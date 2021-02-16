“This Is About White Supremacy And Colonization”: Teacher Group Calls For Shakespeare To Be Removed From Reading Lists

While the House managers were quoting Shakespeare in their case against President Donald Trump last week, it appears that the Bard may soon be less known than “Poor Yorick” who we once knew so well. There is a growing campaign by teachers to drop Shakespeare and other Western literature from classes. One group, #DisruptTexts, insists “This is about White supremacy and colonization.” Lorena German, National Council of Teachers of English Anti-Racism Committee chair and a co-founder of the Disrupt Texts forum, insisted “everything about the fact that he was a man of his time is problematic about his plays. We cannot teach Shakespeare responsibly and not disrupt the ways people are characterized and developed.”
We previously discussed how the portrait of William Shakespeare was removed at the University of Pennsylvania’s English Department as a statement for greater racial sensitivity and diversity. Students are increasingly being deprived of such foundational classics as “Romeo and Juliet,” “Macbeth,” “King Lear” or Richard III. These are works that are not only masterpieces but shaped generations of later works and continue to be referenced in modern writing. Yet, this is a movement that has been building since 1987 when Jesse Jackson led Stanford undergraduates chanting, “Hey, ho, Western Civ has got to go!”
Amanda McGregor, a Minnesota-based librarian wrote in the January issue of School library journal that “Shakespeare’s work is full of problematic and outdated ideas, lots of misogyny, racism, homophobia, class discrimination, anti-Semitism, misogyny”
German insisted that Shakespeare “is not ‘universal’ in a way that other authors are not. He is not more ‘timeless’ than anyone else.” Some teachers advocating replacing Shakespeare with such works as “Hunger Games.”
Shakespeare could have seen his coming when he wrote in As You Like It that “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts.” However, the exiting of Shakespeare will come at a terrible cost for our students. While Shakespeare appears the new rallying cry for woke teachers, he is “a man more sinned against than sinning.” If he is stripped away from our reading lists, our students will be the poorer for it.
20 thoughts on ““This Is About White Supremacy And Colonization”: Teacher Group Calls For Shakespeare To Be Removed From Reading Lists”
More ideas, not fewer. Compare and contrast seems a quaint and ancient notion. Literature, philosophy, religion are imperiled by this exclusionary obsession in inclusionary clothing.
Turley misrepresents at least one of the groups he writes against: From their Jan 2021 statement:
“As our mission statement says, #DisruptTexts is “a crowdsourced, grassroots effort by teachers for teachers to challenge the traditional canon in order to create a more inclusive, representative, and equitable language arts curriculum that our students deserve.” We believe that education, and literacy in particular, can be transformative. Through a more equitable curriculum and antiracist pedagogy, we believe that we can effect a more just world. All students deserve an education that is inclusive of the rich diversity of the human experience. They deserve one that introduces them to and affirms the voices both inside and outside their individual lives…….
We do not believe in censorship and have never supported banning books. To claim otherwise is outright false. It is a mischaracterization of our work made to more easily attack us, serve an agenda, and discredit the need for antiracist education. Teachers and schools determine curriculum for any number of reasons, and in fact, we know that censorship and banning efforts disproportionately hurts LGBTQIA+ authors and BIPoC authors are already underrepresented in the publishing industry…….”
Disupt Texts consists of 4 teachers.
I agree with canceling Shakespeare. I hope Amazon is listening. All of Western literature, science, math, language, grammar, music, and art is incurably racist and needs to be destroyed. The only Western thing that is not racist is basketball.
I’m deeply disturbed that the Texas “woke” suggestion was spoken in the NCTE name, this objection to Shakespeare. We’ve been through censorship battles forever, and what should or shouldn’t be on “lists” has included Harry Potter. Choices are available in most good English classrooms, and literature circles based on student ability were the norm when I taught public school full time. Just remember who is really controlling the reading lists: Publishing companies and school boards. Pay attention, and if you believe in public schools, get on those boards and exam text selections. And listen to some of your students’ zoom classes if you want real outrage. At this point, most teachers are probably desperate to have students read ANYTHING other than their Instagram accounts.
Hunger Games is a good start, frankly, following Animal Farm and 1984. Our students need a particular kind of “woke” right now.
And don’t drop “Othello”, I’d say. The “pound of flesh” speech comes to mind during the impeachment show. Anonymous, why are you not sharing your name?
What happened to “teachable moments” ? Aren’t there lessons for generations to learn about the evolution of society? Woke is closed minded and harmful to generations to come.
The Bible is next………….esp the KJV.
Good to see you’re venturing into the Age of Rage again this morning, Jon.
I thought perhaps since you have a window to step away from trump surrogacy that it would be star spangled awesome for you to venture into the lies trump’s lawyers told before the tribunal in his impeachment trial and possible consequences for it. Or a quick dive into the defamation lawsuits brought against Fox and Newsmax? Probably you’re bound by disclosure guidelines from talking about Fox…, but hey, tee off on Newsmax. It’d be excellent market share protection, no?
As to Shakespeare, agreed that shorting students on his (?) works would deprive them of the master of story creation and truly masterful use of language and poetry. But he’s an acquired taste and probably shouldn’t dominate the academy the way he does now. It’s a matter of time priority on some level…, every moment spent in study of Shakespeare is a minute not spent studying some equally influential and enlightening works from other authors. So…, some is good, protected syllabus domination = not so good.
I say bring me a bit more of Harlem Renaissance and Carson McCullers!
Let’s hear about these Dominion suits, ay?
Elvis Bug
Anyone that complains about too much Shakespeare and not enough Carson McCullers lets us know all we need to know…about them!
It sure does, hullbobby.
EB
Professor, what about the 2.7 Billion dollar defamation lawsuit against your employer, Fox News? Don’t you think it is about time you provide your biased legal analysis of that court case? I don’t think you can avoid addressing it indefinitely. If you are contractually prohibited from mentioning it, could you at least be man enough to so inform us?
Anonymous, feel free to go to any of the other billion sites that will cater to your one- sided lefty view. Only a “liberal” left would hate a site, or station, newspaper or magazine, and rather than ignore it will then try to remove it from the marketplace of ideas.
Notice that not one conservative has ever called for MSBC or CNN to be removed due to their PROVEN record of harming the nation (see the “summer of love”) and yet the “liberals” have been trying to get rid of Tucker and Fox for years. Even the “liberal” ACLU has now joined in banning certain ideas and people.
hullbonny, typical cancel culture reaction.
Is Jane Austen already gone? The Bronte sisters? Dickens? Twain? I assume nobody reads Voltaire, Diderot, or Beccaria any longer, and that Donne’s poems need to be shredded, along with those of Milton, who was unfair to Lucifer, and the silly legends in Plutarch, whose histories are chock full of unwoke attitudes and actions. Fitzgerald? Hemingway? Mailer? Tacitus? Montesquieu?
Well, they’re men, after all, so good riddance?
Who are these censorious morons who want students to read what is easy and fasionable, but avoid what is unfamiliar and difficult?
As a student I struggled with Pope and Milton, slogged through Chaucer and Shakespeare, read Austen despite findidng it frivolous and the English less than congenail, and dogearred my dictionary looking up new words in order to grasp the ideas in Mill. I still have to pay close attention when I read Dylan Thomas, and I reread Eliott and Pound (who certainly is no longer read by anybody, Fascist sympathizer that he was, even if he was the greatest versifier of English in the 1900s and his translations from the Provencal are exquisite).
I read Wollstonecraft and Greer because I was curious and interested to understand what they were about, and I still have my Marx, Engels, and Lenin on the shelf next to Jefferson, Hamilton, and Paine, and my Machivallei (Discourses on Titus Livius and The Prince) sit next to Voltaire’s On Tolerance and not too far from Beccaria’s On Crimes and Punishments (Adam’s facsimile).
Learning was hard, reading could be excruciating and horribly labored, but exploring new worlds was exhilarating and playing with new ideas fascinating. That my grandchildren will not have similar experiences if #DistruptTexts and other woke crusaders have their way is truly a depressing thought. They will be intellectually and morally stunted, heirs to a vicious ideology which destroys everything it finds “other.”
It is not just that excising these writers and thinkers would come at “a terrible cost” to students; it would deprive them of the opportunity to test themselves against people whose views they do not share, to expand the ways in which they perceive reality, and to hone their linguistic skills and develop their cognitive abilities. It would leave them, as Marx might have written, intellectually immiserated.
If the future is to consist of a diet of music videos, #TweetingNonsense, replays of Hunger Games, flaccid and fatuous Facebook posts, and mandatory genuflections to the author of On White Fragility, it is bleak indeed, and perhaps I will go gently into that good night, happy not to have to wake to the new woke days ahead.
You can cure cancer. You can cure Covid. But you can’t cure stupid.
Replace Shakespeare In Colleges With The Hunger Games?
As a former English Lit major, this post by Jonathan Turley about the National Council of Teachers efforts to ban Shakespeare from curriculums because of his alleged racism, misogyny and other unwoke views, is an affront to my intelligence, and mindless beyond belief. First, Shakespeare was writing about characters in his plays who were “of their time”. Second, a woke University Professor who seriously suggests the “the Hunger Games” is a more appropriate vehicle to teach literature to our kids is insane. Third, I don’t know if I need to remind everyone that literature is a vehicle to educate, not indoctrinate. If we ignore the foibles of our fellow human beings in our literature, we risk a future in which those foibles flourish. What is wrong with you people? Somebody needs to stand up to them. Somebody needs to speak truth to power.
Rick, I too blanched when seeing a person in a position of authority state that we need more Hunger Games and less Shakespeare. The good news is that us older folks will continue to be much more intelligent than the young, loud and obnoxiously and proudly uneducated following generations.
Put some schools on the itShay list. They don’t know pig latin. “Just like Romeo and Juliet!”
They might have to take some guy named MLK off the reading list due to his discussions of race.
If you’re serious about your children’s education, don’t send them to public schools.
I wonder how many of the private schools are that much better? The Russian Orthodox Church- Moscow Patriarchate should set up missionary schools in the US. That would have the beneficial side effect of driving the Dems-libs even crazier. They want to impose a system of totalitarian thought control.