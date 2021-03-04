Behold Your Afghan Air Fleet: How U.S. Paid $549 Million For Defective Cargo Planes and Then Sold Them For $40,257 Of Scrap Metal

If you want to know why waste and conflicts of interests are so prevalent in the United States, you need to look no further than the recent report of he Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) on the so-called G222 program. I wrote about this program in 2013 but we now have the result of the criminal investigation. Under the program, the United States Air Force spent $549 million to buy 20 Italian-made cargo planes for the Afghan government. They were found to be unreliable and turned into scrap metal for $40,257. No action was taken against the company, Alenia North America, or the Air Force General responsible for the outrageous contract (despite a finding of a conflict of interest). The Justice Department refused to take action because such cases are “unheard of.” Perhaps, but government officials and contractor heard the message loud and clear: there is virtually no contractual waste that you can commit in the United States military that will result in sanctions. This picture from SIGATR is what remains of over half a billion dollars of U.S. taxpayer money.
According to SIGAR, the Pentagon was repeatedly warned that the planes were unreliable and that there were both failures of maintenance and spare parts. Yet, the General continued to approve the spending and then sent the planes directly to the scrap yard. The officer later retired without any action taken against him. There was a push for prosecution by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, along with officials from the Defense Criminal Investigative Service and the FBI, but the Justice Department killed the prosecution.
SIGAR concluded “Unfortunately, no one involved in the program was held accountable for the failure of the G222 program.” So this company was enriched for planes that did not fly. Military officials were able to retire without prosecution. Yet, over half a billion dollars just evaporated. Poof.
One problem cited by the Justice Department is that the United States accepted the delivery of the aircraft despite the company violating contract requirement. So, by accepting the aircraft, the military not only effectively barred a criminal prosecution but also allowed the responsible officials to quietly go into retirement. It is like saying that we could not prosecute the bank robbers because the bank teller willingly gave them the money and we cannot prosecute the bank teller because no one told him he could not just give the money away.
Now here is the kicker. SIGAR the former Air Force officer “had a clear conflict of interest because he was significantly involved with the G222 program while on active duty, then retired and became the primary contact for Alenia on the same program.”
We have become a nation of chumps . . . and chumps get clumps of scrap metal while others get rich on waste.
18 thoughts on “Behold Your Afghan Air Fleet: How U.S. Paid $549 Million For Defective Cargo Planes and Then Sold Them For $40,257 Of Scrap Metal”
“We have become a nation of chumps “
A nation of bureaucratic thieves where when thieves are caught they can’t be prosecuted because the rest of the thieves are in the same boat.
We have seen government waste for decades. That’s why I am a conservative. Every business the government touches wastes my money from healthcare to Amtrak to USPS to the military to education and the private sector loves it. They can do any business better than the government. Elon Musk and FedEx and home schooling plus private schools like Catholic schools destroy the competition. With the government everything goes to the lowest bidder and government jobs pay much better with the best benefits for life. And almost impossible to fire any government employee. Let’s take a USPS mail carrier and snail mail. I have heard way to many stories about their mail routes. They are told to not come back until your shift is over. If you finish early go to a movie, go to a park and take a nap, go to a friends house but never come back early because it makes everybody else look bad. Same thing with unions. You have 1 job and if you are needed for another job you can refuse the other job because you were not hired for that job and the company cannot fire you. We have all heard of the 500$ hammer paid by the government when it could have been bought for 5$ or less at any hardware store. The only thing government is good at is war…killing a lot of young men and women in battle or bringing them home with PTSD and/or missing body parts.
“We have become a nation of chumps . . . and chumps get clumps of scrap metal while others get rich on waste.”
They don’t care; its not their money to any significant degree. it’s what Trump told you about the Swamp and every letter above proves him right. We aren’t chumps. We’re badly led and we need to re-evaluate all our institutions who have failed us so miserably. Let’s start with the monkey house that is Congress and hold them criminally responsible first. Then we can move onto education, so-called charities and the military which for all the abuse at least protects us to extent. We do need a renaissance in this country and we start by moving out the powers in both parties who insult us regularly. Maybe an insurrection isn’t such a bad idea. It worked fine in 1776.
Trump promoted and signed off on a huge increase in defense spending in a time of relative peace. Bet on how much pork and over spending was in that bill. He did nothing about government spending and restraint.
AnonJF
Do you people ever stop thinking of Trump?
Reading you is like watching a man with crabs who can’t stop scratching.
House COVID Bill Includes Paying Federal Employees Up to $21K if Kids Have No School…haha big government at work again, now you know why they want Biden to keep the country locked down…are they paying the private sector 21K$…NNNOOO
MMC-“thinking of Trump”, they need their Boogie Man as a diversion. Like Racist, White Supremacy and White Privilege.
Actually Trump did fight to reduce government spending. You just don’t know about it.
The new embassy in Jerusalem was going to cost in the billion $ range. He saw to it that a different building was used and renovated for $1 million or less. That angered a lot of people since many were hoping to make money off of the expensive deal. Figure just 20% of a billion leaves $200 million on the table to be divided by the bureaucracy.
We have problems with spending because of Democratic spending habits plus the fact that all politicians are beholden to those that make their income off of the federal government. Too much corruption as Nancy Pelosi knows. She is part of it.
Trump promoted and signed off on a huge increase in defense spending in a time of relative peace.
Courtesy the online data tables of the Bureau of Economic Analysis
“Table 3.11.5. National defense consumption expenditures and gross investment” (billions of dollars)
2014: $743.4
2015: $729.7
2016: $728.7
2017: $747.2
2018: $794.3
2019: $852.4
2020: $885.6
The ratio to gross domestic product was as follows:
2014: 4.2%
2015: 4.0%
2016: 3.9%
2017: 3.8%
2018: 3.9%
2019: 4.0%
2020: 4.2%
NB, the increase recorded in 2020 was a consequence of the fall in private sector production on account of the lockdowns.
It’s fascinating how Mespo brings up Trump, you respond to him about Trump, then YOU are attacked for bringing up Trump. They probably fancy themselves “rational critical thinkers”, too.
Start prosecuting Government Officials for these kinds of acts….are you out of. your mind?
That would be killing the Golden Goose for Congress right on down the line through every government Department and Agency.
That would kill wonderfully funded retirements.
Look back at the “Military Monk” who the Left just adores….and check out his affiliations upon retiring from the Marine Corps…..that is just one example.
Look at the current one…..same thing…he retired from the Army and immediately landed a very well paid gig in Civvie Life.
Ralph:
Agree about Mattis.
Look up his involvement with Theranos; he made a lot of money for being part of what appears to have been a scam (lots of people certainly lost lots of money).
There are several.UCMJ violations that general would be guilty of, if these allegations were true.
$40K for “scrap”.
There is another story there; somebody made out like a bandit.
Who authorized the scrapping?
Consequences deter; when there are no consequences, criminals are emboldened.
Americans (who paid for this) are angry and wonder what profitable opportunities they are missing.
Once again proves that there are two criminal justice systems in the U.S.
Turned into scrap metal in 2014. That’d be the Obama administration. Was this some kind of Cash for Clunkers scheme?
Who in the justice department was quoted as saying “these cases are unheard of”
That person should be prosecuted and imprisoned as an enemy of the state!