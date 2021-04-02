Hunter Biden Says Laptop May Have Been His . . . Or The Russians Did It

In a bizarre interview, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden finally acknowledged that the infamous laptop may indeed be his . . . or the creation of Russian intelligence. After offering detailed accounts going back years on his drug addiction and abuse, Biden seems incapable of remembering whether he had this laptop with thousands of files, including personal and embarrassing images of his having sex and doing drugs.

In his interview with CBS’s Tracy Smith, Biden is finally asked about the lap — which is an improvement over other media including a recent interview by NPR.

In the interview, Biden was asked about the laptop. He answered cryptically: “There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the — that it was Russian intelligence.”

There was not a serious pushback on that incomprehensible answer like “you can remember details from your period of addiction going back 20 years but you cannot remember this laptop?” Or how about this: “even if you cannot remember your own laptop, you have seen the pictures and emails. Are those authentic pictures and emails?”

Hunter Biden remains in a protected media space on questions about the specific emails and photos, including emails showing raw influence peddling worth millions.

Instead, crickets.

