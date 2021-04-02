Democratic Lawyer Marc Elias Under Fire For Suggesting Georgia Voters Will Be UnableTo Read Their Driver’s Licenses

We have previously discussed the controversial history of Marc Elias, including allegations that he lied about the funding of Steele Dossier by the Clinton campaign. Elias has also been criticized for challenging elections when he and other Democratic lawyers denounced Republican challenges as a threat to democracy. Now, Elias (who is heading a new group called “Democracy Docket”) is again under intense criticism after a tweet that some have called inherently racist.
Democrats have used the recent Georgia election law as a rallying cry for federalizing elections by labelling the law, as described by President Biden, “Jim Crow on steroids.” Biden has been repeatedly called out for demonstrably false statements about the law. Elias has been arguing that the law is a barrier for black and minority voters. He is being denounced for a tweet where he suggested that Georgia voters could not be expected to be able to read their driver’s licenses — a statement that seemed to refer to minority voters who would be disproportionately impacted by such a requirement.
Elias tries to explain by the new law is such a barrier to voting by noting that “The new Georgia law will require voters to submit ID to vote by mail. If they use their driver’s license, they need to provide the #. One of the two numbers below is correct. If they put the other, it will be rejected.” He then includes an image of a Georgia driver’s license with two separate numbers highlights and asks “Are you sure you would pick the right one?”
Elias is suggesting that the numbers will be hopelessly confusing and thus effectively bar black voters from participating in elections.
Polls show that 72 percent of American adults approve of requiring photo identification to vote, but they have not faced with the daunting challenge of finding the driver’s license number.
If voters cannot deduce that the “DL” number refers to “Driver’s License” number, the form itself would make this obvious by only have boxes for nine numbers as well as instructions on where to find the number. There should be a concern for how errors are addressed in such systems, including the use of provisional votes or other means to address errors in writing down such numbers. Mistakes can occur that the system should allow for notice and corrections to be made.
Whatever the arguments against verified voting, insulting the intelligence of minority voters is not likely the best option.
18 thoughts on “Democratic Lawyer Marc Elias Under Fire For Suggesting Georgia Voters Will Be UnableTo Read Their Driver’s Licenses”
Leftists love to strip minorities of agency and ability to act an individuals. That’s why they seem to take it personally when they realize I am not a victim or need their help. They really believe their own propaganda. Never had too many Hispanics get angry when they learn my views (not that my views depend on their approval or blessing – btw).
Also there not that many DMV offices in Georgia, and there are over a million people who live more then 10 miles from a DMV office, most of which are only open a few days a week during the day. If you are reliant on public transportation or work during the day, then you will have much difficulty getting an ID.
If I can’t figure out how to obtain a photo ID, and one that would be provided gratis if I were poor, I have larger problems. Countries like Canada and Mexico are quite strict with voting ID requirements. Guess those governments are run by “white supremacists” too.
antonio
This will disenfranchise people. If you make a single error writing down the number on either the registration or ballot then you are disenfranchised. If you get a new ID between the time you register and the time you vote (say if you ID expires during that time) then you are disenfranchised. This is just a unnecessary bureaucratic step that does nothing other then deny people the right to vote. It is Jim Crow, but the at least the people where honest that the old Jim Crow was racist.
If you make a single error writing down the number on either the registration or ballot then you are disenfranchised.
That is a bald-faced lie. If they make an error that prevents them from voting by mail, they will still be able to vote on election day.
If you get a new ID between the time you register and the time you vote (say if you ID expires during that time) then you are disenfranchised.
Two-for-two. The driver’s license number does not change when you renew your license.
This is just a unnecessary bureaucratic step that does nothing other then deny people the right to vote.
Congratulations! You scored a perfect 100% in LYING YOUR A$$ OFF!
The bigotry of low expectations. And it’s the Dims preaching it. They are despicable patronizers aren’t they?
Listen to the taped grammatically fractured talk of the Fulton vote counters. The Democrat might be right this time. No standards in public schools equals no education in public schools.
This democratic mantra about minorities not being able get IDs or in this case, read their own driver’s license is insulting as well as ludicrous, however, It does display how transparently stupid their argument is.
On poor Caribbean island countries which are mostly black citizens have photo ID. I was shown one by a cab driver when I was surprised to hear of it.
It is contemptible that Democrats keep saying blacks in this country can’t handle their own ID when those in other, poorer countries are perfectly capable of doing it.
Elias is just reflecting Democrats beliefs about minorities. Liberals believe minorities are incapable of figuring out how to get driver’s licenses and they don’t fly on airplanes, don’t have bank accounts, don’t buy alcoholic drinks, don’t stay in hotels, and never see doctors. Liberals also believe without liberals’ help minorities can’t get jobs, support their families, or get into college. Liberals are racists and eugenicists.
Show me your brain, Mister Lame!
License number? Don’t know? Then don’t vote.
Mr. Elias has always been dishonest.
I never before took him for stupid.
In one Tweet, he revealed what Dems really think of minorities.
Any thoughts on Matt Gaetz?
Did you celebrate this? Where is your outrage over Matt Gaetz, the insurrection and the GOP?
And there he goes again.
Anonymous always changes the subject when cornered.
I suspect that most of us have lost whatever little respect that we might have had for him
Wait a minute, a liberal using “Whataboutism”? Let me explain how it works, you have to be talking about a similar subject. What does Matt Gatez or the Capitol riots have anything to do with voting in Georgia.
In addition, liberals use “whataboutism” in an attempt to deflect and insult conservatives when they dare to questions liberal hypocrisy.
‘liberals use “whataboutism” in an attempt to deflect and insult conservatives’
two sides of the same coin
conservatives also ‘use “whataboutism” in an attempt to deflect and insult liberals when they dare to questions conservative hypocrisy’