No, Joe Biden Should Not Pardon Donald Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey declared yesterday that he believes Joe Biden should consider granting clemency for President Donald Trump “as part of the healing of the country.” Just as I have long opposed self-pardons as an abuse of presidential power, I also have long opposed such pardons by their presidential successors. Comey is echoing the Ford rationale used in the Nixon pardon, which I continue to view as the wrong decision. Impeachments go to the status of presidents as the officeholders. Indictments go to their status as individuals. Indeed, I have long believed that presidents can be indicted while in office, including both President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump.Comey stated “I obviously think he belongs in jail but I don’t think pursuing that is in the best interest of the entire nation.”
I fail to see the logic of the Ford position. To use Comey’s words, if “he belongs in jail,” he should go to jail. The notion that our country cannot handle the criminal prosecution of a former president borders on slander. If a president is a criminal, he belongs in jail. In Nixon’s case, he rejected the need for a pardon. Yet, Ford prevents a trial on Nixon’s culpability in the crimes of Watergate — crimes which sent various individuals to jail. That was not a victory for the rule of law or the country.
I do not believe that the President’s speech constituted criminal incitement unless there is more evidence of the President’s intent or knowledge. Many legal experts maintain that the speech, particularly in the context of his election challenge, is sufficient to convict. The D.C. Attorney General has said that he may charge Trump. So be it. I believe such a prosecution would collapse at trial or upon appeal. The legal system should be allowed to run its course.
The more threatening cases concern allegations of bank and tax fraud, including cases out of New York. There is also the election violation issue that was raised in the Michael Cohen plea bargain. In his plea, Cohen referenced election finance violations in connection to the Stormy Daniels payment. If Cohen was culpable of election violations in the Stormy Daniels matter, there is an obvious implication of that the President was also culpable.
I have never understood why it is so unnerving or destructive to try a former president. We are a country based on the rule of law. The prosecution of a former president shows that no one is above the law. That does not mean that Trump will be convicted or that these cases are valid. However, he must answer for such criminal allegations like any citizen.
30 thoughts on “No, Joe Biden Should Not Pardon Donald Trump”
My mot h er always said look who’s talking ..comey since president trump.won in 2016 comey was part of the resistance together with the democrats 4 years with the russia colution and spying before and what happened to those people nothing ….
Not to stereotype all Trump supporters, some simply oppose the Democrats values, but there is a “separatist and anarchist wing” of the Trump voter base. This wing of his voter base have never wanted to unify the nation and never wanted to improve the American “constitutional rule of law system”.
This extreme wing appears to want to tear the American model down and never want to unify with Democrats or anyone else. Anyone in this extreme wing is banned by US law from having any authority in any government job from police officers to federal agencies (Title 5 US Code 3331, Title 5 US Code 1173, the 14th Amendment and Article VI of the US Constitution).
Don’t worry about impeachment dividing us further, these are separatists not interested in uniting with other Americans. They aren’t seeking equal justice under law, they support Dick Cheney’s “unitary executive” theory that we essentially elect dictators every 4 years.
Not a slam dunk, but a good case.
In your dreams only. See Ann Althouse parsing of the speech.
“The speech didn’t happen in a vacuum.”
In a reasonable column Turley writes:
“I do not believe that the President’s speech constituted criminal incitement unless there is more evidence of the President’s intent or knowledge.”
The speech did not happen in a vacuum and also included both incendiary and peace encouraging language (well,one of the latter). The president began selling a rigged election many months before the 1st vote was cast, and therefore before any “evidence”, and then used that to pump his supporters up for a rally promising to yield big results. The only way those results could occur would be an insurrection as both Pence and the Congress were powerless – fortunately – to overturn election results from that sates that ran it.
Not a slam dunk, but a good case.
LOL @ “pardon”
There isn’t going to be a Biden presidency. Trump will remain president for 4 more years.
You can’t stop what is coming…nothing can stop what is coming…midnight draws near…the clock is ticking down…
Tick-tock-tick-tock…
WWG1WGA
Trump lost the election. If something happens to Biden before the 20th (heart attack, assassination, …), Harris would become President. If something happened to her as well, Pelosi would become President. But Trump will not remain President, no matter what your fevered imagination thinks.
LOLOL Your pain is just beginning…nothing can stop what is coming…
Tick-tock-tick-tock…
The purpose of the FISA Act and FISA Court after Watergate was to create an exclusive legal path (one and only path) for a president to follow or it was a felony crime for a president in office. The entire premise was a risk of penalty, of criminal indictment, while still in office.
Bush & Cheney used FISA and FISA not as a check & balance on presidents that are disloyal to their oath of office, but used FISA in order to bypass 4th Amendment legal requirements. In one instance, the Bush era FISA Court created an special unconstitutional “after-the-fact” search warrant for exigent circumstances. Even with the special warrant, the Bush DOJ attorneys broke the law anyway – a felony crime.
Congress needs to convene a 21st Century “Truth Commission” on unconstitutional-authoritarianism starting with investigating Bush DOJ attorneys and ending with Trump’s DOJ practices.
What you’re forgetting is the prosecution of Paul Manafort. The Weissmann crew dusted off old tax charges on which the Tax division had taken a pass years earlier. Right now, the attorney-general in New York – a political sectary who is notionally a lawyer – is banking on tax charges in an attempt to injure Trump. Sorosphere prosecutors are happy to use process-is-punishment charges against their social enemies (Derek Chauvin, Kyle Rittenhouse, the McCloskeys) while letting their clients skate (Antifa everywhere). There is no justice when liberals have discretion.
Over 14,000 people were arrested during the Floyd protests. Only in your imagination are they skating.
Ford’s contention at the time was that Nixon matters were taking up an exorbitant amount of his attention. Ford had never held an executive position before. His press secretary’s memoir of the administration paints a portrait of him learning by doing – experimenting with one administrative scheme and then abandoning it and bedeviled by the lack of cohesion on his staff.
I have a suspicion that subjecting Nixon to a professional prosecutor, and impartial jury, and an impartial judge (ie not John Sirica) would have been a disappointment for Nixon haters. See the prosecution of Oliver North: a grandstanding 23 count indictment led to convictions on 3 counts which were then vacated on appeal. Nixon was not a people person. John Dean, who was notionally Counsel to the President, was not sure during the period running from May 1970 and June 1972 that Nixon knew his name; the two met only 3x and never had a private meeting. Nixon was tight with John Mitchell. I’m not sure you could find evidence that he’d ever had so much as a phone call with Gordon Liddy or Jeb Magruder. Gordon Liddy has attested that John Dean and Gordon Strachan were aware of what his crew was doing. It’s possible that information was passed from Strachan to Haldeman to Nixon or from Dean to Ehrlichman to Nixon. Or not. Officials of the Nixon White House were willing and able to entertain a great deal of skulduggery, but that’s something different than implementing it. (See, for example, Charles Colson’s harebrained scheme to firebomb the Brookings Institution and then have burglars infiltrate the building by tagging along with firefighters – never implemented; or see Liddy’s Operation Gemstone as originally conceived – Dean and Magruder were struck dumb and he was told to scale-down). There was quite a bit of criminal activity during 1971, 1972, and 1973, but proving Nixon was in on it would have been a challenge.
The Good Professor is right again but rocky reef of reality undoes his logical and admirable view.
We know our Legal system favors the rich and powerful, that prosecutions are very selective and prompted as much by politics or other kinds of bias and sadly as a Nation we have no faith in the Legal system….none.
All we have to do is look at recent events…the Summer of Riot, Arson, Mayhem that went unpunished.
Suspect if not downright criminal acts of members of Congress, the FBI, the DOJ itself….and yes…maybe even President Trump
I ask the Good Professor to give us a solution on how we eliminate the bias and selective prosecution and once again see a real blindfolded Woman holding that balance beam of justice
I face a bigger punishment for keeping one fish too many or catching an out of season fish than any Rioter bailed out of jail by a Democrat slush fund and I am supposed to think the justice system is fair?
When I see riot and anarchy go unchecked night after night and the Democrats utter not a peep about the criminal conduct….I should now have faith that they will magically restore my faith in Congress, the Courts, and Law Enforcement?
What I see is a Snap Indictment going forth with no Investigation, no Hearings, and no public support.
Professor Turley told the Democrats in the first Impeachment they were doing it wrong then by not gaining the support of the People….and yet here we are again and they are abandoning any such effort at all.
Sorry folks….we are headed to an fashioned French Revolution if some steady hand is not placed on that Scale of Justice to make it right for all of us.
When the argument begins with the question “Can we even do this…..”, how can you even proceed.
It ought to be a clear cut, easily defined and understood patent violation of the Law, any Law, one which is easily grasped by People and condemned by them before we prosecute folks.
As to Comey….he is hoping Trump gets Pardoned so he can be next in line should he be Indicted for his crimes.
You’re wrong that there’s no public support –
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/trump-impeachment-removal-polls/
“I have never understood why it is so unnerving or destructive to try a former president”
The precedent that it may create is not that if you’re president and you commit crimes you go to jail. The precent it may create is that if you’re a president and the opposition gains power, you will be criminally prosecuted when you leave office. Remember “lock her up, lock her up”. Trump didn’t actually try to go through with that but if the previous Republican president had been prosecuted in good faith, Trump may have done it.
For an international comparison, in Brazil, which has much weaker institutions, 2 of the past 3 presidents are in jail, for what looks like were real crimes. A cabinet meeting of the current president was secretly filmed and released, and the president was explicit that if he leaves power the opposition will find a way to put him in jail. He asked that his cabinet fight the opposition hard. The precedent I mention above is not a hypothetical, it is one of the factors in his decision making. He’s still in his first term, and we’ll see how peaceful that transition of power will be.
I am pretty much in total agreement on this one, Turley. Everything from whether or not to pardon to the most pressing case on trump (tax and insurance fraud in NY). Next after that will be extortion and obstruction in Georgia. And there is always the territory Mueller highlighted on obstruction in his report.
The incitement in D.C. earned trump a well deserved second impeachment, but would probably be the hardest prosecution to pull off. Like a lot of mob bosses, the tax fraud will be what likely brings trump down legally…
And I totally disagree with Comey on whether Biden should grant clemency as well. Strong case to be made that while the Ford pardon of Nixon allowed the country to move on in the short term, it actively devastated the county in the medium and long terms because a true accounting of Nixon’s adventures were hard to come by after the pardon. This paved the way for trump later on.
While he was obviously honorable enough to have worked across several administrations of both parties,Comey seems to have a really flawed sense of timing in terms of public statements it seems.
Elvis Bug
p.s. And interesting to see trump heading directly back to his playbook for dealing with sub contractors…,
https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/13/politics/donald-trump-rudy-giuliani-legal-fees-white-house/index.html.
All good points Bug, but the decision will be political, not legal or principled and for that reason I expect Biden to do whatever he decides will put Trump in the rear view mirror sooner. Recall Obama made a similar decision about congressional investigations into Iraq (he had the political power to tell Congressional leaders to hold up, though not the institutional power). Presidents don’t want to spend their political capital on useless – to them – score settling, no matter how justified. Democrats didn’t want this impeachment and Pelosi was practically begging Republicans to deliver a resignation or (less likely) Amendment 25 action so she could call it off. It was undertaken as a matter of principle and not politically advantageous.
Quit talking to yourself you blithering old man.
I think you take up the talking to yourself territory Absurdist Art. Go drink your Ensure.
Elvis Bug
I do recall being incredibly disappointed at the Obama administration making the decision to move forward at all costs, Joe. Especially when Cheney then took up, and was granted, a special place as online critique monster on Obama policy going forward and being granted air time for his insane blatherings.
I think part of what figured in was that Obama was always keenly aware of the bold moves he could make– but also fully cognizant where America’s inherent racism would blow up in his face if he pushed things. And history has proven him right because, even while trying to act as seamlessly as he possibly could we’ve all seen the racist backlash directed toward him through trump and trumpism.
So Biden has a bit of a different political cauculation and you can see him shifting a bit during the last week; at first beginning with a ‘no, don’t want to be bogged down with having to spend political capital on past issues’ in the advent of his new term, to ‘yes, the senate can bifurcate it’s days for a trial’ in latest sentiment. Also there has to be an undercurrent of realizing how letting the Bushies totally skate didn’t turn out how originally intended.
Difference here also being that trump has enough legal exposure where Biden won’t have to spend much capital on holding trump accountable because the states have so much material with which to work, so it doesn’t have to be so much of an either/or.in the political realm.
Elvis Bug
it actively devastated the county in the medium and long terms because a true accounting of Nixon’s adventures were hard to come by after the pardon.
It had no effect on anyone but a few disappointed prosecutors and fanatics like Elizabeth Holtzman.
And the entire country. In the short term, it affected public sentiment on the Iran Contra scandal. People were done and the mass media declared it because the country had tired of impeachment as a concept. But in reality, the country was disheartened that the impeachment driven resignation of the trickster wasn’t taken to its logical conclusion.
Of course the closet core fascists such as yourself just smiled wickedly and said ‘look what we could get away with now’.
Elvis Bug
It’s impossible for Trump to be pardoned for being impeached. Trump waited too long, he missed the deadline under Article II (Section 2) of the U.S. Constitution. That’s why Nixon resigned before impeachment, so Ford could erase it.
“I have never understood why it is so unnerving or destructive to try a former president. We are a country based on the rule of law. The prosecution of a former president shows that no one is above the law. That does not mean that Trump will be convicted or that these cases are valid. However, he must answer for such criminal allegations like any citizen.”
*******************
The rule of law? Seen Minneapolis lately? Or Richmond? Or DC? In the context of our two-tiered legal system that almost no one has confidence in anymore, you are inviting anarchy by reviving political differences and that’s all this is about. We are on the verge of civil war and a criminal trial of an advocate of a group increasing and justifiably feeling discriminated against will not end well regardless of outcome. A cooling off period is in order. That’s why.
Mespo has been saying – and threatening – “civil war” for quite awhile now, but he’s got too much to lose and so do we all. There is no civil war coming, much as the hysterics and drama queens wish for it. What it be about? Trump’s Twitter account? Mail in ballots? A public option? A line item veto?
Give me a break.
“There is no civil war coming”
You’re right. It’s not “coming”, because it is already here, and has been here for years, courtesy of the us versus them Dialectic fomented by a failed two Party system for decades that keeps them in power.
Them includes Republicans and Democrats who in reality are one Party.
The good news is, that “system” is in its final death throes.
OH, OK.
Although I’m pretty sure we’d wildly disgree on the specifics here, as a broad prescription you’ve touched on some common ground, Rhodesy. Ever since the Berlin wall came down and pure communism crashed, pure capitalism has been on the same path.
Elvis Bug
I bet Big Mess starts clamming up a bit on the armed revolution talk going forward, Joe. The white male privilege jumped the couch and put these guys under the FBI’s lens in the last week.
Elvis Bug
“ I have never understood why it is so unnerving or destructive to try a former president. ”
Look at the attacks planned on the capitol by his “boogaloo boy” supporters as to why that may be the case here. I agree pardoning teaches the wrong lesson and we have to bite the bullet and deal with the problem sooner rather than later but love him or hate him, Trump exploited and expanded a huge rift in this country