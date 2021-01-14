The Second Trump Senate Trial: Think Belknap Not Blount

As we look ahead to a second Trump Senate trial, many are referencing the impeachment of Sen. William Blount, who was already expelled when he was impeached. That case has always been anomalous as the impeachment of a former legislative figure. It was rejected by the Senate. The more relevant case to the immediate issues is that of former Secretary of State William Belknap.
I have written about these impeachments in various academic works. Here is what I precisely wrote on the Blount and Belknap impeachment in The Executive Function Theory, The Hamilton Affair, And Other Constitutional Mythologies, 77 North Carolina Law Review 1791 (1999):
The impeachment of Senator William Blount of Tennessee may have been the most interesting both factually and legally. Factually, Blount stood accused of a conspiracy with Great Britain to take over territory in Florida and Louisiana (where Blount owned considerable property). The conspiracy was revealed in a hand-written letter in Blount’s hand. Despite the fact that the Senate had expelled Blount from its membership, the senators believed that a former officer could be impeached; however, the Senate did not believe that a senator, or any legislative officer, was a “civil officer” for the purposes of impeachment. Accordingly, the Senate dismissed the case on jurisdictional grounds. Notably, while clearly dismissing on the exclusion of legislative officers from impeachment procedures, the Senate did not question seriously that the underlying conduct would have been worthy of impeachment despite the fact that the conduct was not viewed as violating any senatorial duty or criminal law. Professors Hoffer and Hull note in their review of this case that “Blount was not accused of any recognized crime or any violation of the law. His misdemeanor was to mis-demean himself; to misuse his office for his own speculative ends.” Blount was never charged criminally for any act connected to the conspiracy and he was never accused of any misuse of his office.
…
7. William W. Belknap (1876)
The impeachment of former Secretary of War William Belknap represents a critical case in the congressional view of the scope and meaning of impeachment. Since Belknap was no longer in office at the time of his trial, the Belknap case indicates that resignation from office does not prevent trial on articles of impeachment. In this case, there was no need to impeach to protect the public from any additional harm or to assure the proper functioning of government. There was no “threat” to the system in keeping an official in office, as advocates of the executive function theory often emphasize. Instead, the House impeached and the Senate tried Belknap as a political response to a political injury, a corrective measure that helped the system regain legitimacy.
Belknap was charged with accepting bribes for contracts associated with the Indian territory. The House managers charged that Belknap had “”disregarded his duty as Secretary of War, and basely prostituted his high office to his lust for private gain.'” Belknap first raised the jurisdictional argument that impeachment did not extend to former or retired “civil officers.” The Senate voted on this threshold jurisdictional question and reaffirmed that it had jurisdiction over former officers by a vote of thirty-seven to twenty-nine. Professor Pollitt correctly noted, however, that many senators continued to question jurisdiction and apparently voted for acquittal on this basis. There was little question of guilt, especially in light of the fact that Belknap refused to answer the articles of impeachment. Ultimately, only three senators believed Belknap was innocent, but twenty-two senators had doubts on the jurisdictional issue. The final vote on the closest article was thirty-seven to twenty-five in favor of impeachment. This vote, however, was only four votes short of the number needed for conviction. Since only three senators cast their votes based on lingering doubts of guilt on the merits, Belknap’s acquittal can be attributed to one senator who questioned jurisdiction.
The Blount impeachment was flawed on a number of levels. Expulsion was clearly with the authority of the Senate. It was rejected on jurisdictional grounds. Few people view impeachment as the appropriate remedy in such cases today. His impeachment also was surprising in its language. Blount was accused of effectively betraying the country by conspiring with Great Britain. The motivation appeared to be land speculation and profit. Yet, the articles of impeachment was comparably vague. Notably, Blount went on to serve in state office of the remainder of his life.
Belknap is closer to the current dispute as an executive officer. Belknap notably was impeached after leaving office as opposed to Trump who was impeached shortly before leaving office. However, there remains the threshold question of the trial of a president for removal who is in fact an ex-president who has already left office. That is the subject of my column today in USA Today. Almost half of the Senate voted on a threshold challenge to reject the very basis of the trial. He was ultimately acquitted.
In referencing the BLM/Antifa riots Pelosi said, “I just don’t know why there aren’t more — why there aren’t uprisings all over the country and maybe there will be.”
Should she be impeached?
Well, maybe not impeached, but certainly censured if, as Turley has argued, Trump should be censured for his conduct. Turley essentially argues that Trump should be censured for acting un-presidential. Did Pelosi’s calling for uprisings all across the country, in addition to countless other instances of making false, inflammatory and fighting words, conform to conduct becoming a congress-thing (we’re not allowed to use pronouns anymore). Turley embarrasses himself for arguing in favor of censuring Trump for his conduct while not simultaneously calling for Pelosi to be censured. Weak sauce. For shame.
I just read your contribution in USA Today. To quote the Woody Allen movie, how you got to be a professor of anything is beyond me. Your wilful disregard of all the salient circumstances and equal disregard for future consequences are staggering.
Yes, Trump has to have a permanent impeachment AND conviction on his record; and yes, it must be done quickly (which in absolutely zero ways invalidates it)
And what are your qualifications?
There will not be a trial. Consider the practical situation. A trial will be time consuming with Trump needing to retain counsel and adduce evidence. Evidence will likely lead to presentation of facts indicating the breaches were pre-planned, by person with no connection to Trump, took place prior to Trump’s speech concluding, and involved parties ranging from Q nuts to Antifa provocateurs. There will also be unwelcome evidence of using Twitter, FB and Google to organize, along with the extent of prior warnings from law enforcement. The receipt of those warnings, what was done and not done, etc., will prove embarrassing. Plus there will be an aggressive push for maximum breadth of discovery given the recent disclosure of evidence kept “quiet” by the DOJ & others during the Ukraine Affair. There are far too many risks to far too many interested persons/parties w/far too great a chance Trump could emerge in pretty good shape from any proceeding. I mean, do you really think Eric Swalwell would be named as a House Manager if anyone thought a trial would occur?
Mitch has stated he will not address impeachment until after Joe is sworn in. Doesn’t that make the Senate trial moot?
No.
What is your rationale? What is your expertise?
Here, read what UT Austin law professor Steve Vladeck has to say about it:
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/14/opinion/trump-impeachment-senate.html
AA Senate trial after Trump leaves office isn’t moot because the Constitution includes the possibility of disqualifying the person from holding office again, and that remains relevant after Trump leaves office.
At this point in time there is far more risk Trump could benefit from a trial.
I’m sure you’re aware that as facts come forward it is becoming clear Trump might benefit from a trial. It will never occur
If the House delivers the Article of Impeachment to the Senate, I think it is very likely to hold a trial, especially once McConnell is no longer the Majority Leader. If we simply wait, we’ll find out.
For those here who insist that Antifa and BLM were not involved in the Capitol disturbance note the arrest of a Democrat activist and son of a New York judge.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/another-leftist-arrested-capital-protest-identified-democrat-34-year-old-son-new-york-judge/
The disturbances started before Trump finished speaking to his supporters.
Antifa and BLM started early and then infiltrated Trump supporters. That is why there is the picture I posted a few days ago of Trump supporters trying to protect a policeman from violent rioters.
During the last five years or so Trump events have been remarkably free of violence except when attacked by BLM and Antifa as in San Jose.
By contrast, Antifa and BLM have consistently gathered to commit violence and destroy property and loot. Why expect them to act any differently at the Capitol?
The Democrat politicians now attacking Trump have been recorded many times praising the riots and urging them to continue. Kamala supported a bail project to get them from behind bars and into the streets again.
Trump supporters will not forget.
Do you think it is possible that someone could be both a registered Democrat and a Trump supporter? This guy has given interviews saying he thought the election was stolen.
A bail project gets people out of jail pending trial, something that generally already happens for the middle class and wealthy. Bail was raised for Kyle Rittenhouse to keep him out of jail pending trial. Do you object to that too?
Aaron Mostofsky isn’t a Democrat activist. The criminal complaint cites a video interview Mostofsky gave to the New York Post while inside the Capitol building, where he says he believed “the election was stolen.” He’s a Trump supporter –
Question for you…..Must you be a Trump Supporter to think the Election was “stolen”….meaning corrupt, fraudulent, manipulated, or interfered with by Big Tech and the Media…or that the Courts failed to hear and actually try cases where the evidence and testimony of witness were heard and examined for accuracy?
Corrupt elections should concern us all….Republican and Democrat.
The Left today wants to ignore the questions and challenges because they won…..unlike in 2008 and 2016 when they lost.
There was plenty of protest by the Democrats in those two elections and in the case of 2016 continue till today even.
We should all be concerned about corruption in the election process. In early 2019, Nancy Pelosi introduced HR-1, stating that election reform was her priority. We need election reform, but not necessarily the type of reform that Pelosi had in mind.
I’m not trying to ignore anything. I’ve read some of the court documents, listened to discussions, etc., that’s not ignoring.
“Must you be a Trump Supporter to think the Election was “stolen”?”
No. But Mostofsky IS a Trump supporter. He bizarrely thinks 85M voted for Trump.
The election wasn’t stolen. Fine by me to have a congressional investigation as long as it also includes Trump’s attempts to pressure state officials, like he did in his phone call with Raffensperger. Let Congress subpoena the call records from his other calls. Are you willing to have an investigation that does both?
Courts don’t hear cases where the plaintiff lacks standing. Are you suggesting that all courts now ignore issues of standing for all court cases?
Some of the cases moved beyond issues of standing and were rejected on the merits.
You think the Democrats lost in 2008? What are you talking about?
Yes, I think you have to be a Trump supporter to believe the election was stolen. Not all Trump supporters believe this (because, well, objectively it is not true) but I cannot think of a single non-Trump supporter who believes the election was stolen.
That is not to say Democrats don’t have concerns about election integrity generally (indeed, Democrats insisted on paper trails for machine ballots which is why they were able to recount in Georgia) or Republican efforts to close down polling stations in Georgia or make it more difficult to vote generally. But in this particular case, Biden won by several states and a landslide in both the popular vote and the electoral college; this is just sour grapes from Trump and his supporters feeding on and reinforcing each other.
Young, you are correct. Trump supporters will not forget. However, it will be difficult for reasonable people to move forward with a proactive agenda precisely because the opposition party appears to have the wind at its back. They tormented Trump before his inauguration four years ago and never let up. They managed to change election protocols before the 2020 election, thereby enabling outcomes, that otherwise might not have occurred. The centerpiece of Joe Biden’s campaign was that he was not Donald Trump. He refused to discuss matters of policy and steadfastly remained noncommittal on issues of critical importance to voters. At the same time, a complicit media refused to cover the story of his son’s international escapades. Was it just a story about Hunter that was suppressed or was it a story about Joe? Now the giant tech companies have effectively suppressed political discourse. Do you have any thoughts about how those who reject this new authoritarian regime can move forward proactively?
Cassidy, your claim that Biden refused to discuss matters of policy and steadfastly remained noncommittal on issues of critical importance to voters is nonsense –
https://joebiden.com/joes-vision/
Biden was not forthcoming in the few media appearances that he held. He refused to answer questions.
Both Trump and Biden answered some questions and refused to answer other questions they were asked.
Both of them answered questions in the debates.
If you’re going to condemn Biden for refusing to answer some questions, you’ll have to condemn Trump for the same reason.
It is hard for me to contain my disappointment at the continual sideshow circus of impeachment when the far more critical issue facing us is big tech oligarchs and 6 news owners controlling and shaping public opinion. Our presidents and our congressional exploits and silly games mean nothing if we’ve relinquished free speech. Phrases echo like “baseless claims”, pinging and ponging in echo chambers constructed by powerful financial interests, so silence whatever claims might be made: slavery in China, subversion of systems at home, demotions and de-funding of dissidents, shrieks for purges of cleansing of opposition. The world is watching. Perhaps this will be the solution to our immigration difficulties: nobody will want to live here when we become just like every place else, where the rich and powerful become richer and powerful, and those in District 9 serve or die. The New York Times continually praises everything China does, and what has happened to Hong Kong’s protest? What will we do to help Taiwan, our ally? Crickets, as the dissidents are oft to say. How is the “moral equivalent” so very different between the Democratic party’s encouragement of riots, vandalism, looting and destruction in city after city for many months, destroying minority businesses, and a two hour (tragic) attack on the Capitol, after which they were back in business? The tone deaf media is tone deaf because their masters tell them to shut up. We are living in an atmosphere of terror. But go ahead, everybody. Parse impeachment details. The cities are burning. Thank Trump for his peace announcement, and move on.
I think that says it all. Coming from that place 90 miles down from Key West, I know exactly what you mean. But it gets worse. Look at what they are teaching our kids.