors. Oh, and that the police were ordered to stand down in the face of BLM rioters, but killed 4 (?) Capitol Building rioters.
I gather, though, that that is not the “difference” you concocted.
Well, supposedly three people suffered ‘medical events’ (heart attack? asthma?). An officer also died, of what I do not know. It does appear that one protester was shot in the head a propos of nothing in particular. I don’t think live rounds were used during the weeks-long siege of the federal building in Portland.
You need to take a step back, take a few deep breaths, and listen to yourself.
Some of the police yesterday took selfies with the lawbreakers.
They allowed people to leave the Capitol Building after they broke the law by storming it.
They did not kill 4 Capitol Building rioters, they killed 1, Ashli Babbitt. The rioters killed 1 police officer, Brian Sicknick.
“This double-standard view of protest/violence with its racist one-opinion piling-on shaming doesn’t portend well for America.”
This double standard piling on is in your mind.
The police presence on Wednesday was miniscule. The police presence last summer with black protesters was massive. On Wednesday, 5 people have now died, including one police officer. How many died last summer?
White people walk around and into state capitol buildings (and now the nations capitol building) carrying rifles, What would be the response if black people walked into state capitol buildings with rifles.
No difference? Really?
Unless we realize racism is alive and well in America today, you’re right, this does not portend well for America.
The police presence on Wednesday was miniscule. The police presence last summer with black protesters was massive.
Because Republicans pick up their trash and don’t steal televisions and set fire to police stations.
I know right? That’s exactly what the Capitol looked like wednesday.
Yep, Trump supporters just break the law by storming the Capitol.
Trump said in July, “Anarchists, Agitators or Protestors who vandalize or damage our Federal Courthouse in Portland, or any Federal Buildings in any of our Cities or States, will be prosecuted under our recently re-enacted Statues & Monuments Act. MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON” Did he think it would only apply to those on the left?
Imagine that, turley is surprised, nay, disbelieving that master baby trump may have committed a crime.
On Wednesday, trump gave a speech where he incited a mob to march to the capitol and said he would be right there with them. They should never back down from the fraud being perpetrated by the weakling republicans and evil democrats. Well surprise surprise, the mob marched to the capitol, broke in, 5 people are now dead.
trumps words incited a mob and death followed.
Yes, I call that criminal conduct. And I have no doubt there is much more criminal conduct by baby trump over at least the lat 40 years of his life.
Given the calls for everything from purges of administration officials to re-education camps for Trump supporters, demands that would have made Stalin and Mao blush, this letter of withdrawal is not at all surprising.
I don’t think you can accuse a client of committing a crime in a court filing even if it is a ground in the rules. But this is Trump world. There are no rules.
Given that Marcus was representing him in an election law case, it’s difficult to see what sort of ‘crime’ the President could be ‘perpetuating’, particularly in re a matter already decided. I’ve been a party to election law cases, and the only avenue I could see for a ‘crime’ would be defending petitions I’d salted with forgeries or invegling people into signing perjurious affidavits. The thing is, if Marcus is representing the campaign or the President in Pennsylvania, I’d think the president would be quite removed from the mechanics of collecting affidavits and Marcus fairly intimate with it, even if it weren’t his own staff collecting them.
Marcus is an anti-trust specialist who practices in a two-lawyer firm in suburban Philadelphia. He seems a very odd choice to do this sort of work, bar that not many attorneys have election law as a sideline and many of those who do are enmeshed in local party committees. Given what happened in the ‘gay marriage’ cases in California (where an attorney defending the statute acted to throw the case), I do wonder if some of the pick up team the Trump campaign hired signed on only to sabotage him.
I agree with those who hope to be forgiven for their sins of working for Trump by trashing him, like Michael Cohen. Had Trump won, these people would have continued participate in and enjoy the rewards of a Trump victory. Personally, I would not employ or be associated with any of these people for fear of their lack of integrity.
I think you give the lawyer too much credit. Just look how all the Russian stuff ended up. Carter Page filing suit. We don’t have a fair justice system. Human nature is to survive sometimes over principle. If you support Trump you won’t be hired again. It such a joke and we need to start calling out abuses in the legal system. Part of the judge’s ruling in PA case about observers. The judge said the statute didn’t specify a distance. Thereby justifying keeping observers 20 or more feet from where the votes were being counted. Torture the language like that we don’t have a legal system. As Justice Thomas said “Common sense isn’t so common anymore”. He must have been talking about lawyers.
Something smells. Election law is something quite distant from his ordinary lines of business and he practices in a two-person firm. Not much infrastructure there to collect the evidence in a process as rapid as what you see in an election law case. Why would he take this case? Does he have some debt in arrears he needs a quick fee to service?
Well, there was something sketchy about the conduct of Michael Flynn’s lawyers at Covington & Burling.
Why? Why? Miss American Pie. Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry. Good old lawyers stinking Trumpster smells and rye. Singing: This will be the day that I cry!
My speculation is fears of purges to come making the client expendable, along with virtual signaling in self-interest. The idea of being ruled by laws rather than men is becoming increasingly illusory. Lawsbtransform into cudgels to be applied selectively against political opponents. As a person who is not a lawyer, my opinion of the caste grows ever lower.
From what we’ve seen, threats from professional associations or para-statal bodies in Pennsylvania is a possibility. The American Psychological Association waged a campaign of defamation against a rather minor rank-and-file psychologist named Paul Cameron, including ‘ethics’ charges. I’m surprised every time I see in someone the confluence of sociopathy and sanctimony.
Trump is done.
Both smart people and rats are leaving that ship.
I suspect that Mr.Marcus is a rat and trying to capitalize on his exit for his next gig.
Marcus appears to be looking to his future career, given the calls to ‘cleanse’ the country of Trump supporters and earlier intimidatiion of lawyers who worked on Trump’s appeal of the election.
If so, we have reached the 1950s.
We haven’t. People who suffered during the 1950s consisted of about 150 entertainment industry figures, a scatter of officials at the State Department and the US Information Agency, and some random private citizens whose employers learned of their Communist affiliations. The FBI in particular had it in for a man named James Kutcher, who was a member of the Trotskyist Socialist Workers Party. Some innocents were injured by this (e.g. the actress Pert Kelton and, again Kutcher), but a great many of these people would have happily put you out of work had they been in a position to do so. And being a Communist in that context is a great deal more sinister than being a Republican voter in this context. NB, Howard Zinn was a three-meetings-a-week Communist Party member in 1947 and this was known to the FBI. It didn’t prevent him from enrolling in graduate school and being hired and tenured by a research university. Prior to 1943, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were very open and public about their Communist affiliations and it drove a wedge between them and their relatives; it did not prevent Julius Rosenberg from completing an engineering degree at a public college and from landing work during the war which required a security clearance. When Earl Browder was bounced out as Communist Party secretary-general in 1945, he received immediate job offers he did not take. His sons had long academic careers and were left alone by the government. Alger Hiss, disbarred jailbird, found work as a salesman after his release from prison. You have to wonder how many people’s livelihoods were actually threatened.
Mark Gauvreau Judge was immediately fired from his rather desultory job when the Kavanaugh controversy erupted. I’m remembering that the step-mother of the police officer being harassed by the public prosecutor’s office in Atlanta was also summarily fired from her job. I’d be interested to see the exchange of e-mails which preceded these dismissals.