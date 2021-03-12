The Media and The Mayhem: The Chauvin Trial Coverage Follows A Dangerous Pattern

Below is my column in the Hill on the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis. Last week, at least one juror was excused after he expressed fear that he or his family could be attacked after a verdict. (Conversely, another juror called the rioting necessary to advance the Black Lives Matter movement). The man explained that his neighbors had to flee the area after the riots following the death of George Floyd. That fear was shared by various jurors. It is not surprising when the courthouse is ringed in fencing and barbed wire and even police stations in the city are bunkered down. There are already protesters outside of the courthouse and a new “autonomous zone” in the city that is being criticized by police groups. Once again, the news coverage is highly siloed and divergent in such coverage with vastly different images emerging from the city as it prepares for possible rioting. However, it is the divergent coverage of the case itself that is my greatest concern.
The voir dire responses highlight the concern over venue in the case and the decision not to shift the trial to a different city. There is clearly a fear among jurors that there might be rioting if there is an acquittal for Chauvin. The voir dire selection also magnifies the concern over how the case has been covered in the media with the omission of critical defense arguments and evidence. I believe that there was a legitimate basis for a trial, but this is a stronger manslaughter than a murder case. The trial will give us a better view of the evidence but the coverage thus far has been dangerously incomplete in my view, as discussed below.
Here is the column:
Criminal trials have become such a predictable flashpoint for violence that cities create virtual fortresses around courthouses before juries are even seated. That is the case with the Minneapolis trial of Derek Chauvin, the first police officer to be tried for the death of George Floyd last spring.
The rioting that can follow a trial’s verdict is driven by deep-seated, long-standing racial problems. However, commentary by politicians and reporters can worsen those tensions, creating misconceptions of the strengths and weaknesses of cases. For example, before any investigation had been completed, Vice President Kamala Harris, then a United States senator, said Chauvin clearly “murdered” Floyd, while others insisted the crime was open and shut.
Trials, however, are based on the evidence and elements of crimes. They are designed to separate the material from the mythological. A good example is the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014, which provoked days of rioting. The shooting was widely called murder by national figures and commentators. To this day, because of wildly inaccurate media coverage, pundits and protesters still refer to Brown holding up his hands and pleading, “Don’t shoot!” However, the officers involved were never charged despite long, repeated federal and state investigations that found no criminal culpability. Indeed, the Obama Justice Department and other investigations refuted the hands up, don’t shoot claim.
Chauvin’s trial has some of the same problematic elements of incomplete or distorted coverage and commentary. It clearly is much stronger than the Michael Brown case — and one can not overestimate the impact of the videotape of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost 10 minutes as Floyd pleads “I can’t breathe.” The video is seared into the minds of many, provoking anger and disgust. Admittedly, I view cases from the perspective of a longtime defense attorney, but this one has defense points that are rarely reported but could prove decisive in this trial.
The four officers charged — Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao — responded to a call alleging that Floyd passed counterfeit money. The first major defense point was captured on body-camera video as Lane spoke to Floyd, sitting in a parked SUV. When Floyd refused to show his hands, Lane pulled his gun and yelled at Floyd to show his hands. After Floyd replied, “Please don’t shoot me, man,” Lane put away his gun and said, “I’m not shooting you, man.”
Floyd is then seen staggering as he is moved to a police cruiser. He admitted he had been “hooping,” or taking drugs. He then resisted getting into the cruiser, saying he was claustrophobic and couldn’t breathe. Lane is heard offering to sit with him, roll down the windows and turn on the air conditioning. Floyd continued to insist “I cannot breathe.” A struggle then led to Floyd on the ground, with Chauvin kneeling on his neck. As shocking as the video image is, Chauvin is likely to cite Minneapolis police training material that describes such restraint for an uncooperative suspect.
The biggest defense point will come from official autopsy and toxicology reports. The autopsy did not cite restraint as the cause of the death, instead citing “cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s).” (The family’s autopsy disagrees, citing death by asphyxiation). The preliminary finding of the autopsy “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation. Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease.”
The autopsy states that Floyd had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system. The level of fentanyl was extremely high, and documents from the autopsy attribute the following statement to Andrew Baker, Hennepin County’s chief medical examiner: “Fentanyl at 11 ng/ml — this is higher than (a) chronic pain patient. If he were found dead at home alone & no other apparent cause, this could be acceptable to call an OD [overdose]. Deaths have been certified w/levels of 3.”
The toxicology report on Floyd’s blood amplifies that point, stating: “In fatalities from fentanyl, blood concentrations are variable and have been reported as low as 3 ng/ml.” Floyd’s blood showed almost four times that level. There is palpable fear that even discussing such countervailing defense issues will lead to accusations of being a racist or an apologist for police brutality. As a result, most of these details are routinely omitted from coverage, or only obliquely referenced.
There is both a legal and a political reason Chauvin is going to trial first: The “aiding and abetting” charges of the other officers are derivative on the Chauvin’s alleged crime of murder or manslaughter. The case against Chauvin is also the strongest and there is ample basis for criminal charges due to his failure to respond to Floyd’s medical crisis. Lane, a new officer, is heard at one point suggesting they move Floyd because he might be experiencing “excited delirium. Chauvin replies: “Just leave him.” Conversely, Lane has a stronger case for acquittal, which likely would inflame passions without a prior conviction of Chauvin.
Past cases also show the danger of pushing for higher-range murder charges, which may satisfy public demands but magnify the impact of acquittals. Such overcharging in the George Zimmerman case, focusing on second-degree murder, reduced the stronger case for manslaughter. Instead of significant time on a lesser charge, Zimmerman’s prosecutors got nothing.
Chauvin’s prosecutors pushed for a second-degree murder charge in addition to manslaughter. But, clearly concerned about the sharp-cliff impact of acquittal, they are urging the trial judge to add a lesser third-degree murder charge. That still requires proving Chauvin was guilty of “perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind.”
If Chauvin is acquitted of murder, many are likely to be unsatisfied by a second-degree manslaughter conviction carrying a presumptive sentence of 41 months to 57 months, rather than a sentence of up to 15 years. The anger is likely to be greater if they were never told of the defense arguments and evidence. Chauvin’s trial shows the same profile as past cases with a mix of heightened charges and heightened expectations in what is a difficult prosecution case. Chauvin could very well be convicted of murder but, if not, the incomplete commentary and coverage will only add to the ensuing unrest.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates online @JonathanTurley.
In the light of the autopsy report and the related interviews with prosecutors and the FBI, how can the prosecution prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the restraint was the cause of death? If that cannot be proved beyond a reasonable doubt, how can he be convicted of any of the charges?
I’m not a lawyer (dad, uncle, cousin, sister: lawyers all). Dad said, “You do not go to court for justice; you go for a decision.”
Yes, it looks bad to see someone saying “I can’t breathe” with a knee on his neck. (Does a policeman need to justify what he is doing to any bystander? It would have taken a while to explain that he wouldn’t stay in the car because of breathing problems so he’s on the ground.) The hold used was the result of training and was known to not cause breathing problems. There is evidence that the hold did not lead to strangulation. There is reasonable doubt as to the cause of death. Almost 4 times the level of fentanyl needed to kill regardless of what anyone did.
Are there any other pertinent facts at issue?
Read this yesterday on The HIll and it’s a very good article. I do doubt we’ll see the violence predicted after the full or partial acquittals as Trump is now out of office and the leftist planned “impromptu” outrage isn’t needed by the globalists any longer. Plus who wants to make Seniley Joe look any worse.
Trump being out of office will have ZERO effect!! Mob will act out. Because our ” woke” leaders have told them it is ok to do so.
There will be no justice in this case for Chauvin, who will get the max time for the max time, and the Feds will hit him with hate crime charges to keep him behind bars for the rest of his life. What we get is the flip-side of jury nullification to placate the mob.
The injustice for the public comes in the form of the message that crimes by favoured or protected groups cannot or will not be effectively policed. The treatment of AntiFA & BLM crimes in Oregon, as well as the prosecution of the two gun-toters in St. Louis suggests that not only are the public on their own regardless of their political persuasion, but they are also not allowed to effectively protect themselves from favoured or protected groups
The rioting that can follow a trial’s verdict is driven by commentary by politicians and reporters creating misconceptions of deep-seated, long-standing racial problems.
That is a more accurate statement. I grew up in Minneapolis, before Democrats turned it into Mogadishu. What city would be safe with a change of venue from the Democrat’s traveling band of brown shirts aching for violence and mayhem? What city is safe from rioting, looting, arson, murder when these anarchists have the full support of the sitting V.P. and much of the Democratic party? At least in Black Hawk Down, the Somali’s weren’t aided and abetted by the Democratic party.
Professor Turley, you are showing conspicuous gallantry to report the full facts of this case. That is no exaggeration.
As for the media, subscription journalism has become an ugly and cowardly enterprise.
The same can be said for woke academe. Weaponizing foolish, young narcissists so Professor Clueless Snob can hide in his ivory bunker and enjoy the chaos.
Diogenes– Yes, Professor Turley is showing courage in reporting the truth as near as it can be determined while it unfolds.
A few other members of the legal profession are proving bright Pole Stars in these times. I would add the lawyers posting at powerlineblog.com and ProfessorJacobson.and attorney Branca at legalinsurrection.com.
And then there are those of Atticus Finch Courage standing up and fighting while the government and mobs are howling threats of harm and destruction: the defense lawyers in the Duke Lacrosse case, Trayvon Martin shooting, and now Chauvin who is being defended it appears by one man.
We are fortunate we have such people still in this country. They remind us it is still worth standing up for.
I should not omit Sydney Powell in the Flynn case.
And inciting the mob are race-hucksters such as Floyd family attorney, Ben Crump:
“This [trial] will be a referendum on whether police are held accountable for killing Black people in America in 2021.”
In America, the purpose of a trial is to determine whether an *individual* is guilty of the crime(s) charged. Only a tribalist believes in “trial by public” or in sacrificing the defendant to appease the blood-lust of a mob.
If Chauvin is found not guilty, and the barbarians rampage, scum like Crump will be partly responsible for the mayhem.
So if some black guy is banging your head into the sidewalk you’re supposed to let him render you disabled or dead or risk a manslaughter charge?
Top indictment defiantly overcharged. This was done by antifa fan Ellison to placate the woke left. Will have the same outcome as Zimmerman and Freddy Gray. I am tempted to say that the overcharging is not only to placate but to get a not guilty to prompt more rioting. But no need for that conspiracy theory. There will arson , looting, property damage effecting totally innocent people regardless of the verdict. Including my prediction, hung jury. Would love to own a business that sells plywood in Minneapolis now. The really sick part is why this discussion of rioting is even happening. Arson , looting and property damage not to mention attacks on law enforcement are all crimes. If those crimes had been dealt with appropriately this past summer the the in evitable rioting would be minimal. And no, it was not ok what happened in D.C. on Jan. 6th. Because that happened by a handful of Trump supporters it does not give a get out of jail free card to the left to commit crimes ( rioting) for perpetuity. How about we just judge every event on it’s own merits? Put the totally unproductive and juvenile whataboutism to bed forever. And to those on the left, please do not ask everyone with an I.Q. over room temperature to believe that the inevitable rioting is being done by white supremacists ok?
Dope killed George Floyd….Here’s the problem as JT posted:
Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease.”
The autopsy states that Floyd had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system. The level of fentanyl was extremely high, and documents from the autopsy attribute the following statement to Andrew Baker, Hennepin County’s chief medical examiner: “Fentanyl at 11 ng/ml — this is higher than (a) chronic pain patient. If he were found dead at home alone & no other apparent cause, this could be acceptable to call an OD [overdose]. Deaths have been certified w/levels of 3.”
At 46, Floyd had three severely narrowed coronary arteries, including one that was 90 percent blocked, autopsies show. His heart was slightly enlarged, probably the result of long-term high blood pressure.
Floyd was a smoker, and he had spent years using street drugs. On that evening, the autopsies reveal, Floyd had a large amount of fentanyl, a small amount of methamphetamine and THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — in his blood.
A life of crime and drug addiction killed George Floyd. We all know that. Officer Chauvin was just the last person to see him alive. The neck restraint is an approved method of controlling a resisting perp and the fact that Chauvin offered him help before the overdose death destroys any claim of malice necessary to the mens rea for the most serious charges. It’s a dead bang loser in normal times but has a faint chance in the racially charged times like today where juries are left to be intimidated by the leftist mob. No worries, the appellate courts can get it right later.
The criminals need new flat screen TV’s and washer/dryers so I’m sure they’re ramping up for a shopping spree.
MSM, WOKE CROWD, BLM, DEM’s? have already found him Guilty. If you don’t do what they want, Guilty with severe punishment, then they are going to riot and destroy and burn?????? No Fair Trial needed. It appears the y are nervous about a jury finding him guilty so they reinstated a dismissed charge, they are hoping to get him one way or the other. Welcome to the WOKE, DEM, BLM, Social Justice era of free trials and democracy. Unfortunately this is going to end badly no matter what.
Its funny to read how those involved in the criminal justice system feel that they should be insulated by the true will of the people. I say set up a hanging tree and let the mob rule.
Mob rule isn’t good for society.
Find jurors who are committed to listening to the evidence with an open mind and accept their judgment peacefully.
Can we apply that “justice” to folks who advocate mob rule, too?