Law Student’s Instagram Posting Triggers Debate Over Anti-White Speech

The University of Miami Law School is facing a controversy over how to handle racist comments directed against white students — with objections over a double standard at the university. It is increasingly common to read anti-white commentary in the media, including a column recently from Elie Mystal writer for Above the Law and The Nation’s justice correspondent who lashed out at “white society” and how he strived to maintain a “whiteness free” life in the pandemic. Miami Law School has been silent in the face of complaints filed against student Jordan Gary after she posted her comments publicly on Instagram.
Gary publicly declared that she “hate[s] white people,” and noted that “People always tell me like ‘hate is such a strong word. And yes it is, but these are some strong ass stories I heard. And until I can figure out how to reconcile that in my head, and in my heart, I hate white people.” According to her LinkedIn page, Gary is the president of the Black Law Students Association and also the writing editor for the Race & Social Justice Law Review at the university.
Conservative sites asked Miami’s Dean for a comment but there has been no public statement even after the filing of complaints.
The issue of anti-white commentary raises a subject so sensitive that few universities are willing to openly discuss it. As will come as little surprise to many on this blog, my default remains with free speech, particularly for comments made outside of a school on social media. That does not mean that schools should not denounce intolerant or racist speech. However, these comments are bound up with an array of personal, social, and political issues for students like Gary. I would rather discuss these views than seek to punish their expression.
The free speech community is always concerned with not just the punishment of viewpoints but any differential or biased punishment. There is little question that a white student at Miami saying that “I hate [black] people” would be immediately and publicly denounced — and likely would be immediately suspended. If there is a difference between anti-white and anti-black commentary, it should be made clear and debated.
In posting the comments, Gary was clearly inviting a public debate — a debate that might have some positive elements in getting different groups and races to think about racist assumptions as well as free speech protections.
Gary is not alone obviously in voicing such views. Mystal’s column shows the same sweeping characterization of white people. He writes:
“Over the past year, I have, of course, still had to interact with white people on Zoom or watch them on television or worry about whether they would succeed in reelecting a white-supremacist president….Their cops aren’t hunting me when I drive through my neighborhood; their hang-ups aren’t bothering me (or threatening me) when I’m just trying to do some shopping.
…White people haven’t improved; I’ve just been able to limit my exposure to them.”
Notably, Mystal was one of the most vocal voices denouncing Nicholas Sandmann and continued to slam the wrongly accused student even after the reports of a racist incident were debunked. In the coverage of the initial coverage, Mystal’s denounced Sandmann for wearing his “racist [MAGA] hat” and objected to Sandmann doing interviews trying to defend himself. Mystal derided how this “17-year-old kid makes the George Zimmerman defense for why he was allowed to deny access to a person of color.” Putting aside the fact that Sandmann was not denying “access to a person of color,” Mystal and Patrice were comparing this high school student to a man who was accused of murdering an unarmed African American kid and even assailing his effort to clear his name as the media continued to label him a racist.
Again, Sandmann was entirely innocent of the racism allegations and the Washington Post reached a settlement with him.
Mystal’s latest tirade however still shows that racist statements can reflect social, political, and other experiences. Mystal does concede that “not that most or even many of my interactions with white people are ‘bad.'” However, he has deep-seated feelings about how whites interact with minorities or what he views as a common sense of white privilege. Many of these speakers are saying that their hostility is derived from experiences with racism from whites.
This brings us back to the Miami controversy and how schools should handle such disputes. One answer is that the approach should be the same regardless of whether the statements target one race or another. If there is going to be a zero tolerance for racist statements, it must be applied consistently. If not, these schools owe their students and faculty members clarity on where the line is drawn and why some racist comments are treated differently. Silence does not shoulder that burden. We need to discuss if otherwise racist statements can be differentiated and if such differentiation constitutes tolerance for criticisms based on the race of others at a school. Likewise, there is the question of how such sweeping generalities apply to other races or other categories like gender or sexual orientation. It even ask such questions today is to risk being labeled racist or intolerant. As a result, thee is just silence and the free speech concerns go unaddressed.
Once again, I tend to oppose the regulation of speech outside of schools on free speech grounds. More importantly, I would prefer to speak freely and collectively about such deep-seated views held by students. I recognize that I hold a traditional (and perhaps dated) view of free speech. However, I still believe that the solution of bad speech is more speech, not speech regulation.
17 thoughts on “Law Student’s Instagram Posting Triggers Debate Over Anti-White Speech”
Ms. Gary is a (racist) idiot.
Imagine if whites reciprocated her feelings.
Ms. Gary would go through life afraid and poor.
She has the right to feel and speak this way.
She should remember though that opening the hatred door opens a two-way flow.
We cannot end racism because racism is the backbone of the Democrat Party of today. Without racism the Party folds. No more riots in the streets, no more cancelling of those that don’t sympathize with violent behavior on the left.
The answer is easy–if you are white and are automatically hated, not protected by society, and accused of being racist, well then, be racist. Easy and predictable result.
What happened to Rev. Martin Luther King’s lofty vision that we should be judged by the contents of our character?
Instead we are now teaching children to SEE COLOR FIRST and then judge based on COLOR?
We are on the Hightway to Hell if this overt racism and screwed up brainwashing garbage isn’t stopped.
Take your kids OUT OF THE GOVERNMENT (public) SCHOOLS if you can. Then skip the college track and go straight to something, anything else.
This shows what real racism is. It is OK for me to say and do certain things, but if you say or do the same then it is racist. Unequivocally a double standard. Given that the sources of these statements are from educated citizens I can only assume there is a political intent to inflame the African American society thus creating a need for representation that shares the hate. The truth as I see it, is that the true objective is to influence opinion and create a dependency on politicians that promise to make a difference. The far left in this country is polarizing sentiment in a very dangerous way. The fact is that they criticize and accuse others of their own behavior; do as I say, not as I do.
I suspect the authors promoting hate do in fact interact with non-African American’s and that their human and educational development has been co-existing with the “whiteness” they hate. For these hate promoters they should have the courage to tell their white professors, that are guiding and giving them power through education, just how much they hate them.
Their attitude toward society ultimately becomes societies attitude toward them. Newton was right. For every action there is and equal and opposite reaction. Go figure.
This is all further confirmation that Critical Race Theory is in its essentials Nazi Race Ideology dressed up for the 21st Century.
The answer to Jordan Gary’s point is easy–if hate it must be, hate the people who did the things that you find hateful, but not others who share only some superficial resemblance to them. D’oh.
So obvious that it doesn’t (or shouldn’t) need commentary.
But the Lefties want to reintroduce racism – this time against whites.
Their motives are power, division, and public unrest.
“Gary publicly declared that she “hate[s] white people,” and noted that “People always tell me like ‘hate is such a strong word. And yes it is, but these are some strong ass stories I heard. And until I can figure out how to reconcile that in my head, and in my heart, I hate white people.” According to her LinkedIn page, Gary is the president of the Black Law Students Association and also the writing editor for the Race & Social Justice Law Review at the university.”
*********************************
Jordan Gary is a racist pure and simple and her title as BLSA Presidente casts serious doubts on the seriousness of that little collective. If you think a racist has some right to practice law you should by all means advocate for her admission to the bar. My own thinking is that she has disqualified himself from the privilege of practicing law and ought to be drummed out as any other miscreant would. Racism isn’t a one-sided mental affliction as many would have you believe. It’s an equal opportunity stupid that comes in all shades, genders and ages.
“disqualified herself”
Yes, ‘black racism’ exists. It’s a thing. Even though blacks compose 12.9% of the population they commit well over half the crimes in the USA, notably 55.9 % of all homicides. So maybe white have a reason to be wary around them. Seems to me the black community ought to do some soul searching. And yes, they should be accountable for their ‘hate speech’; No one should get a ‘skin color’ pass.
@cathycarron
White supremacists possess such great mystical powers and can actually force blacks to commit murders at the astronomical rate you mention.
And remember if you ever encounter diversity in an up close and personal way, the perpetrator is not really responsible, see above.
Again, this is an easy call. Can’t believe you are unaware of these powers since you probably possess white privilege.
antonio
This is the fruit of what Critical Race Theory has sown. It begins with the assertion that all white people are racist, which means every black is the focus of white peoples hatred or disdain. Imagine what it does to a black child for a teacher to tell them that the white kids sitting to their left and right think he is less than them because of his skin color. Imagine what you get when you teach all black students in high school and college that all white people have constructed a system to oppress them and maintain white supremacy over them. Imagine what you get. You get senseless hatred. You get Elie Mystal.
All humans “are people if color”. Brown, yellow, tan, black, white are all colors which different people have. Many are of mixed color. The Vice President is not black. Obama was half white. Mom was light brown.
The language and sentences spewed out are ridiculous.
My first sentence should be “people of color” not “if”.
This is an easy call. The reason anti-white speech is acceptable and the anti-anyone else speech is not is because whites possess mysterious powers that can actually force make minorities to commit crimes even when there are no whites around. White Supremacists possess amazing powers, don’t they? That is why their activities including speech must be curtailed.
See the attached story regarding another “White Supremacist” attack on Asians:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/juvenile-arrested-in-videotaped-attack-on-asian-couple-in-tacoma-washington/ar-BB1fgdAo?li=BBnbfcL
antonio
The issue is how Miami or other publicly funded institutions would handle the reverse; i.e., similar statements from a Caucasian student. I think most sentient people know how the school would address that.
The law student is entitled to free speech and opinion. He should not be punished for his views. However, none of this is helpful to society as a whole
“One answer is that the approach should be the same regardless of whether the statements target one race or another. If there is going to be a zero tolerance for racist statements, it must be applied consistently.” This is not one answer, this is the only answer. If you are trying to build a racist-free society, then any form of racism should be condemned.