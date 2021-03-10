Piers Morgan Put Under Investigation After Saying That He Didn’t Believe A Word Of Meghan Markle’s Interview

Morgan has long been a critic of Markle and received international attention this week by abruptly walking off the show’s set in a sharp exchange with a co-host Alex Beresford. Beresford was critical of Morgan’s remarks: “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times. And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one. And she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off, if she wants to.”
That set off Morgan who interrupted and declared “OK, I’m done with this.” He then stormed off.
Since Markle described psychiatric (and potentially suicidal) problems during her time at the palace, Morgan’s remarks were taken by some as dismissive of such crises. Morgan seemed to recognize that when he returned to the set and state:
“Let me just state for the record on my position on mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and the help they need every time. And if they belong to an institution like the royal family and they go and seek that help they should absolutely be given it. It’s not for me to question if she felt suicidal, I am not in her mind and that is for her to say. My real concern was a disbelief frankly … that she went to a senior member of the royal household and told them she was suicidal and was told she could not have any help because it would be a bad look for the family. If that is true a) that person should be fired and b) the royal family have serious questions that need to be answered.”
After the show, Morgan was effectively fired. ITV issued a statement that “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.” This followed a complaint from Markle. Consider that complaint for a second. She filed a complaint because a media personality said that he did not believe her. ITV then later showed Morgan the door.
One can clearly disagree with that take but one would think that the matter would be left to broader debate. However, people immediately reached out to Ofcom to demand punitive action against Morgan for expressing his views. By that I mean, over 41,000 people. Ofcom then announced a formal investigation “into Monday’s episode of ‘Good Morning Britain’ under our harm and offence rules.”
The Ofcom Section 2 rule is undefined and subjective:
Principle
To ensure that generally accepted standards are applied to the content of television and radio services so as to provide adequate protection for members of the public from the inclusion in such services of harmful and/or offensive material.
Rules
Generally Accepted Standards
2.1: Generally accepted standards must be applied to the contents of television and radio services and BBC ODPS so as to provide adequate protection for members of the public from the inclusion in such services of harmful and/or offensive material.
2.2: Factual programmes or items or portrayals of factual matters must not materially mislead the audience.
(Note to Rule 2.2: News is regulated under Section Five of the Code.)
2.3: In applying generally accepted standards broadcasters must ensure that material which may cause offence is justified by the context (see meaning of “context” below). Such material may include, but is not limited to, offensive language, violence, sex, sexual violence, humiliation, distress, violation of human dignity, discriminatory treatment or language (for example on the grounds of age, disability, gender reassignment, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex and sexual orientation, and marriage and civil partnership), and treatment of people who appear to be put at risk of significant harm as a result of their taking part in a programme. Appropriate information should also be broadcast where it would assist in avoiding or minimising offence.
Morgan also attached to a picture of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill with his famous quote, “Some people’s idea of [free speech] is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage.”
I have written for years on the crackdown on free speech in France, Germany, and England though hate speech laws and speech regulations. As many on this blog know, I am unabashedly against limits on free speech and have opposed most public and private forms of censorship for decades.
My problem is with the investigation which is based on the same type of sweeping, generalized language used to curtail free speech in the United Kingdom ( here and here and here and here and here and hereand here and here and here and here). Much of this trend is tied to the expansion of hate speech and non-discrimination laws.In the United Kingdom, free speech continues to be eroded, including speech directed at political and social issues like the death of George Floyd or “misgendering” during interviews We have also seen this type for ill-defined language used to regulate advertising.
Rather than speak out against Morgan’s comments, tens of thousands of people demanded that the government punish him — and silence him. It is working. He was effectively fired and he is now going to be subject to an investigation. People have developed a taste for censorship and we have seen how that taste becomes an insatiable appetite. That is why this is not Markle or Morgan. It is about free speech and the free press.
Two words which go together say a lot about what is wrong in that region of the world. “United Kingdom”.
Kingdom means king rules. Or Queen if there is no king. United means that all aspects of the geography are ruled
Is the queen a bigot? Yes. Nuff said.
Except one more thing needs to be said. England: Fly over and flush.
@Jonathan Turley:
If you mentioned that there’s more to this story, I missed it.
“Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle: what was former GMB presenter’s relationship with duchess – and were they friends?”
https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/news/people/piers-morgan-and-meghan-markle-what-was-former-gmb-presenters-relationship-with-duchess-and-were-they-friends-3159706
Piers has actually been too kind. I think Meghan Marxist has narcissistic personality disorder. The BBC is at least as idiotic as Hollyweird, so no surprise there.
A side observation: Harry seems to be the mirror image of his great-granduncle Edward XIII. Edward canoodled with an American divorcee beneath his station and ended up consorting with the monsters of his era, the fascists.
Harry canoodles with a Hollywood divorcee beneath anybody’s station and ends up consorting with the monsters of our era, the woke left.
History doesn’t repeat, but it rhymes. Where it doesn’t repeat is that Edward was not stupid enough to attack the royal family in the media. And in the end, Meghan will do what Wallis Simpson never did–betray her husband. Narcissists take slimy pleasure in despising the people they make defenseless.
Let me start by saying that as Americans, we have no say in what the British do. My ancestors left Europe centuries ago – the last sometime prior to 1840 – and I have no interest in what they do. On the other hand, Markle is an American and not a good one. The woman is devious, conniving and generally dishonest. Piers Morgan is hardly the only one who doesn’t believe her (or Oprah, who has made a mint preying on people’s emotions and has been accused by members of her own family of lying in order to solicit viewers). Markle, who is actually AT LEAST three/quarters white – her father is white and her mother is mixed-race with several white ancestors – is riding the color train to gain sympathy, just as thousands of other colored – she’s not black – have been doing since the sixties. As for Morgan, I like the man because he speaks his mind but this may be his end. I doubt if the Democrats who now rule this nation would let him come back here. He may end up in the Tower of London waiting for the chopping block.
A bit of proof reading would help this article…
Thin skins and public platforms just don’t mx.
Brendan O’Neill edits Spiked!, which repeatedly extols the need for speech to be free, a position similar to one advocated by the host of this blog. There is more than one article addressing the Markle debacle, including this one by the publication’s editor. Just FYI.
https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/03/09/thou-shalt-not-criticise-st-meghan/
Let’s set the record straight. The Entitled Trio of Millionaires had two hours to state their case and failed to offer even one scintilla of evidence of the charges – Racism, Death Threats and Mental illness. Proof (who said it and when), is required about the supposed racist “color” comment, and how do we not know it wasn’t about Harry’s carrot coloring? Meghan’s thoughts about suicide may be valid in her mind, but doesn’t it go by another name like Post Partum Depression, which a huge number of new mothers experience? And the Death Threats that were never mentioned before this interview, makes one think they’re playing the VICTIM card to the hilt, and if there’s anything most like to commiserate with it’s victimhood. Trying to con a viewing audience about “a life of hell”, just doesn’t wash with the hundreds of millions who have lost everything in this last year of Covid and the lock-down, and who don’t qualify for even 1 second of national airtime! Piers was absolutely correct about his comments, and that comes from a staunch life-long Monarchist!
MSM spending more time on two elites (boohoos, poor me I’ll never be another Diana) than reporting on the damage being done on the southern border and in Washington. Just another diversion!
It’s long past time for free-speech supporters to weigh in by contacting media outlets and corporations to outweigh the 41,000 crybabies.
Piers was criticized for what he said and he didn’t like it so he stomped off. In short, he objected to being criticized. Free speech is all about the too and fro of debate but Piers have never been comfortable with that. He wants to be able to say what he likes and be immune from criticism. Professor, he is no supporter of free speach. In fact he isn’t even a supporter of the concept Winston Church was discussing in the quote he used!
You miss the broader context; Morgan had earlier faced a five-minute hateon from a woman of colour who essentially stated he had no right to express his opinion, and he had no way to cut her off or stop the one-sided debate … he had to sit there and take it. His walking out on a potential second-round of this was the most reasonable way to end it.
I do wonder how many of the 41k complaints are from bots.
He’s not being investigated for storming off, he’s being investigated because he doesn’t believe Meghan Markle.
Let’s be honest: historically, this kind of behavior is not exclusive to the left. McCarthy and allies engaged in similar behavior in the 1950s. Now, it’s the left who gleefully engages in McCarthyism. But followers of any ideology are susceptible to this if they become self-righteous, drunk on power, and vindictive.
This isn’t McCarthyism.
It isn’t targeted toward communists and communist sympathizers, no. But it’s strategy and tactics are very, very similar. Everyday people are being blacklisted and losing their job. Universities and corporations require “diversity statements” that are de facto loyalty oaths. People denounce their parents, friends and colleagues, who suffer life-changing consequences. (yes, we know that many of you agree with the _ends_ of this movement, but that fails to justify the _means_. US institutions were being infiltrated by the Soviet Union, after all, but we still condemn McCarthy’s approach)
Indeed, there was another more violent political hysteria that happened ten years after McCarthy, on the other side of the world, that the Woke movement increasingly ressembles. We’re not there yet, but we’re moving in that direction.
If you’re totally fine with this movements tactics and strategy, there’s a good chance you’re just a follower and would have been OK with McCarthyism, the Cultural Revolution, Stasi informers, and so forth.
Do you actually KNOW what Senator McCarthy did? He was investigating the infiltration of the US Army, in particular, by Communists – such as General Joe Stilwell, although he was already dead. McCarthy had evidence that high-placed government officials were Communists and communist-sympathizers. The Hollywood blacklisting was a result of investigations by the HOUSE un-American Activities Committee (which still exists within the House Judiciary Committee). Incidentally, there WERE Communists in high positions and some of them were spying for the Soviet Union.
As someone who lived through he McCarthy era, it was in no way as horrendous as what is occurring today. One cannot and should not compare the two. However, I do agree with you statement about ideology , power and vindictiveness.
Facts and figures please.
“Consider that complaint for a second.”
How can we consider it when you don’t link to it?
“She filed a complaint because a media personality said that he did not believe her”
Unless you’ve read the complaint — and you provide no evidence that you have or that you even have access to it — you don’t know why she filed it, and you shouldn’t pretend that you know.
Morgan acted like a child when he walked off the set. He feels free to criticize all sorts of people but couldn’t deal with his cohost criticizing him.
Not only are Harry and Markle irrelevant, by choice, so is this discussion, professor. No one really cares, save the ink, comment on something worthwhile like Dr. Jill Biden inspecting the west coast military bases. She is shown with female pilots, officers and wives of servicemen and her husband’s policies are stealing young women’s rights to athletic competition against other females. Talk about that injustice, not Markle.
Allan/S. Meyer, buddy, is that you?
It can’t happen here – or has it.
It’s been happening here for decades.
The Lefties are in the same position as the McCarthy Republicans were in the 50’s – intolerant, vindictive, and dishonest.
Wrong then, wrong now.
Like to see some Lefty bloggers condemn censorship. Seen little so far (“But Trump…”).
A world wide curse of the left. Banning and shutting people up because they don’t agree with you. Who would have thought we would be HERE???