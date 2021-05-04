Juror 52: Does Chauvin Have A New Challenge Over Juror Brandon Mitchell?

The conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was undermined this week after the previously anonymous Juror #52 went public with interviews to discuss his experience on the jury and support the movement to curtail police abuse. The problem was not the public disclosure of his identity (which jurors can elect to do) but what his self-identification triggered on the Internet. A picture soon emerged showing Brandon Mitchell wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt with a reference to the death of George Floyd. The image was raised as contradicting his answers in voir dire and raising an appellate question as to juror bias that could be used to challenge the conviction.
The photo trending on social media was originally posted on Facebook in August 2020 and shows Mitchell wearing a hat that says “Black Lives Matter” and a T-shirt that says “BLM” with the words, “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks,” a common reference to the death of Floyd. The photo was posted by his uncle Travis Mitchell with the caption “The next Generation being socially active representing in DC my son Marzell, my nephew Brandon Rene Mitchell, and brotha Maurice Jauntiness Johnson.”
There is, of course, nothing wrong with the photo and it reflected the pride of his uncle when they went to march in Washington to commemorate MLK’s famous 1963 “I have a dream” speech. The march emphasized the campaign against police abuse and obviously many protested the killing of Floyd. Mitchell insists that he did not go to protest the Floyd killing.
The issue is really how Mitchell answered the voir dire questions. For example, Mitchell answers in the negative to two questions:
“Did you, or someone close to you, participate in any of the demonstrations or marches against police brutality that took place in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death?” one question read, according to the newspaper.
“Other than what you have already described above, have you, or anyone close to you, participated in protests about police use of force or police brutality?”
On March 15, Mitchell was also asked by the judge on March 15 if he was aware of the Chauvin case and George Floyd. He responded by saying that he’d heard “some basic info about trial dates, etc from the news”, but not the sort of information “that would keep him from serving as an impartial juror.”
I am not sure why the defense could not have located this picture on the Internet, which may raise a collateral issue in any challenge. However, this is still a credible basis for further investigation and possible challenge.
In Irvin v. Dowd, 366 U.S. 717, 722 (1961), the Supreme Court stated “the minimal standards of due process” demand a fair hearing before competent and impartial jurors. See also United States v. Tegzes, 715 F.2d 505, 507 (11th Cir. 1983) (citing Murphy v. Florida, 421 U.S. 794, 799 (1975)(“constitutional standard of fairness requires that the criminally accused have ‘a panel of impartial, indifferent jurors.’”). In cases like Pena-Rodriguez, the Supreme Court has held that statements in the jury room showing racial bias justifies reversal. The line is more blurry on political bias, but few cases involve a juror who previously discussed the defendant and his case.
The controversy is strikingly similar to discoveries made about Juror 1261 in the trial of Trump associate Roger Stone. I wrote a number of columns about Tomeka Hart who clearly gave false or misleading answers in voir dire. Hart is a Democratic activist and critic of the Trump administration. She not only participated in undisclosed protests and posted anti-Trump statements on the Internet but specifically discussed the Stone case.
However, District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson engaged in willful blindness to excuse Hart’s conduct and avoid ordering a new trial. I predicted that the court would dismiss the motion rather than defend the defendant’s right to an unbiased jury. The court simply brushed aside these clear examples of bias. Jackson wrote:
“The defendant has not shown that the juror lied; nor has he shown that the supposedly disqualifying evidence could not have been found through the exercise of due diligence at the time the jury was selected. Moreover, while the social media communications may suggest that the juror has strong opinions about certain people or issues, they do not reveal that she had an opinion about Roger Stone, which is the opinion that matters . . . To the extent one could consider any of the social media posts to be inconsistent with the juror’s questionnaire, they do not warrant a new trial because they do not meet the legal test for something that has been ‘newly discovered.’ [A] defendant seeking a new trial must establish that the information presented in his motion could not have been discovered earlier through the exercise of due diligence.”
I do agree with Judge Jackson that there is question of whether this information “could …have been discovered earlier through the exercise of due diligence.” The court notes
“the foreperson’s views were certainly not hidden at the time of jury selection. The juror’s personal affiliation with Democratic politics was set forth in her written answers. She said straight out that she had opinions about the “officials” on the list of people who might be mentioned in the case, and Donald Trump was the most prominent, if not the only, ‘official’ named.”
This was publicly available on social media and the question remains why the defense was not aware of the past expressions of political bias by Hart. One would have thought that Hart’s political past would have caused greater scrutiny of her past statements but, as I discussed previously, the transcript shows only a brief and matter-of-fact examination.
Jackson’s decision reveals the added burden faced by defendants in expensive, high-profile trials. Judge do not want to go through the cost and trauma of a new trial, particularly with the threat of rioting. They talk a good game of the guarantee of a fair trial, but when faced with juror bias, they rarely act to defend it in such cases.
It is still not clear the extent of any bias in the case of Mitchell. Some reports indicate that he may have done podcasts on police brutality and the George Floyd case. That would be particularly serious, though we saw in the Stone trial the lengths that courts will go to avoid the obvious.
The defense will have the same uphill battle in the Chauvin appeal and the question is whether there is anything in addition to to photo. It will also have to be prepared to answer, as in the Stone case, why it did not perform a full Internet search on prospective jurors.
45 thoughts on “Juror 52: Does Chauvin Have A New Challenge Over Juror Brandon Mitchell?”
Related to an earlier Turley post. The university has determined that Professor Smith’s criticism of the Chinese government was protected within the university’s standards of academic freedom.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/05/u-san-diego-law-prof-tom-smith-vindicated-blog-criticising-chinese-government-held-protected-by-academic-freedom/
That was obvious from the start so I wonder why the reversal in attitude. Perhaps they read online that at some point during potential litigation the professor might discover how much money the CCP sends to the university. Just wondering-I don’t really know–but it is a thought.
Another interesting question is whether the prosecutors knew the background of this juror. They had vastly greater resources than the defense and may well have discovered his past activities.
I think if the prosecutor did know that this juror likely would be deeply prejudiced against the defendant they had an obligation to notify the court and have him dismissed for cause.
The prosecutor does not represent the victim; he represents the people of the State, all of them.
The prosecutor’s duty is not to win by any means but to see that justice is done.
Even if it could be shown that they knew, I doubt much could be done about it. Prosecutorial misconduct, led by the DOJ,appears to have become the norm in this country.
So, basically, a BLM supporter lied in order to get on the jury for Chauvin.
I was disappointed to have missed so much of the evidence presented on the COD of George Floyd. I did catch some of the prosecution’s witnesses, but not nearly enough. The excessive use of force and failure to render aid were on display. However, I always wanted to know what exactly killed George Floyd. Did he OD under Chauvin’s hold, did the hold hasten his OD death, or would he have been alive today were it not for Chauvin kneeling upon him?
I’m sorry to have missed some critical testimony, because I wanted to know if the prosecution could prove its case to me. Would I have agreed with the jury?
Regardless, Chauvin was convicted in a court of law, and that conviction is now on record. His case will wind its way through the appeals process.
On a radio show May 2, Mitchell seems more interested in an agenda then justice and rule of law.“I mean it’s important if we wanna see some change, we wanna see some things going different, we gotta into these avenues, get into these rooms to try to spark some change. Jury duty is one of those things. Jury duty. Voting. All of those things we gotta do,” Mitchell said during his appearance on “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” May 2 – Big Leaque Politics
Karen S. — “The excessive use of force and failure to render aid were on display.”
**
In fact the police used less force than they legally could have used under department procedures and within existing law.
The presumptions went the wrong way in this case. For example, if there is a fire it is not presumed to be arson. If there is a death it is not presumed to have been murder. The crime must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. If there were multiple pathways that could have caused Floyd’s death in those circumstances and if causation cannot be solidly proven or dis-proven for any of them then the default is not to choose only the one that results in a murder conviction.
This trial seems to have been deeply flawed in many respects.
On another matter, I do wonder at the thinking of established attorneys who would rush to defend terrorists and yet volunteer to work with the prosecution in a domestic case. I would think more of them if they had volunteered to help a defense being crushed by numbers.
The jury didn’t presume is was murder going into the trial. They were convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that it was murder by the evidence presented at the trial.
Young.
“The presumptions went the wrong way in this case.”
Perhaps you would like to volunteer to be subject of an experiment to prove that one policeman kneeling on your neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds while 3 others helped holding you down would not be sufficient to kill you.
I certainly would not expect to survive such a test.
It may not have been an interruption to breathing so much as an interruption to blood flow to the brain.
Derik Chauvins behaviour makes no sense to rational analysis but does make sense if he was responding to malign stereotypes of black people resident in his unconscious. I suspect that he believed that if he killed Floyd it would be a net good for the world eliminating one more dangerous inherently criminal and dangerous big black man and that there was no danger to him from prosecution. I also believe he had in his mind the stereo type of big black men having the evil magic powers of “The Incredible Hulk”, that if he allowed Floyd one breath he would throw all 4 policemen 30 metres in the air so that 3 would die from broken necks and the fourth Floyd would beat to death using the nearest police vehicle as a club.
“basically, a BLM supporter lied”
Would you quote what he said that you consider a lie? Thanks.
So, basically, a BLM supporter lied in order to get on the jury for Chauvin.
Karen,
You have it correct. Don’t give that anonymous troll the satisfaction of having you restate the facts already provided in JT’s post.
Lets be real, if Roger Stone and General Flynn couldn’t get appeals on such obvious legal grounds, you think Chauvin will? LOLOLOLOLOLOL!
Flynn wasn’t convicted and so never appealed.
Stone dropped his appeal.
Both faulty comparisons.
After the trial was over, one of the jurors publicly stated that they could have delivered the verdict in 20 minutes. So much for a fair trial by a deliberative jury. Let’s face it, Minneapolis was being held hostage by BLM/Antifa, and the city officials were terrified to see another series of riots. But MN can’t keep the National Guard on speed dial forever, and city officials have to decide whether they want to be held in a perpetual hostage situation. The verdict may have been the same even under different circumstances, but given the following, Chauvin did not receive a fair trial:
–The City of Minneapolis paid the Floyd family a $27 million settlement in the middle of jury selection.
–The judge declined a change of venue.
–The judge refused to sequester the jury.
–Numerous public figures and the mass media constantly referred to the “murder of Floyd.”
–Maxine Waters issued a threatening ultimatum just days before the jury retired.
–Biden publicly declared he was “praying” for a conviction.
–A week before the verdict, Obama called Chauvin a murderer.
–The court house was surrounded by fencing and barbed wire, in plain view of the jury coming and going.
–Protesters camped outside the courthouse everyday.
–Riots throughout MN the week before over the killing of Wright.
–A bloody pig’s head was left in front of the former house of one of the defense witnesses.
–Various BLM activists went on Twitter to declare that MN will burn if they don’t get the verdict they want.
–On April 19, before the jury retired for deliberation, the Public Safety Editor of the Star Tribune Abby Simons posted an article to twitter revealing every detail about the jurors except their actual names and addresses.
— CBS News did an entire newscast revealing details of the anonymous jurors, including that one of them lives near where Daunte Wright was killed.
–The NYTimes ran a similar story with juror details.
Maybe it would not have been possible for Chauvin to get a fair trial under any circumstances, but let’s at least admit that instead of pretending that he received his constitutional rights. In any case, BLM/Antifa and the loud-mouthed “woke” black elites are still not satisfied, and their constant hammering about “systemic racism” is starting to backfire…as it should.
Some, Select Black Lives Matter is incorporated under the diversity [dogma] (i.e. color judgment, including racism) racket that subscribes to the Progressive Church, Synagogue, Clinic’s Pro-Choice, selective, opportunistic, relativistic (“ethical”) religion. Anyone associated with that institution cannot be considered an honest broker. #BabyLivesMatter
” and their constant hammering about “systemic racism” is starting to backfire…as it should.”
According to??? Do you have some kind of poll results to back this up? What is this claim based on?
Free Derek Chauvin!
Reverse the fraudulent verdict of the Chauvin “Show Trial.”
The venue must have been changed to a jury of his peers, not a jury of his hysterical and incoherent enemies.
Chauvin was doing his job; conducting a police procedure he was trained to employ.
Execute OJ Simpson.
Black-on-black murders increased y/y.
______________________________
“In Chicago, 201 people have been killed this year. That is 35 more than 2020.”
– Chicago Tribune
Darren.
A comment of mine has gone into one of the “dont publish” buckets.
Thanking you in advance.
Regards Carl.
No challenge. The world watched Chauvin suffocate a man on the street.
EB
A fleeing criminal. Drug overdose. Comorbidities. Covid-19 case. A medical event that preceded the constraint. No forensic evidence to support the allegation of anthropogenic suffocation. No evidence presented that diversity was a motive. Trial by press with an em-pathetic appeal and an at risk judge, jury, and, given diverse precedents, cities, businesses, and neighborhoods across the nation. Presumed guilty until proven innocent beyond a reasonable doubt.
Thank you n.n. for the accurate summation of the events. Of course the racist Marxists on this blog have no use for due process when it involves a social injustice narrative.
We can only hope that if EB ever goes on trial the jury members will be as unbiased as the jurors in the Chauvin case. Hopefully they too will lie when questioned about their bias so that EB will have the pleasure of spending his time behind bars.
I watched a junkee OD while fighting cops.
No … The world watched a drug user who had overdosed, someone with serious heart problems and related disease, someone with CCPvirus, a person who complained about breathing in a police vehicle (but not the one in which he was riding) – all this after he tried to pass counterfeit money. The police officers could have done things differently and may have done something “wrong” – but were and are being used by the very political left while make-believe justice is done.
“Report: Chauvin agreed to plead guilty to 3rd-degree murder, former AG Barr blocked it”
https://kstp.com/news/report-chauvin-agreed-to-plead-guilty-to-3rd-degree-murder-former-ag-barr-blocked-it-february-10-2021/6008964/
Did you watch the full trial?
The problem is that if you’re willing to allow the court system to ignore fair trial rules for Chauvin then the consequence is ignoring a fair trial for you.
Why must we be able to find this stuff? I couldn’t find it if my life depended on it…I wouldn’t even know where to look. Isn’t a lawyer entitled to assume the truthfulness of a juror’s answer on a questionnaire? How far must one go to dig through the internet to find someone?
“Did you, or someone close to you, participate in any of the demonstrations or marches against police brutality that took place in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death?”
The August 28, 2020, march in DC was not a George Floyd protest, and obviously, was not in Minneapolis. It was a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where MLK Jr. spoke. Some groups, like the National Action Network, referred too it as the the ‘Get Off Our Necks’ Commitment March. The t-shirt worn by Mitchell has MLK Jr’s photo on it, not an image of George Floyd. So it’s irrelevant to the question “Did you, or someone close to you, participate in any of the demonstrations or marches against police brutality that took place in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death?”
Variations of “get your knee off our necks” / “get your feet off our necks” have existed since long before George Floyd.
Notably, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is known for paraphrasing 19th century abolitionist Sarah Moore Grimké, who wrote “I ask no favors for my sex. I surrender not our claim to equality. All I ask of our brethren is, that they will take their feet from off our necks, and permit us to stand upright on that ground which God designed us to occupy.”
As for the question “Other than what you have already described above, have you, or anyone close to you, participated in protests about police use of force or police brutality?,” what did he describe above? We’d need to see all of this questionnaire responses.
“The controversy is strikingly similar to discoveries made about Juror 1261 in the trial of Trump associate Roger Trump.”
“Roger Trump” is quite the Freudian slip. Thanks for the laugh!
“we saw in the Stone trial the lengths that courts will go to avoid the obvious.”
We often see in JT’s columns the lengths that he’ll go to avoid the obvious too. Physician heal thyself.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is known for paraphrasing…
And from that progressed diversity, inequity, and exclusion based on sex and other class-based judgments and labels. Take a knee to a baby’s neck to relieve a “burden” demanded by feminists and masculinists to keep women appointed, available, and taxable.
Right, women are there to gestate babies whether they want them or not, whether they create serious health concerns for the woman or not, whether or not the pregnancy was the result of rape, … Women are just their uteruses.
Revitalization. Rehabilitation. Reconciliation. Pro-Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness without diversity (i.e. color, class-based (notably age) judgments and labels).
Spin it however you want. But every honest, rational person understands he was attending protests and wearing attire emblazoned with slogans, “Black Lives Matter”, “BLM” and “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” out of sympathy for Floyd’s death.
Only he knows if he heard the evidence with an open mind and offered a fair verdict based on the evidence presented in court.
But the appearance that he prejudged the case with his conduct and actions before the trial is obvious to anybody who cares about due process.
That, unfortunately, no longer includes illiberal progressives.
Dear Anonymous. The question was, “Other than what you have already described above, have you, or anyone close to you, participated in protests about police use of force or police brutality?” That is the entirety of the question. You conveniently added the phrase “that took place in Minneapolis” to the question. The question is obviously general in nature and you tried to make it specific to obfuscate the fact that the juror had attended a black lives mater event and lied to the judge about it. Yours is a trick that we often see on CNN and MSNBC and we have become wise to it. BLM was on his shirt. BLM was not around during Martin Luther Jr’s march. The meaning of his shirt was obviously meant to apply to today’s circumstances. You must have found a dusty game of twister in your basement to place you in the position you are in.
Turley: “[The defense] will also have to be prepared to answer, as in the Stone case, why it did not perform a full Internet search on prospective jurors.”
***
Maybe. But both sides are entitled to assume that jurors will answer questions truthfully.
There should be significant and public civil, contempt and criminal costs for activist jurors who lie to get on the jury. He created an issue for appeal that could end up with a repeat of an enormously expensive and socially dangerous trial
Failing punishing activist jurors who lie to obstruct justice in the jury room, then maybe voir dire should be done with prospective jurors clamped to a polygraph.
Polygraphs can be fooled rather easily by taking a drug such as a valium.
Can you quote him lying?
He lied twice if he responded negatively to the second question cited in the article. Both he and his uncle drove halfway across the country to attend the Get Your Knee of Our Necks Rally. BTW- this is NPR’s description of that event in an interview with the organizers:
“Well, you know, organizers called this march the Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks, in reference to George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. The march aimed to draw on the legacy of that 1963 march on Washington, but this time with much of the focus on police killings of Black Americans.”
https://www.npr.org/2020/08/28/907157313/-get-your-knee-off-our-necks-rally-takes-place-on-anniversary-of-march-on-washin
Turley is being generous saying this is appealable. The judge is obligated to order a mistrial if he really answered “no” to that question.
I think there were several times the judge could have declared a mistrial but I suspect he was afraid he would lose his home to a ‘mostly peaceful’ mob attack and arson. He should have granted the motion for a change of venue.
Anon, the question was “Other than what you have already described above, have you, or anyone close to you, participated in protests about police use of force or police brutality?” His answer was “no”. The truth was that he attended a BLM event and his shirt testified to his feelings about the police. A truthful answer would have been “yes”. A truthful person would be able to easily see that his “no” answer was a lie. Of course an untruthful person would say that he was telling the truth. Present company included.
So where is the shill who this morning on the other article about content modification was challenging someone to name the juror?
Suze: “So where is the shill who this morning on the other article about content modification was challenging someone to name the juror?
***
Judging by his final word he is busy treating his peculiar medical issues related to his rectum and several monkeys.
A fair trial is so 19th Century
Before the unparalleled bigotry of diversity, inequity, and exclusion, and accusing people of “Jew privilege” to share/shift responsibility and its aftermath was characterized as socially progressive. One step forward, two steps backward.
