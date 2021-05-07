“A Failure To Be Anti-Racist”: Faculty Denounce Cypress College Over Suspension Of Professor In Anti-Police Diatribe

We recently discussed the controversy at Cypress College involving a professor becoming irate after student, Braden Ellis, stated that he felt police officers are heroes in our society. The College later put the teacher on leave. Now the faculty union at Cypress College has denounced the school for “a failure to be anti-racist” in its treatment of the teacher. I agree that a professor should not be fired or even suspended over such an incident, though the issue for me is academic freedom. However, there is a notable omission in the statement from Christie Diep, president of United Faculty of the North Orange County Community College District, and Mohammad M. Abdel Haq, its lead negotiator: a criticism of the professor for her overtly hostile and biased treatment of the student.
We previously discussed how the professor’s comments not only seemed strikingly intemperate but inaccurate. The professor insists (wrongly) that the police were created to track down runaway slaves. There may be places where the first official law enforcement bodies were created for such a purpose, but most police departments were obviously not created for such a purpose.
The discussion focused on the Nickelodeon show Paw Patrol, which faced criticism because it showed police in a positive light. In the video, one student agrees that maybe police should not be included as heroes in a children’s show — a view clearly favored by the professor who said that she would never call police if she were in trouble because “my life’s more in danger in their presence… I wouldn’t call anybody.”
The now viral video generated widespread criticism, though also some praise for the professor.
The letter from the United Faculty ignores the free speech rights of the student as well as the raw intolerance shown by the professor. Those concerns do not appear to merit even a mention in the letter. Instead, the statement declared that the College has endangered faculty and fueled attacks by “White supremacist organizations, news outlets, and individuals.” The statement notes that classes were cancelled and professors (confused with the unnamed professor in the video) received angry or threatening messages:
This harm, undoubtedly, has a disproportionate impact on BIPOC faculty and other minorities, as they are more likely to become targets of White supremacist organizations, news outlets, and individuals. The failure to issue a clear and strong statement of support for faculty under the existing circumstances is a failure to be anti-racist. It is a failure to protect our most vulnerable faculty.
My concern is over academic freedom. This professor, in my view, was clearly wrong in her response to this student and the intolerant atmosphere of her class toward his conservative viewpoints. However, firing a professor over such an incident chills the values of academic freedom that are the foundation for higher education.
However, there is also countervailing interests of the student which the faculty statement entirely ignores. This professor was rightfully condemned for her response and the statement should have expressed concern over the failure to afford this student, and other students, an environment that allows a free expression of ideas.
We should as faculty stand for academic freedom and free speech. If a professor is inviting discussion on issues like the cancel culture, she should be prepared to allow for a free flow of opposing or dissenting views. However, it is important for College to reaffirm the discretion of faculty in framing discussions and material. That is why any effective termination would be excessive, as opposed to addressing these concerns informally to ensure that the College remains a place for a diversity of opinion and viewpoints.
15 thoughts on ““A Failure To Be Anti-Racist”: Faculty Denounce Cypress College Over Suspension Of Professor In Anti-Police Diatribe”
After and even before in the case of the first group the Civil War concluded the Northern Democrats as slave sellers and the Southern Democrats as slave owners joined together but had two like political goals even before joining.
The Northern Democrats Black Laws covered the mandatory return of slaves starting before the war ended and continued afterwards. The Southern Democrats version after the Civil War ended Jim Crow Laws supported by both parties. When they joined that evolved into anti civil rights laws and anti equal rights and that continued up until the Clinton years when he made a half asna attempt. replacing it with continued draft laws.
The combined democrat parties continued full tilt through the XXth century being anti civil rights and on the matter of slavery even after their strong pro war stance was repudiated by their party members supported keeping the draft laws on the books which is where they remain as of TODAY..
The men for example have to sign up for the draft at 18 like it or not in order to get government jobs or college money the women have no such restriction. However if the men do not sign up they are subject to fines and jail time.
I cannot find a time since 1776 when the under any name Democrats have not been anti civil rights and pro some form of involuntary servitude NEVER.
And yet the Uncle Toms of the African American segment of society keep supporting them with a whipped look and and a Yassa Masta attitude.
Explain that and don’t blame it on the the other party the main Constitutionalist segment about 40% of the vote don’t support it and the true Republicans don’t supprot it. Only he RINOs who are the right wing of the far. It’s a Socialist program and dogma and has no place in our Constitutional Republic neither do the socialists.
It’s all academic anyway. Every freedom enumerated in those first 10 Amendments to our precious Constitution are going to be a thing of the past soon. Many now are on college campuses and workplaces across the nation. We, as a society, are sitting back and allowing this to happen. So familiar. So shameful.
I’m a liberal educator, and my primary concern is that the exchange in the clip is ineffective teaching. She demonstrates no pedagogical content knowledge, has not designed effective questions to elicit discussion among the students as a group, is participating as if she’s just another student, is interrupting, …
If she wants to encourage students to share their thinking and help them think more deeply about their existing beliefs, this is not the way to do it.
Should a teacher have the academic freedom to counter a student’s argument? Of course. But bad teaching is not the same as academic freedom.
Abrasive woman, for sure.
I know what she was saying, but she was saying it in entirely the wrong way. The student was more mature in how he was representing his point of view…, while the teacher was receiving what he had to say in a Tucker Carlson manner. That sort of impatience has the same effect no matter the ideology being expressed.
Hey Anonymous, please show us where and when Tucker treated a STUDENT OF HIS in such a way. It must be nice to only have to battle straw men.
Missed the point entirely, Hullbobby. But I’ve come to expect it of you. Carry on.
There was a point to the Tucker Carlson reference? Please explain. Tucker is television opinion host, not a teacher/professor. When comparing apples to oranges please leave us a guide.
“In the video, one student agrees that maybe police should not be included as heroes in a children’s show — a view clearly favored by the professor who said that she would never call police if she were in trouble because “my life’s more in danger in their presence… I wouldn’t call anybody.”
Does “Academic Freedom ” extend to such utterly stupid thinking and blatant inability to frame intellectual thought and argument as did the Professor in question especially in the mean vile despicable treatment of the Student who voiced a very reasonable construct?
Professor….if you think that of how this Professor conducted herself….then there is a much larger problem in Academia than even you can grasp.
Academic Freedom and even Freedom of Speech both involve a socially accepted tone and content in order to be protected.
Her conduct does not meet any kind of standard that warrants protecting….and the outcry by her supporters clearly demonstrates the lack of Intellectual honesty and depth of thinking by her peers and far too many of the Students.
Which begs…..just what is being taught at our Colleges and Universities to see such commentary as offered by those folks?
It certainly is not an institution of higher learning….and is taking monies under false pretenses.
The Left and its acolytes are emboldened by the Press, the Democrat local and the Biden federal government which have allowed major criminality across our cities. That’s why this ignorant faculty member feels she is responsible for indoctrination. She herself appears to have little ability to critically think as she has already been indoctrinated. She’s also just a liar … you know she would call the police.
I can’t imagine how an opinionated bully like this teacher still has a job. Her student was clearly respectful and patient, in effect teaching her how to be a decent and reasonable human being. She didn’t get it. No balance whatsoever. She offered no facts other than raw emotion and radical generalizations. She needs counseling, and longterm oversight. (Really, she should find some other work.)
And she would be one of the first to start screaming about “safe spaces” for students. Unless they disagree with her.
Two problems with these people.
First, they live in a liberal bubble that greets these outlandish statements as if they are normal.
Secondly, they recognize that virtue signaling is a career enhancer, so they publicly lie to gain recognition.
But the bottom line is that they are hurting the young people they are paid to teach and develop.
Ugly people.
Even before CRT, if any untenured professor ever spoke to a student like she did, they would never get tenure. Her behavior was nothing short of bullying — out of a misguided and deluded sense of self-righteousness, to be sure. The faculty union is doing exactly what the police unions have done for decades: protecting bad teachers and cops.