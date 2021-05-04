BYOC: Teacher’s Racist Diatribe Highlights Failure To Equip Officers With Body Cameras

For years, I and others have argued for body camera (and police interrogation cameras) to be used in every jurisdiction. Despite the obvious value of such cameras, jurisdictions like Los Angeles County have resisted and still do not have this basic protection for both officers and citizens alike. Likewise, prosecutors in cities like Chicago long opposed the filming of officers by citizens. The recent controversy over a traffic stop in L.A. shows the importance of such body cameras. In the video, an officer pulls over a self-described teacher for using her cellphone while driving and is met with a barrage of racist slurs. The officer was only able to show his side in the encounter because he paid for his own camera. It is absurd that Los Angeles County forces officers to pay for their own cameras to guarantee a record of such encounters. In LA County, it is bring your own camera (BYOC) or engage in policing at your own risk.
The African-American teacher is shown in the video immediately attacking the Hispanic officer with a litany of racist slurs and insults from repeatedly calling him a “murderer” and “Mexico racist” to telling him that he will “always being Mexican” and “never white.” Police say the woman is well known for bringing baseless charges against officers.
Here is the body cam video of the April 23 incident in San Dimas:
The officer remains calm despite the litany of insults.
My anger at the video was not just over the racist slurs but the fact that this officer had to equip himself in Los Angeles.
As many of us have argued for 20 years, these cameras protect officers and the public alike. If this officer did not have this videotape, this could have been an incident where there are two wildly different accounts between the driver and the officer. If a harassment claim is filed, the matter would likely be treated as unproven rather than untrue. It would remain on the officer’s record that he was accused for racism and harassment.
Yet, there is no anger at the political leaders in Los Angeles County for the failure to supply this basic piece of equipment. Last year was the first deployment of body cameras in the city for LA sheriffs. Los Angeles police officers began using body cameras in 2015.
While many politicians are now calling for body cams, it was not long ago that they remained silent on the issue or failed to object (or joined) as police departments demanded delays in the release of such records. In April 2018, the LAPD began releasing body cam footage to the public from officer-involved shootings.
One of the issues delaying such deployment has been the insistence of officers to have greater control in turning on and off cameras. There should be no such debate in terms of the cameras operating as all times in public movements and encounters.
One wonders what her motive could be. My guess is that she craves attention and is trying to provoke a response from the police that could by spun in such a way as to make her the next national icon of police abuse of blacks. Then people would march carrying signs with her name on them! Rapture!
Her identity has been revealed but I am not going to link to it. Does such conduct warrant doxing, and the kind of blowback she would undoubted get?
Doxxing, no. That is not fair either.
And cops, this is a great reminder to follow this officer’s example. Don’t lose your cool or otherwise play into the hands of the prejudiced people harassing you.
The driver claimed that she was afraid of the cop, yet she launched into a racist, aggressive rant against him. Strange behavior for someone supposedly afraid the cop would murder her.
This incident doesn’t just highlight the need for body cameras, but also for officers to equip themselves with their own, personal, separate recording devices. Otherwise, they are at the mercy of their department, and sometimes a judge, for if and when official body cam footage will be released.
I know of several incidents in CA in which a cop was wrongfully accused, but the department held onto body cam footage until the conclusion of their investigation. By the time it released exculpatory footage evidence, public opinion had been shaped for months against these cops. Their reputations were ruined in the court of public opinion, and they had been prohibited from so much as speaking out on their own behalf during the investigation.
So, get your own recording device and release the evidence yourself. Departments need to let cops make statements to defend themselves, or at least release exonerating evidence. Once mob justice gets a head of steam going it becomes a juggernaught.
As for the “teacher”, she was openly racist against Mexicans and whites, and prejudiced against cops. So, basically, a darling of the Leftist movement.
My understanding is that most body cameras — at least the newer ones — have audio, as well.
What about the child in the car? Is she fit to “parent” or even “teach”?
This racist bigoted black woman can slur the latino cop, but if a latino cop ever criticized BLM on their own social media, guess who would be fired on the spot?
BLM has nothing to do with this. Why do you dingalings always make BLM the Boogerman?
She called him a “Mexican rapist” so she has been listening to Trump about the border crisis.
“So you’re saying, you’re unequivocally stating, you’re finally admitting and publishing that blacks (insert scientific n-words here) are racist and as racist as every other race?”
No, he made a statement about a single person’s diatribe, not about Blacks as a group.
Work on your reading comprehension.
This should be played everywhere to show what the police have to deal with regardless of the officers race white, hispanic, black or asian. The game plan here was to intimidate the officer with verbal attacks to get him to drive off without giving her a ticket. Nice work by the officer for remaining cool and calm under the barrage. I’d like to see the follow up on how the courts will deal with this woman?
Yes, he remained professional and equitable while bearing an emotional load. A credit to his training and character.