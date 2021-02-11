Below is my column in the Hill on how the second Trump impeachment could become a trial over reckless rhetoric in America. The House managers may be playing into that very danger by selecting some managers who have been criticized in the past for their own over-heated political rhetoric. As managers were replaying the comments of former President Donald Trump from prior years to show how his words fueled divisions, critics were pointing to similar statements from the managers themselves. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the leading impeachment manager, was chided for using “fight like hell” in a 2019 interview with The Atlantic — the very words replayed repeatedly from Trump. He also used that phrase repeatedly in prior years to ramp up his supporters in fighting for Democratic control of Congress. Speaker Nancy Pelosi blundered by appointing managers like Eric Swalwell who is notorious for his inflammatory rhetoric, in a trial where such rhetoric would be the focus of the managers. Swalwell’s comments not only include disturbing legal claims, but highly personal and offensive remarks like mocking threats against Susan Collins, R-Maine. Swalwell declared “Boo hoo hoo. You’re a senator who police will protect. A sexual assault victim can’t sleep at home tonight because of threats. Where are you sleeping? She’s on her own while you and your @SenateGOP colleagues try to rush her through a hearing.” Pelosi picked not only a member who has viciously attacked Republicans but one of the Republicans most needed by the House in this trial. If this trial boils down to irresponsible political rhetoric, the public could find it difficult to distinguish between the accused, the “prosecutors” and the “jury.” That is the problem with a strategy that seems focused not on proving incitement of an insurrection but some ill-defined form of political negligence.
Here is the column:
76 thoughts on “Reckless Rhetoric Is A Reckless Standard For An Impeachment Trial”
Turley’s what-aboutism is becoming pathetic. Which of these people told followers that they wouldn’t have a country if they didn’t “fight like hell”? Which of these people began lying even before Election Day, that the only way they could lose their election would be if it was stolen from them? Which of these people set a record for low approval ratings, was predicted to lose the election, and when they did lose the election, committed felonies by first cajoling, and then threatening, Secretaries of State to “find” them votes? Which of these people tried to coerce a Vice President into invalidating the will of the American people by rejecting certified election results? Which of these people went on vainglory “Stop the Steal” tours that were calculated to whip up the disciples into anger and a belief that their rights had been violated, despite recounts, re-recounts, signature match validations and rejection by 60+ courts of baseless arguments? Which of these people, as a last-ditch effort to maintain power he cheated to get in the first place, exhorted his followers to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell”?
This is false equivalency. Context is everything, the issue here isn’t rhetoric, and you do know better, Turley. Your job as a paid mouthpiece for Trump is confirming that you are now just a paid shill, Turley.
The stupidity of the left is beyond the pale. Better we had turned the military loose on them before they were sold out BUT the important point has to do with the Presidential Oath of Office. No matter how the socialist try to twist it they cannot get around the FACT that they have no case due to the six words ‘to the best of my ability.’ No matter how hard they try they can only reinforce that six word phrase was not breached no matter how hard they try to reinforce it… it just gets stronger.
Who are these Anti Constitutionalists who themselves could not stand to that requirements fo that six word phrase … except they don’t have it and besides on the socialist side have failed themselves to meet the requirements of their oath of office. If that is or is not true it has matters a total of zero. It’s just a case of spoiled and erroneously elected and seated anti US Constitution, anti constitutional republic whining and crying and as a result failing to to the job for which they were elected. So how long before they are taken to task for spitting on our Constitutional Republic with their socialist based manifesto?
They cannot get around ‘to the best of my ability’ having proved to at least their standards it was for four years meritoriously high.
To do so automatically makes them guilty under their own oath of office which of course has been true for the same four year.i
And they call themselves lawyers and attorneys?
Fakes charlatans not eve to the standard of the two bit Chicago ham’n’egger we got rid preferring an untutored in politics outsider. I suggest they are themselves incapable and they don’t have that six word phrase to save them.
Senator Mike Lee just told Glenn Beck that Justice Roberts was NEVER invited to preside over the Impeachment trial….
Anon.:
Well, when you know you’re … er … acting extra-constitutionally why would you call the constitution cop to preside?
Wasn’t aware Roberts needed a special invitation. Where is that requirement written?
There is no requirement that the Chief Justice be invited to preside over any impeachment trials, except the impeachment trial of the sitting president. Trump is no longer the President.
Do you also complain that he wasn’t invited to preside over the impeachment of Judge Porteous in 2011?
“The Senate will focus on words from Trump’s Jan. 6 speech that could be viewed as criminal incitement or as political exhortation. The House will ask the Senate to convict on how Trump’s words were interpreted, even if those did not actually call for violence.” Is JT even paying any attention to the trial? The House Managers did not focus on the Jan 6 speech and did show how Trump whipped up his base over months, praised them for previous violence, worked with organizers who previously organized violent protests, and then praised the rioters while they were rioting. The Managers have already pee-empted the defense of “Well everyone tells their supporters to go fight.”
Turley probably wrote this before yesterday? Not sure. Either way, the House Managers seem to have game planned out a ‘how would Turley defocus?’ line of approach. Neguse did it by calling out JT for his own past words just as Turley was starting to blaze on him on Twitter during his presentation on the first day. The managers also pre-empted and trolled on a likely Turley deflection response in their presentations yesterday as they built the case for trump’s ongoing fanning of the flames for a riot over months, dating back pre-election.
EB
Anonymous EB, +10
Maybe someone should do a film presentation of the things people like Maxine Waters have had to say.
No one died because of anything Maxine Waters had to say. BTW: did your fat hero even send a sympathy card to Brian Sicknick’s family or show up to pay him homage?
MollyG, Turley obviously is ignoring context in its entirety. That means he’s aware of what trump really did. But like Rand Paul, Turley has become more of a “textualist” in making arguments without regard for context.
His argument, along with many trump supporters, insist that any interpretation of Trump’s speeches be as impossibly narrow as they can be. Leaving out any insinuating or reading between the lines as unacceptable. The only way trump can be convicted in their view is if he literally says “go assault the Capitol, or I order you all to go disrupt the process because my victory was stolen” etc.
They only seem to be able to read between the lines when it comes to democrats or liberals. That means they CAN make such interpretations. They just don’t want to when it comes to their own party or when it comes to accepting responsibility for their own rhetoric. The party of “personal responsibility” actively avoids personal responsibility, but expects it of everyone else.
The GOP Senators won’t convict because they too are part of the problem. They are just as guilty as Trump. It’s about self political preservation rather than leadership. They are more concerned about their political future than that of the country.
“That means he’s aware of what trump really did.”
***********************
Yeah what Trump really did was say (without contest) was to “peacefully and patriotically” protest. Facts are stubborn things, Sevvy. Pointing out context is typically subjective especially when you have a demonstrated ax to grind, facts are objective. Sorry about that reality thingy.
If you were to watch the trail you would know that Trump did way more then that.
This has the feel of a Col. Jessup lie to it. If Private Santiago was to be transferred off the base the following morning, then why wasn’t he packed? Why the two orders?
If President Trump incited people long before January 6th, or even on Jan 6th, why didn’t Pelosi increase security? Because she knew well in advance anarchist groups were going to do something and she wanted something to blame on the President for one final snap impeachment.
Yep, he said “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” But he didn’t know that, and he could see that they weren’t doing that, and he made no effort to intervene for hours. Not only did he not intervene, he inflamed the situation by tweeting criticism of Pence while insurrectionists were looking for Pence and chanting “hang Mike Pence.”
Facts are indeed stubborn things.
Stop the Steal. A rigged election
https://thepostmillennial.com/georgia-senator-warnock-under-investigation-for-voter-registration-misconduct
Georgia Senator Warnock under investigation for voter registration misconduct
Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is now under an investigation for voter registration misconduct for his involvement with an organization founded by Georgia Democratic operative Stacey Abrams.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “The State Election Board voted Wednesday to move forward with a case against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and the New Georgia Project based on an allegation that the organization was slow to deliver over 1,200 voter registration applications to election officials in 2019. The board referred the case to the attorney general’s office for further investigation and potential prosecution. Warnock, a Democrat elected last month to the U.S. Senate, is named as a respondent in the case because he was listed as the CEO for the New Georgia Project at the time. The organization has said its corporate document filings with the state misidentified Warnock as its CEO when his actual position was board chairman. … Republican Attorney General Chris Carr’s office will now investigate the case and decide whether to bring charges or seek fines against Warnock and the New Georgia Project.”
After Republicans take back the House in ’22, they should name Marjorie Taylor Greene as the lead House Manager to prosecute the impeachment case against Biden in the Senate.
Here’s hoping that she’s primaried in 2022.
It’s my first real visit of assessment here and I’ve got to say Mr Turley (actually, Mr Turley’s site operator): why the heck do you allow the multitude of trolls free rein – eliminate the majority of these deadheads, most of them parroting the same talking points, and the comments section would be more enjoyable.
The articles are good, though 🙂
mcdundas:
“why the heck do you allow the multitude of trolls free rein…”
**********************************
We’re a free speech pasture. Thus we allow every tramp, vagabond, buffoon and all the other varieties of wack leftist weeds in the garden. It’s fun to trample them down but ultimately we’re pretty Parable of the Tares (Matthew 13:24–43) about them.
Interesting that Democrats are fully convinced President Trump incited an insurrection, yet no one took any action to increase security. Whether it was his Jan. 6th speech, and/or everything he has said or done prior to that, no preparations to secure against an obvious oncoming insurrection, means one of two things: 1. They wanted the Capitol breached, or 2. President Trump didn’t incite anything.
Which is it?
My guess is this is just another case of Democrats projecting. They know what inciting unrest looks like. And Trump makes them feel incited to action. And as we’ve learned, their feelings are equal to facts.
While enduring yesterday’s Senate proceedings I was struck by some of what was said (plainly the Democrats assume if something is said repeatedly it will in time come to be believed) and that they do not have a grasp of the truth.
Five People were not “killed” in the “Riot”.
Only a very small number of people engaged in “Riot”.
Far more did not than did…by huge margins…thus Trump was a failure had he intended to “incite an insurrection”.
The one nice Lady told us of her cowering in the Balcony before fleeing the Chamber while still looking for a gas mask…..to wind up in a secure area under guard by the Capitol Police.
I recall back during the Summer….a real Riot was going on in the immediate vicinity of the White House which prompted the Secret Service to move the President to a secure area within the White House.
The fact prominent Democrats did incite that violence and continued to call for yet more Rioting and assisted in paying for the Bail/Bond of those arrested….which shows me a coordinated effort to incite, support, and encourage more Rioting.
Yet here we are…with an Ex-President being Tried by the Senate for far lesser acts than by some of those actually going to vote on his innocence or guilt.
Olly sees through all as do so many others.
The Democrats better hod onto the House in 2022 or the shoe shall be on the other foot….just like when Pinky Reid changed the Rules in the Senate and we see how that worked out for the Democrats.
They were warned then….and they’re warned again this time.
Only takes a couple people to actually hang someone at a lynching. The crowd was just extra.
thus Trump was a failure had he intended to “incite an insurrection”.
Isn’t that the point? They’ve impeached a President for inciting an insurrection that no one saw coming, because no one took additional security measures to stop it. So either Trump didn’t incite anything to warrant additional security, or additional security was warranted and no steps were taken to provide it. The latter point is most likely true, as there have been reports of preplanning by activists. The defense team should be asking that question. Why didn’t the Speaker of the House demand additional security for the threatened violent protests received pre-Jan 6th, or once she believed the President had incited protesters to assault the Capitol?
“no one saw coming”, you say? Then what were the “Stop the Steal” rallies all about? What losing presidential candidate has ever done that? Why were the Proud Boys told to “stand by”? Why did Trump, after an historic run of low approval ratings and polling showing he would lose, begin predicting even before Election Day, that the election would be stolen from him, because the only way he could lose would be if there was fraud involved? What about al of the tweets, telling the faithful to show up on January 6th, that it would be “wild” and why January 6th? Because that was the day that Congress would accept the certified election results. Why did he tell his disciples that he hoped Pence would “do the right thing” after being told repeatedly that Pence had no authority to reject certified votes? Why, after the Trump Insurrection, did he tell the faithful that they were “special’ and that he “loved them”, and how can you ignore the fact that the insurrectionists were quoting Trump while they were desecrating the Capitol?
Why didn’t the Speaker of the House demand additional security for the threatened violent protests received pre-Jan 6th, or once she believed the President had incited protesters to assault the Capitol?
Hmm?
More importantly, their votes are equal to a loser just getting one term.
According to Mark Meadows, then President Trump offered ahead of time to call up 10,000 members of the National Guard to be ready on January 6th.
I read that too.
False dichotomy, Olly.
The rally organizers didn’t have a permit to march to the Capitol, so the Capitol Police weren’t expecting a huge crowd to march to the Capitol. Trump told the attendees to march to the Capitol and that he’d go with them.
You mean RECKLESS LIES?? The Clown show going on now, is making America the laughingstock of the Banana Republics.
They selected these people as a demonstration of contempt.