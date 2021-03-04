LA Teacher’s Union Under Fire For Effort To Racially Classify Critics

United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) is under fire after Maryam Qudrat, a mother of Middle Eastern descent, was asked by the United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) to identify her race after criticizing the union’s opposition to reopening schools despite overwhelming science that it is safe. The response of the UTLA was evasive to the point of incomprehension. However, the controversy is fueled by recent efforts to portray parents demanding a return to school as racist or examples of white privilege, including recent controversial comments from the UTLA President.
Qudrat was contacted by the UTLA after she spoke out against the opposition to resuming classes in Los Angeles. She has a seventh-grade child and has been calling for the union to follow the science. Instead, they contracted her with an email from a union research who noted that she has been quoted twice by the LA Times in eight months and the union wants to know her race. The email notes that her name sounds Iranian but the researcher does not want to assume her race with a “legitimate method.”
The concern however is why the union is trying to racially classify critics. The fact that Qudrat was quoted twice in the LA Times would not yield any broader demographic information on the range of parents who want their kids back in school. Instead, the email is intimidating when opposition to the closings is being used by some to claim racism. That issue arose recently with the public statements of UTLA President:
“Some voices are being allowed to speak louder than others. We have to call out the privilege behind the largely White wealthy parents driving the push for a rushed return. Their experience of this pandemic is not our students’ families’ experiences.”
Myart-Cruz has also criticized “Middle Eastern” parents in joining “white parents” in seeking school re-openings.
In response to the latest controversy, UTLA issues this statement:
“The email in question is from a UTLA researcher who was attempting to ascertain the race of individuals quoted in order to assess whether or not that is a factor we could evaluate. This outreach by the researcher was not authorized and nothing from that outreach is contained in the report. We understand this type of email could be taken out of context.”
What exactly does that mean? The researcher was working for UTLA “to ascertain the race of individual quoted in order to assess whether or not this is a fact we could evaluate.” Read that over a couple of times. “Assess whether . . . we could evaluate”? Moreover, what are you evaluating? This sounds more like opposition research. What would it matter is the small number of people quoted in a newspaper have a particular ethnic background? It would not establish the make up of families holding that position. While the union says “we understand this type of email could be taken out of context,” it does not explain the context or purpose. It does not deny that it was researching the race of anyone who opposes the union effort to keep the schools closed.
In reality, there are many minority parents who have spoken out about the need to re-open and the science is clear on the issue. Indeed, it was clear when the Trump Administration was pushing for re-opening last year despite ads calling such efforts “attempted murder” before the election.
Obviously, the claims of racism from the UTLA will chill other parents from speaking out. Indeed, we recently discussed a leading researcher who stopped his work on Covid-19 due to threats and harassment for showing minimal risk from school openings. That is the “context” that many of us are concerned about when reading this email.
50 thoughts on “LA Teacher’s Union Under Fire For Effort To Racially Classify Critics”
Fact: People with dark skin tend to be vitamin D deficient, and therefore their immune systems are compromised. Likewise with anyone who is overweight. Especially if they are obese.
Yet the Ministry of Truth (aka/ the mainstream media) NEVER informs people that they should take vitamin C, D3, and Zinc every day to keep their immune system operating at peak efficiency.
Instead they just constantly repeat the bullsh*t about useless masks and social distancing. That is obviously by design.
Speaking of being overweight. Cecily Mynart-Cruz apparently needs to stay out of the chip aisle, and head towards the produce section.
She’s also a bigot.
This is actually true and it’s across the board – African American, Southeast Asian, African, you name it – it’s a very well-known medical fact. It takes a privileged American D to ignore that, and I suppose it makes me wonder why I am so much more informed about her ‘community’ than she seems to be when by all rights she should be advocating for people’s actual health with actual information. Oops! Can’t virtue signal around legitimately helping people and having them get better! And modern progressives certainly can’t have that. If the self-righteous rage dissipates they might actually have to just get on with their lives. Can’t have that, either.
Since Boston was mentioned recently, this is not much different then what happened in Boston in November (when Boston removed the “racist” exam from the exam schools). The school committee had already decided to get rid of the exam, but had to go through the formality of a public comment. Everyone in favor of removing the exam berated the those that wanted to keep the exam by calling the exam racist and all but calling the exam supporters racist. Yet the only racism came from a school committee member that wanted to remove the exam.
https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/boston-school-committee-chair-resigns-after-being-accused-of-making-racist-remarks-during-meeting/2216331/
This should not stop any parent from complaining or coming forward to demand that the schools reopen. Only by rejecting such open racism can we get back to being a functional society.
the United States government usually classifies light skinned people of middle eastern descent as Caucasians/ white. If it has to do so.
It would be interesting to survey how various migrants from those nations self classify their own race.
Labor organizing is a good thing for society in principle, but like many other good ideas and institutions,. such as schools, but these are ever more and more, run by awful people who are protecting turf and ginning up conflicts among others, in a selfish way, to undermine their perceived opposition.
at some point more and more people will ask, has American liberal-democratic-capitalism, quite simply, failed?
Sal Sar
They have learned to shut you up cry “Racist, White Priveldge, White Supremacy” and you respond “no not me” like a bunch of little weenies. Start responding “OK, now let’s get back to the issue”, let’s see what happens when you don’t go on the defensive and respond offensively? Isn’t it about time we put a halt to the old chestnut?
What exactly does that mean?
That they resort to ad hominem arguments?
“That they resort to ad hominem arguments?”
Take a good hard look at your own, Art.
Art’s arguments contain content. Yours do not but they do contain insults and lies.
Listening to this, all I can think of is Reagan firing all the air traffic controllers. End the teachers union as it is today.
…along with the police union — “as it is today”
I agree. No argument there. Get rid of all public-sector unions, period.
Race has been weaponized by the left to attack and intimidate opponents.
Race is used cynically by lefties who really don’t care about race unless it benefits them.
Lefties are mostly (with a few exceptions) ugly people.
“Lefties are mostly (with a few exceptions) ugly people.”
you’re telling us what you think of yourself
What you forget anonymous is the ugliness we see is inside of you and comes out in what you write. We can’t see past the screen, but we can read and you have proven how ugly you are.
Yuh yuh. And double to you too.
There Anonymous, I gave you your next argument.
Really mature and witty.
Please up your game past the third grade level.
Says the guy who will never advance beyond nursery school.
Anonymous, Monument has content. Look the word up in the dictionary. You have insulted yet another person.
Go home and watch a rerun of Cuomo getting his Emmy. That will put you in a better mood.
Says another guy who will never advance beyond nursery school.
another guy = Anon @ 12:57
As anonymous continues to obstruct without content.
Says Anon/S.Meyer/Allan…the little blog monitor…
He gets up every morning, dons his little beanie and badge, and sets out to change the world in this little space he calls “home.”
@Anon-11:49: I think the best response to your comment is, “nanny-nanny boo-boo, monkeys flinging poo-poo.”
Also: why not create an account so you can sign your contributions to the conversation? Unless, of course, you’re too ashamed.
The boy who cried wolf too often — the wokers who cry racism ad nauseam. Not only irritating, but intellectually lazy and doesn’t ever get to the root of problems.
I mean these are different people. Not like the one guy who claimed Cruz cheated, then Hillary cheated now Biden cheated. Anyone who ever beat him anywhere must have cheated even if 62 courts say otherwise and now threats to congress are at an all time high because he keeps lying to his base made of dangerous sycophants. And what do the republicans do? Build a golden statue in his honor at CPAC and straw poll him as their leader.
https://www.npr.org/2016/02/03/465459903/trumpertantrum-trump-says-cruz-cheated-in-iowa-wants-results-overturned
Thanks for the linked article, CK07.
The title is perfect:
“‘Trumpertantrum’: Trump Says Cruz Cheated In Iowa, Wants Results Overturned”
“Trumpertantrum” is perfect.
No problem. I could think of no more apt article to remind the hypocrites blasting the left for supposedly “crying wolf” when different minority groups decimated by covid claim conservative districts reopening are ignoring them, exactly who they’re worshipping: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-trump-cruz-idUSKCN0VC1Z6
“ Ted Cruz didn’t win Iowa, he stole it,” Trump (@realDonaldTrump) tweeted. “That is why all of the polls were so wrong and why he got far more votes than anticipated. Bad!”
“ “Based on the fraud committed by Senator Ted Cruz during the Iowa caucus, either a new election should take place or Cruz results nullified”.
The horrible thing is if Trump is the GOP nominee again we’re all going to have to sit through allegation after allegation that people stole the election from him no matter how many millions he loses by, how many courts dismiss him or how ridiculous his position seems, his audience will lap it up and threaten to kidnap and kill congressmen etc. as a result.
People say Pete Butt. cheated in Iowa. Not sure if that is true or not. But a lot of strange results come out of Iowa. Sal Sar
https://www.abc57.com/news/twitter-users-alleging-buttigieg-paid-for-iowa-caucus-app
I see that “Mark” is with us. He also goes by Allan/S. Meyer, but posts anonymously when it suits him.
LOL, anonymous stays up nights thinking of these things.
I see that “Mark” is with us. He also goes by Allan/S. Meyer, but posts anonymously when it suits him.
You are repeating yourself. i believe all anonymous postings should be deleted without being read.
That is why when I am answering you at your stupidist I use anonymous. Mine should be discarded as well.
“when different minority groups decimated by covid claim conservative districts reopening are ignoring them”
What would you like the conservative districts to do for them?
Also, please clearly define “decimated” as it relates to “minority groups”?
Very broad and overly emotional terms you’re using. Try to calm down, clearly elucidate, and provide citations to back up your claims.
But anonymous that describes you. A tantrum almost every chance you get. No content, insults and lies.
“Thanks for the linked article, CK07”
Did that article help feed your Trump jones?
Let me help you. Trump…Trump…Trump…Trump.
You really love Donald Trump. Just own it!
From your article —
Ted Cruz:
“My girls are 5 and 7, and I gotta tell you, Caroline and Catherine are better-behaved than a presidential candidate,” Cruz said campaigning in New Hampshire. “We need a commander in chief, not a Twitter-er in chief.”
Cruz came to respect Trump and helped him. Anonymous, you don’t even respect yourself. That is why you could post what you did without knowing what you just learned.
Lol, yeah Cruz is actually the one who coined the term Trumpertantrum too. It’s unbelievable how far Cruz has fallen from being able to call Trump out for his antics to becoming a pure lackey now dependent on him for survival like a newborn on his mother’s teet. In worshipping this golden calf it’s like the GOP has been baptized and reborn as the party of Trump: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/28/us/politics/cpac-trump-statue.html
The word you were trying to use is properly spelled “teat.” Sal
https://www.askdifference.com/teat-vs-teet/
Autocorrect is sometimes to blame and if one is in a hurry…
Not to smart, why would autocorrect correct to a word that doesn’t exist?
S. Meyer responded:
“Not to smart,…” [sic]
lol
Lol, anonymous, when these folks have no material counter-argument they focus on clerical errors (occasionally making grammatical mistakes of their own in the process). No sense arguing trivial matters with them and I’ve learned explaining the truth to them often amounts to little more than wasted time and pearls before swine. Don’t waste too much of your own. Time/youth is a valuable resource we can’t get back regardless of riches.
“I’ve learned explaining the truth to them often amounts to little more than wasted time and pearls before swine.”
I’ll let that stand alone. You’re right.
“Don’t waste too much of your own. Time/youth is a valuable resource we can’t get back regardless of riches.”
Good advice, CK07.
It’s a gorgeous day, here. Time to get out and enjoy it. Thanks for the nudge. Cheers.
“I’ve learned explaining the truth to them”
Would love to read your personal version of the “truth”, CK.
Whatcha got?
Smarty-pants Meyer asks:
‘why would autocorrect correct to a word that doesn’t exist?’
https://www.lexico.com/en/definition/teet
definition.org: “What is teet: Alternative spelling of teat…”
That said:
“Teet” is not yet a valid Scrabble word.
We’ll let Smarty-pants Meyer figure out the rest of it. lol
Sal, CK07 is teetering on the brink of disaster
Photo caption from the article
“Sany Dash selling merchandise at her CPAC booth. “We’re so disgusted by Republicans that, honestly, if Trump’s not running, we don’t care who wins,” she said. –Credit…Erin Schaff/The New York Times”
Sany Dash…selling trash… (Her comment leaves me shaking my head…)
Idiots all.
“being able to call Trump out”
Biden is president, not Trump.
Yet you just can’t quit him because he’s been living inside your head for so long that you actually love Donald Trump in a deranged sort of way.
You should seek professional help for your mental and emotional problems. Because sooner or later there will no longer be The Donald. So what will you do?
Maybe that would be a good time to seek gainful employment. It would help keep your mind off of him.
A career in coffee making or maybe leaf burning, would be good for you.
“then Hillary cheated”
Speaking of Hillary.
Have you ever heard of Russia?