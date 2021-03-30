Elderly Asian Woman Attacked On New York Street . . . Security Guard Responds By Closing Door

New York City Police are searching for this man who attacked a 65-year-old Asian woman in broad daylight in Midtown on the sidewalk on West 43rd Street near Ninth Avenue . The video below shows a man inside a building just a few feet away watching the attack. Like others, he does nothing. One person who did act was a security guard who walks over and closes the door.

The New York Post reported that the suspect yelled anti-Asian statements while he beat the woman, including, “F—k you, you don’t belong here.”

One man stops undoing packages to watch the entire attack without intervening. Then two building security officers appear to walk over and close the door. The Post reports that the guard insisted that he was unaware of the attack. However, he could at a minimum clearly see the woman in distress on the ground.

The New York police department has recorded a 1,300 percent increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the pandemic.

