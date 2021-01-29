Impeachment in the Age of Trump: Laurence Tribe’s Evolving Views Of Impeachable Conduct

Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe was on CNN last night reassuring viewers that the Constitution clearly and unequivocally allows for the trial of a former president. In what has become a signature of Tribe’s commentary, he declared any contrary view as “stupid” while engaging in gratuitous personal insults. I have previously written about Tribe’s past personal attacks on those who hold opposing political or legal views. While such attacks thrill many on social media, it should have no place among academics. What is more notable however is how Tribe’s views have changed since the Clinton impeachment when we testified at the impeachment hearing of constitutional experts. While he once questioned whether Bill Clinton could be impeached for a murder unrelated to his official conduct, Tribe has suggested that Trump could be impeached for a tweet alleging criminal misconduct by Barack Obama.
What is striking is Tribe’s claim that this is neither a close nor a credible question. As with his past assertions on Trump crimes, Tribe declared that the Constitution is clear and any argument against trying ex-officials is “stupid.” Many scholars who have reached conclusions on the issue, including myself, have stressed that this is indeed a close question for them. There are a variety of opinions but most academics recognize that either interpretation is credible. For example, Professor Cass Sunstein sees strong arguments on both sides and agrees that the answer is not clear. However, he believes that the House cannot impeach a former official but the Senate can probably convict one. Tribe however has been assuring the public that the question is clear and any opposing views can be dismissed as nonsense.
While Tribe raised how my own views have changed from “not long ago” in reference to an article written 21 years ago, they have not changed nearly as much as those of Tribe in that “brief” time. Tribe’s own evolution is rarely discussed beyond conservative legal sites. Tribe previously adopted extremely narrow legal interpretations when asked about the alleged crimes or impeachable offenses of figures like Bill Clinton. However, he has adopted broad interpretations in justifying prosecution or impeachment of Trump from issues like emoluments with the same assurance of clarity and certainty (despite opposing rulings from various courts). He was calling for impeachment from the earliest days of the Trump Administration. That includes impeachable tweets.
In March 2017, Tribe slammed Trump for saying that his campaign and Trump Tower was wiretapped or surveilled by the FBI. It turns out that the FBI in the Obama Administration did in fact conduct surveillance on the campaign after universal refutation by many in the media. Tribe however insisted that Trump could be impeached for the tweet, stating “Using power of WH to falsely accuse [Obama of an] impeachable felony does qualify as an impeachable offense whether via tweet or not.”
So just tweeting an accusation against a political opponent is an impeachable offense since it was done from the White House. Tribe is also quoted in another interview in saying that the campaign finance violation allegations brought against Trump lawyer Michael Cohen are “serious crimes” and, if Trump is not indicted, the Congress can still bring impeachment proceedings against him based on Cohen’s allegations: “The alleged crimes make Trump impeachable. But whether and when the House should proceed to impeach is a complex judgment call.”
That is in sharp contrast to Tribe circa 1998.
Both Tribe and I testified in the Clinton impeachment where Tribe maintained that the Constitution was clear and that Clinton could not be impeached for the felony of perjury. Democrats agreed (as did a later federal judge) that Clinton knowingly committed perjury under oath, but Tribe insisted that impeachment was simply not that broad. In an ironic foreshadowing of Trump’s claim that he could shoot a person on Fifth Avenue, Tribe even questioned whether a president could be impeached for a murder separate from his executive duties. In addition to categorically ruling out the perjury crime as impeachable, Tribe questioned if other crimes like bribery would be impeachable despite its direct reference in the constitutional standard. Tribe said that if Clinton bribed the judge in the Paula Jones case “it would impair, surely, and shed negative light on his integrity, his believability, his virtue, but it would not make [serving as president] impossible” under the Constitution.
Tribe cautioned against unnecessary impeachments and said that Congress should rely on the availability of later criminal prosecutions:
Removing a President, even just impeaching him, paralyzes the country. Removing him decapitates a coordinate branch. And remember that the President’s limited term provides a kind of check, and if the check fails, he can be prosecuted when he leaves. To impeach on the novel basis suggested here when we have impeached only one President in our history, and we have lived to see that action universally condemned; and when we have the wisdom not to impeach Presidents Reagan or Bush over Iran-Contra; and when we have come close to impeaching only one other President for the most wide-ranging abuse of presidential power subversive of the Constitution would lower the bar dramatically, would trivialize a vital check.
26 thoughts on "Impeachment in the Age of Trump: Laurence Tribe's Evolving Views Of Impeachable Conduct"
Natacha, Professor Turley has stated that the law is unsettled. So now if he says that the law is unsettled you say that he is picking a side. You have some anger management issues that need to be addressed.
If Pelosi and company are so determined to impeach Trump, they are not thinking this through. Joe Biden is on video bragging about withholding a billion dollars in aid unless a Ukranian prosecutor was fired. Trump was impeached over a phone call. If Republicans ever gain control of both houses of Congress who’s to say they wouldn’t retaliate by “post-impeaching” Biden for something that happened when he was Vice President? These Democrats had better be careful what they wish for.
I hate to see that Professor Tribe go the way of certain Republican experts who relish nothing more than personally attacking those with whom they
disagree. However, there is no question that Republicans trivialized the entire impeachment process when they impeached Clinton but that doesn’t make impeaching a president for inciting a violent attack on Congress meant to interfere with and ultimately overturn the election inappropriate or unconstitutional.
I do not believe Trump incited a violent attack. I do believe, however, that many Democratic congresspeople and Democratic mayors and governors have done far, far worse over the last year, in calling for violence in our cities. Trump called for a peaceful protest. He said you have to fight for what is right. If every Democratic leader who urged fighting were charged, we’d have a very, very different uniparty. I hope you don’t believe your own words. I hope that objecting to the unconstitutional processes carried out in key swing states is not censored now, or ever. I hope raising the issue of Facebook and Twitter censoring voices who maintain that investigation of these issues must proceed is not now called sedition. I hope you don’t agree with the two leaders in Big Tech censorship colluding with Amazon to shut down an alternative web site, Parler. If you are agreeing to censorship because it’s your party, beware. Because they will, in the end, come for you too. Count on it. Be afraid. Be very afraid.
InjusticeHolmes, you can continue to repeat your accusation about incitement. You continue to leave out the part where Trump called for protesting peacefully and patriotically. If you wanted to you could find Trumps speech and actually read the words he spoke. Why take the time? It wouldn’t fit the narrative that you have indelibly seared into your brain. Old homes, he thinks that he’s the fairest guy in town.
Would suggest anyone of interest read Stanley Brubaker’s critique of some of Tribe’s work (published in Commentary in late 1988 or early 1989) and Robert Bork’s brief discussion of Tribe’s jurisprudence in The Tempting of America. Bork’s description of Tribe’s conception: “It is protean…”. This guy has never been a square shooter.
It appears then Laurence Tribe has given himself to be “stupid” for having for so long ingratiated himself with so monolithic a political party as has become the Democratic Party. He seems to be much more appropriately fitted to the role of a congressional representative than that of a law professor.
It has become commonplace for Democrats to argue by name calling, and to dismiss their opponents’ views with nothing more than self-righteous contempt. It speaks volumes to the emptiness of their views.
Tribe is clearly deteriorating cognitively, and you’ve argued clearly and logically without ad hominem attack which would sink to his level, the absurdity of his arrogant “certainty”, and his CNN hack testimony Trump Derangement Syndrome. A couple of small errors need fixing… 1. I believe that the value of such retroactive trials outweigh the benefits, which support the more narrow textual interpretation. Probably a word or two missing, or I just don’t understand value vs. benefits. 2. In the last paragraph, you say Trump when you mean to say Tribe (appearing on CNN).
Thanks for not letting arrogant bullies get away with their practices.
2nd to last paragraph…”Appearing on CNN, Trump…” I believe you meant Tribe.
As for Tribe, You can be a Partisan or a Patriot. Tribe is definitely a partisan, and allowing him to retain his law license makes judges like Emmett Sullivan possible.
Personally I believe that our legal system tolerates too much chicanery, bad faith, and ethics are a joke.