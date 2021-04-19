Trump’s Surprise Witness: Rep. Waters Becomes A Possible Witness Against Her Own Lawsuit

With rioting continuing in Brooklyn Center, Minn. and around the country, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-CA, went to Minnesota and told the protesters that they “gotta stay on the street” and “get more confrontational.” The statement is ironic since Waters is one of the House members currently suing former President Donald Trump and others for inciting violence on January 6th with his words on the Mall. Waters insists that Trump telling his supporters to go to the Capitol to make their voice heard and “fight” for their votes was actual criminal incitement. Conversely, Waters was speaking after multiple nights of rioting and looting and telling protesters to stay on the streets and get even more confrontational. There was violence after the remarks, including a shooting incident where two National Guard members were injured. Waters has now guaranteed that she could be called as a witness by Trump in his own defense against her own lawsuit.
Waters’ most recent words could well be cited in the ongoing litigation over the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. As I have previously discussed, the lawsuit by House members and the NAACP may prove a colossal mistake. It is one of a number of lawsuits, including a lawsuit filed by Rep. Eric. Swalwell, D-Cal, that could ultimately vindicate Trump shortly before the next election. While it is possible that members could find a trial judge to rule in their favor, these lawsuits should fail on appeal, if they get that far. Moreover, they would fail under a lower standard of proof than the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard in criminal law. Such a result would eviscerate the claim that Trump was guilty of criminal incitement in his speech.
After the riot, various legal experts appeared on news channels to proclaim that this was a strong if not conclusive case for criminal incitement. Trump was clearly guilty of criminal incitement. CNN legal analyst Elie Honig declared “As a prosecutor I’d gladly show a jury Trump’s own inflammatory statements and argue they cross the line to criminality.” Richard Ashby Wilson, associate law school dean at the University of Connecticut, said “Trump crossed the Rubicon and incited a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol as Congress was in the process of tallying the Electoral College vote results. He should be criminally indicted for inciting insurrection against our democracy.” District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine then thrilled many by declaring that he was investigating Trump for a possible incitement charge.
As I have previously written, these statements ignored both the elements of that crime and controlling case law. Notably, while these and other experts insisted that the crime of incitement was obvious and public on Jan. 6th, there has been no charge brought against Trump despite over four months. Why?
The reason is that an actual criminal case would lead to a rejection of not just the charge but the basis for the second Trump impeachment. Trump’s Jan. 6 speech would not satisfy the test in Brandenburg v. Ohio, where the Supreme Court stressed that even “advocacy of the use of force or of law violation” is protected unless it is imminent. Trump did not call for the use of force but actually told people to protest “peacefully” and to “cheer on” their allies in Congress. After violence erupted, Trump later told his supporters to respect and obey the Capitol Police.
Now Waters, Swalwell, and others are rushing in where wiser Democrats fear to tread. These civil lawsuits actually raise claims like the infliction of emotional distress that were directly and unequivocally rejected by the Supreme Court. In 2011, the court ruled 8-1 in favor of Westboro Baptist Church, an infamous group of zealots who engaged in homophobic protests at the funerals of slain American troops. In rejecting a suit against the church on constitutional grounds, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote: “Speech is powerful. It can stir people to action, move them to tears of both joy and sorrow, and — as it did here — inflict great pain. On the facts before us, we cannot react to that pain by punishing the speaker.”
Yet, Waters is not more deterred by the actual case law in this area than the legal experts on CNN and MSNBC. Indeed, Waters has gone further and insisted that Trump should not only be charged with criminal incitement but actual “premeditated murder.” She stated, “For the President of the United States to sit and watch the invasion and the insurrection and not say a word because he knew he had absolutely initiated it – and as some of them said, ‘he invited us to come.”
That bring us back to Brooklyn Center this weekend. Violence and looting have been unfolding around the country, including the near the area where Waters was speaking. Yet, she called on people to stay in the streets and get more “confrontational.” She added that there would be no acceptance of court decisions to the contrary in the Chauvin case: “We’re looking for a guilty verdict. If we don’t, we cannot go away.” Protesters have not only been camped around the courthouse but the home of a witness in the Chauvin case was targeted. (It turned out to be his former home). Critics could charge that Waters’ statement and these protests are meant to intimidate witnesses or influence the trial — just as critics charged that Trump was attempting to intimidate or influence Congress.
After Waters remarks, protesters confronted reporters in a tense scene. Also protesters descended upon the home of the prosecutor responsible for the second degree manslaughter charge against the officer who killed Daunte Wright. Also the Minnesota National Guard was fired upon, injuring at least two Guardsman. That is not to say that Water incited such actions but that the same claimed nexus could be raised in making such an allegation as was done in the Trump impeachment.
In my view, those words are political speech and should not be subject to criminal sanctions. However, I felt the same way about Trump’s speech (which I condemned as he was giving it on Jan. 6th as reckless). I also rejected prior claims against Waters like when she encouraged protesters to confront Trump officials in restaurants and “push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” It is all protected speech.
Yet, that standard cannot be selectively applied to some but not all riots or protests. Waters was encouraging protesters to continue to fight for what they believe in. Her over-heated rhetoric could easily be seen by some as an invitation or endorsement for rioting. However, criminalizing such speech would shred the guarantees of free speech in our country.
Carl Jung once said that “Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to an understanding of ourselves”. That certainly seems to be the case with Waters and Trump. It is also why Waters could prove the only witness that Trump needs to call to defeat her own lawsuit.
32 thoughts on “Trump’s Surprise Witness: Rep. Waters Becomes A Possible Witness Against Her Own Lawsuit”
J H Kunstler had some good thoughts today on this. An excerpt:
“Rep. Maxine Waters (D – Calif) laid it out neatly Friday night on a visit to Minneapolis, where she apparently went to stir a pot of racial hatred that was already on boil without her help, following the accidental killing of felonious bail jumper Daunte Wright (first-degree aggravated robbery, fleeing from police, and possession of a handgun without a permit): “We got to stay on the street,” Ms. Waters yelled at the mob gathered in the suburb of Brooklyn Center, “get more confrontational!” Yes, exactly what the sore-beset city needs, as it awaits this week’s verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, about which she added: “I am very hopeful… that we will get a verdict that says guilty, guilty, guilty. If we do not, we will not go away.”
What’s actually at issue here is whether black people in America really want to join with the other ethnic groups present in the land in a national common culture — that is, a consensus about behavior, ceremonies, and manners — or would rather opt out of it, oppose it, or violently destroy what’s left of it. The key to these questions is how to explain the failure-to-thrive of a large black demographic despite the apparent victories of a long civil rights campaign, colossal expenditures of tax money for assistance, and affirmative action galore. I would explain it as the malign influence of neurotic white liberalism acting on the aforesaid black ambivalence about joining in or remaining apart from that common culture.
The upshot, for now, is that white liberalism has given black America permission to act violently and destructively, to disobey the law, to oppose officers attempting to enforce the law, and to justify the whole package of uncivil behavior on the grounds that “systemic racism” and “white supremacy” are the forces that keep black Americans from thriving. The script for all this prevails because liberalism cannot otherwise explain its own failure to uplift black America over many years of sedulous striving. They are left disappointed, ashamed, and guilty, and neurotically give themselves permission to support black hostility and hatred against white people as a form of self-punishment. The catch is that not all white people in America are neurotic liberals and they are not in favor of continuing white self-punishment.”
She stated, “For the President of the United States to sit and watch the invasion and the insurrection and not say a word because he knew he had absolutely initiated it – and as some of them said, ‘he invited us to come.”
Think Biden and Portland there, Mad Maxie.
Remember when the mob forced cabinet members out of restaurants dues to “kids in cages”? Well where are these folks these days? It was all a lie.
Turley: “I felt the same way about Trump’s speech (which I condemned as he was giving it on Jan. 6th as reckless)”
Yes, but to this day, you still will not acknowledge nor condemn Trump’s Big Lie that the election was stolen, the lie that brought the rioters to D.C. to storm the Capitol. They would have stormed the Capitol even had Trump not given his “reckless” speech- a fact which you conveniently ignore because your network, Fox News, is being sued for billions for defamation. As Fox’s legal advocate, you don’t want to undercut your employer’s defense by conceding that 2 months of Fox’s “Stop the Steal” narrative is what motivated the rioters to come to DC to attack Congress.
Turley has still not discussed the chilling effect of these 2 defamation lawsuits against his Fox colleagues on this blog dedicated to First Amendment controversies! Hypocrite.
The House impeached Trump based on the charge of incitement – which he did not do.
Maxine Waters DID incite an already violent mob to even “more confrontation.”
She should be impeached and the Senate should hear the case.
According to Turley, if Waters could be called to testify in Trump’s defense of her lawsuit against him, it stands to reason that Trump could be called to testify in her defense at her Senate trial.
Scroll down to see my condemnation of Waters.
Democrats have been preaching and practicing violence in general and certainly against conservatives for decades but most blatantly ever since Trump was elected. It is the tool of the Left and Progressives used throughout history to make political change. The last 4 years we’ve watched attacks on people wearing Trump hats, Democrats support of Anti-fa’s violence, destruction, and assaults on businesses, Dem screeches of “get in their face … they’re not welcome”, Democrats using media to defame conservatives like Kavanaugh and the Trump cabinet. And let’s talk about all of the lies used by Democrat media like NYT, WaPo, AP, MSNBC, CNN … admitted liars about so many issues. And EVERY lie was actually an attack on conservatives, not just President Trump. And now Liar in Chief Biden with his Squealer Psaki are at lie #70 by my count. I recognize he’s not totally aware of his lies but they are his, his family’s and his administrations nonetheless!
I will also quote Benjamin Franklin in his remarks about the way to view legislators.
“When the government lives in fear of the people, you have liberty. When the people live in fear of the government, you have tyranny.”
Do the people in Rep. Waters’ district fear her, or does she fear what would happen if those people realize how ineffective a legislator she really is?
Waters and Shelia Lee Jackson two of the dumbest members of Congress.
Perhaps, but not quite as dumb as suggesting cleansing one’s body with a disinfectant in order to get rid of Covid. That degree of stupidity is in a class of its own…
That is a lie. Do your research Silberman.
Perhaps you remember THIS gem of an answer from your president, demented Joe:
‘Biden raised eyebrows with a garbled explanation of how he and his soon-to-be veep, Kamala Harris, would resolve a serious disagreement.
“I will develop some disease and say I have to resign,” he told CNN.
“I will develop some disease and say I have to resign”
Yes, words of a true LEADER right there. When faced with a serious disagreement with his OWN vice president, the man said he would step aside and hand the reins over to her.
America is not in good nor capable hands with these two at the helm.
Trump demonstrated all too often that he lacked a filter before speaking , anything that popped into his head , he uttered.
Yes it’s ridiculous to think that using bleach to fight covid . He did not quite say that – he ruminated on being able to fight the virus orally.
Or maybe he was taking Christina Cuomo’s advice on using bleach baths to fight covid.
( and yes, bleach baths , a VERY
mild solution, have been used for eczema, but not covid)
If we get any more dummies in Congress will it tip over and capsize?
Rep. Hank Johnson said he feared that stationing 8,000 Marines on Guam would cause the island to ‘become so overly populated that it will tip over and capsize.’
These people truly are stupid. They are not our “leaders” they are our public “servants.” Never forget.
How would Waters comments fare under the Brandenburg analysis? Could an argument be made that violence was indeed imminent, given the recent street actions and her crossing state line? It seems to me that in view of the actions taking place, her position would be far more precarious than that of Trump.
“Violent, criminal acts committed by individuals and/or groups to further ideological goals stemming from domestic influences, such as those of a political, religious, social, racial, or environmental nature.”
This is from the FBI website under the heading, “Domestic Terrorism.”
In no way was Trump inciting violence on 1/6. He wanted our voices to be heard in a peaceful way. What happens when you invite friends for cocktails and one of your friends brings their friend who ends up getting drunk and throwing up on your furniture? Everyone else at the party was having a convivial time, enjoying the conversations. You can’t say that the host’s plan was to ruin their own party.
RADICAL MAXINE – Her statements are the gift that keeps on giving. She has a case of severe TRUMP. He lives in their heads and is a major threat to their Socialist Radical Corrupt Agenda of POWER and $$$$ and Control. Yes, her statements and what occurred afterwards will aid Trump’s defense. But, it is what they are doing to this country and the system, they are Corrupt and will use threats & etc against anyone that stands in their way. I am sure CNN/NYT, MSM will give nutty Radical Maxine a pass. They are threatening the jury, prosecutors, judges and anyone that stands in their way of Guilty and throw away the keys for Chauvin. Chauvin can’t get a honest trial, this trial should have been moved but I am sure the nuts and Radical Maxine would follow.
Lefty double standards.
Really tired of the Lefties doing exactly what they were so angry about Trump.
Somehow though, when they do it, its OK.
Lefties should look at where the country is headed and see what they are contributing to the decline.
Republicans aren’t perfect, but we are out of power. Onus to behave in on the party in power.
Monumentcolorado: “Really tired of the Lefties doing exactly what they were so angry about Trump.”
I agree, Trump and Waters are equally deplorable.
