Criminal law, Media, Politics April 8, 2021April 8, 2021 President Biden Announces New “Red Flag” Rule Fit For Hunter Biden Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
43 thoughts on “President Biden Announces New “Red Flag” Rule Fit For Hunter Biden”
Get ready Taiwan’s next.
Yes indeed folks, let’s pretend that those utterly on the Hunter Biden case are not just sad aficionados of steaming used horse food. Many of these mental elites also believe the election was stolen. Why? Because a popular sociopath, poisoner of vulnerable minds, so claimed…Yay the discriminating wisdom of human intelligence…isn’t sarcasm dreadful?
Media scrutiny? That should be spelled media screwtiny.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9445105/What-Hunter-Biden-left-tell-memoir-revealed.html
“Hunter Biden’s ‘tell-all’ autobiography promised the unvarnished story of his struggles with drugs, family turmoil and his controversial love life.
But there were many shocking details of his debauched life that the president’s son chose not to share with readers, including details of his fragile relationship with his father.
Now DailyMail.com can reveal the secrets Hunter chose not to divulge, exposed in the contents of his abandoned laptop and verified by top forensics experts.”
“The bombshell cache of 103,000 text messages, 154,000 emails, more than 2,000 photos and dozens of videos are packed with revelations conveniently missing from the memoir, including:
How he begged his father to run for president in 2019 to salvage Hunter’s own reputation
How he repeatedly dodged police action against him, despite constantly dealing with drug pushers and prostitutes and having multiple run-ins with law enforcement
Hunter was guarded by a Secret Service agent while on a 2018 drug and prostitute binge in Hollywood, despite not being entitled to protection at the time and amid denials from the federal agency
Joe Biden was afraid his text conversations with Hunter were being hacked even as they discussed his White House bid
How Hunter’s laptop is brimming with evidence of apparent criminal activity by Hunter and his associates including drug trafficking and prostitution”
Joe Biden said his son Hunter “is the smartest person I know.”
Yikes
It’s worth a look at the article just to see what a ‘meth mouth’ full of rotted teeth Hunter had. This is the father of five children. Can you imagine how screwed up Joe Biden’s grandkids are by now?
Swell, throw Hunter’s ass in prison.
Get him out of the public eye.
If he broke the law, he should be indicted.
No problem.
Hunter Biden isn’t president.
Joe Biden is.
Just be glad the Republican dirty tricks didn’t work, and Trump is out of office and Biden is saving the country.
“If he broke the law, he should be indicted.”
How can Hunter Biden sit there in his recent interviews and say he is “100% certain” he will be cleared from all the criminal investigations into him? Because he knows he is being protected from prosecution.
If Hunter broke the law, he should suffer the consquences.
Simple as that.
No one should be above the law.
Not Trump. Not Hunter Biden.
Although Trump’s crimes are 1000X more egregious because he was president.
Hunter Biden is just the screwup son of a president.
“If Hunter broke the law, he should suffer the consquences.”
He did and he won’t. Simple as that.
“Biden is giving the Justice Department sixty-day period to develop model “red flag” legislation that would allow friends and family members to identify an individual as a potential danger, thereby temporarily preventing the person from accessing a firearm.”
This is a slippery slope.
Depending on how something like this is worded it could easily end up being unconstitutional in that it can directly infringe on an individual’s 2nd Amendment Constitutional right without due process of law. Accusations are not facts and some accusations are actually malice, facts are determined during due process of law and the accused has rights.
Something like this could open up the floodgates of malice based accusations that literally strip individuals of their Constitutional rights.
If Hunter Biden lied on that form, he should be prosecuted.
If Trump lied in his written answers to Mueller, he should be prosecuted.
If Don Jr. lied in his testimony to Congress, he should be prosecuted.
I’m tired of the wealthy/powerful getting a pass on laws that put others in prison.
Don’t worry, that valiant fighter for good, Hunter Biden will never be subject to any “red flag” law. These are only for White males and other such scum who cause most of the world’s problems.
Still wonder why Hunter didn’t vindicate his rights in a tort action for defamation against the New York Post. I can only surmise that he didn’t do so out of magnanimity and kindness.
antonio
Hunter Biden should sue Trump for defamation for accusing him – in a nationwide debate – of taking a $3.5 million bribe from whoever.
Johnny Cochran: “If it’s not at all true, you have to sue.”
I would like to think the Bidens are smart enough to know if you do something that crooked, you’re gonna get caught.
I want to see lawsuits stack up on Trump like 747s lining up to land at SFO.
How about a class action lawsuit by the half of America who know he’s a moron?
@benjamin
“Still wonder why Hunter didn’t vindicate his rights in a tort action for defamation against the New York Post”.
Didn’t expect a reply. Being a leftist means never saying you are sorry or having to explain. You are fighting for justice and that is enough.
antonio
BMM
Almost every one of your posts deals with the past.
Trying looking through the windshield and not just in the rearview mirror.
Plus, try not to let Trump thoughts dominate your day.
No my posts are about the future.
About Biden having a vision to Make America Great Again and actually acting on it, and not just parading around in stupid red hat and talking a load of BS and accomplishing nothing.
I’m just glad America has a future.
The proposal to install 500,000 EV chargers by 2030 is EXACTLY what Biden should be working toward.
Here is my email to the Secretary of Energy.
I also Tweeted Elon Musk and Gavin Newsom and others with a similar pitch.
Jennifer Granholm
Secretary of Energy
Washington DC
4-4-21
Madame Secretary
Hello from the Malibu, where there are probably more Teslas and chargers per capita than just about anywhere else.
I have pestered everyone from the editors of Wired to Gavin Newsom and President Biden with an idea that you might consider.
Since Biden is calling for 500,000 EV charging stations across the country by 2030 how about converting 20th Century drive in theaters with 21st Century technology and turn them into electric car charging stations?
Both existing theaters still operating, and bringing others back from the dead – like the Skyview in my hometown of Santa Cruz (RIP)
Looking around California there are operating drive in theaters in San Jose, Paramount, Barstow, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and other locations that are perfect: In the middle of population density but close to major highways and equidistant between Las Vegas and Los Angeles, or Los Angeles and Silicon Valley.
Or how about the Ford (!) Drive In Theater in Dearborn, Michigan: https://www.forddrivein.com/
Location, location, location.
The spaces and some of the infrastructure are already there.
Put as many chargers in there as are thought necessary based on demand.
Although I am pretty sure that ICE stinkpots are going the way of the dodo and America will be all electric sooner than we know.
Citizens pay to charge by the day and are on their way.
Or charge by night under the moonlight while they watch a 2 – 3 hour movie.
Groovy!
Would be cool to bring back drive in theaters. They were fun when I was a kid.
And I believe there’s gonna be billions of dollars eagerly made available for the conversions?
Save the American family while saving the planet.
Just a thought.
Congratulations on your new position.
Interesting times.
Ben
BMM
Jennifer told me how happy she was to get your email.
Said that you filled in that great big policy hole in her life.
Elon was similarly appreciative of your communications and said that he will put you in his will.
This article on Hunter is much ado about nada
Here is what is important about gun rights. Under the Second Amendment we have the right to arm bears
It is perfect time for the Supreme Court to weigh in on the constant attacks on the second amendment
Naw, let the mass murders continue.
It’s mostly ignorant proles getting gunned down anyway, and who needs them?
The world is overpopulated by a factor of eight, and all these mass shootings might make a dent in that problem.
@benjamin
It’s mostly ignorant proles getting gunned down anyway, and who needs them?
I’m disappointed! Thoughts leftists loved everybody particularly the downtrodden. What am I missing?
It is your precious pets (blacks) who despite consisting of only 12% of the population, commit 56% of all homicides in the US (and mostly against other blacks). Surely, you wold want to protect them.
antonio
Kill ’ema all, let Don sort ’em out.
Banish the Second Amendment entirely.
Ted Nugent knows: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPnrAkG-3sM
No longer necessary to use redundant descriptors like “left wing” or “lying ” media.
We all know that what the media is.
The media are intelligent, educated professionals dedicated to uncovering the truth, but have to suffer jibes and japes from proles like you.
Well maybe not Fox or Breitbart or OANanistic, but the good media: CNN, New York Times, New Yorker, etc.
“Well maybe not Fox or Breitbart or OANanistic, but the good media: CNN, New York Times, New Yorker, etc”
**********************
So the “good” NYT runs with a story that says Gaetz asked for a blanket presidential pardon but doesn’t bother to ask the President at the time if it’s true. Boy, they are so good, they’re rotten.
BMM
Seems that you follow media that likes to lie to its readers (AKA playing their readers for chumps).
And some of them make you pay to be lied to!!!
Guess that makes you a media john.
“The media are intelligent, educated professionals dedicated to uncovering the truth”
No, they’re not. Obama’s staff knew it and they manipulated reporters regularly.
““The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns,” Rhodes said. “That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing.” Rhodes, like much of the media he spins, is a well-educated member of the upper middle class. He is a product of the same progressive cultural and ideological milieu, and he thus has keen instincts for what he can get away with—and no shame about revealing it.”
https://www.city-journal.org/html/new-know-nothings-14585.html
Oh there’s lots of good writing and reporting being done out there. Just have to seperate the wheat from the chaff.
Find the gold nuggets of truth within all the BS.
I hold up The New Yorker as the gold standard.
David Remnick is one of the best political writers, and he’s no starry-eyed, twenty-something Millennial.
Anthony Lane is the best movie reviewer.
There’s good work being done out there if you know where to look.
But more BS than ever because of social media.
Just gotta be smart enough to figure it out for yourself.
The media (ironically) overlooked the most chilling, Orwellian revelation of the Ben Rhodes controversy
NY Times’ Rhodes feature shows the manufacturing of consent Chomsky warned about has soared to chilling new heights
———
“Yet a closer read shows that there is a much more important, and chilling, revelation to be drawn from the Times story, and the Iran deal is only one small part of it.
David Samuels’ May 5 article, “The Aspiring Novelist Who Became Obama’s Foreign-Policy Guru,” is a kind of case study of the relationship between the U.S. government and media in the 21st century — a relationship that should be antagonistic, but is instead more and more cozy.
The piece offers a detailed look into a brave new world of journalism, one comprised of reporters who are ever-dwindling in number, and who are increasingly ignorant, rushed and susceptible to dexterous government spin campaigns — what some might call public relations, and what others might call propaganda.
The line between PR and propaganda has always been a thin one. When a government is involved, this is doubly true. What is most dangerous of all is when this line is thin between the government and the press.”
https://www.salon.com/2016/05/11/the_media_ironically_overlooked_the_most_chilling_orwellian_revelation_of_the_ben_rhodes_controversy/
Is CNN still based in Georgia? Hmm, no kidding.
Also, not sure what it is about these words that the statists do not understand: “…the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
Okay okay Hunter Biden is a screwup. So what? It happens.
All y’all are a buncha know nothing screwups, but should that reflect badly on your fathers and families?
No.
Hunter Biden isn’t president.
Joe Biden is.
Joe Biden matters.
Hunter Biden is a sideshow of a sideshow.
Stay classy. Stop being petty.
BMM:
“All y’all are a buncha know nothing screwups, but should that reflect badly on your fathers and families?
No.
Hunter Biden isn’t president.
Joe Biden is.
Joe Biden matters.
**********************
Oh, so the son of the President is subject to blackmail by a foreign power but to our wind-fueled brain surfer dude it’s “not worked, man.” For a super genius, you’re awfully naive. (Pssst naive is nice for “dumb”).
Hunter Biden isn’t subject to blackmail by a foreign power, no more than Trump is subject to blackmail by a foreign power.
It’s highly likely Russia had kompromat on Trump, why else would he kiss Russia’s ass and try to sweettalk them back into the G7 while Trudeau and
Merkl and the rest snickered in their sleeves?
All of Hunter’s dirty laundry is out and hanging, so he can’t be blackmailed.
He’s a troubled screwup. So what?
And if they were going to blackmail him, that would have happened during the election.
And it doesn’t matter what Hunter Biden is subject to. He’s not the president.
Ben, Turley throws out the name Hunter the way he used Hillary’s name, anything to get his base up and bothered.
@benjamin
Hunter Biden isn’t president.
Joe Biden is.
Joe Biden matters.
True enough, but why defend Hunter Biden to the umpteenth degree then? Just maybe, maybe what is contained on that laptop will lead to good old St. Joe and that’s what worries you.
antonio
IF there was anything on that laptop it would have come out during the election.
Wasn’t that laptop in the possession of Giuliani?
Why would he hold back?
He wouldn’t.
It’s a big nothing. More of the smokescreen of lies that didn’t work.
Hunter might have had the bad taste to take naked photos of himself with hookers and that’s just tacky and embarrassing and sad.
But that’s all it is.
Biden is too smart to get dirty.
He knows he would be caught, and some people are just honest, believe it or not.
A foreign concept in Latin America, I know, but a lot of white folks live by that.
It’s called “integrity.”
𝐼𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑔𝑟𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑑.
“On Hunter’s laptop he had his own profile on porn site Pornhub where there was content of him in bed with two woman with a small dog nearby. Hunter photographed and filmed himself, often with two prostitutes at a time, in explicit videos”
‘A shocking photo obtained from Hunter’s laptop shows his badly damaged and worn down teeth – also known as ‘meth mouth’ – as he sits in a dentist chair’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9445105/What-Hunter-Biden-left-tell-memoir-revealed.html
Okay he’s a screwup. So what?
I just read some of the text exchanges between Joe and Hunter.
Joe is a good father concerned about his wayward son and trying to help.
Hunter is a screwup. I know lots of them.
I live in Malibu and the children of wealthy and/or famous people tend to be troubled.
It’s a shame, but good that it didn’t detour Biden’s ascent to the presidency.
@benjamin
There you go slandering Latins again. What kind of liberal are you?? You are going to lose your “good liberal” card and soon.
And if were a good, complaint, bi@@h and moan Hispanic you would be ki@@ing my a@@ by now in an attempt to suck up.
antonio
I’m too northern European to like Latin America.
I like Norway: Clean, properly populated, prosperous, frugal, thrifty, smart, just.
Just over 5 million people, filthy stinking rich on oil and gas, largest sovereign wealth fund in the world, subsidized education and medicine, 98% renewable electrical grid.
Venezuela is sitting on similar resources, but it’s a basketcase of a country.
I’ve been to Mexico and Panama and Brazil and Spain and Portugal and there’s just a lack of integrity that runs through all those places.
Show me a Hispanic or Latin American country that isn’t an overpopulated, bankrupt, screwed-up mess.
Sorry, just the truth.