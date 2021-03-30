New York City Police are searching for this man who attacked a 65-year-old Asian woman in broad daylight in Midtown on the sidewalk on West 43rd Street near Ninth Avenue . The video below shows a man inside a building just a few feet away watching the attack. Like others, he does nothing. One person who did act was a security guard who walks over and closes the door.
The New York Post reported that the suspect yelled anti-Asian statements while he beat the woman, including, “F—k you, you don’t belong here.”
One man stops undoing packages to watch the entire attack without intervening. Then two building security officers appear to walk over and close the door. The Post reports that the guard insisted that he was unaware of the attack. However, he could at a minimum clearly see the woman in distress on the ground.
The New York police department has recorded a 1,300 percent increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the pandemic.
16 thoughts on “Elderly Asian Woman Attacked On New York Street . . . Security Guard Responds By Closing Door”
Nothing new to New York….or any. other large urban area for that matter.
New York City,….March 13, 1964 a Twenty-Eight Year old Woman was stabbed to death and cried out for help but Thirty-Eight Witnesses did NOTHING…..so this spineless despicable Security Guard is not a unique individual.
Evil can prosper when Good Men stand idle and do nothing.
A Good Man cannot stand by and do. nothing in the presence of evil.
Calhoun’s “Behavioral Sink” findings done in the his 1950’s research on Rats clearly shows us there is a link to population density and behavior….and NYC Dwellers are the Human equivalent of the Rat Populations he studied.
New Yorkers and other big cities confirm his findings.
The guy inside was protecting those inside. The nitwits at the Capitol Bldg failed to bar the door.
He and his partner could have stepped outside THEN shut the door….and protected both the victim and the occupants inside the building.
As it the attack was almost over as he did shut the door….the least the two of them could have done is assist the victim until the Police and EMS arrived.
We are our Brother’s keeper you know….or are you the kind of Man that would just shut the door and watch an elderly woman being attacked and do nothing?
This is not new. it is much like the knockout game and polar-bear hunting (victim is white, the perpetrator is not) that happened 5-10 years ago in NYC. The problem today is that NYC politicians and Woke people prefer this to challenging their Wokeness. They permit this type of violence to continue.
If the private security guard had moved onto the public sidewalk and used force to subdue the attacker to save the woman from having her head kicked in, de Blasio’s NYPD likely would have arrested him and/or Turley’s buddies at the ACLU – or Ivy educated partners at white shoe law firms – would sue him and his employer.
What a bunch of bigots here!! Who are you going to believe? Your moral and intellectual bettors who say “white supremacists” are responsible for these attacks or your own lying eyes?
antonio
What is important about Asian Americans? They’re AMERICANS! It was the Communist Party of China that unleashed this pox on humanity. Haven’t we learned anything since world war II when patriotic Japanese Americans, some of whom served proudly in the war, suffered at the hands of FDR in internment camps? Black, White, whoever, these attackers are criminals and cowards, no more, no less.
Lock em up and throw away the key. Kotematsu is still the law. Hugo wrote the opinion.
That must be that “White Supremacy” the Democrats talk about. Can you picture this guy at the border as a greeter?
Boy, that White Supremacy is getting out of hand. To hear the propagandists in the media, it is whitey who are the attackers. Maybe they need glasses??
You you can hear the person that recorded this video if you listen close to him saying these words. “Oh. Oh shit. Man.” He says it under his breath and you have to listen close. I did and I can clearly hear it with my LG headphones turn completely up. And, watch the guard close. You can see him turn his head and watch it all!!!!!!!!
How I wish to God I would’ve been there!!! My wife and I, and all 4 of our grown sons, and there wives and everyone of our friends despise this kind of vile evilness out of the most dangerous race in America. THE BLACK RACE!!!! They have been a blight on this nation since the days of emancipation. This is one born & raised NW Montanan that does not back up, back down from what I believe!!! His needed to be beat so bad, he is in an ICU for months! In a full body cast, then disfigured for life!!!!!
I know so many white people feel like I do, they’re just too damn scared to admit it!! I am for my race only. If your not then you are for the destruction of your own race. What’s happening in our nation is what happened, and it is still happening in South Africa. I recommend everybody read this book. I’ve met the author and I have been in and out of South Africa. Before and after apartheid.
“INTO THE CANNIBALS POT.” Lessons For America From Post-Apartheid South Africa.
By ILANA MERCER
Guy that says he is only for the white race but a white person was not the victim here, so you would have stood by as well.
Why is it that Jonathan’s blog routinely has lots of white supremacists posting on it? Is it just a coincidence, or do they see him as one of them?
Is it my imagination, or are many of the attackers black?
Press is too concerned with white privilege to report accurately, but DOJ crime statistics support my impression.
The sick and cynical aspect to this rise in attacks on Asian heritage people is the refusal of the propagandists jn the press and government, to renounce by name ALL major groups responsible.
I wonder when Chris Wallace is going to ask the President to renounce attacks on Asians by black hate mongers?
Shirley Jackson was right.
mistressadams: Shirley Jackson, the American novelist and short story writer? What was she right about?