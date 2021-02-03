The NYU Study: The Claim Of Anti-Conservative Bias In Social Media Is Unfounded But Inconclusive?

There has been much press about the New York University study, “False Accusation: The Unfounded Claim that Social Media Companies Censor Conservatives.” It is being touted by the media as establishing that any allegations of bias against conservatives is “disinformation,” the term used by authors Paul M. Barrett and J. Grant Sims of the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights. That term of course is now used as a basis for flagging or censoring material. The problem is that the study is largely conclusory and, though buried in the study, acknowledges that it is not based on any real hard data and is therefore “inconclusive.”
Conservatives have hit the study as funded by Craig Newmark, a billionaire tech titan who is a major donor to Biden and Democratic candidates. Newmark has reportedly supported groups in favor of blacklisting and called on Big Tech to take action against “bad actors.” However, the authors did reveal Newmark’s funding and, while Barrett has also been attacked for a record allegedly supporting Big Tech, the credibility of the study would be judged on its actual support and analysis.
It is really two lines in the study that is the most serious problem in my view:
The question of whether social media companies harbor an anti-conservative bias can’t be answered conclusively because the data available to academic and civil society researchers aren’t sufficiently detailed. Existing periodic enforcement disclosures by Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube are helpful but not granular enough to allow for thorough analysis by outsiders.
So the study is not actually based on a review of individuals and groups censored by these companies because the companies refuse to release the data. Much of the rest of study seems strikingly conclusory and at points apologist. For example, the blocking of the Hunter Biden story before the election was a disgraceful decision for which the Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later apologized. The authors largely dismiss the entire incident as a simple mistake:
“The Post/Biden imbroglio, in retrospect, seems like a case of reasonable decisions wrapped in mystifying processes. Facebook generally tries to stop posts from spreading if there are “signals” of falsehood. But as in the Post/Biden case, the company doesn’t disclose what those signals are, leaving onlookers to speculate. For its part, Twitter froze the Post/Biden story based on a rule against sharing hacked material. But under fire from conservatives, Twitter backed down, saying that from now on, it would ban hacked material only if it is directly shared by hackers or their accomplices.”
The problem is that the story itself clearly stated that the information did not come from hacked material but Hunter Biden’s own abandoned laptop. Moreover, major newspapers regularly publish information from insiders and whistleblowers like that contained in the New York Post story. Yet, the authors just dismiss that matter as confusion while citing conservative pressure on the company for its changing positions.
At every turn, the authors portray controversies as at best anecdotal or unsupported while acknowledging that it does not have the data to actually determine if there is a pattern of bias. It does not indicate any substantial insights or new information on the internal deliberations at companies like Twitter. Most of what is in the study is based on previously known and discussed facts. It simply presents those facts as a case in support of Big Tech on the allegation of bias.
The study also offers little on the striking contrast of companies banning figures like Donald Trump but allowing others to continue to justify violence or spout hate toward conservatives. We previously discussed professors who have called for killing Trump supporters. Others seem to justify violence. Rhode Island Professor Erik Loomis who writes for the site Lawyers, Guns, and Money and declared that he saw “nothing wrong” with the killing of a conservative protester. (A view defended by other academics). Other professors have simply called for all “Republicans to suffer.”
In the end, I would be interested in looking at the actual data and would keep an open mind on the results. Ironically, my problem is with the entire premise of the expanding system of censorship regardless of how it is implemented. Free speech is my bias. The authors openly support “moderation” which is the preferred term for censorship in our new world of speech controls. This is why I recently described myself as an Internet Originalist:
The alternative is “internet originalism” — no censorship. If social media companies returned to their original roles, there would be no slippery slope of political bias or opportunism; they would assume the same status as telephone companies. We do not need companies to protect us from harmful or “misleading” thoughts. The solution to bad speech is more speech, not approved speech.
Yet, this study is neither conclusive or particularly compelling. It read more like an extended, 20-page opinion editorial. It does seem itself to have a pronounced bias, particularly in declaring allegations of bias as “false” and “disinformation” while quietly noting that it cannot conclusively say whether there is bias.
Note to Trumpers: Ending 230 protection will make posting on social media more restrictive not less. If you don’t advocate dangerous, false, and /or illegal activities, you won’t get kicked off of social Media – see the Trump boys, Rep Greene, etc,.though she has advocated murder.
Are you all in favor of opening our pubic airwaves – they are limited, legally considered public property, and “regulated by the FCC, unlike the internet – and re-instituting the fairness doctrine for broadcast TV and radio? You all killed that under Reagan. If not, you’re worse than a hypocrite.
PS The latter might require offsetting liberal commentators after Rush, instead of 21 hours of different right wing screamers.
To millennials like those in the Valley and elsewhere, editorials ARE legitimate studies. They have been taught their entire lives that facts are secondary to their feelings. It’s why everything from journalism to science to education is such a mess. They have no problem with being intentionally disingenuous if it serves them, either (see: buying term papers or having their parents do their homework or lying on job applications). They honestly believe this, and they honestly believe through entitlement that if we don’t like it we can eff off, or worse. Most altruistic generation, my eye: they are focused solely on personal comfort and selfishness. They help others to make THEMSELVES feel better.
This ‘study’ is not at all surprising, on the contrary it’s all too typical and predictable, they really do believe they are inherently superior (narcissistic disorder) and that we are stupid, like their parents. Sorry kids (some of whom are now 40, at least in biological age). We aren’t. Neither are we intimidated. Usually when stood up to they either curl fetal or explode in rage, just like the four year-olds they still are, emotionally.
The trick is not to take them seriously and to cease the coddling and call them out, just as this piece does.
“The question of whether social media companies harbor an anti-conservative bias can’t be answered conclusively because the data available to academic and civil society researchers aren’t sufficiently detailed.”
if the data are not “sufficiently detailed,” then you cannot do a rigorous analysis. Period.
There is no such thing as an “academic” or a “civil society” researcher. There are researchers who utilitize different methodologies, but when writer refer to themselves as “civil society researchers,” or “academic” researchers, you can be certain they are not “serious” researchers.
“The Post/Biden imbroglio, in retrospect, seems like a case of reasonable decisions wrapped in mystifying processes. Facebook generally tries to stop posts from spreading if there are “signals” of falsehood.”
The writing here betrays the authors — if the processes are “mystifying,” there is no basis on which to judge them “reasonable,” and I am hard-pressed to think of a single “case” in decades of reading scholarly articles in which I have run across an “imbroglio” that is a “case of reasonable decision wrapped in mystifying processes.” However, I can think of lots of badly written manuscripts and papers using such inflated and meaningless language, usually to hide the vacuity of the author’s thought processes.
This very much appears to be the sort of research that cigarette companies used to fund, and the kind of partisan nonsense in which many ‘think tanks’ specialize. Although now thirty years old, Lawrence Soley’s The News Shapers: The Sources Who Explain the News (Praeger, 1992), is useful to help in understanding how the news changed from ‘value-free’ reporting to value-infused, partisan commentary. The Hoover Institute, the Cato Institute, the Brookings Institute, and numerous other organizations exist primarily to ‘research,’ ‘write,’ and ‘disseminate’ what is not so much misinformation as information which is presented in a way to favor a particular point of view. Apparently, NYU has joined that group of sping doctors.
As per Jeffery below, Turley claims NYU bias while shooting from his Fox perch. What a gag – pun intended. Let’s see his data. Fat chance – he doesn’t have any.
The issue is binary and the 2 measures are:
1. Regulating information deemed dangerous, obviously false, and a violation of users’ terms. – Triump and a few other high profile serial liars were cut off for this reason, not because they were Republicans. Other Republicans – like his sons and everyone else – are merrily posting along all day, every day.
2. Usage by political loyalty – much higher by Republicans and right wingers. That is anecdotally true and by the various studies cited in the NYU report – I quoted some yesterday.
So, if you are constantly lying and trying to fire up potentially dangerous crowds, yeah, you might be cut off. If you are a GOP or right wing citizen engaged in legal discussion, you have no problem, total access to these sites, and in fact are in the majority on these platforms.
What’s the problem with that? I mean other than trying to rile each other up about being persecuted?
PS Eliminating section 230 protection will make the situation worse if you want more access. What is wrong with people calling for this. That is cutting off your nose to spite your face.
Joe Friday, +100! Exactly.
To Joe Friday…The facts and nothing but the facts.
Just because you hate Trump, does not make his speech dangerous. Disagreeing with one’s facts, does not always make you right. We do have a First Amendment (freedom of speech) in our Constitution, and the Supreme Court has ruled on that. It is not up to you, or your friends who run social media, to decide on what speech is dangerous…especially since you have never said that lies and speech that were far worse than what Trump said…should be banned.
Unfortunately, you are sounding more and more like Chairman Xi, who feels that any speech that “he” does not agree with, must be banned for the good of his country. Under his rules and yours, there is no room for any speech other than your own.
Since I went to NYU, I am embarrassed that they would pull a stunt like this, as if it is relevant and truthful.
Newsflash! You have to put together a bibliography and literature review on a subject, and that takes time. You have to have some understanding of what constitutes valid and reliable method. And a lot of academics are steeped in motivated reasoning and worse. Referring to a study is better than just tossing out an opinion, but there are limits to the utility of such citations. (In this particular case, you can see right away the insuperable labor involved in developing a proper sampling frame, coding subjects, &c). And let’s just say the conclusion is…counter-intuitive.
LMAO that you think such labor is insuperable.
Maybe you’re just lazy.
Not if you got through college with your wallet, you don’t. Regular old astroturfing does just fine for folks like this, at least in their tiny version of reality.
NYU project was funded by a Silicon Valley Investor who is a Biden supporter and is well known Biden supporter and he and the lead professor are close and he funds this professor’s work. If you simply look at Tucker Carlson’s last night segment on this report and tells you who everyone is and their history and biased. Also, Twitter sent this report to Tucker Carlson with a warning about disinformation. This report is paid BS to give cover to Big Tech. Time for other states and the Gov’t to follow Florida’s action yesterday, with fines,legal action and etc. Time to stand up to these Big Tech companies and get rid of 230.
That’s a reason to dig. The study has to stand or fall on its own merits.
Turley has acknowledged that he works for Fox News. I understand that he is not permitted, and to date never has, criticized his own network. In the interest of transparency, he should include the fact that he is so employed in every article lest his readers assume that he is an independent commentator.
End section 230 and sue the social media companies civilly and criminally if possible.
Top notch article at WSJ:
The Constitution Can Crack Section 230allan613@icloud.com
Tech companies think the statute allows them to censor with impunity. The law is seldom so simple.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-constitution-can-crack-section-230-11611946851
Post by SAllan Meyer.
Anonymous, “ Tech companies think the statute allows them to censor with impunity. The law is seldom so simple.”
Tech companies are under not constitutionally obligated to honor the 1st amendment. They are not the government.
Getting rid of section 230 won’t stop the censorship because their exposure to lawsuits would give them more reason to ban more incendiary commenters who pose a risk. In fact, getting rid of the 230 liability protections would allow anyone to sue Turley for comments posted on his blog. He would have to spend time and money defending lawsuits or shut down.
The perception that tech companies are censoring conservative views is based on illiterate understanding of what constitutes 1st amendment rights. Company CAN censor your speech. None are obligated to carry it. You can still exercise it, BUT also you are not protected from the consequences of exercising it.
Everyone who signed on to any platform agreed willingly to abide by the rules THEY set. Because it’s THEIR platform.
I am not impressed with NYU. Mediocre at best.
These people lie to us, but they also lie to themselves.
Dishonestly is a major part of their existence.
Just look at the posts of many leftist writers here.
Watch, Anonymous the Stupid will come up with a Stupid post that will have nothing to do with the theme of this blog post.
Gainesville will (1) try to divert the discussion to something else, (2) rail at the moderator as a ‘Trump shill’, or (3) just throw out a profane dismissal (“who GAF?”). Paint Chips will just attempt the first of these.
It’s impossible for you ‘free speech’ advocates to simply let others have their say.
“Gainesville”>?? “Paint Chips”?? Are you a child?
😎 And note that we have Silverstein pretending to know everything about Turley’s relationship with Foxnews and yet he still needs a disclaimer.
Thanks for the gratuitous anti-semitic stereotyping, jerk o…Olly.
Allan, you were the first one to post anonymously on this column at 8:29 AM. You are the Anonymous the Stupid you criticize.
S. Meyer is a crazy and obsessive.