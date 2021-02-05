Raskin: Trump’s Decision Not To Testify May Be Cited As Evidence Of His Guilt

Over the last four years, we have seen an alarming trend of law professors and legal experts discarding constitutional and due process commitments to support theories for the prosecution or impeachment of Donald Trump or his family. Legal experts who long defended criminal defense rights have suddenly become advocates of the most sweeping interpretations of criminal or constitutional provisions while discarding basic due process and fairness concerns. Even theories that have been clearly rejected by the Supreme Court have been claimed to be valid in columns. No principle seems inviolate when it stands in the way of a Trump prosecution. Yet, the statement of House manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., this week was breathtaking. A former law professor, Raskin declared that the decision of Trump not to testify in the Senate could be cited or used by House managers as an inference of his guilt — a statement that contradicts not just our constitutional principles but centuries of legal writing.
Presidents have historically not testified at impeachment trials. One reason is that, until now, only sitting presidents have been impeached and presidents balked at the prospect of being examined as head of the Executive Branch by the Legislative Branch. Moreover, it was likely viewed as undignified and frankly too risky. Indeed, most defense attorneys routinely discourage their clients from testifying in actual criminal cases because the risks outweigh any benefits. Finally, Trump is arguing that this trial is unconstitutional and thus he would be even less likely to depart from tradition and appear as a witness.
Despite the historical precedent for presidents not testifying, Raskin made an extraordinary and chilling declaration on behalf of the House of Representatives. He wrote in a letter to Trump that “If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021.”
Raskin justified his position by noting that Trump “denied many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment.” Thus, he insisted Trump needed to testify or his silence is evidence of guilt. Under this theory, any response other than conceding the allegations would trigger this response and allow the House to use the silence of the accused as an inference of guilt. This is the nature of “the cruel trilemma of self-accusation, perjury or contempt.” Murphy v. Waterfront Commission, 378 U.S. 52, 55 (1964)
The statement conflicts with one of the most precious and revered principles in American law that a refusal to testify should not be used against an accused party.
The statement also highlighted the fact that the House has done nothing to lock in testimony of those who could shed light on Trump’s intent. After using a “snap impeachment,” the House let weeks pass without any effort to call any of the roughly dozen witnesses who could testify on Trump’s statements and conduct in the White House. Many of those witnesses have already given public interviews.
Of course, the relative passivity of the House simply shows a lack of effort to actually win this case. The Raskin statement is far more disturbing. The Fifth Amendment embodies this touchstone of American law in declaring that “[n]o person . . . shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself.” It was a rejection of the type of abuses associated with the infamous Star Chamber in Great Britain. As the Supreme Court declared in 1964, it is the embodiment of “many of our fundamental values and most noble aspirations.” Murphy v. Waterfront Commission, 378 U.S. 52, 55 (1964).
Central to this right is the added protection that the silence of an accused cannot be used against him in the way suggested by Raskin. There was a time when members of Congress not only respected this rule but fought to amplify it. For example, in 1878, Congress was enacting a law that addressed testimonial rights but expressly stated that the failure of an accused to request to testify “shall not create any presumption against him.”
The Supreme Court has been adamant that the type of inference sought by Raskin is abhorrent and abusive in courts of law. In Griffin v. California, 380 U.S. 609 (1964), the Court reviewed a California rule of evidence which permitted adverse comment on a defendant’s failure to testify. The California rule sounded strikingly like Raskin’s position and mandated that a defendant’s “failure to explain or to deny by his testimony any evidence or facts in the case against him may be commented upon by the court and by counsel, and may be considered by the court or the jury.” The Court rejected such references or reliance by prosecutors as unconstitutional.
Later in Carter v. Kentucky, the Supreme Court held that “the privilege to remain silent is of a very different order of importance . ..from the ‘mere etiquette of trials and …the formalities and minutiae of procedure.'” It goes to the most fundamental principles of justice in our legal system.
In the past, when such concerns have been raised, members and pundits have reached for the “anything goes” theory of impeachment. Such principles are dismissed as relevant in the purely “political” process of impeachment. I have long rejected this view. This is not a political exercise. It is a constitutional exercise. These senators do not take the take to act as politicians but to act as constitutional actors in compliance with the standards and procedures laid out for impeachments. It would make this process a mockery if, in claiming to uphold constitutional values, members like Raskin destroy the very foundations of constitutional rights.
It is true that this is not a criminal trial. It is a constitutional trial. As such, the Senate should try an accused according to our highest traditions and values. That includes respecting the right to remain silent and not to have “inferences” drawn from the fact that (like prior presidents) Trump will not be present at the trial or give testimony.
This is not the first time that reason has been left a stranger in our age of rage. There appears no price too great to pay to impeach or prosecute Trump. Now, the House is arguing against one of the very touchstones of our constitutional system and legal experts are silent. If everything is now politics, this trial is little more than a raw partisanship cloaked in constitutional pretense.
25 thoughts on “Raskin: Trump’s Decision Not To Testify May Be Cited As Evidence Of His Guilt”
Turley, impeachments are political acts. Rankin is both a legal scholar and a politician. Guess which role he’s playing here? Hey, the last impeachment trial in the Senate HAD NO WITNESSES! That was a political decision, not a legal one. SUck it up. Not everyone pretends – like you do – to objective and non-partisan legality while somehow ALWAYS siding with the GOP.
Turley forgets that the Supreme Court itself has supported such a notion before. The Supreme Court in 2013 by a 5 to 4 ruling has stated that remaining silent CAN be used as evidence of guilt. This coming from conservative justices no less.
What the congress manager is suggesting is not as outlandish as Turley makes it seem. Trump has a right to refuse to come forth as a witness to defend himself. But the reason he doesn’t want to is because he will be under oath and he can’t lie. He NEEDS to have the ability to lie in order to defend himself. It stands to reason also that a very public admission under oath can really hurt Trump. He’s too incompetent and undisciplined to really defend himself under oath. If he did go defend himself he would immediately start spouting his false claims about the eke election being stolen and would be forced under oath to provide the evidence.
Trump would incriminate himself badly and his supporters wouldn’t be able to defend him, especially when he’s under oath and exposed to the public. That’s why his lawyers couldn’t allow him to be interviewed by Mueller’s team.
No principle seems inviolate when it stands in the way of a Trump prosecution.
Turley’s legal blog colloseum has been a great place to observe the clash of principles between Conservatives and anti-Trumpers. Trump continues to be a constitutional Gordian Knot for the Democratic party.
I am interested in Professor Turley’s view of the argument made in the House Managers’ Brief that under Article 1 anyone can be impeached and that Article 2 deals solely with the specific case of the impeachment of civil officials. I think there is a substantial flaw in this reasoning. The standard of treason, bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanours is found only in Article 2. Does this mean that under Article 1 others can be impeached and convicted for other things? I think not. If not, then the correct view is that Article 2 defines when impeachment and conviction can occur, and Article 1 defines the procedures and limitations on punishments for any such impeachment and conviction. The statement in Article 2 that an official who is convicted “shall” be removed implies that only current officials, who are capable of being removed, may be impeached and convicted.
Any honest person should ask themselves “What if Obama did what Trump did, would the response be the same?”. If Obama refused to provide his tax returns. If Obama was caught on audio tape bragging about grabbing women by their genitalia? If a photoshopped photo of a black member of Congress were holding an assault rifle pointed at Republicans? Would the response be the same?
I happen to live in Raskin’s district. Never voted for him and never will but it is Gerrymandered enough that he is free to say/do anything and get reelected. If his comments were not so dangerous to our liberties I could laugh off his nonsense.
Gerrymandering in Maryland is particularly egregious as the Democrats have an advantage with six of the eight congressional districts you might draw in the absence of any gerrymandering. (There are three other hypothetical districts in which the Republicans might be able to generate a competitive race).. They gerrymandered it to break up the western Maryland district, being that it was in one of the two sections of the state where the Democrats are at a steep disadvantage. The gerrymandering was made ridiculous in an effort to keep Democratic incumbents from bumping into each other.
Democrats: “Due process? What’s that?”
Inference of guilt:
Silence is evidence of Guilt:
These are all Democrat party favors when celebrating Stalin Day.
Pleading or taking the fifth is a legal term used during a criminal investigation or in a court of law. It refers to the fifth amendment of the US constitution which ensures a fair trial and a substantive due process for every citizen. Trump has every right to not testify. This total impeachment is a joke and every citizen who can read knows it. Its all fake, with the only goal by the left, to make sure he never runs again. These events will go down in history as Americas worst of times. 2021, the year America exploded into 2 separate countries all because 1/2 of the country hates one man and all of us who voted for him. I was taught by my parents to never hate but we were very religious southern Baptists. Hate destroys you inside and rarely effects the other person. They just consider you toxic and move on down the road. But today the hateful left wants to put all of us behind bars for life just because we think Trump did a very good job for 4 years. I haven’t given up hope but I am very worried the country I grew up in is finished.
You’re continually surprised that Democratic politicians and their law professor auxilliary have no principles, merely improvisations which give specious justifications for them getting what they want. You’re surprised. We’re not.
Have a gander at this man’s biography and work history. He’s like a caricature dreamed up by Michael Lind. Red diaper baby, Harvard, married Harvard, law faculty, Maryland legislature, Congress, entire life spent around Washington bar about five years in Boston. That his latest project is promoting a shampeachment more bogus than the last one tells you just what sort of elites we have.
Since Enigma thinks its of great moment that Fred Trump was in 1927 arrested proximate to a Klan disturbance (but never charged with anything), I’ll point out that the subject of this post is the son of Marcus Raskin. Marcus Raskin, in a double act with Richard Barnet, founded the pro-Soviet Institute for Policy Studies in 1962. You don’t have the same access to archival material from the Soviet period as you did 25 years ago, alas. Be amusing to delineate the daisy-chain of cut-outs between Soviet intelligence and papa Raskin’s outfit.
RASKIN and his associates are nothing but partisan who already convicted Trump, Trump is guilty since the day he announced his run for President. The DEM’s are looking for a show trial. The DEM’s hate the US Constitution it gets in their way. The DEM’s, the Left and MSM can’t get Trump out of their minds. They live in Fear of Trump and his 75 million supporters and fear Trump will return in 2024
To impeach is to remove from office. Wait a second. He’s already out of office.
If he don’t admit then you must acquit.
Trump won’t testify. Trump will block the testimony of any and all persons with knowledge of his actions. Trump will refuse to turn over documents. Trump will try his case in the press and send surrogates to do the same but will block those same surrogates from testifying. No other defendant has this kind of power. So Professor how does one hold a trial. Oh yea, don’t hold a trial because Trump is above the law. The bedrock of this country is that NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.
There are a number of evidentiary assumptions that can be made with regard to the destruction and withholding of evidence that can come into play here and other factual issues that show that the trial in the Senate is not a typical trial. One being that a number of the Senators who will sit as the jurors are in fact accomplices. The other is that jurors never have the right to threaten the prosecutors or demand that no witnesses be called. To pretend that we are looking at a typical trial is simply wrong and, Professor, you know it!
No one has said that only a concession will be accepted. Testifying at trial is not a concession of guilt! Trump has the right to defend himself and will in the press but will refuse to stand up in public under oath to deny his guilt. What defendant would be able to do that? Would the young man accused or stealing get away with telling the PROSECTOR how the case could be tried? Can the Senate issue a gag order?
This is not your typical trial.
Raskin’s logic here is akin to him being charged for his son’s death, simply because he did nothing to prevent it… neither intelligence, logic, nor common sense under the law is displayed by these dangerous Leftists
Trump isn’t charged with doing nothing to prevent the attack on the Capital and the murder a police officer. He is charged with inciting the attack that is very different. Incitement to riot is a criminal offense under federal law.
and the murder a police officer.
It might have occurred to you to ask why we hadn’t seen the autopsy report or a summary of security camera footage in re Ofc. Sicknick. Here’s an admission against interest on the subject
https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/02/politics/brian-sicknick-charges/index.html
Pity you never grew a brain.
Where is John Roberts on the constitutionality of this dog and pony show? Might as well let Patrick Leahy be a supreme court justice and take robert’s place. What a coward.
Roberts found no constitutional basis, therefore isn’t participating.
There is precedent that Raskin could just put stack stones on Trump until he admits to guilt.
Roberts isn’t participating because he’s afraid of the same people that attacked the Capital. He is a coward. Imagine if every criminal court judge refused to hold trials because the gang member’s crew was known to threaten people.
That is stupid. He is not participating because a very credible argument, which I believe he agrees with, that this whole process is unconstitutional. He is not being intimidated by a hand full of idiots!
When the Good Professor said this…..he hit the nail squarely upon the head.
“This is not the first time that reason has been left a stranger in our age of rage. There appears no price too great to pay to impeach or prosecute Trump. Now, the House is arguing against one of the very touchstones of our constitutional system and legal experts are silent. If everything is now politics, this trial is little more than a raw partisanship cloaked in constitutional pretense.”.
The Democrat Impeachments of Trump are not about the Constitution, Due Process, evidence, testimony, or the Law…..they are both pure partisan politics.
We know how this latest bit of political kabuki shall play out….Trump shall prevail yet again because the Democrats are so blinded by their hate they cannot grasp the evil they are doing to our Nation.
What is interesting is they are scoring an Own Goal by their silly antics and the very opposite of what they hope to gain is being hand delivered all wrapped up in a pretty Bow….to their intended Victim.
Not only did they get confused with the axiom of Ready, Aim, Shoot…..they shot, missed the mark, and were not ever ready in either of the Impeachments.
We shall have no pity for them as they twist in the breeze on they own Petard.
Raskin was part of The Little Rascals back when he was a kid. He’s the one who said: I wish Cotton was a monkey.