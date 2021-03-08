Is Eric Swalwell The Answer To Trump’s Prayers?

Below is my column in The Hill newspaper on the complaint filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell against former president Donald Trump. Swalwell just filed a complaint that could prove to be the vindication that Trump has long sought in the riot in the Capitol on January 6th.
French philosopher Voltaire said he had only one prayer in life — “O Lord, make my enemies ridiculous” — and that it was uniformly granted by God. The answer to Donald Trump’s prayers may be Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.). It is not because of Swalwell’s relationship with a Chinese agent or the bizarre defenses of him, including one Democrat insisting he deserved the Medal of Honor. It is because Swalwell’s lawsuit against the former president could offer Trump the ultimate vindication over his role in the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.
Swalwell’s 64-page complaint against Trump — along with son Donald Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) — alleges nine counts for relief, from negligent emotional distress suffered by Swalwell to negligence in the “incitement to riot.” One might think this would be a lead-pipe cinch of a case. After all, an array of legal experts has insisted for months that this was clear criminal incitement, not an exercise of free speech. As a civil lawsuit, it should be even easier to win, since the standard of proof is lower for civil cases.
Yet, for more than four years, many of these same experts claimed a long list of “clear” crimes by Trump that were never prosecuted or used as a basis for impeachment. Likewise, despite similar claims of criminal incitement, roughly three months have passed without a criminal charge against Trump. District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine insisted weeks ago that Trump’s alleged crime would be investigated. Yet any such prosecution likely would collapse at trial or on appeal, and people like Racine are not eager to prove Trump’s case.
Enter Swalwell, who has long exhibited a willingness to rush in where wiser Democrats fear to tread, with what may be his costliest misstep yet.
First, his lawsuit will force a court to determine if the defendants’ speeches were protected political speech. As if to guarantee failure, Swalwell picked the very tort — emotional distress — that was previously rejected by the Supreme Court. In 2011, the court ruled 8-1 in favor of Westboro Baptist Church, an infamous group of zealots who engaged in homophobic protests at the funerals of slain American troops. In rejecting a suit against the church on constitutional grounds, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote: “Speech is powerful. It can stir people to action, move them to tears of both joy and sorrow, and — as it did here — inflict great pain. On the facts before us, we cannot react to that pain by punishing the speaker.” Roberts distinguished our country from hateful figures like the Westboro group, noting that “as a nation we have chosen a different course — to protect even hurtful speech on public issues to ensure that we do not stifle public debate.”
Second, Swalwell must show that Trump was the factual and legal cause of his claimed injuries. Swalwell and others have expressly argued that, if not for Trump, the riot would not have occurred. But a trial will allow the defense to offer “superseding intervening forces” on that question — acts of others that may have caused or contributed to the breaching of the Capitol. A court could rule that Trump was not the “but for” cause of the riot before even getting to any legal causation or constitutional questions.
Claims of blame would have been easier to make before the House refused to hold hearings on Trump’s impeachment, including weeks after its “snap impeachment.” Now, facts have emerged that implicate Congress itself in the failure to take adequate precautions against rioters, despite advance warnings. Former House officials claimed an FBI warning was sent only in an email, a day before the riot — but FBI Director Christopher Wray has testified that a warning of plans to storm the Capitol was sent on all of the channels created for sharing such intelligence. Moreover, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testified that he asked for National Guard support but was refused six times; one key official, Sund said, did not like “the optics” of troops guarding Congress. Delays at both the Capitol and the Pentagon allegedly left the Capitol woefully understaffed. And Trump has been quoted by former Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller as warning him the day before the riot that “You do what you need to do. You do what you need to do. You’re going to need 10,000 (troops).”
There also is a growing problem with the riot’s time line. Swalwell’s complaint alleges a failure by Trump to act as violence unfolded. But as more information has been released, the time period has shrunk to a difference of minutes between the breach and Trump’s call for law and order. Trump ended his speech at 1:10 p.m. The first rioter entered the Capitol at 2:12 p.m. Eight minutes later, Trump had a heated call with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who told him of the breach. Then at 2:26 p.m., Trump mistakenly called Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) instead of Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.). Lee reportedly said Trump did not appear to realize the extent of the rioting. Finally, at 2:38 p.m., Trump called for his followers to be peaceful and to support police. That was roughly 30 minutes after the first protester entered the Capitol. Trump’s defense team will likely emphasize that the he not only told followers to go “peacefully” to the Capitol but made the call to obey law enforcement roughly 30 minutes after the first rioters entered the Capitol.
Many people think Trump should have spoken earlier; I condemned his speech while he was giving it. Yet, various people took actions (or failed to take actions) that left the Capitol vulnerable. And, at trial, a comparison could be drawn to the violence around the White House during the previous summer: Fearing a breach of that complex, overwhelming force was used to create an expanded security perimeter — but the use of National Guard troops then was denounced by congressional Democrats, D.C.’s mayor, and the media.
Finally, Swalwell’s complaint accuses Trump of reckless rhetoric — but Swalwell could find himself on the witness stand having to answer for his own rhetoric. Those comments include his mocking of threats against Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Swalwell, who now claims severe emotional trauma from the Capitol riot, dismissively tweeted “Boo hoo hoo” when angry protesters surrounded Collins’s home in 2018.
Swalwell’s complaint is timed beautifully to collapse on appeal just before the 2024 election, giving Trump and Republicans the ultimate repudiation of prior Democratic claims. Voltaire also famously said that “If God did not exist, it would be necessary to invent Him.” Luckily for Trump, Swalwell not only already exists, but he may be the very answer to Trump’s political prayers.
21 thoughts on “Is Eric Swalwell The Answer To Trump’s Prayers?”
Will Trump testify (and open himself up to committing perjury, given how prone he is to lying), or will he invoke his 5th Amendment rights?
Swalwell is clearly dumber than he looks if he thought a beautiful woman like Fang Fang could ever be interested in him.
Nothing he does surprises me.
Yet again, JT writes about a suit without linking to it. This time, he hasn’t even bothered to list all of the defendants. The suit was filed against Trump, Trump Jr., Mo Brooks, and Giuliani. Here’s a copy –
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/05/politics/swalwell-trump-giuliani-brooks-lawsuit/index.html
The political Left, its media cronies, and FBI intelligence, routinely make dire predictions of violence whenever right-wing sorts gather, and these predictions routinely fail to materialize. It seems increasingly as if the real reason for the breach of the Capitol is that on this rare occasion, they were actually true, and police were not prepared for such warnings being accurate.
Yes, the Tea Party was a bunch of terrorists who picked up litter when they left leaving the place cleaner than when they arrived. But BLM and Antifa…Just decent little fascist Brown Shirts who leave smoking ruins in their wake.
You might consider creating a link to MeWe for posts in addition to those now available.
His great grandpa came over with the name Swallill. He had a disease and changed the name to protect the innocent.
No filter between brain
And mouth.
The claim that “if not for Trump’s speech , the riots would not happen” does not mean that Trump’s speech was a sufficient condition for the riot and does not mean that Trump’s speech caused the riot. This fallacy came up all the time in basic logic classes I taught. There is a logical move from “Not T implies Not R” to “R implies T” (Logical Transposition), but you cannot logically conclude that “T implies R”
Even the stupidest judge should be able to handle the easy counter examples to this fallacy: ” If Joe hadn’t called me a moron , I would not have shot him, Therefore Joe caused my shooting him.” It may be the reason I shot him but, as we all know, reasons are not deterministic causes in free human beings and blame for behavior does not necessarily attach to reasons.
That’s assuming that a judge hearing this case would based their decisions intelligently, using logic and reason and would pursue the truth impartially, and not succumb to fear and political pressure. But as we’ve seen with the decisions to not hear the substantiated allegations of election fraud in the 2020 election, political pressure from the Left (amplified by the media) is unfortunately a factor in court rulings that might serve to vindicate former President Trump.
You are correct about everything EXCEPT “Even the stupidest judge”.
Whatever you think of Roger Stone – he should not have been tried much less convicted.
The case against him was far weaker logically – it was litterally an impossibility.
Yet a Biased Judge and a partisan Jury convicted.
The Hunter Biden case is only distinguishable from the Manafort case in that Hunter’s conduct is even more egregious – yet Biden will not likely face a jury and would not be convicted if he was, While Manafort was easily convicted.
The Flynn case is an absolute Travesty – we now find that it Started with Lies to the FBI by Stephan Halper – no one has prosecuted those. Flynn never should have been sharged. Those involved in prosecuting him should be disbarred for highly unethical conduct.
Sullivan should have dissmissed the case early on.
Conversely KlineSmith should have had the book thrown at him. He fabricated evidence. Litterally transforming exculpatory evidence into inculpatory evidence. The consequences of his actions are egregious and were predictable. It would have been a massive failure of the FISA court to grant a warrant to spy on a person who the government KNEW was spying FOR the US on Russia.
Every bit of the information in the warrant would have meant ssomething entirely different starting with the assumption that Page was a US agent.
One of Comey’s arguments for not proceding against Hillary was that he could not get a conviction.
In the DC/Maryland/Birginia area that is true. But conviction would be easy in those parts of the country were logic is not poisoned by politics.
The FACT is that leftism drives out logical and critical thinking.
The Left makes hay of the court election decsions against Trump.
But the fact that there was no real hearing on the merits is a failure of the courts.
There was clearly significant Fraud. Just in the past few weeks there have been significant election fraud court decsions or convictions.
Where cases have been persued.
In one county in NH every single Democratic candidate received a 300 vote advantage – From Domminion Systems.
In Antrim County Michigan vote tallies were off by 6500 votes – that was a 44% counting Error.
Accross the country – and every single key city, thousands of ballots have been shredded post election.
We still do not have vote tallies that actually add up in swing states.
In Mississippi there was 79% fraud in absentee ballots and a judge has thrown out the election.
In GA there is an investigation of the Warnock and the Abrams organization for voter Fraud – including forged ballots and registrations.
And there is a major case involving Fulton county that will eventually go forward.
Prior to the Election in PA multiple Philadelphia Election officials plead guilty to election fraud in a prior election – feeding the same ballots into voting machines over and over while no one was watching.
In TX there are several cases of large scale Ballot fraud being prosecuted.
In NJ There is a criminal investigation of two winning candidates from the 2020 democratic primary.
The courts failed in the 2020 election. But their primary failure was BEFORE the election.
It was a failure to stop the lawlessness BEFORE it occured.
Expecting that courts were going to do so after lawlessness they were complicit in was wishful thinking.
The Congressman should remember this sage advice: “It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open one’s mouth and remove all doubt.” Perhaps, however, that train has left the station
One of my favorite Twain quotes 🙂
It’s left the station for many people, including Trump.
Is this law suit just a distraction from the honey trap Swalwell fell into? Trump maybe can’t get out of the way of his own mouth but Swalwell is just smarmy and doesn’t seem to be very smart.
Swalwall is a Court Jester – Nancy Pelosi fooooool- how anyone could take him seriously or even elect home to Congress is amazing but what are dealing with another San Fran fool for a politician. One who slept and hired a Chinese Spy?? But Rump does this to the Left make them act nutty, foolish, stupid and etc. Eric has Trump syndrome – For the next 4 years the DEM’s the MSM and etc. will be talking about Trump, Trump lives in their heads.
Sorry for the spelling errors in my post home should read him and Rump should say Trump – my computer sometimes likes tothink for me when typing and causes errors. But Swalwall is a Nut Case and this is not a mistype
“Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.” – Alexander Pope
“Enter Swalwell, who has long exhibited a willingness to rush in where wiser Democrats fear to tread, with what may be his costliest misstep yet.” – Jonathan Turley
As a preliminary matter, in the District of Columbia, negligent infliction of emotional distress requires a special relationship between the plaintiff and the defendant whereby the defendant has a duty to look out for the emotional well-being of the plaintiff, like a doctor-patient relationship. Lots of luck proving Trump had a duty to look out for the emotional well-being of Swalwall. Then, too, if Swalwell nevertheless prevails in his negligence claim he has, ipso facto, disproven that Trump intentionally, thereby proving lack of criminal intent.
Bravo! There is one typo- first complaint is spelled compliant.