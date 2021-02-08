Why Has Trump Not Been Charged With Criminal Incitement?

Below is my column in The Hill on the news that Donald Trump will not be charged with campaign finance violations linked to payments made to Stormy Daniels. The report (and the start of the Senate trial) raise another question as to why Trump has not been interviewed, let alone charged, with the crime of incitement. Various members and legal experts have claimed that the case for prosecution is clear on its face. The crime occurred in public over a month ago, but there is no indication of a move to prosecute. Why? It is presumably not because prosecutors feel it would be too easy.
Donald Trump may be the most convicted man never charged in America. According to media reports, the Justice Department has decided not to charge Trump with campaign finance violations related to hush money paid to former stripper Stormy Daniels. What was touted by many experts as a slam-dunk criminal charge has now joined a long list of alleged crimes that once were nightly cable-news sensations.
The disconnect between legal analysis and legal reality matters little in today’s media. Many of the same experts now trumpet the charge of criminal incitement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In their minds — unsurprisingly — it is another open-and-shut case. For four years, they have supplied a stream of allegations, all described as conclusive, to feed readers’ and viewers’ insatiable appetites. The campaign finance charge actually was one of the more credible claims, since former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to it. However, such crimes are notoriously difficult to litigate, as shown by the failed 2012 prosecution of former presidential candidate John Edwards.
Many of these alleged criminal acts were presented as reassuringly simple and straightforward. Former prosecutor and Washington Post columnist Randall D. Eliason insisted Trump committed bribery in the Ukraine scandal since “allegations of a wrongful quid pro quo are really just another way of saying that there was a bribe … it’s bribery if a quid pro quo is sought with corrupt intent, if the president is not pursuing legitimate U.S. policy but instead is wrongfully demanding actions by Ukraine that would benefit him personally.” It did not matter that the Supreme Court has roundly rejected such sweeping interpretations of bribery, extortion and related political corruption. Others claimed Trump committed “felony bribery” by fundraising for Republican senators when he was about to be impeached.
Former CNN legal analyst and former House impeachment counsel Norm Eisen claimed that, by not responding to Russian aggression, Trump was “colluding in plain sight” and the criminal case against him for obstruction of justice was “devastating.” That was in 2018.
Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Ackerman said Donald Trump Jr.’s emails about meeting with Russians at Trump Tower were “almost a smoking cannon,” adding that “there’s almost no question this is treason.” Professor Richard Painter claimed a clear case for treason. Harvard professor Laurence Tribe declared Trump’s dictation of a misleading statement about the Trump Tower meeting constituted witness tampering; Tribe previously found compelling evidence of obstruction of justice, criminal election violations, Logan Act violations, extortion and poss
Now, experts claim Trump’s Jan. 6 speech clearly was criminal incitement. Said CNN legal analyst Elie Honig: “As a prosecutor I’d gladly show a jury Trump’s own inflammatory statements and argue they cross the line to criminality.” Richard Ashby Wilson, associate law school dean at the University of Connecticut, said “Trump crossed the Rubicon and incited a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol as Congress was in the process of tallying the Electoral College vote results. He should be criminally indicted for inciting insurrection against our democracy.”
Many were quick to repeat their certainty of yet another criminal act. Tribe declared: “This guy was inciting not just imminent lawless action, but the violent decapitation of a coordinate branch of the government, preventing this peaceful transition of power and putting a violent mob into the Capitol while he cheered them on.” Bolstering such claims, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine said he was investigating Trump for a possible incitement charge.
What’s strange is that there’s no word of an interview, let alone a charge, on a purportedly clear crime committed more than a month ago. One possible reason is that it would collapse in court. It is much easier to claim easy prosecutions than to prosecute such made-for-TV charges. I do not fault experts for speculating about such a case — but many are claiming, again, that prosecution would be relatively easy. That simply is not true.
The problem is free speech. Trump’s Jan. 6 speech would not satisfy the test in Brandenburg v. Ohio, where the Supreme Court said even “advocacy of the use of force or of law violation” is protected unless it is imminent. Trump did not call for the use of force but actually told people to protest “peacefully” and to “cheer on” their allies in Congress. He later — and too belatedly — repeated that after violence erupted, telling his supporters to respect and obey the Capitol Police.
Racine showed how disconnected these theories are from case law. He noted that Trump failed to “calm them down or at least emphasize the peaceful nature of what protests need to be.” Setting aside that Trump did tell them to protest peacefully, his failure to calm down a crowd is not criminal incitement by omission.
Trump does face ongoing liability — largely the same threats that existed before he became president, in the form of bank, tax and business investigations. But the litany of crimes breathlessly suggested over the last four years passed without charges. Nevertheless, experts have lined up to argue now that there are no free-speech or legal barriers to prosecuting Trump for incitement.
There is now a difference, however: There’s no longer an excuse that Trump cannot be indicted in office (which I do not believe is true), or that he would just pardon himself (which he didn’t do despite predictions he would). What was conveniently hypothetical can be an actual prosecution today. If criminal incitement is such a strong case, make it — charge him. Of course, such prosecutions could come at a cost. Unless there is evidence of direct intent, Trump is likely to prevail at trial or on appeal. He then could claim not just vindication on a federal charge but also on his second impeachment.
There is no crime of incitement for legal analysts who exaggerate or oversimplify criminal provisions; the public can be whipped into a frenzy with claims of easy prosecutions or slam-dunk charges. Many people are addicted to rage and these claims, even if illusory, feed that addiction. It is all entertainment until someone actually tries to bring a prosecution — and that is when reality sets in.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law for George Washington University and served as the last lead counsel during a Senate impeachment trial. He was called by House Republicans as a witness with the impeachment hearings of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and has also consulted Senate Republicans on the legal precedents of impeachment in advance of the current trial. You can find him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
“The problem is free speech. Trump’s Jan. 6 speech would not satisfy the test in Brandenburg v. Ohio, where the Supreme Court said even “advocacy of the use of force or of law violation” is protected unless it is imminent. Trump did not call for the use of force but actually told people to protest “peacefully” and to “cheer on” their allies in Congress. He later — and too belatedly — repeated that after violence erupted, telling his supporters to respect and obey the Capitol Police.”
We shouldn’t stereotype all Trump supporters as disloyal insurrectionists, for the actions of a few bad apples. Likewise we shouldn’t stereotype all BLM supporters, most are peaceful and lawful, for the actions of a few bad apples. If you are a constitutional-conservative, you don’t practice “guilt-by-association” of any group, since it’s fundamentally contrary to the U.S. Constitution.
“One of Washington’s leading conservative constitutional lawyers publicly broke on Sunday with the main Republican argument against convicting former President Donald J. Trump in his impeachment trial, asserting that an ex-president can indeed be tried for high crimes and misdemeanors.
In an opinion piece posted on The Wall Street Journal’s website, the lawyer, Charles J. Cooper, who is closely allied with top Republicans in Congress, dismissed as illogical the claim that it is unconstitutional to hold an impeachment trial for a former president. ….
He argued that because the Constitution allows the Senate to bar officials convicted of impeachable offenses from holding public office again in the future, “it defies logic to suggest that the Senate is prohibited from trying and convicting former officeholders.”
Mr. Cooper’s decision to take on the argument was particularly significant because of his standing in conservative legal circles. He was a close confidant and adviser to Senate Republicans, like Ted Cruz of Texas when he ran for president, and represented House Republicans — including the minority leader, Representative Kevin McCarthy of California — in a lawsuit against Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He is also the lawyer for conservative stalwarts like John R. Bolton and Jeff Sessions, and over his career defended California’s same-sex marriage ban and had been a top outside lawyer for the National Rifle Association.
But Mr. Cooper, who is said to be dismayed by the unwillingness of House and Senate Republicans to hold Mr. Trump accountable, took on the main claim made by his own confidants and clients, offering a series of scholarly and technical arguments for why the Constitution allows for a former president to stand trial…..”
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/07/us/politics/charles-cooper-trump-impeachment.html?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage
Some of Cooper’s op-ed, since it’s paywalled at the WSJ:
The strongest argument against the Senate’s authority to try a former officer relies on Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution, which provides: “The president, vice president and all civil officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” The trial’s opponents argue that because this provision requires removal, and because only incumbent officers can be removed, it follows that only incumbent officers can be impeached and tried.
But the provision cuts against their interpretation. It simply establishes what is known in criminal law as a “mandatory minimum” punishment: If an incumbent officeholder is convicted by a two-thirds vote of the Senate, he is removed from office as a matter of law.
If removal were the only punishment that could be imposed, the argument against trying former officers would be compelling. But it isn’t. Article I, Section 3 authorizes the Senate to impose an optional punishment on conviction: “disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”
That punishment can be imposed only on former officers. That is because Article II, Section 4 is self-executing: A convicted officeholder is automatically removed at the moment of conviction. The formal Senate procedures for impeachment trials acknowledge this constitutional reality, noting that a two-thirds vote to convict “operates automatically and instantaneously to separate the person impeached from the office.” The Senate may then, at its discretion, take a separate vote to impose, by simple majority, “the additional consequences provided by the Constitution in the case of an impeached and convicted civil officer, viz: permanent disqualification from elected or appointed office.”
Thus a vote by the Senate to disqualify can be taken only after the officer has been removed and is by definition a former officer. Given that the Constitution permits the Senate to impose the penalty of permanent disqualification only on former officeholders, it defies logic to suggest that the Senate is prohibited from trying and convicting former officeholders.
Some have argued in the alternative that the trial is unconstitutional because Chief Justice John Roberts won’t be presiding. (Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the chief justice was asked and declined.) Article I, Section 3 provides that “when the president of the United States is tried, the chief justice shall preside.”
This argument is mistaken, and the definite article is why: Mr. Trump is no longer the president. Section 3 excludes the vice president from a trial of a sitting president because she would accede to the office if he were convicted. No such consideration applies to Kamala Harris. It appears that Ms. Harris has also declined to preside, so the role will be filled by President Pro Tem Patrick Leahy. But she could unilaterally reclaim that prerogative at any time, including to cast tie-breaking votes on procedural motions or the decision to disqualify Mr. Trump.
The senators who supported Mr. Paul’s motion should reconsider their view and judge the former president’s misconduct on the merits.
Turley describes himself thusly:
“Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law for George Washington University and served as the last lead counsel during a Senate impeachment trial. He was called by House Republicans as a witness with the impeachment hearings of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and has also consulted Senate Republicans on the legal precedents of impeachment in advance of the current trial.”
Turley falsely reports that the DOJ has decided to not prosecute Trump for payments to Stormy Daniels (they have made no such announcement and that is an expectation based on activity), then uses this misstatement of fact as a bludgeon on his perceived enemies by declaring Trump thus cleared of everything he has ever been accused of. Since Turley indeed has defended Trump on everything he has been accused of, one understands his premature excitement, while taking if for what it is: A victory dance starting with spiking the ball on the 50 yard line.
Is Turley being stupid today? Saying,”Trump may be the most convicted person without ever being charged”? Hello?! That distinction belongs to Hillary Clinton. Accusation after accusation, investigations after investigations and not a single charge or conviction.
Turley is a law professor. He seems to continue to be confused by what an impeachment actually is. He keeps comparing this to a court in the judicial branch. This is NOT the judicial branch. The senate trial has its own rules and terminology that differ from a court. Turley should be acutely aware of this distinction.
He complains that there is no charge for incitement, no interview. Is he serious or just being ignorant? An impeachment IS a charge. Being impeached IS the congressional equivalent of being charged. The TRIAL held in the senate AFTER being impeached by the house is where they CONVICT or ACQUIT. That’s where they are supposed to “interview” Trump. Trump could have chosen to go to the senate to defend himself, but chose not to. It was HIS choice.
150 of his fellow scholars penned a letter stating that the free speech arguments he is pushing do not apply to Trump’s encitement.
Turkey’s off his game on this column.
Ralph, Biden EOs mostly overturn Trump EOs and most of his early ones were undoing Obama’s. Did you complain then, or like the deficit, are these only issues when your party is out of office? Since Trump had very few legislative achievements – the perfunctory GOP tax cut being one – his legacy is mostly easily undone
Trump’s impeachment trial starts tomorrow. But you think it’s not newsworthy, and discussing it is only an indication of him living rent-free in people’s minds?
This case may differ from previous incitement cases, since the alleged incitement to violence was made “under color of law” – not a regular citizen on a street corner but in his official capacity as Commander-In-Chief combined with the militia-clause of the 2nd Amendment.
The militia-clause of the 2nd Amendment legally means governors and presidents are the Commander of well-regulated militias (National Guard, etc). It doesn’t govern a bunch of anarchists proposing constitutionally-subversive actions.
Previous GOP leaders, acting under color of law, like Dick Cheney, supported a constitutionally-subversive “Unitary Executive Theory” – a theory that voters essentially elect a dictator every election. That dictator can adopt torture techniques from the Spanish Inquisition (a felony under US law) or adopt warrantless domestic spying techniques from East Germany during the Cold War – in other words presidents have no limits on power – none. Public schools do a terrible job at teaching American Civics education. Many, maybe most, American school children and many adults can’t name the three branches of government or tell you the function of each branch.
On January 6, militia groups, likely believing the GOP’s “Unitary Executive Theory”, heard their Commander-In-Chief essentially claiming the election was stolen and activating the militia to action. This is a very unique incitement case, unlike all others.
Does it matter if the domestic spying without a warrant (as alleged by AZ) or done used Warrants illegally obtained by false affidavits to the FISA Court as done by the Obama Administration?
Warrants meeting the letter & spirit of the 4th Amendment (“constitutionality” as interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court – the court’s top duty) and it applies to both parties. The FISA Court, as it has been used in the 21st Century, subverts the constitutional rule of law, and should either be totally abolished or heavily regulated.
FISA was created as the “exclusive legal path” (one & only path) for presidents to follow, created after Watergate and the Frank Church Committee to RESTRAIN presidential authority. In the 21st Century it was largely used for the opposite reason, so it does more harm than good, especially for Cointelpro style blacklisting tactics used against innocent Americans.
Yes it applies to both parties!
