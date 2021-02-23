Looney Tunes: Supreme Leader Issues Fatwa To Require Cartoon Women To Wear Hijabs

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reportedly issued a fatwa to deal with a rising threat against the stability and morality of the Islamic Republic: all cartoon and animated women must wear hijabs. It is not clear if Khamenei will also create a cartoon version of Iran’s thuggish morality police, the Gasht-e Ershad, to pursue such “women” in the virtual streets of cartoons.
The issue was raised by a viewer and reported on the IranWire news website. Khamenei was asked “Is observing hijab necessary for characters in animated films (three-dimensional paintings that come from the artist’s mind)?”
Khamenei responded with a rather convoluted answer: “Although wearing hijab in such a hypothetical situation is not required per se, observing hijab in animation is required due to the consequences of not wearing hijab.” So wearing hijabs are not required but they are required because of the consequences of not wearing hijabs.
Apparently, the same Looney Tune logic applies to a cartoon woman.
The story stood out for me because of our own struggle with the issue of virtual porn. Some have argued that laws against child pornography should apply even when no actual child is depicted in a purely computer generated context. In a 2002 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a provision of federal law that banned computer simulations and virtual pornography under the first amendment. In Ashcroft v. The Free Speech Coalition, Justice Kennedy in a 6-3 decision found that the Child Pornography Prevention Act of 1996 was “overbroad” and swept within its prohibitions many valuable and artistic works.
“Pictures of what appear to be a 17-year-old engaging in sexually explicit activity do not in every case contravene community standards . . . The (Act) also prohibits speech having serious redeeming value, proscribing the visual depiction of an idea — that of teenagers engaging in sexual activity — that is a fact of modern society and has been a theme in art and literature for centuries.”
That is clearly not a concern for Khamenei who wants women covered regardless of whether they are real or cartoon. I suspect he may have seen “Who Killed Roger Rabbit?” and the distinctly immodest appeal of Jessica Rabbit. However, the scene may not have quite the impact in a hijab:
The way I read it there is no government penalty imposed on those who choose not to show animated characters in hijab. It looks like he is trying to use moral suasion, rather than state enforced compulsion, to guide community standards.
I don’t see the issue.
Iran: Fly over and flush.
Silly me. I guess I thought it might be good to talk about the Supreme Court opening the gates on trump yesterday.
Elvis
The same guys that will blindly follow the instruction of the Fatwa are going to have nuclear weapons….now that is not funny at all.
Yeah Ralph, thanks for electing the JO who just got the boot from office and ended the nuclear deal. Both US and Israeli intelligence and IAEA on the ground inspectors confirmed that to that point, Iran was in compliance. Mr. “Art of the Deal” closed it down after Iran got it’s part – release of held Iranian private and government assets – and we didn’t – 12 years (and renewable) remained on their requirement to allow inspections and restrain from manufacturing components.
NO wonder this guy went bankrupt so many times.
And we laugh at the mullahs as though are leftist taliban leaders aren’t just as bad. Ironic. When is the last time you saw a white straight male depicted on our media as anything other than a fool or cad? There are fundamentalists who wear suits and sip organic green tea, too.
“Our” not “are.”
Yeah SCOTUS just ruled that the election cases are “moot,” so yet another punt on procedural grounds from the biggest bunch of cowards to ever be assembled in one place but I’m very concerned about what cartoon women in Iran are doing so thank you Professor Turley for this timely article.
Deb:
There’s room for both stories but expecting courage from federal bureaucrats like judges is like expecting water from rocks. It’s awfully rare and usually requires divine intercession.
What NO Supreme Leader of Iran has done in the last 200+ years is start a war. The two most dangerous countries in the Middle East are Israel and Saudia Arabia.
bill mcwilliams is a classic example of someone who is in desperate need of oral stimulation,.
MofoKnows – The classic example of an idiot, full of sound and fury – signifying nothing.
You do love our enemies, Bill, and hate our friends. What should we make of that?
Mespo:
The alleged Saudi role in the September 11 attacks is the idea that the Saudi Arabian government was connected to the September 11 attacks in the United States. The final 28 pages of the December 2002 report of the Joint Inquiry into Intelligence Community Activities before and after the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001, which were initially classified, were released on July 15, 2016 and provide details.
The 28 pages state that some of the September 11 hijackers received financial support from individuals connected to the Saudi Government. FBI sources believed that at least two of those individuals were officers in the General Intelligence Presidency, the primary intelligence agency of Saudi Arabia. The U.S. Intelligence Community believed that individuals associated with the Saudi Government had ties to al-Qaeda.
Although 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens,[1] the Saudi government had long had broad immunity from September 11 tragedy lawsuits in the United States, before a U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York judge allowed a suit against the government in March 2018.[2]
PS The Saudis are not our friends. They may be Trump’s and Jared’s friends, but not ours.
mespo – I agree that Israel and Saudia Arabia are not friends of democracy. You may believe they are peace-loving democracies, but you would be as wrong about that as you are about your devotion to the notion that Trump is an honorable man whose election was stolen in November.