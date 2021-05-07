The Justice Department Announces Civil Rights Indictments Against All Four Former Officers In Floyd Death

The Justice Department has secured indictments of the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest and death. The three-count indictment unsealed Friday names Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.The indictment creates as new front for the officers and a type of insurance for state prosecutors if they fail to convict the three remaining officers (or Derek Chauvin is given a new trial).
I have previously written that convictions of officers like Lane could be challenging as opposed to Chauvin who was the principle actor. I stated from the outset that Chauvin could legitimately be convicted even though I viewed the stronger charge to be manslaughter, not murder.
This allows for the officers to face federal changes based on the same conduct. Indeed, that is why these collateral charges have been challenged in the past as raising double jeopardy claims.
The Court has adopted a highly permissive approach that has fueled the increased use of parallel federal prosecutions. The foundation for this rule was laid in Blockburger v. United States, 284 U.S. 299 (1932), where the Supreme Court held that “where the same act or transaction constitutes a violation of two distinct statutory provisions, the test to be applied to determine whether there are two offenses or only one, is whether each provision requires proof of an additional fact which the other does not.” The Supreme Court has also emphasized that, as separate sovereign powers, the federal government retains the right prosecute for its own crimes. In United States v. Cruikshank, 92 U.S. 542 (1875), stressed that:
“It is the natural consequence of a citizenship which owes allegiance to two sovereignties, and claims protection from both. The citizen cannot complain, because he has voluntarily submitted himself to such a form of government. He owes allegiance to the two departments, so to speak, and within their respective spheres must pay the penalties which each exacts for disobedience to its laws.”
The charges come after Chauvin filed a request for a new trial, including allegations of the denial of an unbiased jury. One issue could be the alleged false statements by a juror about his prior involvement in protests.
The federal charges mean that, even if Chauvin gets a new trial or the other former officers are acquitted, they will remain subject to federal charges.
The constitutional prohibition against double jeopardy is not qualified by the Constitution and is, therefore, absolute.
The constitutional prohibition against double jeopardy is in full force and effect against any and all forms of subsequent and additional jeopardy in the original jurisdiction and any and all forms of subsequent and additional jeopardy in several jurisdictions, including federal jurisdiction.
“…nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb;…”
5th Amendment
No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.
I wonder if this an indication that the feds think he has a good chance on appeal?
To me, this is further case in point supporting police wearing of bodycams (and keeping them on at all times) in every jurisdiction. An ounce of prevention. Clearly, Chauvin was the George Floyd case waiting to happen. A bodycam on him throughout his time on MPD would surely have developed his backstory sufficiently for the MPD to make a judgement on him before absolute disaster struck. It could’ve prevented a murder and also not put these other, less experienced, cops under his command on the street. Water under the bridge, no doubt…
But re creating another front for these officers, they’re victims of flawed policy in MPD that was obviously short sighted and, in some ways, created this other ‘front’ for them. The chips have to fall where they may, how they may, now.
Two standards of justice are being practiced in the United States these days. I hold no brief for Derek Chauvin, but he is being treated differently and more harshly than others charged with serious crimes. What has happened to our independent judiciary? Will any courageous judge step forward and denounce the disparities here?
He stopped resisting arrest. He was unconscious.
George Floyd had about as SEVERE heart disease as is possible, as in FIVE BLOCKED ARTERIES (one blockage 25%, one blockage 75%, one blockage 90%. another blockage 90%, and yet another blockage 90%). This is considered the worst of the worst cardiovascular disease, and the only real treatment option was bypass surgery. Furthermore he had in ENLARGED heart AND copious amounts of illegal drugs in his system. Combined that with his struggle while RESISTING ARREST and he was a ticking time-bomb, a recipe for sudden cardiac death. I know, my 51 year old brother died an hour after playing tennis from sudden cardiac death, he had no drugs in his system, but he did, unknown to him, have severe heart disease… ONLY his was not nearly as severe as George Floyd’s. He had two 50% blockages and two 75% blockages. The official cause of death was “severe calcific artery disease”. If the police happened to be trying to arrest him at the time… and he was black… they’d call it murder.
JT has neglected to include that Chauvin was also separately indicted today for choking a 14 y.o. and beating him with a flashlight 4 years ago.
“Defendant Chauvin, without legal justification, held Juvenile 1 by the throat and struck Juvenile 1 multiple times in the head with a flashlight. This offense included the use of a dangerous weapon — a flashlight — and resulted in bodily injury to Juvenile 1. … Defendant Chauvin held his knee on the neck and the upper back of Juvenile 1 even after Juvenile 1 was lying prone, handcuffed, and unresisting. This offense resulted in bodily injury to Juvenile 1.”
https://www.justice.gov/usao-mn/press-release/file/1392456/download
No one should be surprised that Chauvin had previously injured a suspect by holding his knee on the neck and the upper back of a suspect even after the suspect “was lying prone, handcuffed, and unresisting.”
One of the prosecution witnesses said anyone would have died, had they had the same treatment as Floyd (to counter the argument that Floyd had pre existing conditions that caused his death). Now we have a person, who Chauvin knelt on for 17 minute and, what do you know, didn’t die. Maybe Floyd’s drug use, heart failure, COVID diagnosis, etc., etc., was a factor.
No, they aren’t legal.
If you can identify someone who did either of those things and can provide evidence of it, contact law enforcement, so charges can be brought.
The FBI relies on the public to help them identify people. Having a video isn’t sufficient. They have a video of the person who planted the pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC headquarters on the night of Jan. 5, but they still haven’t identified the person (https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/suspected-pipe-bombs-in-washington-dc). Again: If you can identify someone who did either of those things and can provide evidence of it, contact law enforcement, so charges can be brought.
You may want to leave it up to the FBI to identify all federal criminals, but they need the public’s help. Pitch in and help if you can.
Shocking and vicious.
This may not be “double jeopardy” by some legal technicality, but it surely is. The same act being judged a second time.
From the following NY Times article:
“A second indictment also charged Mr. Chauvin with depriving a teenager of his civil rights during a September 2017 encounter in which the former officer is accused of holding the minor by the throat and striking his head multiple times with a flashlight.
“Mr. Chauvin held his knee on the neck and the upper back of the teenager, even after the child lay prone, handcuffed and unresisting, and that resulted in injuries, the indictment said.”
“Four former Minneapolis police officers are indicted on charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/07/us/chauvin-george-floyd-civil-rights.
Excerpt:
The indictment charges Mr. Chauvin, 45, and other former Minneapolis Police Department officers Tou Thao, 35, J. Alexander Kueng, 27, and Thomas Lane, 38, with willfully depriving Mr. Floyd of his constitutional civil rights during his arrest.
The indictment alleges that by holding his left knee across Mr. Floyd’s neck and his right knee on his back and arm as he lay on the ground, handcuffed and unresisting, Mr. Chauvin used unconstitutional, unreasonable force that resulted in Mr. Floyd’s death.
Mr. Thao and Mr. Kueng were charged with willfully failing to stop Mr. Chauvin from using unreasonable force. All four defendants saw Mr. Floyd lying on the ground in need of medical care and willfully failed to aid him, depriving him of his constitutional right not to be deprived of liberty without due process of law, which included Mr. Floyd’s right to be free from an officer’s deliberate indifference to serious medical needs, the indictment said.
…
The latest charges are separate from the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department that Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced on April 21. And they are separate from the state charges against Mr. Thao, Mr. Kueng and Mr. Lane.
–NY Times
