The election law actually does the opposite of what Biden claimed. It guaranteed that, at a minimum, polls would remain open for a full work day while allowing the extended hours commonly used on election day. The prior law was ambiguous and would have allowed earlier closing of polling places.
So the new law requires polling places to be open “beginning at 9:00 AM and ending at 5:00 PM.” However, the law also allows individual counties to set the hours anywhere between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The Post went further to note that the law, according to all of the experts consulted, has “the net effect … to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians, not limit them.”
The statement is in sharp contrast to Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin’s public criticism of “PBS NewsHour” correspondent Yamiche Alcindor for referring to the crisis in an otherwise fawning question at the same press conference. Rubin effectively criticized Alcindor for diverting from the approved narrative and told her to “see the Washington Post’s report of data.” The data does not support Biden’s statements on the crisis and this is one Post column that is unlikely to be highlighted by Rubin or the White House.
18 thoughts on “The Washington Post Gives Biden “Four Pinocchios” For Statement on New Georgia Election Law”
There trying hard but it’s a little to late for the Washington Post to get their readership back. The twisting of the narrative was present before the election. Where were they then. Now they try to present themselves as the defender of the people. The only thing that will suffice is a complete edition dedicated to their retractions. Just one edition may not be enough.
Have to wonder why JT never wrote a column about “The Washington Post Gives Trump “Four Pinocchios” For Statement on …”
My thought, too, when reading the title.
No, the inmates failed miserably on January 6th. Now, TAKE. YOUR. MEDS.
This is the second time this morning I’ve been stunned by random acts of journalism. If a Democrat has to be called out by the WaPo for fake news, somebody must be planning a coup.
I was hoping for Joe to stick around because I was so concerned about Vice President BLM. I’m now looking at events on the southern border and realizing there isn’t a spit’s worth of difference between Madame Mao and Corn Pop. A President who gets his depends and his mask mixed up is a problem. A VP who hates America and white people–unless they’re rich communists on the West Coast–is about as bad.
Could America’s luck get any worse?
I had a similar thought. I doubt Biden even knew what he was saying. What’s more likely is this first 100 days are to get Biden to inflict as much damage as possible and then Harris et al come to the rescue with the 25th amendment. By then the damage will be done.
Yes, they may be keeping Joe around to scapegoat the old white guy for any banking collapse. I doubt that dog will hunt though. She’ll just make things worse.
It appears that they finally realize after that abortion of a press conference last week that their goal of keeping Biden around for 2 years so that Harris can run in 2023 and again in 2026, is unattainable.
So they’re going to start killing Joey D slowly and softly ahead of getting rid of him by this Fall. Then Kamala can ride in to the rescue to straighten out the mess that old Uncle Joe made of things. And all will be well in Bizarro world again.
Even the liberal press tells the truth occasionally.
The sheer amount of lies and straight up misinformation coming from the dems in our Congress at this point in time would make Mao blush. All I can say is that unlike in revolutionary China, we are all much more well informed, we have access to a world wide web, and many of us are armed. If the American Democratic party survives the next three years, it’ll be a miracle. They have dug themselves a very impressive grave.
