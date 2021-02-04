YouTube Censors Senate Testimony From Doctor On Possible Covid Drug

We have have been discussing how writers, editors, commentators, and academics have embraced rising calls for censorship and speech controls, including President-elect Joe Biden and his key advisers. The erosion of free speech has been radically accelerated by the Big Tech and social media companies, including YouTube. Now YouTube has censored actual testimony given to the United States Senate by Dr. Pierre Kory, who was testifying on different drug treatment. So now these companies are going to censor what was told to the government and decide what viewers will be allowed to consider from the public debate. It is a continuation of the movement to prevent people from hearing opposing views and to control what is shared or discussed in a growing attack on free speech.
YouTube removed two videos from a December 8th hearing before the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. It featured Kory who discussed the use of Ivermectin as a potential treatment for Covid-19, particularly in the early stages. It is a drug that treats tropical diseases caused by parasites. Kory was calling for a review by National Institutes of Health on trials for the drug. Ultimately, it does appear that the NIH did change the status of the drug.
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has said that the videos were blocked on his account, including Kory’s testimony. The Federalist maintained that YouTube removed the videos to the platform’s COVID-19 Medical Misinformation Policy. That policy stipulates that anything which goes against “local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization’s (WHO) medical information about COVID-19” will be removed.
I can hardly shed light on the merits of the medical debate but this is the censoring of an actual Senate hearing that is so disturbing. YouTube is preventing citizens from watching testimony on an issue of national importance. It is an example of the slippery slope of censorship and how such speech regulation becomes an insatiable appetite for many.
40 thoughts on “YouTube Censors Senate Testimony From Doctor On Possible Covid Drug”
It seems like it’s about time for a peaceful separation of the USA into two separate nations: the freedom loving Red States of America and the authoritarian socialist Blue States of America. Otherwise, we’re gonna end up like Yugoslavia!
“If we allow companies like YouTube to succeed in such speech controls, true free speech could become a quaint historical relic in the United States.” What troubles me Mr. Turley is that “we” don’t really have a choice. I don’t want to allow censorship. I think that all speech should be permitted. I don’t understand why our elected representatives do not take a stand for free speech. They hold hearings, but do nothing. What can an ordinary person do? How do we fight back? I understand that YouTube and Twitter are private companies, but they also have become the public square. Any suggestions?
Meanwhile, in an admission against interest, it would appear that the US Attorney’s office is having trouble building any kind of case (even one of Chauvin-Rittenhouse quality) against the ‘assailants’ of Brian Sicknick.
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/02/politics/brian-sicknick-charges/index.html
The problem would appear to be (1) they cannot on security camera video locate a point in time where he was assaulted by anyone; and (2) the coroner cannot find evidence of blunt force trauma. Since it’s a reasonable wager the autopsy was completed two weeks ago, I’m wagering we haven’t seen the autopsy report because the results are inconvenient to the prosecutor and they haven’t extorted unwarranted conclusions from the coroner. So, now they’re working on the theory that he had an eccentric reaction to pepper spray or bear spray. There actually is electronic data (text messages to relatives after the melee was over) that he was hit with pepper spray. And we know that he had a blood clot in his brain. NB, the modal destination of clots generated by atrial fibrilation is the brain.
So, of the 6 people whose deaths were ’caused’ by the rioters, one was a stroke, one was a heart attack, one was a suicide undertaken days after the event, one appears (thus far) to have been some combination of accidental injury and cardiac event, one is of uncertain cause but does not appear to have been a function of any injury to the deceased, and one was a woman shot dead by a Capitol Police officer a propos of nothing in particular.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/02/03/former_cia_officer_treat_domestic_extremism_as_an_insurgency.html#!
So, in response to the events of 6 January, we see veterans of the security state wanting to engage in counter-insurgency against….people like Ashli Babbitt.
Utube was founded by Upchuck Smith.
The Civil Rights Act has a private business clause for “public accommodations”. As I understand it, if a private business open to the general public (or groups of business), in a particular market, discriminates or denies it’s customers equal service as other customers, that business owner can be fined $11,000 per violation. Federal “color of law” statutes have “private” clauses that also apply to non-government persons. There is legal precedent, when private companies create an environment that violates constitutional rights.
Since government officials are driving the censorship (companies regulated and licensed by the very same government), is Facebook, Twitter, Google, YouTube, etc. essentially being deputized by the federal government? This is not a hypothetical scenario, previous administrations have withheld or delayed licensing from press and media companies, trying to coerce them to violate legal First Amendment activity.
Maybe we need to add “political speech” or “speech not embraced by the government” to the Civil Rights Act. The Civil Rights Act primarily protects minority groups. The reason they are discriminated against is because they are minority voting block and require “allies” that exercise “political speech”. So the minority group is protected but not their allies exercising legal political speech.
In the very near future, Trump’s supporters will be the minority group needing protection from the Civil Rights Act and constitutional protections. The Civil Rights Act should protect legal First Amendment activity also, in addition to the Fourteenth Amendment rights of the original CRA.