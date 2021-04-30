Georgetown Professor Under Fire For Reading The “N-Word” In A Class On Free Speech and Racism

The removal of such terms and images in a class addressing racism can substantially change and undermine a professor’s treatment of the subject. It is analogous to decision of the Yale University Press when it published Jytte Klausen’s “The Cartoons That Shook the World” (on the cartoons that led to riots and over 200 killed in protests worldwide). Yale removed the the 12 cartoons from the book so not to insult Muslims. Thus, you could read the book but not actually see the cartoons themselves. Moreover, the students are suggesting that a black professor could read from the historical documents in the same class but not a non-black professor.
Ironically, the was a class discussion on free speech and racism. Swers was quoting Clarence Brandenburg from Brandenburg v. Ohio (a 1969 case that we can discussed much in terms of “violent speech”), the Court struck down an Ohio law prohibiting public speech that was deemed as promoting illegal conduct. It supported the right of the KKK to speak even though it is a hateful organization.
The letter insists that white professors cannot read such passages. The students insist “This word was not only written on the slide without any censoring but also said aloud with a hard ‘r.'” They also object that Swers referred to Brandenburg as “not a terribly sympathetic figure” rather than being more forceful and demonstrative in condemning the historical figure behind the Supreme Court decision. The students also demand proof of being reeducated on the racism and acceptance that white professors are barred from using the word:
We ask that you take action in the form of:
a clear, sincere, and direct apology to everyone in the class;
a meticulous review of presentation and lecture material for potential bias;
a demonstrated understanding of the history of the N-word and why it is inappropriate for a non-Black person to say it in any context, including an educational context.
The letter was filed Mirka Sosa with the campus Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Affirmative Action. Sosa insisted that Swers be held to “full accountability” and emphasized that the problem is that she is white and that white professors “should not say that word at all.”
As will come as little surprise to many on this blog, my natural default remains with the free speech and academic freedom principles protecting Swers in reading from historical documents. Thus, I do not agree that the use of offensive terms like this are barred in “any context” and regardless of the intent behind such references. Finally, the effort to bar professors from reading from such a document based on their own race is deeply disturbing and raises its own concerns over the use of racial classifications.
Here’s the offending part with a modification showing the offending word,
“ That word shouldn’t be offensive at all when used in the proper context. It’s no different than saying n…(Spanish for black) which is rarely used but is deemed almost as offensive if used in the wrong context. N….(Spanish for black) is just saying black in Spanish. Ironically if you pronounce in Spanish it loses its offensiveness.”
This is amazing, I just posted a comment that included the Spanish word for black and it was sent immediately to moderation. Really?! Turley’s blog? The free speech advocate’s own blog censors the very word discussed in the column for the exact same reason. Turley being a hypocrite? Here’s the original post sans the offending part.
“ Interesting, this is one rare instance where I agree with professor Turley’s take on the issue. The professor at the university shouldn’t apologize at all for using that word at all. The student making the complaint is being overly zealous and way too involved in the “offense” of the use of the word.
Strangely I wonder at the same time if this blog will censor the use of the N-word if used in a historical context or any context devoid of malice or intent to insult.
The person demanding an apology and declaring that the N-word cannot be used in any context is full of crap. That word shouldn’t be offensive at all when used in the proper context. ”
“[T]he Georgetown University Faculty handbook that prohibits harassment and defines that terms [sic] as including [. . .] “displaying or distributing offensive materials . . .”
Over the years, I had students who were offended by arguments for and against abortion, and for and against God. Tribalists are offended by the use of the term “individualism.” I’ve had students who were offended by arguments for and against capitalism, and those who were livid about any discussion of affirmative action.
If being “offended” is the standard for censorship in the classroom, then there is nothing of importance left to teach. And you end up with generations of ignoramuses.
Absolutely.
The legal eagles here will have to explain the basis of legal action here.
To me there is a constitutionally protected right to earn a living. To fire a person for exercising their first amendment rights is actionable.
But, no lawyer has stepped forward to represent a defendant.
There must be case law that has already canceled this right to free speech, and forfeit the right to earn a living.
Yes I understand free speech has limits. Limits that protect others rights. I see no person being deprived their rights, by a teacher using offensive language. Offensive cannot be defined, and no definable damage occurs.
This site is a good starting point for reviewing key cases dealing with free speech. https://jackmillercenter.org/resource-category/sedition-incitement/
First: Fire Sosa.
Second: Shutdown the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Affirmative Action, from this campus and any other campus where it exists. Are these students there to excel in life on their individual talent or intimidation as activists.
Somewhere, St. Ignatius is shaking his head at what’s happened to Georgetown.
Been thinking about this incident and decided to discuss the elephant in the room.
Ms Sowe just reinforced the reluctance of many whites to interact with blacks.
When blacks introduce race into a discussion and use it as a weapon, then the only question is “How much damage will the white person suffer?”.
So whites learn (the smart ones), not to engage with blacks.
Huge overgeneralization but true enough.
We end up with defacto segregation.
Think about the consequences. We all suffer, but the United States will suffer most of all.
Is that what Dems want?
Grateful not to be teaching in this environment. The sad thing is that the student does not recognize her hypocrisy in this affair
Consider Michael Richards:
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2h7kj
Sounds like Mirka Sosa has her own little racism problem, and should be called out on that. It’s about time the pervasive and growing anti-white racism in this country be recognized for what it is — the other side of the coin. It wouldn’t be the first time in history that the oppressed flipped sides and became the oppressor. And did Sosa get that dumb after entering Georgetown, or was she already beyond the pale?
It appears to me that Mirka Sosa, like so many others in our society today, is either a virtue signaling proxy anti-white racist or a full blown racist. These people are f’king imbeciles and we shouldn’t be pandering to their ignorant demands.
It’s amazing how students want to go to a university such as Georgetown, a university that has literally become a prestigious school over the years because they have challenged their students and now the ignorant students want to change the school and turn it into some kind of snowflake safe zone that can’t challenge the students to be think critically and be tolerant human beings. Professor Swers and the University should categorically refuse to apologize for teaching and challenging their students.
In a very real world way this is like the rich city couple that buys some property in the country, builds a huge expensive house, and then demands that the county shut down the 150 year old pig farm that’s up wind from their expensive home. If the students don’t like where they are they have the freedom to get off their snowflake-ass and go elsewhere.
In my humble opinion, the students that sent the letter (ALL OF THEM) should be forced to apologize or be expelled for their imbecilic attacks against the facility and the institution.
It’s time to stand up against this kind of stupidity.
What’s the Bogeyman behind the n-word? There must be one or several. The Death Eaters would say Voldemort, but no one else would. It is a horrible and despicable word, but it has risen to a new level, as though it is some evil talisman.
It is a word of erasure. There is fear there and insecurity. The antidote isn’t to abolish its use. Neither is it to use it. The answer is sideways from censorship, though… What is the right way to defuse this word?
Since it is a dehumanizing word, is part of the antidote to celebrate the dignity and value of individuals?
People should look at the etymology of the word.
Only Judicial Branch courtrooms will fix this (with constitutional attorneys or pro se plaintiffs acting as your own attorney) – filing constitutional lawsuits. Anyone fired for exercising their legal First Amendment rights should challenge this unAmerican censoring in court.
Many of us feel fortunate to have grown up in the 1970’s and 1980’s where Americans challenged this censorship in court. In the 21st Century would it be possible for a modern day George Carlin to launch a constitutional lawsuit over his “7 Dirty Words” video? Or “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” (movies and weekly series) to exist for fear of offending someone? Could Eddie Murphy’s standup comedy acts exist today?
Anyone professor, of any public college, fired needs to go to court! The First Amendment simply doesn’t allow this type of censorship based on skin color of the speaker or implied intent.
https://justthenews.com/nation/free-speech/new-legal-fund-protects-professors-against-cancellation-threats-their?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
This has become a power game.
Ms (?) Sowa used her “offence” to lever herself into a position of power.
Prof. Swers is now on the defensive and the discussion is no longer between a professor/student but rather between a victim/predator.
The question is, will Prof. Swers keep her scalp, or will Ms Sowa get a boost up her career ladder.
Shame on the school for collaborating in this shameful game.
Political correctness has become a social weapon.
“Political correctness has become a social weapon.”
Always was a Will to Power.
So these nitwits, who never should have been admitted to Georgetown (a formerly respectable university) in the first place, are demanding the right to censor a professor’s speech in class. The next step, of course, is to demand that the professor be fired for even THINKING the “N-word”. And, of course, the spineless university administrators will go along with that.
WOL:
The men in the university setting are pussies aren’t they? Maybe its from being around mostly women or maybe it’s what Nixon said about education strengthening the mind but weakening the spine. They ought to get on their knees every night and thank God that as Orwell said “[They] sleep peaceably in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf.”
“education strengthening the mind but weakening the spine”
An excellent education will strengthen the spine.
Socrates’ tombstone said, I think, ‘I fought at Marathon.’
An excellent education introduces students to the valor of good men in the face of tyranny. It helps students explore their values and beliefs and prompts them to consider their worth. Would I be willing to ‘fight in the shade’? Would I be willing to lie to Pharaoh?
The letter was filed Mirka Sosa with the campus Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Affirmative Action. Sosa insisted that Swers be held to “full accountability” and emphasized that the problem is that she is white and that white professors “should not say that word at all.”
The problem is that Mirka is a racist and doesn’t know it — in exactly the same way she accuses others. Project much, sister? Oh and let’s ban organizations known as Offices of Diversity, Equity, Affirmative Action and Communism from campus. The SCOTUS started this un-American, anti-merit notion of affirmative action. They oughta end it.
Oh, she knows it.
Quit the prof jobs.