President Biden Announces New “Red Flag” Rule Fit For Hunter Biden

President Joe Biden has announced unilateral gun control measures as part of his pledge to crackdown on gun violence like the recent attacks in Boulder and Atlanta.  The measures are unlikely to have a significant impact on such massacres, which is a long-standing problem with claims of politicians on curbing gun violence. What is notable however is the inclusion of a provision that relates directly to the allegations raised against Hunter Biden — allegations of a possible federal felony that have been virtually blacked out in recent media coverage and interviews.

The fact is that the range of possible reforms is very limited and are unlikely to produce transformational change on gun violence from what Biden calls a “public health crisis.” That does not mean that regulating “ghost guns” (home constructed weapons without serial numbers) is not a good idea.  However, such regulation would not have altered past mass shootings. Often individuals engaged in such killings acquire their guns legally. Likewise, the changing of the status of stabilizing braces (allowing a pistol to fire like a rifle) will not impact many such cases. A stabilizing brace was used in Boulder but the absence of such a brace would not have likely made a major difference in such a close quarters shooting.

However, it is the “red flag” provision that stands out on this list. Biden is giving the Justice Department sixty-day period to develop model “red flag” legislation that would allow friends and family members to identify an individual as a potential danger, thereby temporarily preventing the person from accessing a firearm.

That could well be called the Hunter Biden Act. As discussed earlier, Hunter Biden acquired a handgun despite his long-standing drug and alcohol abuse as well as a history of depression. In 2018, the gun was tossed into a trash bin in Wilmington by Hallie Biden, widow of the deceased brother of Hunter. After the death of his brother Beau, Hunter began a sexual relationship with Hallie and she apparently became concerned about what he might do with the gun. That is precisely the concern for the Red Flag law.  In many ways, her action reflected the need for such laws. In desperation, she threw the gun away but unfortunately chose a garbage bin not far from a school.

To get the revolver back, Biden answered “no” on the firearms transaction record that asked whether he was an “unlawful user of, or addicted to” a narcotic drug or any other controlled substance. Lying on that federal form can lead to prosecution under several provisions. The United States code makes it a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison to “make any false or fictitious oral or written statement” to obtain firearms. Although prosecutions are rare, this should be a major story or at warrant media scrutiny. After all, the son of the president may have committed a federal felony and his father has been calling for greater expansion and enforcement of gun permitting laws.  Now, the issue of unstable gun owners is one of core areas of President Biden’s new reforms.

The question is not whether this proposal would change the conduct of gun owners but whether it will change the focus of the media. President Biden is now seeking a federal law to address precisely the situation that arose with his son. Even that might not make Hunter’s alleged violation newsworthy in today’s media environment. After imposing a virtual blackout on the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election, the media has published false accounts or barely addressed the controversy in a wide range of interviews on Hunter Biden’s new book “Beautiful Things.” When it came to the alleged gun violation, the media avoided any direct questions about the denial of a drug addiction that, according to Biden’s interview and book account, continued until his father’s 2020 presidential campaign.

It is an all-too-familiar pattern. Hunter admitted that he was a crack addict even during period when he was receiving massive payments from foreign companies due to his unexplained “expertise” on energy and other issues. Whether it is a gun felony or influence peddling, the blackout has turned into a media dimming with the book.  Biden is asked cursory questions that resulted in largely identical answers about his lack of memory from his long addiction. He simply cannot remember the laptop, its contents, or even fathering a child with a woman. It does not matter that he can remember details going back to his first drink at age 8. Reporters raised these issues and then quickly move on to other issues.

The new approved narrative was breathlessly described by CNN’s host Brian Stelter who declared it to be an “extraordinary” account of a “real human being.” Stelter gushed that the book’s depiction of “how many times Hunter Biden could have died, the president’s son, it’s breathtaking.”  It is not the book of a deadbeat dad, influence peddler, or the privileged political elite. Biden is instead a hero for our times – a modern Odysseus who overcame every challenge.

Biden life is a tragedy to be sure. Most of us feel great sympathy for his loss of his mother and sister as well as his brother. His addiction is hardly surprising given the painful chapters of his life. If this book and these interviews were fully honest and open, the book would be as breathtaking as Stelter claims. However, at every critical point where Hunter could be held accountable for criminal or unethical acts, he recedes into the claimed dark recesses of his memory. For example, he claims not to have any memory of fathering a child with former GW student, 29-year-old Lunden Alexis Roberts. However, he is not asked about fighting Roberts in her seeking basic parental support after being found to be the father after a DNA test. The court ultimately ordered such payments as “long due” and Roberts’ court filings described Biden as having “no involvement in the child’s life since the child’s birth, never interacted with the child, never parented the child,” and “could not identify the child out of a photo lineup.”

None of those “red flags” for the media have generated the slightest interest from reporters in interviews with Biden. Now, President Biden is pushing a law to address precisely the danger presented by Hunter Biden in 2018. The Red Flag law will be the next test for the media and whether it will confront or continue to evade the unauthorized Hunter Biden story.

43 thoughts on “President Biden Announces New “Red Flag” Rule Fit For Hunter Biden”

  2. Yes indeed folks, let’s pretend that those utterly on the Hunter Biden case are not just sad aficionados of steaming used horse food. Many of these mental elites also believe the election was stolen. Why? Because a popular sociopath, poisoner of vulnerable minds, so claimed…Yay the discriminating wisdom of human intelligence…isn’t sarcasm dreadful?

  4. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9445105/What-Hunter-Biden-left-tell-memoir-revealed.html

    “Hunter Biden’s ‘tell-all’ autobiography promised the unvarnished story of his struggles with drugs, family turmoil and his controversial love life.

    But there were many shocking details of his debauched life that the president’s son chose not to share with readers, including details of his fragile relationship with his father.

    Now DailyMail.com can reveal the secrets Hunter chose not to divulge, exposed in the contents of his abandoned laptop and verified by top forensics experts.”

    1. “The bombshell cache of 103,000 text messages, 154,000 emails, more than 2,000 photos and dozens of videos are packed with revelations conveniently missing from the memoir, including:

      How he begged his father to run for president in 2019 to salvage Hunter’s own reputation

      How he repeatedly dodged police action against him, despite constantly dealing with drug pushers and prostitutes and having multiple run-ins with law enforcement

      Hunter was guarded by a Secret Service agent while on a 2018 drug and prostitute binge in Hollywood, despite not being entitled to protection at the time and amid denials from the federal agency

      Joe Biden was afraid his text conversations with Hunter were being hacked even as they discussed his White House bid

      How Hunter’s laptop is brimming with evidence of apparent criminal activity by Hunter and his associates including drug trafficking and prostitution”

      1. Joe Biden said his son Hunter “is the smartest person I know.”

        Yikes

        It’s worth a look at the article just to see what a ‘meth mouth’ full of rotted teeth Hunter had. This is the father of five children. Can you imagine how screwed up Joe Biden’s grandkids are by now?

      2. Swell, throw Hunter’s ass in prison.

        Get him out of the public eye.

        If he broke the law, he should be indicted.

        No problem.

        Hunter Biden isn’t president.

        Joe Biden is.

        Just be glad the Republican dirty tricks didn’t work, and Trump is out of office and Biden is saving the country.

        1. “If he broke the law, he should be indicted.”

          How can Hunter Biden sit there in his recent interviews and say he is “100% certain” he will be cleared from all the criminal investigations into him? Because he knows he is being protected from prosecution.

          1. If Hunter broke the law, he should suffer the consquences.

            Simple as that.

            No one should be above the law.

            Not Trump. Not Hunter Biden.

            Although Trump’s crimes are 1000X more egregious because he was president.

            Hunter Biden is just the screwup son of a president.

            1. “If Hunter broke the law, he should suffer the consquences.”

              He did and he won’t. Simple as that.

  5. “Biden is giving the Justice Department sixty-day period to develop model “red flag” legislation that would allow friends and family members to identify an individual as a potential danger, thereby temporarily preventing the person from accessing a firearm.”

    This is a slippery slope.

    Depending on how something like this is worded it could easily end up being unconstitutional in that it can directly infringe on an individual’s 2nd Amendment Constitutional right without due process of law. Accusations are not facts and some accusations are actually malice, facts are determined during due process of law and the accused has rights.

    Something like this could open up the floodgates of malice based accusations that literally strip individuals of their Constitutional rights.

  6. If Hunter Biden lied on that form, he should be prosecuted.
    If Trump lied in his written answers to Mueller, he should be prosecuted.
    If Don Jr. lied in his testimony to Congress, he should be prosecuted.

    I’m tired of the wealthy/powerful getting a pass on laws that put others in prison.

  7. Don’t worry, that valiant fighter for good, Hunter Biden will never be subject to any “red flag” law. These are only for White males and other such scum who cause most of the world’s problems.

    Still wonder why Hunter didn’t vindicate his rights in a tort action for defamation against the New York Post. I can only surmise that he didn’t do so out of magnanimity and kindness.

    antonio

    1. Hunter Biden should sue Trump for defamation for accusing him – in a nationwide debate – of taking a $3.5 million bribe from whoever.

      Johnny Cochran: “If it’s not at all true, you have to sue.”

      I would like to think the Bidens are smart enough to know if you do something that crooked, you’re gonna get caught.

      I want to see lawsuits stack up on Trump like 747s lining up to land at SFO.

      How about a class action lawsuit by the half of America who know he’s a moron?

      1. @benjamin

        “Still wonder why Hunter didn’t vindicate his rights in a tort action for defamation against the New York Post”.

        Didn’t expect a reply. Being a leftist means never saying you are sorry or having to explain. You are fighting for justice and that is enough.

        antonio

      2. BMM

        Almost every one of your posts deals with the past.

        Trying looking through the windshield and not just in the rearview mirror.

        Plus, try not to let Trump thoughts dominate your day.

        1. No my posts are about the future.

          About Biden having a vision to Make America Great Again and actually acting on it, and not just parading around in stupid red hat and talking a load of BS and accomplishing nothing.

          I’m just glad America has a future.

          The proposal to install 500,000 EV chargers by 2030 is EXACTLY what Biden should be working toward.

          Here is my email to the Secretary of Energy.

          I also Tweeted Elon Musk and Gavin Newsom and others with a similar pitch.

          Jennifer Granholm
          Secretary of Energy
          Washington DC

          4-4-21

          Madame Secretary

          Hello from the Malibu, where there are probably more Teslas and chargers per capita than just about anywhere else.

          I have pestered everyone from the editors of Wired to Gavin Newsom and President Biden with an idea that you might consider.

          Since Biden is calling for 500,000 EV charging stations across the country by 2030 how about converting 20th Century drive in theaters with 21st Century technology and turn them into electric car charging stations?

          Both existing theaters still operating, and bringing others back from the dead – like the Skyview in my hometown of Santa Cruz (RIP)

          Looking around California there are operating drive in theaters in San Jose, Paramount, Barstow, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and other locations that are perfect: In the middle of population density but close to major highways and equidistant between Las Vegas and Los Angeles, or Los Angeles and Silicon Valley.

          Or how about the Ford (!) Drive In Theater in Dearborn, Michigan: https://www.forddrivein.com/

          Location, location, location.

          The spaces and some of the infrastructure are already there.

          Put as many chargers in there as are thought necessary based on demand.

          Although I am pretty sure that ICE stinkpots are going the way of the dodo and America will be all electric sooner than we know.

          Citizens pay to charge by the day and are on their way.

          Or charge by night under the moonlight while they watch a 2 – 3 hour movie.

          Groovy!

          Would be cool to bring back drive in theaters. They were fun when I was a kid.

          And I believe there’s gonna be billions of dollars eagerly made available for the conversions?

          Save the American family while saving the planet.

          Just a thought.

          Congratulations on your new position.

          Interesting times.

          Ben

          1. BMM

            Jennifer told me how happy she was to get your email.

            Said that you filled in that great big policy hole in her life.

            Elon was similarly appreciative of your communications and said that he will put you in his will.

    1. Here is what is important about gun rights. Under the Second Amendment we have the right to arm bears

  9. It is perfect time for the Supreme Court to weigh in on the constant attacks on the second amendment

    1. Naw, let the mass murders continue.

      It’s mostly ignorant proles getting gunned down anyway, and who needs them?

      The world is overpopulated by a factor of eight, and all these mass shootings might make a dent in that problem.

      Reply

        It’s mostly ignorant proles getting gunned down anyway, and who needs them?

        I’m disappointed! Thoughts leftists loved everybody particularly the downtrodden. What am I missing?

        It is your precious pets (blacks) who despite consisting of only 12% of the population, commit 56% of all homicides in the US (and mostly against other blacks). Surely, you wold want to protect them.

        antonio

  10. No longer necessary to use redundant descriptors like “left wing” or “lying ” media.

    We all know that what the media is.

    1. The media are intelligent, educated professionals dedicated to uncovering the truth, but have to suffer jibes and japes from proles like you.

      Well maybe not Fox or Breitbart or OANanistic, but the good media: CNN, New York Times, New Yorker, etc.

      1. “Well maybe not Fox or Breitbart or OANanistic, but the good media: CNN, New York Times, New Yorker, etc”
        **********************
        So the “good” NYT runs with a story that says Gaetz asked for a blanket presidential pardon but doesn’t bother to ask the President at the time if it’s true. Boy, they are so good, they’re rotten.

      2. BMM

        Seems that you follow media that likes to lie to its readers (AKA playing their readers for chumps).

        And some of them make you pay to be lied to!!!

        Guess that makes you a media john.

      3. “The media are intelligent, educated professionals dedicated to uncovering the truth”

        No, they’re not. Obama’s staff knew it and they manipulated reporters regularly.

        ““The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns,” Rhodes said. “That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing.” Rhodes, like much of the media he spins, is a well-educated member of the upper middle class. He is a product of the same progressive cultural and ideological milieu, and he thus has keen instincts for what he can get away with—and no shame about revealing it.”

        https://www.city-journal.org/html/new-know-nothings-14585.html

        1. Oh there’s lots of good writing and reporting being done out there. Just have to seperate the wheat from the chaff.

          Find the gold nuggets of truth within all the BS.

          I hold up The New Yorker as the gold standard.

          David Remnick is one of the best political writers, and he’s no starry-eyed, twenty-something Millennial.

          Anthony Lane is the best movie reviewer.

          There’s good work being done out there if you know where to look.

          But more BS than ever because of social media.

          Just gotta be smart enough to figure it out for yourself.

      4. The media (ironically) overlooked the most chilling, Orwellian revelation of the Ben Rhodes controversy
        NY Times’ Rhodes feature shows the manufacturing of consent Chomsky warned about has soared to chilling new heights
        ———

        “Yet a closer read shows that there is a much more important, and chilling, revelation to be drawn from the Times story, and the Iran deal is only one small part of it.

        David Samuels’ May 5 article, “The Aspiring Novelist Who Became Obama’s Foreign-Policy Guru,” is a kind of case study of the relationship between the U.S. government and media in the 21st century — a relationship that should be antagonistic, but is instead more and more cozy.

        The piece offers a detailed look into a brave new world of journalism, one comprised of reporters who are ever-dwindling in number, and who are increasingly ignorant, rushed and susceptible to dexterous government spin campaigns — what some might call public relations, and what others might call propaganda.

        The line between PR and propaganda has always been a thin one. When a government is involved, this is doubly true. What is most dangerous of all is when this line is thin between the government and the press.”

        https://www.salon.com/2016/05/11/the_media_ironically_overlooked_the_most_chilling_orwellian_revelation_of_the_ben_rhodes_controversy/

  11. Is CNN still based in Georgia? Hmm, no kidding.

    Also, not sure what it is about these words that the statists do not understand: “…the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

  12. Okay okay Hunter Biden is a screwup. So what? It happens.

    All y’all are a buncha know nothing screwups, but should that reflect badly on your fathers and families?

    No.

    Hunter Biden isn’t president.

    Joe Biden is.

    Joe Biden matters.

    Hunter Biden is a sideshow of a sideshow.

    Stay classy. Stop being petty.

    1. BMM:

      “All y’all are a buncha know nothing screwups, but should that reflect badly on your fathers and families?

      No.

      Hunter Biden isn’t president.

      Joe Biden is.

      Joe Biden matters.
      **********************

      Oh, so the son of the President is subject to blackmail by a foreign power but to our wind-fueled brain surfer dude it’s “not worked, man.” For a super genius, you’re awfully naive. (Pssst naive is nice for “dumb”).

      1. Hunter Biden isn’t subject to blackmail by a foreign power, no more than Trump is subject to blackmail by a foreign power.

        It’s highly likely Russia had kompromat on Trump, why else would he kiss Russia’s ass and try to sweettalk them back into the G7 while Trudeau and
        Merkl and the rest snickered in their sleeves?

        All of Hunter’s dirty laundry is out and hanging, so he can’t be blackmailed.

        He’s a troubled screwup. So what?

        And if they were going to blackmail him, that would have happened during the election.

        And it doesn’t matter what Hunter Biden is subject to. He’s not the president.

        1. Ben, Turley throws out the name Hunter the way he used Hillary’s name, anything to get his base up and bothered.

    2. @benjamin

      Hunter Biden isn’t president.

      Joe Biden is.

      Joe Biden matters.

      True enough, but why defend Hunter Biden to the umpteenth degree then? Just maybe, maybe what is contained on that laptop will lead to good old St. Joe and that’s what worries you.

      antonio

      1. IF there was anything on that laptop it would have come out during the election.

        Wasn’t that laptop in the possession of Giuliani?

        Why would he hold back?

        He wouldn’t.

        It’s a big nothing. More of the smokescreen of lies that didn’t work.

        Hunter might have had the bad taste to take naked photos of himself with hookers and that’s just tacky and embarrassing and sad.

        But that’s all it is.

        Biden is too smart to get dirty.

        He knows he would be caught, and some people are just honest, believe it or not.

        A foreign concept in Latin America, I know, but a lot of white folks live by that.

        It’s called “integrity.”

        𝐼𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑔𝑟𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑑.

        1. “On Hunter’s laptop he had his own profile on porn site Pornhub where there was content of him in bed with two woman with a small dog nearby. Hunter photographed and filmed himself, often with two prostitutes at a time, in explicit videos”

          ‘A shocking photo obtained from Hunter’s laptop shows his badly damaged and worn down teeth – also known as ‘meth mouth’ – as he sits in a dentist chair’

          https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9445105/What-Hunter-Biden-left-tell-memoir-revealed.html

          1. Okay he’s a screwup. So what?

            I just read some of the text exchanges between Joe and Hunter.

            Joe is a good father concerned about his wayward son and trying to help.

            Hunter is a screwup. I know lots of them.

            I live in Malibu and the children of wealthy and/or famous people tend to be troubled.

            It’s a shame, but good that it didn’t detour Biden’s ascent to the presidency.

        2. @benjamin

          There you go slandering Latins again. What kind of liberal are you?? You are going to lose your “good liberal” card and soon.

          And if were a good, complaint, bi@@h and moan Hispanic you would be ki@@ing my a@@ by now in an attempt to suck up.

          antonio

          1. I’m too northern European to like Latin America.

            I like Norway: Clean, properly populated, prosperous, frugal, thrifty, smart, just.

            Just over 5 million people, filthy stinking rich on oil and gas, largest sovereign wealth fund in the world, subsidized education and medicine, 98% renewable electrical grid.

            Venezuela is sitting on similar resources, but it’s a basketcase of a country.

            I’ve been to Mexico and Panama and Brazil and Spain and Portugal and there’s just a lack of integrity that runs through all those places.

            Show me a Hispanic or Latin American country that isn’t an overpopulated, bankrupt, screwed-up mess.

            Sorry, just the truth.

