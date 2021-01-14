Georgia Rep Pledges To File Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a newly elected Republican member from Georgia who pledged yesterday that “On January 21, 2021, I’ll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power.” That is precisely what I criticized Democrats for doing in challenging the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s election starting on the inauguration and raising repeated demands for impeachment for acts ranging from his criticism of NFL kneelers to his inflammatory tweets. It was wrong for them and it is wrong of Greene and any other Republicans who want to engage in this type of retaliatory impeachment effort.
Green explained that “It’s time to take a stand,” she said. “I’m proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored.”
However, as I often point out in testimony in Congress, it is as important in our constitutional how you do something as what you do. Impeachment should not be a recreational or retaliatory tool for the opposition. I viewed this second impeachment as justifiable but poorly executed. There was an attack on Congress and Trump bore great responsibility in this disgraceful incident. My opposition to the second Trump impeachment was primarily to the use of a snap impeachment without even a hearing or chance to amend the language. I also had serious misgivings over the language of the article while I recognized that Trump’s conduct overall could be legitimately viewed as impeachable. I think that the House could have allowed for a hearing and an opportunity consider the implications of the language which I believe was too sweeping. In the end, the language secured just 10 Republican votes. A more tailored article may have secured even more votes and a motion for censure might have secured a majority of both parties.
Greene suggested that her impeachment might be based on Biden’s controversial panel discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations where he talked about how he urged Ukrainian officials to fire Viktor Shokin, the country’s prosecutor in 2015, while he was vice president.
There is still no evidence that Biden took those actions to advantage or protect his son or any family business dealings.
Particularly after this painful week, pledging a tit-for-tat impeachment is neither helpful nor responsible. It is wrong constitutionally and politically. What I said in 2017 in the face of Democratic calls for impeachment is still true today:
“History has already answered this call for impulse-buy impeachments. The Framers saw the great abuses caused not only by tyranny of nobility, but tyranny of the majority. They sought to insulate our government from the transient impulses of politics. Otherwise, impeachment becomes little more than grabbing any opportunistic excuse for impeachment like so many “straws” in the political wind.”
19 thoughts on “Georgia Rep Pledges To File Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden”
Both sides need to stop especially the Democrats. Push harder maybe we will get Civil War 2.0.
Members of Congress calling for Impeachment is nothing new. Trump’s arguably been the worse president in U.S. history, so it’s hardly surprising that there’s been a raft of them. History will judge these two Impeachments. The voters punished the Republicans in the run up to Clinton’s Impeachment. In the wake of Trump’s first Impeachment, did the voters punish the Democrats? Nope. And Turley acknowledges that the second impeachment was justified but rushed and too sweeping in it’s language.
Greened looks headed for Louie Gommert territory. Might be a good idea to start a wager pool over how long it takes her to be embroiled in a scandal(s) on her own.
Elvis Bug
Who cares and why publicize this QANON believers (disqualifying by itself) futile stunt? It will go nowhere in the House and is just barking at the moon.
BEFORE Trump was even inaugurated Maxine Waters got herself booked on TV to call for Trump’s impeachment.
Democrats then made five attempts at impeachment. Four times were completely frivolous. The sole purpose was to delegitimize his presidency and stoke hatred in the Democrat base to keep them energized to turn out to vote so Democrats could win back the House in 2018 and the White House in 2020.
Impeachment attempt #1 – December 6, 2017. 58 Democrats voted to advance articles of impeachment because Trump criticized a football player for kneeling during the national anthem.
Impeachment attempt #2 – January 19, 2018 – 66 Democrats voted to advance articles of impeachment because Dick Durbin said Trump used a bad word behind closed doors in referring to some countries as “sh!tholes”.
Impeachment attempt # 3 – July 17, 2019 – 95 Democrats voted to advance articles of impeachment because Trump insulted four crackpots who call themselves The Squad.
Impeachment attempt # 4 – This one made it to the full House. Democrats impeached Trump because a pudgy little anti-Trump Lt Colonel didn’t like a phone call in which Trump suggested the president of Ukraine consider investigating the blatantly obvious Biden family influence peddling schemes.
Impeachment #5 – Trump was impeached for inciting an insurrection after he urged his supporters to peacefully march to the Capitol.
Democrats broke the norms around impeachment. It’s was a strategy for power. It was completely cynical. And dirty. But effective. They retook the House in 2018 and the Presidency this year.
But now you expect Republicans not to employ the same strategy that worked for Democrats?
Republicans impeached Clinton for lying about a BJ. Democrats never tried to impeach George W. I presume any reasonable president will not be tried for impeachment by democrats. I too said some Dems were grasping at straws early in Trump’s presidency but the actual impeachment attempts (#4 and 5 in your list which I’m not sure is entirely accurate) were far more legitimate than the cause for which Clinton was impeached. 4 actually led to numerous convictions.
Clinton got Impeached for committing Perjury…..lying under Oath…..and not for lying to the American People on National Television…..all about his Sexual Abuse of a Young Intern in the White House.
Please do not trivialize the basis for that Impeachment….it was. not about a simple Blow Job.
The Democrats kicked off this “Impeachment as a political scheme to impede a sitting President accomplishing his agenda” thing and now are going to see it used on Biden/Harrisl
Yes….it is wrong for this Republican to do what she promises….but that only indicts what the Democrats have done…several times now.
Why is it the Democrat squeal when the shoe is on the other foot……and reject any notion they are pure as the snow upon the Convent Roof?
Is it right…..No. Is it fair….Yes. Now you Democrats must get used to being the victim in a crime of your own making.
Do you see the damage to our system of government you have caused by your thoughtless antics?
If Joe Biden is wise…..he shall Pardon Trump on Day one…..and stand up for the People and tell both sides to act like mature adults and get back to doing the People’s Business.
He could go a long ways in healing the Nation and proving he is genuine Leader that puts Country over Party by doing so.
There will Pigs flying and Purple Unicorns dancing on the Steps of the Capitol Building before that happens.
Ralph, good luck with what you think will be serious impeachment attempts next term. GOING NOWHERE.
You are the biggest simp in history. Though rife with insults, your anecdote is fact-free. And now you’ve made your bed with insurrectionists. Enjoy it, simp. You lost. Sad!
So this is obviously ridiculous and retaliatory but that aside, out of curiosity, to the constitutional law experts, can you actually impeach someone for actions that occurred before they took the office of the presidency? Is there some loophole because he was Vice President and therefore in the executive branch at the time she alleged these actions occured?
This falls under you reap what you sow.
Democrats called Trump illegitimate because of Russia collusion with his his campaign that was proven to be false, backed by a Dossier know to be garbage. A number of democrats did not attend his inauguration and the impeachment calls started immediately in Washington Post headlines.
So Trump returns fire by calling the election fraudulent casting doubt on Biden as the legitimately elected President and now this impeachment move follows.
I don’t see an end as both sides answer is the other side did it.
We have an old fashioned feud with no end in sight.
No. Marjorie Taylor Green’s childish antics are not the responsibility of Democrats. What she and other Republicans do wrong is not an excuse to dwell on the faults of the Dems. That is a foolish game Trump supporters have been playing for years now, and it’s as foolish now as it was when he first came down that escalator and started pitching to the bigots seats.
Well, there is an old saying – what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. Many of us who were once staunch Democrats have been appalled at their behavior and policies of recent decades. The deranged hatred spewed at Trump (much worse than any of his own comments, as intemperate as many were) was the flip side of the Obama-worship coin.
If the Democrats don’t like the heat, they shouldn’t start the bonfires.
Fake news media is most responsible for the sad state of affairs we find ourselves in today. We need to have an honest press. In addition, government has failed to give us transparent and auditable elections.. This should be the priority of the Congress not these moronic speeches about impeachment.
Piglatin is fair. She’s the itchBay of the year.
This human needs to be charged for being ugly: in words, deeds and appearance.
This is the predictable reaction to the constitutional abomination of never ending impeachment.
There is more to come sadly. This will be met by ever more oppressive actions by those in power, leading to more outlandish retaliation, leading to more oppression and so on.
Let’s not forget Tara Reade and the other 7 women accusing Biden of sexual assault or “inappropriate touching”. The media is doing all it can to cover it up, along with the Hunter Biden influence peddling scheme (with 10% for “The Big Guy”) but those are also impeachable offenses. Fair is fair. Then we get to go after Heels Up Harris for adultery. Pelosi lit the match. 2022 can’t come soon enough.