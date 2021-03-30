The Washington Post Gives Biden “Four Pinocchios” For Statement on New Georgia Election Law

The election law actually does the opposite of what Biden claimed. It guaranteed that, at a minimum, polls would remain open for a full work day while allowing the extended hours commonly used on election day. The prior law was ambiguous and would have allowed earlier closing of polling places.

So the new law requires polling places to be open “beginning at 9:00 AM and ending at 5:00 PM.” However, the law also allows individual counties to set the hours anywhere between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The Post went further to note that the law, according to all of the experts consulted, has “the net effect … to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians, not limit them.”