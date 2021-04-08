“A Matter Of Public Concern”: Court Dismisses Lawsuit Of Former Rep. Katie Hill Against The Daily Mail

I previously wrote about the defamation claims filed by former Rep. Katie Hill has lost a lawsuit against her husband and a variety of other people, including the Daily Mail for reporting on her sex scandal involving a former aide. I stated that the legal basis for the lawsuit against the media was highly dubious and that the underlying stories were protected under the First Amendment as matters of public interest. As expected, the case against the Daily Mail was thrown out by Los Angeles Judge Yolanda Orozco on First Amendment grounds.
In 2019, former Hill resigned from Congress after the disclosure of sexual relations with a staff member. The scandal involved 22-year-old staffer Morgan Desjardins who had a three-way relationship Hill and her then-husband Kenny Heslep that began shortly after she started working for Hill in 2017. The affair reportedly ended in the summer of 2019.
Ordinarily, the media and various public interest groups would have been outraged and unrelenting in their “MeToo” coverage, particularly with a young staffer recently out of college. In the case of Hill, however, media outlets like MSNBC picked up on Hill’s claim that she was subjected to a “double standard” and a “misogynistic culture.”
As I stated in the earlier column:
It is claim against the media parties that concerns me the most in this action. The 41-page lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages for emotional distress and violation of state law for distribution of intimate personal material without Hill’s consent, against defendants Salem Media Group Inc., Mail Media, Inc., writer Jennifer Van Laar (the deputy managing editor of Redstate.com), and Joseph Messina, the host of “The Real Side” Radio Show, as well as other unnamed individuals. Van Laar’s work also appeared in the the Daily Mail (which is named as a defendant).
Not only did the lawsuit threaten core media protections, but advanced (with the help of sympathetic media at CNN and MSNBC) a false narrative of Hill as a victim. It was astonishing to watch media support a politician claiming a double standard in being forced to resign — seeking an accommodation that was wisely denied to male colleagues in past scandals. Various male politicians from Sen. Bob Packwood to Rep. Trent Franks have resigned under such scandals. Sen. Al Franken resigned for acts that did not involve an actual sexual affair. Hill abused her position of power but somehow converted that abuse into a women’s rights issue. Hill sold that narrative and is now bizarrely treated by many as a victim.
That treatment stopped when she tried to make these arguments in court against the media. Hill was challenging the publishing of photos that included a picture of Hill naked holding a bong emblazoned with a skull and crossbones and a photo showing a tattoo of an Iron Cross resembling a Nazi symbol on her bikini line.
In dismissing the claims against the Daily Mail, Orozco ruled that
“the intimate images published by Defendant spoke to Plaintiff’s character and qualifications for her position, as they allegedly depicted Plaintiff with a campaign staffer whom she was alleged to have had a sexual affair with and appeared to show Plaintiff using a then-illegal drug and displaying a tattoo that was controversial because it resembled a white supremacy symbol that had become an issue during her congressional campaign.”
The court stated that obvious that such images are clearly related to a core matter of public interest in the scandal:
“Plaintiff’s argument that the images are not a matter of public concern because Defendant could have simply described the images rather than publishing them is unpersuasive, as the fact that information to be gleaned from an image may be disseminated in an alternative manner does not equate to a finding that the image itself is not a matter of public concern.”
There remain claims against RedState and Hill’s ex-husband, Kenneth Heslep.
Notably, the Daily Mail reported on the ruling by republishing the same photos.
This was the correct decision. It is notable however that the Daily Mail benefitted from our defamation standards, which are protective of journalists. As shown recently in the case involving Meghan Markle, the courts in Great Britain have precious few such protections. It is also notable that two figures lionized by the media on networks like MSNBC have launched frontal attacks on the media and its ability to report on newsworthy controversies.
“Katie Hill has lost a lawsuit against her husband and a variety of other people, including the Daily Mail for reporting on her sex scandal involving a former aide.”
Hill’s suit — copy here, https://reason.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/HillComplaint.pdf — was about the Daily Mail’s and RedState’s publication of revenge p0rn from her husband, published without Hill’s consent, at least one of them also taken without her consent. Publishing these photos is not “reporting.”
“the underlying stories were protected”
Again, her suit wasn’t about the stories. It was about the graphic photos published without her consent. It is a form of sexual abuse. Deal with it truthfully. Sexually graphic photos, JT, revenge p0rn. I know you can say it if you want to.
“Hill abused her position of power but somehow converted that abuse into a women’s rights issue.”
Because it was both!!! Why can’t you admit this? I have no problem saying that she should not have been involved with a staffer, and you should be able to say that publishing these photos without her consent is further abuse.
Governor DeSantis is being encouraged to sue 60 Minutes. Legal minds are seeing the 60 Minutes smear as the perfect fact set to overturn Sullivan at SCOTUS
Professor, are you EVER going to give us your opinion on the billion dollar defamation lawsuit brought by Smartmatic and Dominion against your network Fox News? Don’t you think you owe us an explanation why you refuse to discuss it?
And is it just a coincidence that you only find fault with CNN and MSNBC after you got on Fox’s payroll? Can we not expect that you will hold Fox to the same standard of journalistic ethics that you hold CNN and MSNBC?
It’s getting rather obvious, you know, that you have become an advocate for Fox as opposed to an impartial legal commentator.
CNN and MSNBC have no “journalistic ethics”
Scooter….do you have the faintest concept of Conflict of Interest?
The Good Professor cannot ethically comment on that Case as he is a FOX Contributor and it would be improper for him to comment.
Take the pointy top hat off and turn around on that Stool you are perched on in the corner and look at reality instead of the paint where two walls meet.
Of course JT can ethically comment on the suit, he just has to state his affiliation with Fox, which he sometimes does. Do you truly not know that he comments about Fox in other columns?
It’s easy to find them. Here are a couple of examples –
https://jonathanturley.org/2020/12/22/fox-news-got-it-exactly-right-amen-de-blasio-double-downs-on-plan-to-redistribute-wealth/
https://jonathanturley.org/2020/09/15/trumps-weekly-fox-show-it-could-present-some-interesting-political-and-legal-issues/
Ironic that you’re denigrating others while making false claims that JT “cannot ethically comment on that Case.”
@Silberman: In November, Prof Turley wrote a blog saying that whoever accused Dominion of voting fraud could be sued for defamation and that the defendants would have to show the evidence supporting their assertions. If their evidence – or lack thereof – did not establish the truth of their assertions, they would be liable for damages. Clearly, this would apply to Fox.
https://jonathanturley.org/2020/11/19/is-dominion-going-to-sue-the-trump-team/
For the billionth time, it is HIS blog. HE GETS to pick the topics. If you don’t like it start your own blog and you can bloviate to your hearts content.
If you object to my noting Turley’s unwillingness to criticize Fox News for the same failings he criticizes its media competitors, you don’t have to read them.
Don’t you think you owe us an explanation why you refuse to discuss it?
How much did you pay to subscribe to Turley’s blog? That’s exactly what he owes you.
I’d gladly pay to support this blog if Turley were not beholden to Fox News. As it is, one cannot expect his impartial commentary.
Then you’re free to leave.
As are you, if you find other people’s comments too objectionable.
“So much for Objective Journalism. Don’t bother to look for it here–not under any byline of mine; or anyone else I can think of. With the possible exception of things like box scores, race results, and stock market tabulations, there is no such thing as Objective Journalism. The phrase itself is a pompous contradiction in terms.”
― Hunter S. Thompson, Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail ’72
Leave it to Media to zealously protect Democrats while crucifying Republicans for similar misconduct.
The Media’s role in society is to ferret out such misconduct without bias and report about it factually and with confirmed open sources…..not anonymous leakers and mere innuendo.
A Member of Congress engaging in illicit sex with staffers, presenting an image of…or engaging in illegal use of illegal drugs…is certainly fair game for exposure to the Public.
Members of Congress have an Oath to live up to….and should be held accountable.
Far too little of that happens….lots of misconduct but far too few removals by Congress itself.
Ethics Committees in Congress are a sad joke on the Nation….and should be forced to do their duty in a manner befitting the Office or they too should be removed.
Does anyone not grasp why Congress and Politicians in general are held in such low regard by the People?