The Chauvin Appeal: How The Comments Of The Court and The Prosecutors Could Raise Challenges Going Forward

Below is my column in the Hill on two issues that arose on the final day of the trial of Derek Chauvin that could now feature prominently in any appeal. There will likely be an array of conventional appellate issues from the elements of the murder counts to the sufficiency of the evidence. Obviously, any appeal will wait until after sentencing, which will take many weeks. However, two issues were highlighted on the final day which could play a role in the appeal. The first on the denial of a venue change and the sequestering of the jury is very difficult make work on appeal. However, there are strong arguments to be made in this case. I believe Judge Cahill should have granted the venue change and also sequestered this jury. It is not clear if the court polled the jury on trial coverage, particularly after the inflammatory remarks of Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Cal.). However, there are credible grounds for challenging how this jury may have been influenced by the saturation of coverage of the trial as well as rioting in the area.
The final day of the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis seemed at times to be a remake of the 1981 neo-noir film, “True Confessions.” Call it “True Concessions.” Judge Peter Cahill acknowledged that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) may have given the defense a basis to overturn any conviction, while prosecutors seemed to drive a stake through the heart of their cases against three other officers charged in the death of George Floyd. And it all played out on live television.
Damage Below the Waters Line
Rep. Waters ignited a firestorm of controversy by flying to Minnesota to tell protesters to remain in the streets and fight for “justice,” to be “more confrontational,” despite days of rioting, looting and other violence. She said no verdict in the Chauvin trial would be accepted except a conviction for first-degree murder — a demand that might be a tad difficult to satisfy since Chauvin is not charged with first-degree murder. All of this as the jury literally headed off to deliberate.
Some of us immediately noted that Waters single-handedly succeeded in undermining not just the Chauvin case but her own case against former President Trump. Waters, one of several House members suing Trump for inciting violence on Jan. 6, is now his best witnesses against her lawsuit. Where she charged that Trump sought to incite violence and intimidate Congress, Waters is being denounced for inciting violence and intimidating the trial court.
One of those denouncing Waters was Judge Cahill, who declared in open court that “I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function. If they want to give their opinions, they should do so … in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution.” Calling such comments “abhorrent,” Cahill added this haymaker: “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.”
His statement was not just a criticism but a concession that Waters’ comments could not have come at a worse time or put the court in a worse position. Some of us have criticized Cahill — who has done an otherwise outstanding job — for not changing the trial’s venue or sequestering the jury. Those rulings came back to haunt him as protests grew before the trial and then exploded with the killing of Daunte Wright in nearby Brooklyn Center, Minn. One of the Chauvin jurors lives in Brooklyn Center, where rioting and looting occurred even before Waters flew in to throw gasoline on the fire.
Cahill denied a defense motion for a new trial but acknowledged that Waters’ comments magnified the appellate challenges in sustaining any conviction. Such statements alone are unlikely to overturn a conviction — indeed, such motions are notoriously hard to win — but Waters has made it far more difficult for prosecutors in the case. The tragic irony is that Waters could be used to overturn the very conviction she demanded. If that happens, it is unlikely that rioters will go to her home or burn businesses in her district. Those crimes will be focused in Minnesota but could spend across the country, too.
The danger for unrest may be greater due to the array of charges. It is not clear that a manslaughter conviction will satisfy protesters if it is accompanied by acquittals on murder. This was always a stronger manslaughter than a murder case. More importantly, adding the murder charges created a potential flashpoint for protests with any acquittal or later reversal on appeal. Moreover, while total acquittal seems unlikely, there is a possibility of a mix of acquittals and a hung jury that could ignite further rioting.
Prosecuting the Powerless?
If Waters was undermining any conviction of Chauvin, the prosecutors themselves seemed to be undermining any prosecution of the other officers. In one of the trial’s most surprising moment, prosecutor Steve Schleicher seemed to exonerate the other three officers in order to further incuplate Chauvin. In his closing argument, Schleicher declared that Chauvin “had the power, and the other officers, the bystanders, were powerless.”
Prosecuting the powerless is not usually part of the oath of district attorneys. What was striking about Schleicher’s statement is that the cases against the other officers depend on a conviction in this case. As discussed previously, prosecutors structured the cases against all four officers like an inverted pyramid; Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged as aiders and abettors to Chauvin’s alleged murder or manslaughter. If Chauvin is acquitted or the jury deadlocks on the charges, their prosecutions would then collapse.
Now, prosecutors have admitted that the three other officers were as powerless as bystanders on the street. The standard for aiding and abetting is itself not particularly demanding, since it covers anyone who “intentionally aids, advises, hires, counsels, or conspires with or otherwise procures the other to commit the crime.” However, proving such a crime can be more difficult, particularly given a chaotic crime scene.
Schleicher’s concession adds to an already difficult case because the other officers did take steps that can be cited by their defense attorneys as seeking to help Floyd. The officers repeatedly called for an ambulance, and Lane, a new officer on the force, attempted to deescalate the situation. When Floyd pleaded, “Please don’t shoot me, man,” Lane replied: “I’m not shooting you, man.” When Floyd struggled not to get into a police car and said he could not breathe, Lane offered to sit with him, roll down the windows and turn on the air conditioning. It also was Lane — who had only been on the force a couple of days — who urged Chauvin to move Floyd from the knee-restraint position.
Schleicher’s words can be cited in defense pretrial motions to dismiss the case. While it will be more difficult to introduce such concessions from the prosecution into the actual trial of the three remaining officers, it could make it more difficult for this prosecution team to appear in those other cases— particularly Schleicher, who would have to argue the exact opposite to another jury of what he argued before this jury. And that never sits particularly well with a trial court.
Neither Waters nor the prosecution seemed concerned over how their words would impact this or later cases in the killing of George Floyd. Whatever benefit these statements may have brought, their true costs could be prohibitive as Minnesota struggles with the resulting uncertainties and unrest.
Keith Ellison and George Soros didn’t get what they wanted. They sent Maxine out to shake up the troops and then the jury messed up the plans by finding him guilty as charged. The riots were supposed to be nationwide by now. They’ll find another way. How come we never hear anyone calling out the parent (s) of these kids who are out at 2 am, with guns? 13 YO no less. Where is Joe (we know where he is) and Kamala. They should be speaking out about these “kids of color” and their behavior. They aren’t real leaders, just power seekers.
Broken families = Broken society
Hunter Biden and his infamous crack pipe picture, dozens of drug relapses, failed marriages, fathering children he later discards, lack of employable skills and hence depending on the government (FBI, DOJ, Daddy) to rescue his sorry entitled ash, these are all a trend of failed offspring from failure parents. Joe Biden spent 47 years in politics pursuing wealth and power but produced moral cripples as children. Now Joe is a victim of elder abuse: demented, confused, pitiful propped up by power hungry assistants
The collapse of the family unit guarantees the collapse of a society. Black, white, rich, poor, Asian, Latino, disabled or able, where familial nurturing love is absent, you get a broken child, a broken adult, a George Floyd, ANTIFA, BLM, Molotov cocktail thrower, ad nauseam.
No government handout, program or legislation will replace the absolute importance of having responsible, loving grown up parents to care and raise their offspring into functioning, healthy, responsible adults
You bring up a good point, that the break down in the atomic family has more influence on the future of the members of the household as they mature.
You can blame the unintended consequences of the welfare system. Yes, the well intended liberals in the late 60’s and 70’s incentivized urban unwed mothers to keep the father out of the picture as a way to get more welfare money. The more kids, the more money… after all, cheaper by the dozen.
Those who escape this cycle do so because of a strong atomic family unit.
To be clear, its economics / culture and not race which are driving this .
The welfare system destroyed the family structure of the poor.
It’s been a long tome since law school, but that even as a 1L, II would have recognized that a change of venue and sequestration was necessary for the elements of a fair trial. The outcome would more than likely have remained the same; however, essential fairness in any trial is worth the effort.
Change of venue?
To where? Mars?
No matter where they changed the venue… the riots would occur, the protests would occur, and Maxine Waters would have occurred.
I agree with you, but I don’t know if it would have mattered. At least now you have a ground for appeal on that issue.
The underlying issues are what concern me: if this is the acceptable response every time leftist children do not get what mommy and daddy promised them, or alternately when they DO, at some point the people affected will be forced to defend themselves and a legitimate conflict will have been born through no fault of their own. What a spectacular failure of parenting, education, and societal responsibility.
Our modern Democratic leaders and their helpers are an absolute disgrace.
Talk about “aiders and abettors.” MSM, Dem politicos, corporate CEOs, DAs, AGs…they are all aiding and abetting the erosion of the rule of law and our treasured Constitution.
Obviously written before conviction, and actual events have since proven your speculation to be just a wee bit off base, JT. So let’s recap, shall we? Venue and jury sequestration didn’t, and couldn’t have, gotten around the facts of what drove this case. Let’s wrap it up in a nut shell…, the tactics Amnesty International have used to give voice on foreign soil to protect persecuted political prisoners and murder victims have been unleashed in the States. Watching someone be murdered by a police officer over the course of ten minutes of footage, complete with off screen voices of people interacting with police giving a blow by blow description of a) what was wrong with police behavior in the given situation, and b) the step by step physical deterioration of the victim were just too much to overcome for the defanse. Add to that the visual evidence was so great it crumbled the blue wall of silence so standard in cases like this without such stunning evidence available.
True, one can make a case that a cop who probably began with decent intentions at the beginning of his career has become a victim of policing tactics, but just from a different angle. But there are a lot of cops that get burned out that don’t kill people slowly and excruciatingly on the job. So Chauvin is an extreme example for sure…
Bottom line, though. What did the work of conviction in this case was overwhelming visual evidence of a murder, replayed repeatedly during the trial. Venue and sequestration really couldn’t overcome that for the defense. What’s interesting to me, in kind of a forensic aftermath sort of way, is the number or people (well represented in this blog comment section) who are unable to see the truth right in front of them, visually represented in a way that is unmistakable. It shows the power of prejudgement and cognitive dissonance. And your devil’s advocate whataboutism? I’m afraid it says a lot about you, Jon.
And let’s ignore the fact that as a juror you’ll probably get doxed and end up fleeing for your life without a guilty verdict. If I were on that jury it would come down to justice vs self-preservation and I’d take the latter.
@Anon,
The interesting thing is that what you saw was only a piece of the evidence. The prosecution asked the jury to ignore the forensic evidence which helps to paint a different picture.
You’re probably not old enough to remember the Eddie Adams photograph of a South Vietnamese officer shooting a man dressed in civilian clothes.
If you just saw the picture, you would see the brutality of war and surmise that the South Vietnamese Army are shooting civilians,
What you didn’t know is that the man being shot was a Viet Kong assassin who was responsible for murdering fellow officers family members during the Tet Offensive. (From the same vantage point, a CBS film crew shot film of the same event.)
There’s a web site where Adams tells his story and the truth.
Yet the American people jumped to conclusions without knowing the facts due to a single picture. (Fake news, no? Even if unintended.)
Now flash forward to the Chauvin trial.
If you consider that Floyd had ingested a fatal dose of Fentanyl. (11-13ng/mL is fatal) His underlying health condition, And the initial stressor of being placed in the Police SUV… you now open the doubt if Chauvin’s pinning him down was the stressor that triggered the cardiac event.
There’s your reasonable doubt.
Contributing factor? Maybe.
Lets consider the Eric Gardner case in NYC.
Gardner is stopped for illegally selling cigarettes.
He’s resisting. The much smaller officer reached across the upper chest and throat in order to take him down. (No choke no injury to throat).
This action, along with the underlying health conditions of Gardner cause him to have a fatal heat attack / cardiac arrest. Yet the prosecution focused on the ‘choke hold’ that really wasn’t a choke hold.
Two different situations where one focuses on a portion of the data in an effort to fit their preconceived viewpoint of what happened.
This Case is way far from over….the Judge may have very well known exactly what he was doing….and will be the undoing of the Convictions and aided and abetted (unknowingly by Big Mouth Waters and the Media).
There is plenty of grist for the mill in this case….and sadly it shall take years for it to all play out but in time….I can see the Convictions be overturned and the prosecution shall move on to some other poor police officer who finds himself in a bad situation.
Such as the Officer that just shot the Sixteen Year old Black Girl who was attacking other Black Girls with a Knife….talk about a no win situation for a Police Officer….but watch….the media and BLM crowd encouraged by Leftists and Race Baiters will demand “justice’ for that sweet loving child.
Given Turley’s poorly hidden support for Chauvin and the failure of his previous hand wringing as defense strategy, take these similar concerns for what they are: partisan sympathy for a murderer in a clear cut case he tried to not see. His legal analysis on this case has so far been as bad as his efforts as journalism critic.
We must not have been reading the same articles. I believe Prof. Turley did exactly what is expected of a fair-minded legal commentator — he presented both sides since, let’s face it, there are two sides in this case. Stating that the evidence supports manslaughter not first degree murder (which was not a charge anyway as he points out) does not make him a supporter of Chauvin. Prof. Turley is one of the few out there who actually try to do what journalists should do — be fair-minded and present both sides. At least he’s out there reading, writing, and discussing the issues. Not sitting home or in an office shielded by cyberspace commenting about someone else’s journalistic work product.
The interesting aspect of prosecutor Schliecher’s statement that the other three officers were “powerless” to stop Chavin, i.e. keep him from killing Floyd, is that it was argument. It was not a legal position that the State took, either in pleadings or orally before the court. So it doesn’t keep (to use the legal term, it doesn’t “estop”) the government from prosecuting the other three. But it sure is troubling.
Turley is making hay out of nothing. Maxine Waters comments are not inciting words. Turley leaves out the fact that people were already protesting. She didn’t add anything to the situation. To “be confrontational” is not a call to be violent. Turley knows this, he’s a big fan of splitting hairs in anything. In fact this very blog is rife with confrontational behavior all the time.
Turley’s hair splitting on the issue is laid bare at the end of his column when he acknowledges that an appeal won’t be successful due to the high difficulty in overturning the conviction over the issues brought up by Turley. Maxine waters did nothing wrong, what she said is certainly controversial, not definitively not a call for violence. Republicans want to make it that way because they want to use the phrase “be confrontational” to mean be violent. That’s just wishful thinking.
what we are witnessing now is what someday will be referred to by historians scholars and political scientists as:
“the end stage of the blue city/blue state governance model”
Appeal has excellent merit. As Jonathan pointed out the Judge, Nutty Radical Maxine, Biden’ comments, & etc. Mob Rule? Fair Trial is what Chauvin should have received vs a corrupt pressure 3 ring circus trial
How can you be convicted and sentenced on three charges pertaining to the same event where each charge has to do with means of death. It’s not like count two was for yellow ng at bystanders. Three times he will get time in jail topped on the other time. If they have convicted him of manslaughter then they reputiated the other two charges
thats the way they do it in minnesota
the da basically throws a bunch of crap up against the wall to see what sticks
if something sticks
then everything below it is included automatically as a lesser included charge
doesnt seem right
Well, no kidding. The judge knew exactly what he was doing from Day One. Henry VII’s Star Chamber had nothing on this process.
If you are a cop in that state quit now and forever hold your piece. And by piece I mean firearm.
cops everywhere in america last night:
“do i really want to do this anymore”
-and/or-
“whats the minimum amount of policing i can do going forward and still stay employed”
its not a recipe for better and more effective policing and crime reduction and safer neighborhoods
it wont take long for this to be born out
Liberty, if you are a cop in that state, you probably already testified against Chauvin at his trial.
If the mob outside was made up of klansmen yelling about a black defendant the media would be barking in a different direction.
