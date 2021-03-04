“It Ain’t Easy Bein’ Cheesy”: Police Cite “Cheeto Dust” In Identification For Oklahoma Burglary Suspect

We often discuss criminal and civil cases that take a turn for the bizarre. An Oklahoma case is such a standout after Tulsa police cited a curious identification element in the arrest of Sharon Carr: “Cheeto dust” found in her teeth. A woman had fled a home after a burglary but left a bottle of water and an open bag of Cheetos. It seemed to confirm to confirm the longtime slogan of the company that “It Ain’t Easy Bein’ Cheesy.” However, despite going viral as a story, there was a tad more than just Cheetos dust on this collar.

Sharon Carr was arrested on a first-degree burglary, according to Tulsa Police. However, the police did not go looking for Cheeto dust. The police arrived at the house after the mother called 911 and said that a woman had pried a screen off her window and entered. Almost immediately however, Carr emerged from the shadows according to KTUL. The mother then identified her as the burglar.

So the Cheetos evidence makes better press copy and then a prosecution case.

The more substantive question is whether just entering but not taking anything would be first degree burglary, or if she only stole the Cheetos. The answer is that it is still first degree burglary.

Under state law (and the other of other states), it is entry in an occupied home with intent to commit a crime that satisfies the elements for first degree burglary: