“Fair Is Foul, And Foul Is Fair”: The Trump Trial Turns Into Shakespearean Tragedy

It seems that Shakespeare is the rage in the second impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. When House managers were forced to take down the words of House manager Rep. David Cicilline (D., R.I.) after Sen. Mike Lee (R., Utah) denounced them as false, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D., Md) declared “this is much ado about nothing.” Then Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) characterized the entire trial as “reminiscent of Shakespeare [in] that it is full of sound and fury, and yet signifying nothing.” MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell, however, missed the Bard memo and triumphantly declared that Cruz was wrong and mocked him with a tweet “@SenTedCruz says #ImpeachmentTrial is like Shakespeare full of sound and fury signifying nothing. No, that’s Faulkner.” She was joined in the effort by the Washington Post’s columnist Jennifer Rubin. In our age of rage, it appears that Shakespeare was right that “Fair is foul, and foul is fair.”
Mitchell’s mocking tweet met with scathing responses that including from Cruz who declared “Methinks she doth protest too muchOne would think NBC would know the Bard. Andrea, take a look at Macbeth act 5, scene 5: ‘[Life] struts & frets his hour upon the stage, And then is heard no more. It is a tale Told by an idiot, full of sound & fury, Signifying nothing.'”
Yet, the telling of this tale was supported by Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, who wrote, “and it says volumes about his lack of soul. That’s Any Thinking Person.”
Rubin has not confined her view of the “soulless” to Cruz. She has previously called for the expulsion of anyone who challenged the electoral votes of Joe Biden and to “burn down” the Republican party. (For full disclosure, I clashed with Rubin over her personally attacking me for a theory that I did not agree with in a column that I did not write. I also challenged her on an equally bizarre column where she wrote about my impeachment testimony and later column that misrepresenting the holding in an appellate case involving Trump. That false account was never corrected the Washington Post.) Given Rubin’s controversial history of misrepresenting both testimony and actual court opinions, the Barb could hardly expect any exception. She is an example of the concern stated in MacBeth of whether we can ever return to reasonable commentary “Or have we eaten on the insane root, That takes the reason prisoner?”
For the record, Faulkner’s book “The Sound and the Fury” was a reference to Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
I am actually sympathetic to Mitchell. We are all working in the hair-trigger environment of social media and 24-hour news. We all make mistakes, particularly with Twitter. It happens. Moreover, despite the words of Lady MacBeth, it is not true that “What’s done cannot be undone.” Mitchell apologized and tweeted “I clearly studied too much American literature and not enough Macbeth.”
Wally Cleaver: Hi Dad. I didn’t do anything. Ward Cleaver: Why do you say that? Wally Cleaver: Well, I don’t know, but, uh, you have that look on your face like somebody did something.
Shakespeare, they give themselves undeserved gravitas, they should have been quoting Jonathan Swift.
There is definitely some thing foul in Washington and it’s the Republicans who view a violent attack on the Capital engineered, planned and incited by the President as nothing. As it is now usual for you, Professor, you are happy run interference for them all.
There is something ‘rotten in Denmark’, so to speak. But it cannot be pinned on one party or the other. It’s bipartisan. It’s statist. And, the media is in cahoots.
There are problems with the GOP.
But the fundimental factor driving political polarization is the left.
I will be happy to attack Republicans when they seek to restrict theindividual liberty of citzens without justification.
But that is not common.
It is constant with the left.
The events at the capital were not “nothing” they were a protest against a lawless and untrustworthy government.
While you are wrong on the facts, more importantly you are in trouble regarding the fundimentals.
When govenrment is not trusted, when it does not have the consent of the governed, insurection is justified, violence is justified.
We are not there yet, Nor do i know how close we are. But we are far closer than we were before the election.
Please read the Time article on the election. You can agree with every single tactic employed.
But note the article is by those on the left reveling in the tactics used to win the election.
This is not a hit peice done by the right. It is not Trumpist ranting – though the left has attacked Trump for the same claims the article admits.
You still have three serious problems.
The first is that whether legal or not, the tactics used undermined trust in government.
The second is that it is a very small step from justifying the tactics that are described in the article to justifying fraud.
The third is that whatever tactics the left engages – these will become the new norms.
I expect Republicans to retake the house in 2022.
I hope they impeach half the democratic party for violent speech.
“Educated Men are so impressive.” W. Shakespeare “Romeo and Juliet”.
The Counselor wins his case yet again……crossing swords with Professor Turley comes with some risk.
We can all hear the sound of hot air swooshing from some very punctured ego’s.
Turley surely has a finely tuned Rapier like Wit.
Well Done! Professor Turely!
Now is the winter of our discontent.
“Wisdom and goodness to the vile seem vile.”
― William Shakespeare, King Lear
But if it were just this one instant, it would be forgivable. She has LIED way many more times than this. She should be fired. Rubin is a joke. A “so called” Conservative “Progressive Democrat”. That’s all WAPO has?? Sad. Just as bad as the Conservatives The New York Times claims it has.
We all make errors – that is somewhat acceptable.
But all errors are not the same.
Mitchel made a false accusation of error. That is much more serious that a misquote.
When you claim another person is wrong, the burden is on you to prove your case.
Worse, the error Mitchel accused Cruz of was small. The error she made was much larger.
A false accusastion is always worse than a simple error.
Awesome!
This column should make your employers at Fox, like, really really happy, Jon!
EB
What – in your world it is OK to make false claims others ?
This is simple. Cruz accurately cited one of the most famous lines in shakespeares most famous plays.
Mitchel and Rubin were not only clueless, but did not even bother a 5 second google search before making a false accusation.
Frankly this is what is wrong today in a nutshell.
Those on the left do not hink beforfe they act, hurl false accusations without checking anything first.
And generally do not know what they are talking about.
The source of “fake news” is the left news.
If a journalist is so ideologically warped and so poorly educated that she can falsely accuse an extremely learned republican senator of misattributing one of the most famous quotes in english literature, how can she be trusted on anything else ?
Do not lob accusations at others unless you are SURE.
A false acusation is more than an error,. It is a moral error.
Mitchell should have consulted her husband Greenspan. Not only did his guidance almost break the US economy, but he was alive during Shakespeare’s time.
😂😂😂 that’s a good one. We live in a time when willful ignorance on the left is a bonafide virtue. I honestly don’t know how we fix it, or if we can. These are not sane, reasonable people. We can project purported ethics on them until we’re blue in the face, they aren’t going to simply wake up enlightened or sane one day.
That is a good one! 😂. Greenspan was certainly wrong in his opposition to the regulation of derivatives. Brooksley Bourne had the last laugh on that one. It’s the arrogance of the political class!
“the Barb could hardly expect any exception.”
A quite apt typo. The Bard’s words are a barb that prick the conscience if they are rightly heard.
Andrea Mitchell is a partisan hack. Jennifer Rubin is a truly ugly person, and I’m talking about her insides and outsides. And, to both of these women, the Bard would have this to say:
“You speak an infinite deal of nothing.”
“So foul a sky clears not without a storm.” — Shakespeare, King John; Act 4, Scene 2