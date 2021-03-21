“White Supremacist Thinking”: San Fran School Board Vice President Under Fire For Allegedly Anti-Asian Tweets

We previously discussed the controversial position of Alison Collins, Vice President of the San Francisco school board, in her campaign against meritocracy and effort to shut down the gifted programs at Lowell High School. The Asian community was particularly opposed to Collins’ efforts since Asian students composed 29 percent of the students but 51 percent of the Lowell student body. Now Collins is under fire for prior tweets attacking Asians as promoting “the ‘model minority’ BS” and of using “white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead.’”
These do not appear recent tweets but their content is obviously insulting for any Asian American. The Yahoo News story included such tweets as accusing “many Asian American Ts, Ss, and Ps” — teachers, students, and parents — of promoting “the ‘model minority’ BS” and of using “white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead.’” It also include a demand to know “[w]here are the vocal Asians speaking up against Trump?” and statements on how Asians are deluding themselves by not speaking out against former president Donald Trump: “Don’t Asian Americans know they are on his list as well?” Collins continued. “Do they think they won’t be deported? profiled? beaten? Being a house n****r is still being a n****r. You’re still considered “the help.”
While the use of the censored version of the “n word” has led to calls to terminate academics, I do not believe that such objections are fair in this or the prior cases. Indeed, this controversy should not take away from the campaign against meritocracy and the effort to eliminate programs for advanced or gifted students in the public school system. As I have previously discussed, I long been a supporter of public schools. These advanced programs are needed to maintain a broad, diverse, and vibrant school systems for cities like San Francisco.
Race politics seems a focus on every level in the school system, even in the regulation of student elections. Likewise, the controversy in San Francisco follows another controversy in Los Angeles where United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) Cecily Myart-Cruz has also criticized “Middle Eastern” parents in joining “white parents” in seeking school re-openings. The UTLA was criticized after Maryam Qudrat, a mother of Middle Eastern descent, was asked by the UTLA to identify her race after criticizing the union’s opposition to reopening schools despite overwhelming science that it is safe. This effort to racially classify critics of the teachers followed Myart-Cruz attacking critics by referring to their race:
“Some voices are being allowed to speak louder than others. We have to call out the privilege behind the largely White wealthy parents driving the push for a rushed return. Their experience of this pandemic is not our students’ families’ experiences.”
The remarks of school board and teacher union officials clearly fuel racial tensions and divisions at at time when the public schools are facing enormous challenges. For Asian families (constituting roughly a third of the families in the San Fran school system), the remarks of Collins are legitimately unsettling as they fight for the educational advancement of their children. It is precisely the opposite of what most of us seek in our public school systems as a synthesis of different cultures and races. While districts like San Francisco prioritized renaming schools in the middle of a pandemic (until recently being forced to suspend the effort), families simply want to maintain an educational system with a focus on academic excellence and advancement.
As I have previously discussed, many of us still believe in a diverse and thriving public school system. Growing up in Chicago during the massive flight of white families from the public school system, I remained in public schools for much of my early education. My parents organized a group to convince affluent families remain in the system. They feared that, once such families left, the public schools would not only lose diversity but political clout and support. They also wanted their kids to benefit from such diversity. My wife and I also believe in that cause and we have kept our four kids in public schools through to college. We believe public education plays a key role in our national identity and civics. They shape our next generation of citizens. My children have benefitted greatly from public schools and the many caring and gifted teachers who have taught them through the years.
I hope that San Francisco parents of all races can prevail in seeking to refocus the school system on educational advancement. We have too much at stake for our kids and our country if parents allow this type of reckless and insulting rhetoric to lead them to abandon our public school systems.
21 thoughts on ““White Supremacist Thinking”: San Fran School Board Vice President Under Fire For Allegedly Anti-Asian Tweets”
Forget it Jon, the horse has long since left the barn. This kind of crap is going to continue. Hopefully, the various minority groups will start fighting among themselves to the point of marginalization.
So now we have a “Middle Eastern” parents/”White” parents alliance? This is Racial Derangement Syndrome.
BTW does anyone recall the quotas on admission of Jews to medical schools starting around the early 20th century?
This isn’t new, except for one extremely dangerous addition: equality through dumbing down. Too many Asians in the advanced curriculum? Don’t bother with quotas just abolish the racist concept of advanced education for advanced students. Substitute the SAT with nebulous impossible-to-define criteria like “intellectual curiosity “.
Any minority group member who dares to defy the woke agenda is accused of being a traitor trying to piggyback on “White Supremacy” such as Sagar Sharma, or in this case, Asians in general. Even POC are being labeled White supremacists. Be careful. You might end up cannibalizing the very people you claim to represent.
During the quarantine I’ve watched a lot of comedy specials. I have noticed that Black comedians spew the “n-word” (how infantile is that term?) everywhere, even when talking about their wives and children. When used by Blacks it’s just a semantic blank but heaven help the non-Black person who utters the word. How come that principle, of all the possible principles, is immune to White Privilege? Seems to me it’s an exclusive Black Privilege that even their fellow POC are forbidden to exercise.
Most of the country isn’t buying this crap. You don’t hear much from the unwoken because they don’t want to poke the bear. They have actual lives to lead without being vilified in the media.
I got 50 bucks that says when ol’ Alison here has a massive coronary she’ll go straight into White Supremist mode if given a choice and reject the Black heart surgeon who rode the affirmative action train through med school and recieved his trophy degree barely making C’s for the brilliant Asian guy who got into medical school at age 13 and maintained a 4.0 while founding 4 start ups in his spare time.
“Scapegoating” White Americans Again. The VP has finally given White American’s a term to use and identify the injustice against White American’s. Call it out and call it what it is: “Scapegoat theory refers to the tendency to blame someone else for one’s own problems, a process that often results in feelings of prejudice toward the person or group that one is blaming. Scapegoating serves as an opportunity to explain failure or misdeeds, while maintaining one’s positive self-image.”
“promoting ‘the ‘model minority’ BS’ and of using ‘white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead.’”
That’s the lede.
She’s spouting the vicious notion that a desire for knowledge and academic excellence, which are well-known in the Asian community, is “acting white.” So, then, “acting black” means what? — a desire for ignorance and failure? With “leaders” like that, it’s no wonder that some blacks do not value education or intelligence.
Unionized goons running the asylum any way any how they please for politics and race baiting. Mr Turley I at one time thought as you still do about public education. With unionized teachers whom have serious cognitive issues coupled with political dogma they ooze like an open puss filled wound I personally do not see how our society recovers from this organized substandard bent. It only takes a percentage of unionized teachers to rule the roost as a jaunta and thus it has been , and worse yet. These teachers unions pushing wokeism , pitting any race they can to go after “whitey”…. victim hood in the name of their ’cause’. So much for teaching eh. This is the putrid system of indoctrination the left has wanted and it’s rabidly holding the steering wheel of this bus in that ditch.
In a normal world this woman should have been canned…sent packing in disgrace. Ah but unionization prevents this common sense , let alone cleaning house of “people” that play the politics of indoctrination over teaching our youth.
She’s on the school board. She isn’t a SFUSD teacher and is not protected by the SF teachers union.
If people continue to vote for “representatives” like this, then they deserve what they get. Elections do indeed have consequences
The more they falsely apply the “racism” and “white supremacist” arguments, the more they’re telling us that this whole “movement” is built on very thin ground. If US journalists had any guts, they’d start asking for data. We know objectively that some groups do better academically than others, but instead of jumping to the “racism” conclusion, let’s start seeing some studies on the “Why.” Asian parents push their kids to succeed, and that’s one reason they excel in school — hard work and discipline. Can the same be said of other groups? We need the studies, not the rhetoric. Dumbed-down teachers are just giving dumbed-down answers and fueling the “woke” misinformaiton.
Way to dredge up irrelevancies from the past, Counsellor. For the record, a campaign for equity is not a campaign against merotocracy.
Much BS about nothing. Nuthin.
Prof. Turley, the horses are already out of the barn and it will be hard to get them back in. The public schools system is not as it was when you were in attendance or even when your children were. Schools have become laboratories of social engineering rather than teaching the three Rs. People think this is only applicable to the liberal, coastal, enclaves but it is steadily creeping into the schools of generally conservative districts as well. Is the reason the unions fight so hard to get rid of charter schools really about controlling the type of “education” children receive?
Well said, Professor Turley.
I hope this person is up for re-election or a recall succeeds. She is ideologically possessed. May sane, rational, pragmatic people who care about meritocracy rise to replace her.
At the moment there is an attempt by the left to try to gather Asian support against Republicans and whites in general and to make it seem as if Democrats and POC are in the same corner as Asians in the current race battle. The left has been the most aggressive enemy of Asian people for decades with the effort even gaining steam recently. As Asians gain more and more seats at the better colleges and high schools the movement of leftists has been to fight them at every opportunity. The left demands that “standards” be eliminated…because Asians excel in education and dominate seats at the table, which they do through hard work, effort and family structure. This is how Jewish people were discriminated against for decades.
Now as for crime, the current rage of the left against whites due to a horrific murder spree in Atlanta. The Asian people know that it is not white people that attack them most often. The Asian people know that it is not white people attack their old folks in the street. The Asian people know that it is not white middle class people that burn their stores. It is Black people attacking them (feel free to check out DOJ stats) and it is Black people and upper class white people that burn their stores in street riots.
The Left is worried that Republicans are gaining among Latino voters and Asian voters and this is a pathetic attempt to staunch the bleeding of minority support for non-liberal candidates.
Well said. I would like to add that blaming racism (an external factor) for every problem in the black community very conveniently avoids having to investigate the real root of problems like low academic achievment and crime — the community itself.
“feel free to check out DOJ stats”
Don’t tell people to do your work for you. Link to the statistics that you think back up your claims, and let’s see if your claims are true or false.
Anonymous, it is I who will not do your work for you. Nice try shifting the burden on to me, but most of us are familiar with the DOJ’s crime stats ad it is almost to the point where it is just plainly KNOWN.
It is also odd that you don’t seem to have an argument against my point, only a complaint that I didn’t provide a link.
PS. As an older guy, and a less technical person you should be aware that I don’t provide links because I don’t know how to provide a link. We didn’t do such things when I GRADUATED LAW SCHOOL. Now back to you for another ad hominem attack signifying nothing.
YOU are the one who made the claim, and YOU are the one with the burden of proof for YOUR claim.
It’s not my work! It’s yours. If you don’t want to provide evidence for your claim, OK, then it’s just an unproved claim.
“I don’t know how to provide a link.”
You are capable of learning. All you have to do is go to the webpage you’re referring to, copy the URL at the top of the page (URL = Uniform Resource Locator = the webpage address), and paste it into your comment.
For example, this page — https://www.justice.gov/hatecrimes/hate-crime-statistics — provides some hate crime statistics, but it doesn’t confirm what you claimed. Again, it’s YOUR job, not mine, to back up YOUR claim.
“back to you for another ad hominem attack ”
I haven’t engaged in an ad hom attack on you.
Again, nice try. The “claim” I am making is almost empirical at this point. Also again, you don’t actually rebut my point. You say the person making the argument has the burden, well then MAKE A POINT! Are you saying that attacks on Asians are being committed more by whites than Blacks? Well are you? Because it is not true and I will NOT give you a link. It is COMMON KNOWLEDGE and there is no link needed for what everyone knows. Well everyone other than lairs, racists and partisan hacks…which are you…if not all three?
“The “claim” I am making is almost empirical at this point.”
“almost empirical” doesn’t even make sense; something is either empirical or it isn’t.
Either your claim is true and can be backed up with empirical data, or it’s false or unknown and can’t be backed up with empirical data. Until you present some data, we don’t know what category it falls into.
“you don’t actually rebut my point.”
I’m not trying to rebut your point. I’m trying to find out whether your claim is true. YOU made the claim, and YOU have the burden of proof for it.
“MAKE A POINT!”
Asking you to back up your claim IS a point!
“Are you saying that attacks on Asians are being committed more by whites than Blacks?”
I wouldn’t make that claim because I don’t know. YOU said “The Asian people know that it is not white people that attack them most often. The Asian people know that it is not white people attack their old folks in the street. The Asian people know that it is not white middle class people that burn their stores. It is Black people attacking them (feel free to check out DOJ stats) and it is Black people and upper class white people that burn their stores in street riots.” and I’M saying: prove it!
“It is COMMON KNOWLEDGE”
I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of people believe it, but it’s only knowledge if it’s true, and you haven’t shown it to be true. If you’re asked to substantiate a claim you made, you have the burden of proof for it, even if it’s common knowledge. It’s actually especially easy to present evidence for common knowledge. (You want me to give you evidence that the Earth revolves around the Sun? Tell you what: you present proof of what you claimed, quoted above, and I’ll present proof that the Earth revolves around the Sun.)
“lairs, racists and partisan hacks…which are you”
Drop the insults, they’re counterproductive.
This was 11 years ago in the SF Chronicle, and it has only gotten worse since 2010, nationwide.
“Dirty secret of black-on-Asian violence is out”
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/nevius/article/Dirty-secret-of-black-on-Asian-violence-is-out-3265760.php
But anyone with a smidgeon of street sense knows that the vast majority of violence committed against Asians is done by black perpetrators.