“The Defendants May Pick Their Poison”: Christian Group Scores Major Legal Victory Against University of Iowa

A Christian group at the University of Iowa scored a major win this week before the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. In an opinion (below) with sweeping potential impact, the court reversed District Court judge Stephanie Rose and ruled that University of Iowa officials can be held personally liable for targeting a Christian club and denying the rights of free speech and association. The University ultimately did not appeal findings that it violated the rights of this religious group and these students in its discriminatory application of university policies.
At issue is the disparate treatment shown a religious group, Business Leaders in Christ or BLinC. The University of Iowa registers student organizations under its “Registration of Student Organizations” (RSO) policy. The policy requires compliance with federal, state, and university rules. That does not include an “all-comers” rule (mandating acceptance of any and all interested students) but does include the University’s Human Rights Policy. That policy states, in relevant part:
The University of Iowa brings together in common pursuit of its educational goals persons of many nations, races, and creeds. The University is guided by the precepts that in no aspect of its programs shall there be differences in the treatment of persons because of race, creed, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, pregnancy, disability, genetic information, status as a U.S. veteran, service in the U.S. military, sexual orientation, gender identity, associational preferences, or any other classification that deprives the person of consideration as an individual, and that equal opportunity and access to facilities shall be available to all.
It also contains a nondiscrimination clause:
Membership and participation in the organization must be open to all students without regard to race, creed, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, pregnancy, disability, genetic information, status as a U.S. veteran, service in the U.S. military, sexual orientation, gender identity, associational preferences, or any other classification that deprives the person of consideration as an individual. The organization will guarantee that equal opportunity and equal access to membership, programming, facilities, and benefits shall be open to all persons.
However, this clause has been applied differently depending on the group. The Eighth Circuit noted that at least six RSOs expressly limit access to leadership or membership based on race, creed, color, religion, sex, and other characteristics that the Human Rights Policy protects. This includes Love Works which requires leaders to sign a “gay-affirming statement of Christian faith.” Likewise, the House of Lorde holds membership “interview[s]” to maintain “a space for Black Queer individuals and/or the support thereof” and the Chinese Students and Scholars Association limits membership to “enrolled Chinese Students and Scholars.”
When it registered as an RSO, BLinC declared that it “was founded as a religious organization to help ‘seekers of Christ’ learn ‘how to continually keep Christ first in the fast-paced business world.’” BLinC’s officers lead their members in prayer and Bible discussion. Accordingly, the group leaders screen prospective officers “to ensure that they agree with and can represent the group’s religious beliefs.”
In March 2016, Marcus Miller, a BLinC member, asked the then group president about becoming an officer for the next school year. In later discussions, Miller revealed that he was gay and, according to the court, “told Thompson that he had been struggling with the Bible’s teachings on that topic.” After internal debate, the group decided that Miller should not lead the group as an officer in religious talks because of a fundamental disagreement with their biblical beliefs.
On February 20, 2017, Miller filed a discrimination complaint with the University and demanded that the University “[e]ither force BLinC to comply with the non-discrimination policy (allow openly LGTBQ members to be leaders) or take away their status of being a student organization.”
Meetings were held with University Compliance Coordinator Constance Shriver Cervantes and then-Associate Dean of Students Thomas Baker. Cervantes put forward a distinction in rejecting the group’s claim that it was blocking Miller due to his opposition to the group’s religious beliefs:
This included discussion of the “difference between discriminating on the basis of ‘status’ and choosing leaders based on ‘beliefs’ and ‘conduct.’” Both Cervantes and Baker are lawyers. … Dr. Nelson and Dean Baker agreed that a student group could require its leaders to abstain from sexual relationships outside of marriage—or abstain only from same-sex sexual relationships—if the requirement “was applicable to all.” Dr. Nelson later testified that BLinC would not have violated the Human Rights Policy if it had denied Miller a leadership position based on his disagreement with BLinC’s “religious philosophy” instead of his status as a gay man.
The University demanded that BLinC rewrite its Constitution to be clear about its principles and expectations for officers and members. The group did so that approved a Statement of Faith under the heading “Doctrine of Personal Integrity,” providing:
We believe God’s intention for a sexual relationship is to be between a husband and a wife in the lifelong covenant of marriage. Every other sexual relationship beyond this is outside of God’s design and is not in keeping with God’s original plan for humanity. We believe that every person should embrace, not reject, their God-given sex. Id.
It also clarified the process for being selected as an officer and the requirement that BLinC’s leaders “accept and seek to live BLinC’s religious beliefs.”
However, Nelson still rejected the group’s application, stating that the group failed to “comply with the University’s Human Right’s policy since its affirmation, as required by the Constitution for leadership positions, would have the effect of disqualifying certain individuals from leadership positions based on sexual orientation or gender identity, both of which are protected classifications.”
In a later decision affirming the denial, Dr. Lyn Redington, then-Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students agreed that the group was discriminatory even though the University later admitted that “a student could ‘publicly acknowledge’ or identify as being gay and still be [a] leader with BLinC so long as the student agreed with, and ‘agreed to live by, BLinC’s statement of faith.’” However, the University objected that “the ‘openly gay’ individual would have to regard his or her innate attraction to members of the same sex as ‘sinful’ in order to participate as a member of BLinC’s leadership team.”
District Court Judge Stephanie Rose ruled in favor of the group in finding that the University of Iowa did violate BLinC’s First Amendment rights to free speech, expressive association, and free exercise through their disparate application of the University’s Human Rights Policy. The University did not appeal those findings. However, Rose also ruled that these officials could not be sued personally under immunity protections. She was reversed as to the speech and association claims by the appellate court.
In holding that these officials (including those like Cervantes who remains in the same position) can be personally sued, the Eighth Circuit delivered this haymaker:
The law is clear: state organizations may not target religious groups for differential treatment or withhold an otherwise available benefit solely because they are religious. That is what happened here. The individual defendants may pick their poison: they are either plainly incompetent or they knowingly violated the Constitution. Either way, they should not get qualified immunity.
The decision could have profound impacts on universities. There is a common complaint that officials will run unpopular groups through endless hearings or procedures to discourage them from seeking official recognition or appealing decisions. There is also a common complaint that religious or conservative groups are treated differently in such controversies.
There is no cost to the officials as individuals in taking such actions. However, the Eighth Circuit is saying that they can be personally liable in taking such actions. Such liability is unlikely absent the violation of established policies or rules.
The Eighth Circuit ruled that these officials ignored clear and established law in taking this discriminatory action:
The rule from Lukumi and Fraternal Order clearly establishes that granting secular but not religious exemptions from a neutral policy violates the Free Exercise Clause. But if those cases were not enough, the Supreme Court’s decision in Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Inc. v. Comer puts the question beyond debate. 137 S. Ct. 2012 (2017). Missouri offered grants to qualifying organizations to resurface playgrounds. Id. at 2017. Trinity Lutheran operated a religious preschool and applied for a grant but was turned away because the Missouri Constitution prohibited the state from giving money to religious institutions. Id. at 2017–18. The Court held that when the State denies an otherwise generally available benefit “solely on account of religious identity” without satisfying strict scrutiny, it violates the Free Exercise Clause. Id. at 2019.
The ruling now creates a personal cost to the use of university authority to discriminate against groups like BLinC.
It is not clear if the University will appeal. University officials and legal counsel cost the university dearly in forcing this controversial into litigation. Now they must decide whether to double down — a decision that other universities may oppose.
The case is not ideal as a test case for the Supreme Court given the unappealed ruling that the University of Iowa did violate the Constitution in discriminatory against the group. Thus, these officials are arguing that, despite such clear discrimination and the violation of controlling case law of the Supreme Court, they should not be personally liable for such unconstitutional conduct. There would likely be some justices inclined to support the university but a loss before the Supreme Court would make this is national precedent — something other universities will not relish.
Even as it stands, the ruling is a considerable victory for this group and its counsel, Eric S. Baxter and Daniel H. Blomberg of The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty as well as Christopher C. Hagenow and William R. Gustoff of Hagenow & Gustoff, LLP.
Here is the opinion: BLinC v. University of Iowa
20 thoughts on ““The Defendants May Pick Their Poison”: Christian Group Scores Major Legal Victory Against University of Iowa”
“The law is clear: state organizations may not target religious groups for differential treatment or withhold an otherwise available benefit solely because they are religious. That is what happened here. The individual defendants may pick their poison: they are either plainly incompetent or they knowingly violated the Constitution. Either way, they should not get qualified immunity.”
******************************
Now there, my dear lawyers-in-training, is an opinion that ought to be carved above every woke college bureaucrat’s door. Sue the bastidos and give them some skin in the game.
This quote is from the DISSENT. The court actually held that the free exercise right was NOT clearly established in this context. The court’s clearly established holding was limited to the free speech and free association rights.
“Iowa! Iowa! That’s where the tall corn grows!”
Can someone provide a link to the opinion?
This might be it:
https://www.ca8.uscourts.gov/content/19-1696-business-leaders-christ-v-university-iowa
Turley cheers another case where those believing in supernatural spirits can ignore rules which apply to everyone else.
If as a matter of logic or science one takes a particular stand, too bad if that stand violates policy. If one takes a stand because they believe supernatural spirits told them to, hey, no problem. This a particularly ludicrous violation of equal protection
Amen, AnonymousJF, preach it! If one can believe in the imbecility of a supernatural being, one can swallow any superstition such as Trumpism.
JS:
“If one can believe in the imbecility of a supernatural being, one can swallow any superstition such as Trumpism.
************************************
Prove supernatural beings don’t exist, Jeffrey. If it’s so plainly wrong (“imbecility”) it ought to be easy. But given the myriad of failed efforts to do so over the centuries, I suspect you’ll fail too. The truth is they can neither be proven nor disproven but if you’re wrong get ’em to put some suntan lotion in your coffin. Pascal says you’ll need it.
Striking response for someone who believes that the boogeyman of racism is everywhere.
or Russiagate, or CRT.
“. . . the imbecility of a supernatural being . . .”
As an atheist, I find such descriptions disgustingly disrespectful — and ignorant.
While I do not agree with their particular view of morality, the fact is that religious Americans are some of the very few who take morality seriously. In an age of rampant skepticism and nihilism, that conviction deserves high praise.
In addition, some religious Americans are the only ones today who defend certain Western values. In a culture led by those seeking to topple Western civilization, that, too, deserves high praise.
In this debate, count me as a happy imbecile.
@Sam: Thank you for, and congratulations for having, a principled stance. To paraphrase your comment As a believer, I too find such descriptions disgustingly disrespectful — not to me, but to God. Such attacks are not against me personally, and so they do little to alter my faith (indeed, they indicate persons for whom I should pray). Thank you also for acknowledging an over-arching morality; certainly not for each and every self-identified church-goer, but a statistically significant number of us. I can only hope and strive to be in the latter group.
I believe the “conviction” you recognize in others is based on the acceptance of an external truth: A truth that is not malleable, subject to debate, nor changes from one person to the next. You and I may disagree on the source of it (you might refer to it as a higher authority, I may consider it God), but I infer that you recognize its existence in your own way, but that’s just an inference and not an imputation. I would expand your assessment of our “age of rampant skepticism and nihilism” to include seething, hatred-induced aggression against any divergence from the society-blessed orthodoxy.
The lack of an external truth/authority yields an ever-changing orthodoxy based on “the current truth.” Therefore, anyone who declares there to be a moral lodestone that is superior to situational ethics (or the complete lack of ethics, in some cases) is subject to the rage of “those seeking to topple Western civilization.” In fact, using the nihilist’s rationale, they are not only subject to reflexive aggression, they are deserving of it and the nihilist is obligated to personally deliver it and urge other devotees to do the same (or more). I would argue they should know better, or perhaps they do but are intentionally violating their own conscience.
Paul, speaking of unbelievers as ‘Gentiles’ and acceptance of external truth as ‘the law’ , wrote:
Indeed, when Gentiles, who do not have the law, do by nature things required by the law, they are a law for themselves, even though they do not have the law.They show that the requirements of the law are written on their hearts, their consciences also bearing witness, and their thoughts sometimes accusing them and at other times even defending them.
Romans 2:14-15
Yes, ask Galileo about those who believed they were in charge of what was scientific fact. In modern times, ask those who request that the data be shown to prove that lockdowns work better than treating the vulnerable and keeping society open and moving. Or that possibly climate change cost/benefit analysis needs to be examined. Free speech, please. The Great Mysteries are still before us. The HL Mencken quote below is meant to be witty; it is not a call to disrespect another’s religion, right? Still, certain religions inflict severe damage on our citizens. Sharia law, perhaps, on genital mutilation. The war on Christianity in our country has been methodical and prodigious. While I am not religious, I know what happens when we don’t protect each one.
Nothing is preventing the LGBTQ students from forming their own club. You know, like when you argue Twitter users that don’t like being censored can find a platform to their liking. It’s called freedom of conscience and the university got slapped down for not providing equal protection for the Christian group. No qualified immunity is like not having 230 protections either. God is Good!
If you do not agree with the establishment of religion clause, you can vote to amend the Constitution and delete it.
Put up or shut up.
“We must respect the other fellow’s religion but only in the sense that and to the extent that we respect his theory that his wife is beautiful and his children smart.” H.L. Mencken
The way you strike back at the Woke, Social Justice Groups, Radical Lib’s, nutty Universities is HIT them in the POCKET BOOK and in the Courts.
Guess that it’s time for those admins to buy some liability insurance.
Liability Insurance will just cost the students more and in light of the new “woke” professors, why would any insurance company want to insure these idiots? The risk would be too high.
I had to buy some in my last job – agency paid half. Problem is that the insurance would not cover acts outside the scope of normal business or some such stuff. That clause alone might make them reconsider some actions.