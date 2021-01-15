“Revoke Their Degrees”: Harvard Faculty and Students Seek Revocation Of Degrees For Trump Officials and Allies

There is a building campaign at Harvard to rescind the degrees of Trump officials and allies including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX). This is not the only such effort to retaliate against Trump officials from blacklists to campaigns of harassment. Indeed, previously there was a demand for a ban on former Trump officials from being allowed on campus at Harvard. Recently Rep. Elise Stefanik was removed from a high-ranking board on Harvard for challenging the victory of President-elect Joe Biden. The concern for some of us is that the Capitol riot is now being used by many to accelerate the crackdown on free speech on our campuses.
The revocation of degrees would result in immediate and likely successful court challenges. I cannot imagine a court allowing such an action to occur on this basis.
More importantly, it is wrong. It is using academic degrees as a vehicle for political expression and retaliation. Just declaring such figures “violent actors” does not change the fact that the university would be acting in a raw political fashion. It would send the message that any degree is subject to the shifting political winds of a university and that attaining a degree remains only tentative and subject to revocation by majority demand.
The principal basis for the action is the support for the challenge to the electoral votes in Congress. This challenge was made under a federal law and has been repeatedly made by Democratic members without any such campaigns of retaliation or even recriminations. I opposed the challenge to the electoral votes from the outset and stated within a couple days of the election that there was no evidence of systemic fraud in the election. I also maintained within a couple of days that Joe Biden was our president-elect. So I fundamentally disagreed with these individuals. However, the effort to seek such retaliation is not just fueling our divisions but it is part of a widening campaign against free speech.
The petition states:
“A Harvard degree is a privilege, not a right. Harvard had no qualms about rescinding offers of admission to high school students because of racist activity online that did not reflect the University’s values. But holding teenagers accountable is easy. Harvard should have the will to hold adult insurrectionists to the same standards.”
The statement is chilling. There is a vast and obvious difference between the withdrawing of an offer of admission and the revoking of an earned degree. One is an offer of admission and the other is a vested degree. One action is prospective and the other is retroactive. The link is to the decision to rescind admission from Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv over alleged racist comments made two years previously on social media. The Harvard Crimson reports that ten such offers have been withdrawn over such social media postings.
What is most concerning is that faculty members have joined at Harvard and other schools to create blacklists and take retaliatory actions against people who were supportive or served in the Trump Administration. This effort is being spurred on by the rhetoric of figures like MSNBC’s Joy Reid who called for the “de-Ba’athification” of the Republican Party and CNN’s Don Lemon insisting that Trump voters as a group are supporters of Nazis and the KKK. This language seeks to label the votes of almost half of the electorate as virtual hate speech or extremism. The same call is now being heard on campuses for a purging of those deemed complicit in the Trump administration. That is beyond outrage. It is opportunism to use this tragedy to settle scores and purge opposing voices. The alternative is free speech. We can continue to engage each other in civil and respectful dialogue — the very antithesis of what occurred on January 6th. Universities could play a critical role in that dialogue but it will require a faith in free speech and ourselves that seems diminishing by the day.
A Harvard degree is used to open doors and mingle with big money. I regularly wiped the floor with those morons in court. Many get in because they are a “minority” and not because they have any superior intelligence. That they have circulated this petition speaks volumes.
8645?
The AG of Texas announced his office is looking into the Parler/Amazon/Twitter matter. If you live in a state with a decent AG, urge your state to join that effort.
As Mespo said earlier, he loves it when a defendant over extends. [Paraphrase– Sorry Mespo for not using exact wording]
Twitter and Facebook scared a lot of government leaders when they banned Trump . The president of Mexico is working with European leaders to address this threat to their personal power and dignity. I guess thet don’t want The Bearded Twerp of San Francisco having that much arbitrary control over what they can say.
Again, a Harvard diploma is an indicator you have completed your course work. Revoking it is a nonsense measure and an exercise in defrauding and defaming your alumni by suggesting they did not complete their coursework – i.e. that they committed academic fraud.
It’s indicative of how puerile is much of the student body at Harvard – inasmuch as their brains appear stuck in high school clique culture – that this has any traction at all.
As for bouncing Elise Stefanik, it’s just another indication that Harvard is only incidentally an educational institution. Mostly, it’s a distributor of signifiers of certain social attitudes.
As for attempting to set up blacklists, keep in mind that the purveyors of popular and academic history have been telling us for about 50 years now that it was a VERY BAD THING that Dalton Trumbo had trouble finding work ca. 1955. Note that for much and perhaps most of our intelligentsia, having held an ordinary position in a Republican administration is shameful and a history of Communist Party membership is totes OK, even admirable. That tells you much of our intelligentsia is just as puerile as the twits who circulated this position.
Often institutions have some sort of temporal limitation on when they can revoke a degree. Like a student from Alabama gets arrested for a felony 2 years later and his degree may be revoked. If it’s 10 years later they don’t revoke it. Not quoting them but this is how I believe it works at my alma mater among others. While I beleive Giuliani’s unethical conduct should disbar him, I do not believe he should lose his JD from NYU for instance. There has to be a line when it comes to losing ones degree. Even Ted Kaczynski’s BA from Harvard wasn’t rescinded to my knowledge.
As a First Amendment absolutist and an alumnus of the institution in question, I wholly reject these efforts. Furthermore, the relationship between a university and a student is contractual. Once a student has met his or her obligations and the degree has been conferred, the contract has been fully executed and the degree may not lawfully be revoked. Only honorary degrees may be properly characterized as “privileges.” Therefore, there is no risk that any earned degrees will somehow be treated as void.
The removal of Rep. Stefanik falls into a different category, however. It’s not that she merely “challenged the victory” of Joe Biden in the election, but that she published statements which she knew or should have known were false regarding the integrity of the electoral process and the related litigation. Before truthfulness came to be derided as unwarranted homage to the gods of “political correctness,” most of us would have agreed that lying, although protected under the First Amendment, is nonetheless a sufficient ground to remove a person from an honorary position on an advisory board.
